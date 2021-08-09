522
Sky Sports August 9

The best strikers for Sky Fantasy Football before Overhaul

Fantasy Football Scout are bringing you even more content on Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season.

Having made our way through the best goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders, we now set our sights on the strikers to target before the post-Gameweek 3 Overhaul.

Don’t forget to check out our team reveals below from two elite Sky managers, Luke Williams and Niall Murphy, who also provide some general tips on how to play the game.

My Sky Fantasy Football team reveal and the best players for bonus points
Four-time top 50 finisher’s team reveal and guide to picking a Sky Fantasy XI

BEST FORWARDS FOR SKY

Mohamed Salah (£11.9m) is currently the most-selected forward in the game at over 41%. That is no surprise given Liverpool’s fixture list, with the Egyptian a stand-out captaincy option against Norwich (a) and Burnley (H) in the first two Gameweeks. Salah is also a man of the match candidate in any fixture he plays and a prolific accumulator of shot bonus; while all those missed chances might be infuriating in FPL, there is at least the compensation of the shots on target bonus in Sky.

Diogo Jota‘s (£9.4m) impressive per 90 stats and likelihood of starting in Gameweek 1 at the very least make him an intriguing differential option to the Egyptian, meanwhile.

Harry Kane (£12.0m) is some distance behind Salah, sitting in 29% of teams. The rumours over his future persist and there are suggestions he could miss Gameweek 1 anyway due to international exertions, so perhaps he’s more one for the Overhaul in the international break or at least an early-season transfer to ponder for Wolves and Watford. Only Kane (six) hit tier 2 shots bonus more often than Salah (five) last season.

The uncertainty around Kane could lead those who want a Spurs attacker to simply go for Son Heung-min (£10.8m), save a transfer and revisit the striker situation in the Overhaul period. The Korean is currently owned by just 11.9% of managers, with his aversion to bonus points – just 16 in 2020/21 – a possible reason for that. But 17 goals and 10 assists, plus a strong pre-season and a possible ‘out of position’ tag, have put him well into the premium bracket this season.

The midfielders to target before the Sky fantasy football overhaul

Ollie Watkins‘ (£9.2m) ownership is dwindling, despite a kind run of three games for Aston Villa. A pre-season injury and the Villans’ move for Danny Ings (£9.1m) has dented his appeal, with the ex-Southampton striker perhaps now the more attractive proposition. Ings hit double figures for tier 1 shooting bonus last season but struggled to convert those to tier 2, although the extra creativity behind him at his new club could boost those totals.

New man Ivan Toney (£7.9m) is just behind Watkins in ownership terms. The Brentford forward is set to be one of the top armband options for Arsenal’s visit on Matchday 1 of Gameweek 1, a single captaincy day. Given that the unremarkable names of Jordan Ayew (£7.9m) and Michy Batshuayi (£7.7m) are at this price point, Toney’s starting cost does seem a bit of a steal given his talismanic status and fondness for a shot.

Pre-season concerns around a number of pre-season Fantasy strikers could also see Michail Antonio (£8.8m) up his ownership figure of 9.6%. West Ham welcome Leicester to the London Stadium in a single-fixture day on the Monday of Gameweek 2, while Antonio could also be the most-captained player on Matchday 3 of Gameweek 1 when the Hammers play Newcastle. He also presents a Gameweek 3 armband option at home to Crystal Palace.

The Magpies’ penalty-taker Callum Wilson (£8.7m) could be an interesting mid-price option. Wilson managed 12 goals and five assists in 23 starts over the previous campaign and while bonus points didn’t flow too often, Newcastle turned to a more attacking style towards the end of last season – something that could up his shot bonus potential.

Kelechi Iheanacho‘s (£9.1m) prospects of starting in Gameweek 1 grow dimmer by the day so for those of us who love their ‘nailed’ forwards, Patrick Bamford (£9.5m) warrants more than a mention.

Last season’s third highest-scoring forward, the Leeds man started 37 of the Whites’ 38 league games (only being benched on the final day).

He was third only to Kane and Salah for shots on target among Sky strikers in the Premier League last season.

  1. Jimbo-Jones
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Switching Robbo to White has allowed me to get Son.
    Bench is obviously pretty weak... thoughts?

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Digne White
    Son Salah Bruno Raph
    Toney DCL

    Tsimikas/Amartey Gilmour Obafemi

    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would downgrade Digne and upgrade defence. Everton dont look good and theres no DCL to swing crosses in to.

  2. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    Can anyone explain to me the Amartey/Tsimikas situations?

    Best I can tell with Tsimikas.
    If you get him you have to hope that Robbo is out for a while - else you’ll be wasting a Liverpool slot on a 4.0 defender so you’ll end up wasting a transfer to clear him out.
    He’ll likely not play if Robbo is fit.

    With Amartey I have no idea. Is his spot injury related? Has he had any attacking threat? I like Leicester defense in general and am thinking of Bertrand.

    1. RichieW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Amartey - Evans is out injured and Fofana broke his leg in preseason. He should start until Evans is back

      1. RichieW
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Wouldn't be getting Tsimikas unless Robbo is out for 4weeks or more

    2. krawiecus
        7 mins ago

        Well Robertson news upcoming, but ankle injury looked fairly bad. Amartey: Fofana injured + Evans questionable for first few gameweeks give him a decent chance of starting.

        1. Gomolon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah I just saw the video of it on twitter and it looks painful!

          1. RichieW
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Ye could easily be nothing major but wouldn't be surprised if he missed first 6/7 GWs

      • Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        You won’t have to hope though, you will have clarity because @ presser we will know how bad it is, shouldn’t be much guess work

        1. Gomolon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah I know we will have more information, from the press conference. Just meant I hope it wasn't too painful for Robertson

        2. RichieW
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          When is presser due?

      • RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        So Amartey is a CB. Does he get forward at all?
        I like the idea of fifth defender being a playing 4.0. Scares me to make 3rd or 4th defender a 4.0 though - so few routes out if it goes pear shaped.

      • RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        Also thanks all!

        1. RichieW
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Good pick for 4th defender if your playing 352

    3. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      A or B ?
      A. Greenwood+Coufal / 352
      B. Ings+Veltman / 343
      Other defenders TAA, Shaw, White, Ayling…

      1. Fiqz Fariss
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        A

      2. olly:)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        probably B but think u can get away with a 4.0 defender for the last spot, not sure why u would need White Ayling + Coufal/Veltman if only playing 1 each week.

    4. alfast1c
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      What you think about Havertz punt for 8.5 mil?

      1. alfast1c
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Worth it ?

      2. olly:)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        transfer waiting to happen, don't see how he can be nailed and not really worth the risk as poor fixtures outside of GW1, 1 week punt at the most imo.

      3. Collie01
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Good for GW1 but Lukaku impending and trickier fixtures are putting me off a bit.

      4. Clay Davis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Doesn't play enough. Ziyech has been on fire in preseason. I'd start him at 7.5 against Palace. If he sucks, easy swap to Greenwood, Jota, Gundogan, Barnes, Pepe etc

    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      To complete team

      A Son Mahrez Barnes
      B Bruno Jota Raphinha

      Sanchez
      TAA Coufal Shaw
      Salah **** **** ****
      Ings Antonio Jota

      Foster White Brownhill Livramento

      1. Fiqz Fariss
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        B. double jota 🙂

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Toney!

      2. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        B

      3. olly:)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        B

      4. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        I have A but Greenwood instead of Barnes for utd attacking cover

      5. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Jota twins FTW

    6. CarelessGenius©
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Buendia a doubt to start GW1?

      1. olly:)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        pretty sure yes. wasn't in squad for final preseason game

    7. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Which do you prefer guys?
      A) ayling, mahrez, benrahma
      B) coufal, gundo, raphinha

      1. olly:)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        B probably

      2. shortestshort
        • 11 Years
        just now

        A for me...

    8. Cosmik_Debris
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thoughts on this non TAA team?

      Sanchez Foster
      Shaw Dias Tsimikas White Amartey
      Bruno Salah Barnes Jota Brownhill
      Ings Toney Antonio

      (BB GW1 is the plan)

      1. RispoliFPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        DONT BENCH BOOST GW1

      2. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yo Mama

      3. ivantys
          2 mins ago

          3M in the bank?

          1. Cosmik_Debris
            • 10 Years
            just now

            2m

      4. RispoliFPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        Rate my team anyone?
        sanchez foster
        trent shaw Tsimikas (veltman ayling)
        salah bruno barnes raphinia (browhill)
        ings antonio wilson
        0 itb

        1. olly:)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          strong team, don't see any problems

      5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Given the chances of Amartey and Tsimikas starting I made a few tweaks to my team.

        Deciding to take risks on the two of them and get Jota and Greenwood.

        The team is really set up to switch to Kane when he looks like he is ready.
        So it will be one of Jota and Greenwood out Kane in for Vardy.

        --
        Bachmann (Foster)
        --
        White - Tsimikas - Veltman (Reguillon - Amartey)
        --
        Greenwood- Jota - Salah-Son (Townsend)
        --
        Vardy - Ings - DCL

        1. olly:)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          certainly a few different options in there. do think Vardy is very overpriced but can understand him as an early placeholder for Kane i guess. Defence looks awfully weak to be honest and I would be worried as to how you would get any 5.5 priced+ defender in easily early on, especially with you already having transfers booked in.

      6. shortestshort
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thoughts on this lot? Have tried to steer away from the template (a bit!). Salah & Mane double-up probably won't stay beyond the first couple of weeks, would quite like to move one to Sancho and use the balance to upgrade Torres or Dele as needed...

        Meslier
        TAA / Shaw / Mings
        Salah / Mane / Torres / Dele / Benrahma
        Ings / Bamford

        Foster/ White / Amartey / Obafemi

        1. Clay Davis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I like it, it's different!

          Bamford and Ings is a great front line.

          Not sure about Mings mind. I think Bertrand, Coufal, Matt Ritchie offer more attacking threat!

        2. olly:)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          maybe one too many uncertainties from the off for me personally. I like a punt but wouldn't want to potentially lock myself into an early wildcard with so many. do like the salah mane double up tho have considered it myself.

      7. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Bamford in 343
        Or Grealish in 352
        ??

        1. olly:)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Bamford. At least he is nailed from the off I don't think Grealish is an option from GW1

        2. Boly Would
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Bamford

        3. shortestshort
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I like Bamford personally (see above). Thinks he's well priced this season. As is Grealish provided he plays...would prefer to give him a few weeks though.

      8. billnats
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Which 7.5 mid are we sitting on? Currently have Ziyech but a lot of love for Jota and Greenwood. Already have 3 Liverpool though

        1. TheSteel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          None are nailed but if i had to pick, id got for Jota for the fixtures. Though Greenwood will probably play more minutes than him in the first 10 gameweeks and fixtures are comparable. But the Norwich fixture GW1 gives Jota the edge.

        2. Silecro
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'm on Gundogan personally

          Open Controls
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Another really good option with KDB and Foden out. Rotation risk minimized.

            I’ve got 0.5 in bank so could go Grealish too

        3. olly:)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          don't have any. Salah Bruno Mahrez Raph (Brownhill).

          do like Jota early on but already have 3x LIV

        4. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Don't have one but I like Greenwood.

      9. BlenkyLips
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Take 2....do your worst...Cheers

        Martinez
        TAA | Shaw | TAA
        Salah | Son | Jota | Greenwood
        Toney | Ings | Antonio

        Foster | Gilmour | Amartey | Manquillo

        1. olly:)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          TAA in twice? 😀 surely a waste of budget

          1. Gomolon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Imagine the captaincy potential though!

      10. Mcgugan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice team this - any issues:

        Sanchez - 4.0

        TAA - Shaw - Coufal - White - 4.0

        Salah - Fernandes - Jota - Buendia - (Alli)

        Ings - Antonio - 4.5

        Alli benched the first game then revert to a 3-5-2.

        My only big question is Fernandes - wonder if he can be covered with a Sancho and Greenwood combo to release funds?

        1. Gomolon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Buendia has a small injury and I'd go for Raphinha over Alli until he's proven he's worth investing in again

      11. The Mighty Whites
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Don't like having a team with no Man City player!

