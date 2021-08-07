915
Pro Pundit Teams August 7

How many premium £10.0m+ FPL players should I pick in my Gameweek 1 team?

How many premium players to build into a Gameweek 1 team is a dilemma some Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face at present.

There is a temptation to fill squads with as many expensive assets as possible, but how many is too many when it comes to potentially compromising the rest of your team?

Owning two premiums allows managers to spread the budget further; owning three stretches the compromises managers make in the peripheral players; owning four means ripping up the unwritten rule book and taking punts on the very cheapest assets to make sure managers can fill their 15 slots.

So what’s the right strategy?

For me, owning three premiums has always been the aim at the beginning of a season. If budget allows for a cheeky fourth then fantastic, but three feels like the magic number in my planning. There are, of course, pros and cons to this strategy.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

The Pros

Premium picks are in many ways the perfect bank. With the transfer window remaining open beyond the FPL Gameweek 1 deadline this year, there are bound to be incoming options who we want to own. For example, Chelsea are heavily linked with a move for Romelu Lukaku, Barcelona have announced that Lionel Messi is not re-signing with them and the Harry Kane (£12.5m) saga continues to rumble on.

With it highly likely that a shiny new premium asset will arrive who FPL managers will all covet, owning three big-money players at the Gameweek 1 deadline will mean it is easy for us to move sideways – far easier than it is to try and find the budget to upgrade a mid-priced player.

When Jadon Sancho (£9.5m) signed for Manchester United, there was a lot of excitement in the FPL community. Indeed, a number of managers immediately swapped Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) for the newest Red Devil attacker. I spent a lot of time thinking about the Sancho/Fernandes conundrum and pondering on whether the saving was worth it across my squad. Whilst the extra £2.5m goes a long way, it leaves a key problem.

If you only own Sancho, and Bruno is the player who starts the season with a bang, it will be incredibly difficult to move from the former to the latter because of budget restraints, meaning at least one other player in your squad will need to be sacrificed – possibly for a hit. In contrast, owning the premium in Bruno at the start of the season makes for an easy swap to Sancho. As a result, starting with the more expensive premium option seems wise as downgrading to mid-priced midfielders is so much easier and less disruptive than moving the other way.

At the end of every season, when you look at the highest points-scoring players, the majority will come from the premium pool. The 2020/21 FPL top scorers were:

  • Bruno Fernandes (£12m) – 244 points
  • Harry Kane (£12.5m) – 242 points
  • Mo Salah (£12.5m) – 231 points
  • Heung-Min Son (£10.0m) – 228 points
  • Patrick Bamford (£8.0m) – 194 points

Building a team with Fernandes, Kane and Salah in 2020/21 would have scored you over 700 FPL points – seemingly well worth the investment.

But of course, it’s not that simple.

The Cons

It isn’t always all sunshine and rainbows when owning three premiums.

By spending £37m, over a third of your FPL budget, on Salah, Kane and Bruno there will likely have to be sacrifices elsewhere in your squad. FPL managers who choose three premiums will be in many ways reliant on their budget and mid-priced assets hitting form.

Tomas Souchek punishes doubters as West Ham move into top four 3

In 2020/21, we had a number of these players. Stuart Dallas (£5.5m) and Tomas Soucek (£6.0m), for example, were both incredible assets and did allow managers the ability to own more premiums. The big question is whether this season’s budget enablers will provide such outstanding returns as the likes of Dallas and Soucek did last season.

The 2020/21 campaign also taught us the importance of playing substitutes. In seasons gone by, managers have at times deployed a burner slot on their bench, meaning that they picked the cheapest player available – usually a £4.5m forward or £4.0m defender who never players. However, the impact of Covid last season meant that at many times managers needed their full bench to get a team out, and therefore this is something to be cautious of if you go with three premiums. Covid might not be as disruptive in 2021/22, but it’s difficult to gauge at this juncture.

Managers using the ‘three premiums’ strategy should ensure that doing this still allows them to have players on their bench who can come on if needed and return them FPL points. The likes of Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£4.5m) look like they are going to offer value to enable this approach but until the season kicks off and we see the teamsheets, we can’t be certain of this.

Another issue: are premiums that aren’t captained worth owning?

Among the FPL community, some managers argue that it isn’t worth owning a premium player if you aren’t handing them the armband. Whilst I can see this argument, for me owning multiple premiums means that they can act more like differentials in unison as their combined ownership will be lower, therefore only being able to captain one of them each week is less of an issue. Of course, it can be difficult to ensure that you always pick the right FPL skipper when choosing between them!

My opinion: Go Big!

For me, going big on premium assets and owning three is a strategy that, even with some negatives, is well worth it. The benefits that the expensive players can bring means that finding the value elsewhere and changing the other members of your squad to fit the form players and the performing differentials is well worth it.

I’ll be starting the season with Bruno, Salah and either Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) or Andrew Robertson (£7.0m), and I’ll be aiming to find a way to slot Son in there from Gameweek 2!

  1. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Harvey Barnes passed the eye test with flying colours.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      And with their forwards a potential minefield to start he could be the go to man.

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      He sure did. Ownership will be increasing with some pace over next few days.

      Open Controls
    3. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Surely flying colours is actually scoring and assisting

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        What do you think the 'eye test' means?

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Going down specsavers

          Open Controls
        2. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Eye test means watching someone play instead of relying on stats, why? What does it mean to you?

          If Barnes scored he couldn't have passed the eye test anymore?

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            'If Barnes scored he couldn't have passed the eye test anymore?' 😆 Not gonna bother with this one mate. Ridiculous

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Knew you wouldn't actually respond LOL next time don't try to act smart, it doesn't suit you

              Nothing in my question suggested I don't understand what eye test is, I was merely questioning surely "flying colours" is actually delivering

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                You're the one who thinks you need to score goals to pass the eye test. Then simultaneously suggested I think that you can't pass an eye test if you scoring goals. You're on one mate!

                Open Controls
                1. mynameisq
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  If that's genuinely what you think I'm suggesting I sincerely hope English isn't your first language mate

                  Open Controls
                  1. Deulofail
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    I studied BA English Language and Master's in Linguistics. It's quite clear what you said.

                    To pass a past, you have to pass the test.

                    To pass with flying colours, you have to pass the test with a high score/grade/whatever. It doesn't mean that the test changes.

                    Moving on now.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Deulofail
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      pass a test*

                      Open Controls
                    2. mynameisq
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      Which was exactly my point, scoring and assisting would be the high grade passing of the eye test, not sure how the test changes in that regard?

                      Not sure why you leapt in to try and be snarky when I was asking someone else a light-hearted question anyway

                      Yeah, move on.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Deulofail
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        56 mins ago

                        Some might say you leapt in to try and be snarky with 'Surely flying colours is actually scoring and assisting'. I know I would! 😛

                        Open Controls
                      2. mynameisq
                        • 7 Years
                        54 mins ago

                        Thought you were moving on? Can you tell me what you think 'move on' means? Use all you learnt on the masters 🙂

                        Maybe so, even if it was snarky I actually had a point. You have no point hence not actually addressing any point and then ending up agreeing with me in the end

                        Open Controls
    4. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Different match, but I’ll add that Benrahma did also

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        i've added both to my draft today. No more dithering over City assets.

        Open Controls
        1. Sanchit
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          How many times do you change your draft in a day?
          You kinda seem to have every player in your latest draft always

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Yeh, you're not wrong!

            Open Controls
    5. tuvok
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Still any remaining uncertainty though over his place? Iheanacho & Daka showed flashes of what they can bring too

      Open Controls
  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    The game hasn’t help in identifying best Leicester player to bring in- but has put me off Mahrez who didn’t impress

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Barnes +2 mil > Mahrez

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Barnes.

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Pacer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Mahrez should be minced for that performance

      Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Yeah loads of mins now too for Mahrez pre season makes me doubt if he starts GW1

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Lol what?

        Open Controls
      2. Atletico Junior
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        What is this logic lol

        Open Controls
    5. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Well my initial Gundogan/Mahrez double up is out the window. Leicester options in Barnes and Amartey are on my radar.

      Open Controls
    6. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Yea. Gundogan looked like a must have for first 15 minutes, but not after that. And then he was subbed off. I am not going to play too much roulette. One of Stones, Dias and Cancelo is enough, if not too much.

      Open Controls
    7. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Amartey clearly

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        That’s a given for 4 m spot

        Open Controls
  3. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    A club who epitomise everything that's great about modern day football beating a club who are the prime example of the complete opposite.

    Beautiful scenes to start the season.

    Open Controls
    1. Random Name
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      ^ Supports Liverpool

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      100%, Chelsea are hand pumps as well

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Pacer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Whole league is a sewer

      Open Controls
    4. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Its a b team friendly ; does anyone care?

      Open Controls
  4. Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    What's Kaku's price in FPL?

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      He’ll be 11.5 imo
      Recent form and also PL history
      Anything less and he’s in 99% teams

      Open Controls
      1. Sanchit
        • 6 Years
        52 mins ago

        Even at 10.5/11 wouldn't see him in most teams.
        Son at 10 is already so hard to fit alongside Salah Bruno and TAA.

        Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      11

      Open Controls
    3. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      I'm going to guess 10.5. Vardy could be a nice place holder

      Open Controls
  5. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    GW 3 WC looking more tempting. Just load up on Villa, Liverpool, Utd for 3 gameweeks.

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      leicester first 3 strong as well, surely got to have 1 if that's the plan

      Open Controls
  6. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    bottomed!

    ings and white/ayling rotation

    or Watkins and Coufal

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Option A all day long.

      Open Controls
    2. Fiqz Fariss
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Ings White/ayling rotation

      Open Controls
  7. Avery
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Maddison needs some herbal vosene shampoo to match Grealish’s hair poof

    Open Controls
  8. Chandler Bing
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Has anyone followed Leeds preseason games? The results look awful with no returns for Raphina and Harrison either. I don't like using the term but are they a trap?

    Open Controls
    1. Fiqz Fariss
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      This. anyone? Give us some info!

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Caught a couple of the games, my analysis is they'll start this season like last. Porous at the back without fit players, but will get attacking returns for fun

      I wouldn't worry

      Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Knowing Bielsa they were probably playing all friendlies tied up by ropes & wearing 20kg metal jackets.

      Open Controls
    4. devoncop
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Leeds currently drawing 1-1 in the first half against a strong Villareal side. Phillip's only just back so is on the bench and Firpo missing from the line up.

      Klich scored from distance to equalise after a Raphinia corner.

      Leeds conceded a deflected own goal after 9 seconds 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        For anyone reading, not a Raphina assist btw. Corner into the box 'cleared' by Villareal player & shot outside the box from Klich.

        Open Controls
    5. Hazz
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I've not watched but I've followed Leeds fans that have watched. They are a bit concerned, at least for the start.

      Open Controls
    6. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Raphinha just got an assist

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Well just 10 minutes back

        Open Controls
        1. Chandler Bing
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          That's nice to know. Keeping him in that case.

          Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        That was not an assist. Not intended target & clear direction change via the clearance.

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          I see my bad

          Open Controls
      3. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        That definitely wouldn't be a Raphinha assist. Corner cleared to the edge of the box.

        Open Controls
    7. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Results in pre-season friendlies rarely have any bearing on how teams start the season. But injuries do.

      Open Controls
    8. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      There's one simple rule for Leeds - avoid them when one of Raphinha or Kalvin Philips is injured - otherwise they're good picks

      Open Controls
    9. komodosam
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Yes, I’ve watched 3 of their games. They look awful with injury problems at the back. Dallas has to cover at full back, their new wing back is far from ready. Shackleton was filling in for the injured Cooper and then suffered a nasty looking head injury. Raphinha, Harrison, and Bamford have all been very quiet.

      Open Controls
    10. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      No Leeds players in my team. Their defence looks awful again and there are players with better fixtures that I'd rather punt on at the start than Raphinha, Harrison and Bamford.

      Open Controls
  9. Lethargio Alcantara
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Patson is just a beautiful player.

    Open Controls
    1. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Zambian witch doctor agrees

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Handsome new Prince to replace old King.

      Open Controls
  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Amartey is the 4 million dollar man

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Lundstram season 2?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Could well be

        Open Controls
      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        We'll never see the likes of Lord Lund again sadly.

        Amartey will be of use till the window closes, if Leicester don't sign a CB this week.

        Open Controls
      3. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Wasn't he a midfielder in season 2?

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Yeah, FPL towers director mis-cast him. Was never the same again.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            zing

            Open Controls
      4. komodosam
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Without the goals

        Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Could be.

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      In already.

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Yeah unless they sign a CB this week I'll probably start with him. Looking at Digne + Brownhill to Amartey + Benrahma. 3-5-2 instead of 4-4-2.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Done a similar move, Digne, Gilmour and Dias to Amartey, Buendia and Maguire

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I like it.

          Open Controls
  11. Bushwhacker
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    So Grealish contribution in 25 mins … a dive.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      And he made a 4m defender look good.

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Peps dirty antics already influencing him, sad to see.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Wut? Grealish could coach Pep when it comes to going to ground.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Maybe he just wanted to warn Sterling that there is sheriff I'm town.

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            *new

            Open Controls
          2. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            😛

            Open Controls
        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Grealish is English, he doesn't dive. Pep brought them dirty antics that only come from abroad to dive.

          Open Controls
  12. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    any reason not to bring in amarty for the Norwich 4.0 ?

    CS against city is not a bad audition for the role

    Open Controls
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I’m doing it

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Evans might be back for that.

      Open Controls
      1. komodosam
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        What’s Evans injury?

        Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Thought he was out until September.

        Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      The -4 hit to get him out

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        best option. even if loses place ends up the same as the others.
        fix on wildcard

        Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Might not be playing once they buy a CB.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        If they buy one. Amartey looks the part for me, a couple performances like that and Evans will be bench back up.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          That's as close to the biggest BS I have ever read on this website since Fudgy's posts.

          Open Controls
    5. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Great enabler now, let's see at the end of the week.

      Once it's not the case of needing to rely on him beyond that.

      Open Controls
  13. zon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Sacrificing Bruno really makes squad look stronger (and deeper, really need that with that forward line lol). Thoughts on this lot?

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Shaw Cresswell White Ayling
    Salah Son Greenwood Barnes Raphinha
    Ings Antonio Obafemi

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Nice team.

      Open Controls
  14. OLLY G
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Start wirh:

    (A) Dias/Cancelo

    (B) Harrison?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  15. Alcapaul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Going Grealish instead of Mahrez would let me get Antonio instead of Toney. Tempting.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Makes sense.

      Open Controls
      1. Alcapaul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Yea. Would prefer Grealish long term as well.

        Open Controls
    2. OLLY G
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I'm doing it. I figure we're probably going to want Grealish at 8m, so i'm taking the risk.

      He might even start vs Norwich GW2 at this rate.

      Open Controls
      1. Alcapaul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Wouldn't be surprised if he started against Spurs either with the players they have out.

        Open Controls
    3. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      and going with Gundog would let you get Ings!

      Open Controls
      1. Alcapaul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Got him already! locked.

        Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      That is actually easy.

      Open Controls
  16. The Frenchie
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    What do you think guys?

    Meslier
    Alexander-Arnold / Shaw / Digne / Coufal
    Salah / Bruno Fernandes / Maddison / Buendia
    Bamford / Ings

    Foster / White / Bissouma / Obafemi

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Worried about Leeds defense, Meslier doesn’t strike me as a set and forget from week one. Pickford did mind … until today ..

      Open Controls
  17. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Batman (Fosters)
    TAA Shaw White/Ayling (Amartey)
    Salah Bruno Gundog Barnes Raph
    Ings Antonio (fodder)

    Still something i dont quite like about this structure though, but keeps coming back to would I rather have Raph or Toney and the answer is obvious. The benefit of Gilmour over a non-playing option seems negligible at this stage.

    Open Controls
  18. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    A) Cresswell/Digne + Brownhill (4-4-2)
    B) Amartey + Benrahma (3-5-2)

    Open Controls
    1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Everton have a lot of work to do. I have taken Digne out based on this

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Yeah. I'm more concerned by the fact that Digne has no one to cross to than them conceding 4 goals today.

        Open Controls
        1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Yep - both ends look a concern for sure

          Open Controls
  19. The FPL T
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A) Robertson and any 6m mid
      B) Shaw and Jota

      Currently have TAA and Salah already.

      I have 3m ITB too but will get Lukaku as soon as I can.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Robbo and Behrama ; Jota is just a rotation waiting to happen

        Open Controls
    • Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Lukaku left the league at 11mil if I recall correctly- figure he joins at 11.5

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        he comes with an enhanced reputation.
        agree 11.5

        Open Controls
    • Denniezy
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Classic league codes: aoczuh & 1b3ppt

        See you there!

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Why 2?

          Open Controls
      • Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Did Grealish look like he would fit in?

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          I’m not sure that’s the worry ; its the host rejecting the implant. Seems like not a happy camp at City.

          Open Controls
          1. Pjanić! at the Džeko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            I'll take "knee jerk reactions" for $100, Alex.

            Open Controls
            1. Bushwhacker
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Club was three or four players wanting to leave is not a great position to be in one week before the season.

              Open Controls
              1. Pjanić! at the Džeko
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                It's Bilva and Laporte. Who else?

                and Laporte wants to leave because Stones passed him in the pecking order. Grealish has nothing to do with that.

                Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          He played just like he did in Avl. Wrong question. Who is The Watkins to pass to and who can score?

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            And will every player pass him the ball by default?

            Open Controls
        3. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Didn't give the ball away. The whole team was disjointed tho. Not a fair test yet

          Open Controls
      • Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I have strange feeling. The start of a major competition is getting closer and closer and I have slight doubts whether I am going to be good enough to win it. How is everyone else doing?

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Just stock up on jam ; the winner will.

          Open Controls
      • Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        City didn’t look on it - not willing to lose early momentum holding a player through the spurs fixture

        Will reassess for Norwich

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Leicester more solid than Spurs imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Despite their complete change in defence?

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Even so. Or perhaps Leicester has better attack, or let us say better form. Lei looked solid and I started to even consider Pereira. Yet, things will probably change when poor Ake is gone.

              Open Controls
      • Nomar
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Good view of Bruno FK goal today.
        https://mobile.twitter.com/UnitedGoals__/status/1423982120301629447

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          56 mins ago

          Moving on

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            54 mins ago

            What does this mean?

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              53 mins ago

              That I'm not watching it lol

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                51 mins ago

                I thought you were moving on!!???

                Open Controls
                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 8 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  Lol

                  Open Controls
      • The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Had Gundo in my team for about 10 mintes today...

        Open Controls
        1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Avoid city for the minute IMO

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I had for 15

          Open Controls
      • BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Penalty aside...were Leic not more threatening after Nacho came on?

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Him and Daka - looks ominous

          Open Controls
        2. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          They were, yes

          Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          All three of them looked fast, good and dangerous. I strongly believe that points between them will be spread and Barnes will get some assists, yet assist the assister even more often.

          Open Controls
      • Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I reckon City are going to start a bit slowly, like last season, and once they get going they will be ominous. I think they'll hit their stride same time as Chelsea fixtures turn. My intention is to start with none from City and Chelsea, WC GW7 and triple on both. I'll likely lose Liverpool then.

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          1 hour ago

          That wasn't there strongest squad out today, they need to play Jesus upfront

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour ago

          I fear triple after last season's covid cancellations. They can hurt badly.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            58 mins ago

            Triple ups... Had once 3 MCI and 2 Spurs players. Got GW rank below 6.2 million.

            Open Controls
      • Pjanić! at the Džeko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I don't see how that match gets anyone anywhere closer to making conclusions about City assets beyond Mahrez and Gundo looking safe for minutes for the first game week or two. Surely you can't put a ton of stock into results when City are so short of their regular guys that they are deploying ball boys in their attacking setup.

        Seems to me that what could be gleaned from today is to expect to see Gundo and Mahrez go for 90 minutes or thereabouts and to not be surprised to see Grealish start and come off around 60-70 minutes. Torres plays too probably, but I wonder whether Bilva gets any significant run with a potential transfer hanging over his head. It still feels like they are a body short with players coming back late from summer and both KDB and Foden ruled out through injury.

        One of the kids might be getting more than just a cameo next week.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Pep isn't so called "nice" coach. If you fail, you are dropped. It doesn't matter if your name is Sane, Sterling or Mahrez.

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            31 mins ago

            This

            The wailing & gnashing of teeth when Pep doesn’t even include Mahrez in the squad for Norwich will be comical

            Open Controls
            1. Gomolon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              Who do you think will start instead then? They've got so many coming back late/injured.

              Open Controls
        2. Lazaretti
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Problem is that I would like to know who will play in GW2 against Norwich.

          Mahrez and Gundo maybe but if they are still missing KDB, Sterling, Foden and maybe Jesus. Do they have team good enough to beat Norwich.

          Maybe they win but will they have any player worth captaining?

          Open Controls
          1. Pjanić! at the Džeko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            I think the question you're asking is the right one to ask. The "Pep Roulette" question might be answering itself for the first couple weeks, but with the late arrivals in camp and integrating Grealish and possibly Kane it wouldn't be surprising to see a few hiccups over the first handful of games. The international break will do them no favors as a giant chunk of the squad will be away again.

            As comforting as it might be to think that Mahrez is nailed for at least the first two weeks, is that really the best investment of the 9m?

            Open Controls
        3. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          55 mins ago

          The players who were missing and not injured are returning from post Euro/Copa breaks and are this not match fit. They'll replace the kids sure, but the squad as a whole will need 2 or 3 matches to get up to speed, just like happened last season. I think they'll grind out results and maybe not all wins, certainly in the 3 August games. So I'm adamant that I won't have any in my GW1 squad and will hold back before transferring any in.

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            City actually needed about 15 matches to get going last year

            They were brutal until about Boxing Day

            A disrupted pre-season hits a detail-orientated team like City very hard

            Open Controls
        4. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          Why people think Mahrez will play most of the games though? Torres' fatigue after Euros? But there's also Bernardo Silva who can play on the right, no? I'm not questioning it, just curious.

          Open Controls
      • The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        2.5m left to spend on this squad.

        Sanchez
        TAA,Shaw,White
        Buendia,Barnes,Salah,Fernandes,Benrahma
        Ings,Toney

        Foster,Ayling,Amarty,Obafemi

        Open Controls
        1. Lazaretti
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Triple pool by getting Robbo then drop him before Chelsea game?

          Open Controls

