FPL team reveals: My 3-5-2 draft with triple Liverpool, double West Ham and Toney

There is one thing this game can never take from us and that is the hope that comes with Gameweek 1. The new season is upon us and with very little time to go, I thought it would be a good time to share my current draft. I do want to mention that it is very much a work in progress and I don’t know where I will land when the deadline on Friday finally arrives.  

Before we move into my draft, I did a fair bit of contemplation over the summer after my disaster of a season last year where I finished at 678,991 in the world.

Those of you that have read my previous articles know that I do like to take a few punts with my captaincies in an attempt to make huge gains in rank. What I did during the break was look back at my previous campaigns and one thing that stood out to me was that most of my captaincy calls where I went against the crowd came through mainly after Gameweek 10 and primarily in the second half of the season.

I had a very poor start last year and never really recovered from it. This is playing at the back of my mind and while I build my Gameweek 1 team, I want to make sure I’m not taking a lot of risks early season (especially with captaincy) and will do so once I have seen enough games and processed enough data. That is when the subconscious really starts acting and I want to continue playing the game I like to play. That is, at least, the thinking at the moment.

Right then, let us get into the team.

TEAM REVEAL

If you are free at any point, I highly recommend watching/ listening to our first FPL Wire Roundtable where I (along with Zophar) had the pleasure of hosting Tom Freeman, Mark Sutherns, FPL General and Adam Hopcroft for a laid-back chat where we discussed macro FPL. You can watch that below or find it on your favorite podcast platforms.

  1. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Help appreciated chaps, any major issues?

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Coufal, Tsimikas
    Salah, Fernandes, Son, Greenwood
    Antonio, Toney

    (Foster, White, Bissouma, Davis)

    Likely go for Gundogan GW2 and see how Villa and Chelsea shape up.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. thewakka
        2 mins ago

        Odds of Tsimikas being the replacement?

        Open Controls
        1. Top Mark.S
          • 4 Years
          just now

          High

          Open Controls
        2. Catastrophe
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Can't say I'm 100% sure but believe he is the only other LB.

          Open Controls
      • Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Looks good to me, no glaring issues Coufal but I'm sure he works out his issues with WHM before kick off, other than and like your wait and see plan for Chelsea & Villa players. Greenwood to Gundo sounds like a plan as well

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Cheers, yeah hopefully all OK. Otherwise will probably go for Targett or Keane.

          Open Controls
    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is it madness to start with Benrahma & Rodrigo over the more nailed Toney & Harrison?

      Open Controls
      1. marcos11
          just now

          I would go Toney over Rodrigo but Benrahma could be a good option

          Open Controls
      2. Bavarian
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        A-Digne-Barnes
        B-Coufal-Jota

        Open Controls
      3. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        too risky?

        Sanchez Foster
        TAA Shaw Amartey Livramento Hoever
        Salah Bruno Jota Greenwood Barnes
        Ings Antonio Obafemi

        Open Controls
        1. thewakka
            just now

            Yeah, your defence is not 100% to be at least 3 nailed.
            Barnes/Jota/Greenwood may not even play if you are unlucky.

            Open Controls
        2. Stokelona
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bachman
          TAA Tsimkikas. Shaw
          Salah (c) Bruno Son Barnes Benrahma
          Toney. Antonio

          Foster White. amartey Obafemi

          Good to go?

          Open Controls
        3. unido
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Thoughts please guys

          Schemeichel
          Shaw Dias Cresswell
          Salah Bruno Grealish Greenwood Dallas
          Ings Antonio

          Foster White Amartey Obafemi

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.