FPL Masterclass August 11

FPL captaincy tips from multiple top 10k finishers

627 Comments
Our FPL Masterclass series unites three of the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers around: two-time India champion Lateriser, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar and five-time top 1,000 finisher Tom Freeman.

Between them, they have 20 overall ranks in the top 10,000, nine of which were within the top 1k.

They have been providing regular Fantasy advice ahead of the start of 2021/22, with opinions on everything from tips for newcomers to chip strategy.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

Our trio of top managers will be writing for Fantasy Football Scout every week throughout the new season – and only subscribers will be able to read all of their articles in full.

You can read all of their previous FPL Masterclass articles via the links above but this time we’ll be asking our panel: how do you approach your captaincy decisions?

ZOPHAR SAID…

Captaincy is the most important decision for an FPL manager every week and I prefer to put my trust in a small group of premium players from the top sides, such as Harry Kane (£12.5m), Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) etc. These players take penalties for their clubs so they can get on the scoresheet even if they’re having a poor game, while other set-piece duties are an added bonus. 

I look to see which premium asset is playing a team from the bottom six and usually back the player who is playing at home. The Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll (see the sidebar) is a vital tool for me when making captaincy decisions. If a player is an overwhelming favourite in the poll, I usually captain him without hesitation.

There’s a reason for this. Say Salah away to Norwich is backed by 70% of those who voted, which is a good representation of how many FPL managers will captain the Egyptian that week. If you hand the armband to someone else, say Bruno Fernandes against Leeds, you aren’t just betting on the United midfielder doing well, you are also betting against Salah. If Salah does haul and Bruno blanks, you are going to be behind 70% of players and drop in rank massively. Yes, there is a scenario where Salah fails and Bruno hauls and that could propel you up the rankings, but I find that strategy quite risky in a week where there is an overwhelming favourite. FPL is all about picking your moments. 

However, in weeks where the captaincy poll is split with no clear favourite, I think that is when you can take a punt on your armband pick. In those weeks, you can look to a player from outside the ‘top six’ – and often that’s when you make the biggest rank gains.

LATERISER SAID…

Captaincy is going to be one of the most important, if not the most important, decisions you make week on week. More often than not, I stick to a premium pick playing a side in the bottom 10. There is a lot more to this, though.

I am constantly monitoring the defensive form of teams over the past six to eight Gameweeks. Occasionally a side that is perceived to be defensively poor has tightened up in the last few Gameweeks and sometimes FPL managers are late to see that, due to biased perception – so this leads to opportunities with captaincy. It’s the same with the offensive form of the premium attackers we are picking as captains. It is about objectively reading the match-ups and weighing them carefully.

One of my most successful captaincies was Anthony Martial (£8.0m) in the season I finished 30th in the world. He was playing Sheffield United at home and they were conceding a lot of chances from the centre, plus most of their starting defence was injured. I rolled the dice when such an opportunity presented itself and that lead to a Gameweek rank of under 10k and a huge green arrow.

After the poor year that I had in 2020/21, I was looking back at my previous campaigns and noticed there were about five instances in a season where I hit a Gameweek rank of under 10k. This is when I’ve bet against the popular captain. The important factor here was that 90-95% of these monster scores happened after the first 10 Gameweeks. What this made me realise is that the start of the season is essentially a roll of the dice and that the chances for my gambles have a greater tendency to come off in the latter half of the season, once the mind subconsciously soaks in all the data from watching the games and looking at the stats. Then you just need to find and time the right week to differentiate from a popular captaincy choice. It should be a genuine case for going different, not doing it for the sake of ‘being’ different. I might have fallen into that trap last season and I’m mindful of not making that mistake again.

Obviously, the context of the season also matters. If you have a perma-cap option absolutely dominating every week like Luis Suarez or Robin van Persie, as was the case in past seasons, then you do not zag at all and find other ways to gain an advantage over the competition.

Also, a small tip is that if you’re backing against the popular captaincy option in any week, it would be handy to have that well-backed player in your team so that the damage is not too bad if it goes wrong. Outside of this, it always helps to get players who are on penalties and/or talismanic for their team and, in case of doubt, always captain the midfielder because the extra clean sheet and goal points add up. 

TOM SAID…

I tend to trust the big hitters with captaincy. Players like Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) and Bruno Fernandes are generally my go-to guys. Ideally, they’ll all have penalties and set-pieces in their locker, too.

I actually think planning to ensure that you have the big captaincy option each week is a sound strategy, and ideally, you want to be looking four to six Gameweeks ahead, just so you can plan your transfers around it.

In the past, when I’ve veered away from the premium options, it’s been very hit and miss. Last season, I tried something different in an attempt to make up ground, and spectacularly failed by opting for Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) over Fernandes (Gameweek 9), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) over Salah (Gameweek 21) and Son Heung-min (£10.0m) over Kane (Gameweek 30). Those decisions alone cost me over 30 points, which is a huge swing.

However, I’m always on the lookout for opportunities. For example, Salah is a good option at Burnley in Gameweek 2 this season, but as I’ll already own him, could I look to a City option as an alternative at home to Norwich? In that kind of scenario, it might be worth taking a risk and betting against the more popular pick.

  1. Oz lotto
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    hey fam
    ...advice for M5 and F3
    A) Fraser and Pukki
    B) Benrahma and Rodriguez

    Before anyone says Pukki's fixtures are 'bad'... I know. there will be goals.

    Open Controls
    1. mack
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      B probably but I would try and stretch for Toney though as a budget striker

      Open Controls
    2. That Posh Bloke
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B too but not great

      Open Controls
  2. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Rate this draft please

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Tsimikas Dias (White)
    Salah Bruno Mahrez Barnes (Bissouma)
    Ings Toney (Obafemi)

    And, what changes would you do to improve this?

    Open Controls
    1. mack
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Solid, good options all round

      Open Controls
    2. That Posh Bloke
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      You don’t want a 4.5 striker, needs to be minimum of 5.5

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        • 2 Years
        just now

        4.5 striker is perfectly fine in a 4-4-2

        Open Controls
      2. King Carlos
        • 6 Years
        just now

        why not? great fodder material

        Open Controls
  3. mack
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Last piece of the puzzle I think, help me out!

    A) Barnes
    B) Toney/Raphinha + 0.5

    Would probably hold the 0.5 for flexibility of transfers e.g. Mahrez to Sancho, Tsimikas to 4.5, Antonio to Bamford etc.

    Open Controls
    1. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      B for flexy

      Open Controls
      1. mack
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Who would be your preferred 6.5?

        Open Controls
    2. King Carlos
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      easy B

      Open Controls
      1. mack
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        6.5 of choice?

        Open Controls
        1. King Carlos
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Raph or if you feel punty Dele

          Open Controls
        2. PogBruno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Rafinha easily

          Open Controls
    3. Oz lotto
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      B for me with Raph. although I am trying to get both

      Open Controls
      1. mack
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah I can’t decide between the two!

        Open Controls
        1. That Posh Bloke
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Start Toney change to Ralph when fixtures improve

          Open Controls
    4. Brakos2k
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Currently on Barnes but debating Raph or even Harrison to bolster defence or leave something in the kitty.

      Open Controls
  4. vova
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Greenwood or Gundo?

    Open Controls
    1. mack
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Greenwood for me

      Open Controls
  5. Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Why do people think Amartey will start? Nothing changed for Leicester from last game Vs ManCity

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      exactly

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Exactly what?

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          he started.
          nothing changed
          keep up pops...
          x

          Open Controls
    2. Oz lotto
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      hope. that is why

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Um he started? Don't follow....

      Open Controls
    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Haven't signed a new CB yet (Fofana and Evans both out) and he did well and kept a clean sheet vs City. No reason for him not to play again.

      Open Controls
    5. Wild Rover
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      This makes no sense. He started v Man City

      Open Controls
  6. Brakos2k
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Morning.

    If playing 3 at the back do you think having two 4.0 defenders is too risky to start the season?

    Currently on TAA /Shaw /White /Tsimikas /Amartey. These are transfers waiting to happen but there is clear value in relation to the rest of the team in the short-term at least.

    Open Controls
  7. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ings or Bamford? Or Wilson and cash? On Ings now because of fixtures, but not sure Villa will adapt quickly without Grealish?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ek begin met Ings+Wilson+Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Ek het Ings en Antonio. Miskien Som drop vir paar weke vir Barnes, en Wilson ook kry?

        Speel jy in daai FPL Fundis league? R250 buy-in en legit. Seker jy sou dit al kon gewen het

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          nee ek speel net in 1 private liga. Te besig.

          Open Controls
    2. Brakos2k
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'd go Ings.

      Open Controls
  8. That Posh Bloke
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    What are the chances of Willock, Bailey and Sancho all starting GW1?

    Open Controls
    1. King Carlos
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Leon Bailey? Slim to none

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Don't think any of them will start.

      Open Controls
  9. King Carlos
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    How will Man Utd line up in attack?

    Cavani (or Martial)
    Greenwood-Bruno-Sancho?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      cavani missing wk 1 I think

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Cavani still in South America

      Open Controls
  10. Amartey Partey
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Targett or Coufal for GW1-3?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Coufal

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Targett, but prefer Coufal long term

      Open Controls
    3. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Coufal

      Open Controls
  11. Stormbringer22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Morning chaps!

    A. Mahrez + Toney
    B. Gundo + Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      b

      Open Controls
  12. Gazpilicueta
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    My first A or B this year!

    A ) Raphina and Antonio

    B ) Bamford and Benrahma

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  13. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Best two attackers for 12.5?

    A. Toney + Harrison/Benrahma
    B. Raphinha + Benrahma
    C. Barnes + ESR
    D. Any other

    Open Controls
  14. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Which 7.5 mid has the best fixture GW1? I have Barnes and triple Pool.

    A. Ziyech/Mount
    B. Greenwood
    C. Gundogan
    D. Raphina
    E. Someone else?

    Open Controls

