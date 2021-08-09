The best strikers for Sky Fantasy Football before Overhaul

Fantasy Football Scout are bringing you even more content on Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season.

Having made our way through the best goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders, we now set our sights on the strikers to target before the post-Gameweek 3 Overhaul.

Don’t forget to check out our team reveals below from two elite Sky managers, Luke Williams and Niall Murphy, who also provide some general tips on how to play the game.

BEST FORWARDS FOR SKY

Mohamed Salah (£11.9m) is currently the most-selected forward in the game at over 41%. That is no surprise given Liverpool’s fixture list, with the Egyptian a stand-out captaincy option against Norwich (a) and Burnley (H) in the first two Gameweeks. Salah is also a man of the match candidate in any fixture he plays and a prolific accumulator of shot bonus; while all those missed chances might be infuriating in FPL, there is at least the compensation of the shots on target bonus in Sky.

Diogo Jota‘s (£9.4m) impressive per 90 stats and likelihood of starting in Gameweek 1 at the very least make him an intriguing differential option to the Egyptian, meanwhile.

Harry Kane (£12.0m) is some distance behind Salah, sitting in 29% of teams. The rumours over his future persist and there are suggestions he could miss Gameweek 1 anyway due to international exertions, so perhaps he’s more one for the Overhaul in the international break or at least an early-season transfer to ponder for Wolves and Watford. Only Kane (six) hit tier 2 shots bonus more often than Salah (five) last season.

The uncertainty around Kane could lead those who want a Spurs attacker to simply go for Son Heung-min (£10.8m), save a transfer and revisit the striker situation in the Overhaul period. The Korean is currently owned by just 11.9% of managers, with his aversion to bonus points – just 16 in 2020/21 – a possible reason for that. But 17 goals and 10 assists, plus a strong pre-season and a possible ‘out of position’ tag, have put him well into the premium bracket this season.

Ollie Watkins‘ (£9.2m) ownership is dwindling, despite a kind run of three games for Aston Villa. A pre-season injury and the Villans’ move for Danny Ings (£9.1m) has dented his appeal, with the ex-Southampton striker perhaps now the more attractive proposition. Ings hit double figures for tier 1 shooting bonus last season but struggled to convert those to tier 2, although the extra creativity behind him at his new club could boost those totals.

New man Ivan Toney (£7.9m) is just behind Watkins in ownership terms. The Brentford forward is set to be one of the top armband options for Arsenal’s visit on Matchday 1 of Gameweek 1, a single captaincy day. Given that the unremarkable names of Jordan Ayew (£7.9m) and Michy Batshuayi (£7.7m) are at this price point, Toney’s starting cost does seem a bit of a steal given his talismanic status and fondness for a shot.

Pre-season concerns around a number of pre-season Fantasy strikers could also see Michail Antonio (£8.8m) up his ownership figure of 9.6%. West Ham welcome Leicester to the London Stadium in a single-fixture day on the Monday of Gameweek 2, while Antonio could also be the most-captained player on Matchday 3 of Gameweek 1 when the Hammers play Newcastle. He also presents a Gameweek 3 armband option at home to Crystal Palace.

The Magpies’ penalty-taker Callum Wilson (£8.7m) could be an interesting mid-price option. Wilson managed 12 goals and five assists in 23 starts over the previous campaign and while bonus points didn’t flow too often, Newcastle turned to a more attacking style towards the end of last season – something that could up his shot bonus potential.

Kelechi Iheanacho‘s (£9.1m) prospects of starting in Gameweek 1 grow dimmer by the day so for those of us who love their ‘nailed’ forwards, Patrick Bamford (£9.5m) warrants more than a mention.

Last season’s third highest-scoring forward, the Leeds man started 37 of the Whites’ 38 league games (only being benched on the final day).

He was third only to Kane and Salah for shots on target among Sky strikers in the Premier League last season.

