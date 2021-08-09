FPL team reveals: My 3-5-2 draft with triple Liverpool, double West Ham and Toney

There is one thing this game can never take from us and that is the hope that comes with Gameweek 1. The new season is upon us and with very little time to go, I thought it would be a good time to share my current draft. I do want to mention that it is very much a work in progress and I don’t know where I will land when the deadline on Friday finally arrives.

Before we move into my draft, I did a fair bit of contemplation over the summer after my disaster of a season last year where I finished at 678,991 in the world.

Those of you that have read my previous articles know that I do like to take a few punts with my captaincies in an attempt to make huge gains in rank. What I did during the break was look back at my previous campaigns and one thing that stood out to me was that most of my captaincy calls where I went against the crowd came through mainly after Gameweek 10 and primarily in the second half of the season.

(Click above to expand)

I had a very poor start last year and never really recovered from it. This is playing at the back of my mind and while I build my Gameweek 1 team, I want to make sure I’m not taking a lot of risks early season (especially with captaincy) and will do so once I have seen enough games and processed enough data. That is when the subconscious really starts acting and I want to continue playing the game I like to play. That is, at least, the thinking at the moment.

Right then, let us get into the team.

TEAM REVEAL

If you are free at any point, I highly recommend watching/ listening to our first FPL Wire Roundtable where I (along with Zophar) had the pleasure of hosting Tom Freeman, Mark Sutherns, FPL General and Adam Hopcroft for a laid-back chat where we discussed macro FPL. You can watch that below or find it on your favorite podcast platforms.

