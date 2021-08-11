693
Podcast August 11

Scoutcast Episode 382 – FPL Gameweek 1 Survival Guide

Joe, Seb and new regular Scoutcast presenter Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 1 and reveal their own teams.

In one of the longest Scoutcasts yet, Joe, Seb and Andy look ahead to the 2021/22 campaign and, in particular, their Gameweek 1 line-ups.

In this season start survival guide special, each of our presenters focus on the key events and information driving their decisions, as they take it in turns to reveal their teams.

For Joe, Fantasy Football Scout’s Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season has been a major factor in choosing players.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Using the guide, he highlights some of the key developments, particularly in recent friendlies, that have interested him.

This includes the chance for fringe and squad players to shine, while their teammates recover from international duty. Minutes racked up, injury news and tactical tweaks are also covered.

For example, could Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m) shine early on in the campaign, with injuries and lack game-time elsewhere among Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City troops?

Armed with an array of statistics, Seb has been using information around last season’s over and underperformers from the Premium Members Area to guide his likely line-up. As a Leeds fan, there is certainly a place or two for the Yorkshire side’s assets in his thoughts.

Meanwhile, Andy marks his Scoutcast debut with an audacious plan to ignore one heavily owned premium pick and instead use his money to spend big on a potentially lucrative double-up elsewhere. If it pays off, he could leave his fellow Scoutcasters for dust this season.

Our trio pick a differential each, which marks the return of an old favourite of Joe’s. There are the next four fixtures to frisk too and the Scoutcasters look back on their career history and outline their realistic goals for the season.

In addition, there’s a new feature. The Scoutcast is taking over the team of a Fantasy manager with a stellar rank who has to dip out of this campaign for mental health reasons. Unable to delete his team without removing his career history, the show is to step in to collectively help him out while he takes a well-earned break to recover.

This episode was aired live via Youtube on Monday 9 August. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the player below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. gomez123
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Anybody got any codes for free to join leagues??

    1. Baps hunter (r2oorb TAA y/n…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Let me think...

      1. Baps hunter (r2oorb TAA y/n…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        r2oorb !!!

        1. Baps hunter (r2oorb TAA y/n…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Lots of glory to the winner!

  2. Andrew
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Leicester looking at Vestegaard could scupper the Amartey bandwagon

  3. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    How's she looking?

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Tsimikas
    Salah, Fernandes, Greenwood, Barnes
    Ings, Antonio, Toney

    (Foster, White, Veltman, Brownhill)

    A) Stick and plan Greenwood -> Gundogan GW2
    B) Barnes & Veltman -> Gundogan & Amartey
    C) Veltman & White -> Coufal & Amartey

    Cheers

    1. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      A

      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Ta.

    2. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I have the same team except gundo over Greenwood

      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Cheers. I'm all set on Greenwood (at least for GW1!)

    3. Parcel Badger
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      exactly same other than I've put Ziyech for GW1 and will change after as appropriate

      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Cheers. Good shout, hadn't considered that. Concern there is I could end up with Greenwood and Ziyech both risks in GW2 presumably.

    4. Lionel Fellaini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Exact same team apart from Benrahma is my GW1 punt. Planning on switching him to Gundo GW2

  4. POGBOOM KEBABOOM
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Which one do you prefer guys?

    A) Chillwell, Benrahma, Toney
    B) White, Barnes, Antonio

    1. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      B

    2. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      b

    3. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      B

    4. Levi's 501
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      B.

    5. POGBOOM KEBABOOM
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Nice tq guys

    6. out for a goalkick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      B

  5. Just For Kicks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Decision to be made, which team score most games 1-4

    TAA & Gundo(7.5) alternative
    Son & Coufal(5.0) alternative

    Sanchez
    TAA Tsimikis Shaw
    Salah Bruno Gundagon(7.5) Barns
    Ings Toney Antonio

    Forster / Ayling / White / Brownhill

    Sanchez
    Coufal Tsimikis Shaw
    Salah Bruno Son Barns
    Ings Toney Antonio

    Forster / Ayling / White / Brownhill

  6. NateDog
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I'm guessing Brentford signing Yoanne Wissa will mean Mbeumo won't play OOP now

    • Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Best option under 4.5m here?

      Sanchez foster
      Taa Shaw ayling tsimikas XXXX

      1. Andrew
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        White

      2. Wings Fan
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Ben White

    • Kloppage Time
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Hey guys help, which one is better, really cannot decide

      A)
      Sanchez ( Foster)
      TAA Shaw Tsimikis (White, Amartey)
      Salah Bruno Mahrez Benrahma (Brownhill)
      Antonio Ings Toney

      Or thinking of swithing Mahrez → Barnes and upgrading a defender to Dias?

      B)
      Sanchez (Foster)
      TAA Shaw Dias (White, Tsimikis)
      Salah Bruno Barns Benrahma (Brownhill)
      Antonio Ings Toney

      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        A

      2. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        A. I have similar but Barnes over Antonio

        1. Kloppage Time
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Thats another option, thanks

      3. Couch Potato
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        TAA to Dias, play Tsimi

        Upgrade Benrahma to Barnes

        Bank the 0.5

    • Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Top managers (and the template) has had some pretty stinky starts in recent seasons. It would fun to see a scout/blackbox working backwards from a hypothetical template failure/mediocrity to look for the gaps in thinking

    • Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Armstrong at 6 is great.

      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Yes and makes Toney a safer pick too as easy to downgrade

      2. Cosmik_Debris
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        That extra 0.5 on Toney could come in very handy

        1. Cosmik_Debris
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          How confident are we that he starts?

    • Yordan Letchkov
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Bench two:

      A) Raphina (mun)
      B) Tsimikas (nor) - have TAA
      C) White (bre)
      D) Digne (SOU)

      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Bench boost

      2. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Otherwise I would bench A C.

      3. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        A plus C

      4. Couch Potato
        • 2 Years
        2 hours ago

        Bench Boost is not a bad shout!

      5. Yordan Letchkov
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Thanks guys. I am currently on A and C as well. Could also throw in Toney (ARS), but not keen to bench a striker.
        Not a bad week to bench boost probably, but it still feels as to early to use this chip...

    • Johnny too hotty
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Started with template but added my own touch.
      Not sure why Richarlson isnt get much love, arguably on pens with a shames siggy.
      Behrama over Barnes so I get bring in Son for Mahrez GW2.

      any negative?

      Sanchez Steele
      Trent Shaw Amartey Target Tsmikas
      Bruno Salah Behrama Mahrez Brownhill
      Richarlson Ings Obafemi

      1. Andrew
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Is Richarlison even back at Everton yet?

      2. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Rich just got back from Tokyo.

      3. pilgrimchris
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Richarlison has been with Brazil at the Copa America (I think) and then in Japan at the olympics until this last Sunday. I'm assuming he won't be ready to start the new season for a month?

      4. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Unavailable

        1. Johnny too hotty
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          thanks all, that showed me then lol

    • Couch Potato
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Current D with 4.5 budget left....

      Cresswell/Digne/Shaw/Tsimikas/****

      Is it

      A for Ayling or

      B for Ben White?

      Open Controls
      1. adam wigan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        A

    • Johnny too hotty
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      DCL only a slight knock, surely he plays?

    • FredrikH
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Tsimikas TAA Shaw White
      Salah Mahrez Bruno Barnes
      Ings Antonio

      Foster Brownhill Obafemi Amartey

      Bank 1M or upgrade a def?

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Amartey to Ayling or Veltman. They rotate well with White.

      2. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Defo upgrade Def. Like it tho. Had that draft pretty much the other day, but going with 343

    • adam wigan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Which would you rather? I like to wildcard early so it would likely only be for the first few gameweeks

      Sanchez (foster)
      Trent, shaw, X (amartey, Williams)
      Salah, Bruno, X, raphinha (Gilmour)
      Ings, Antonio, Toney

      A- tsimikas and Mahrez
      B- coufal and Jota. Gives 0.5 itb to upgrade Williams to 4.5 def

      1. Couch Potato
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        B

        Then Williams > Tsimikas and still bank that 0.5

        1. adam wigan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Would be 4 Liverpool then though

          1. Couch Potato
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            TAA/Tsimi/Salah makes 3 Liverpool.

            Who's the 4th one?

            1. adam wigan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Option B had Jota too

              1. Couch Potato
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Sorry man, my bad.

                Stick with B then. Money ITB always comes in handy.

                Nice team, btw.

                1. adam wigan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Thanks very much!

    • Joyce1998
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      which do you prefer?

      A- Son, Mahrez, Havertz, Raphina, Coufal in a 3-5-2
      or
      B- Bruno, Antonio, Gundo/greenwood, Shaw, Barnes in a 343

    • Bonus magnet
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      bench headache already lol

      bench 1

      toney white veltman

    • tissae
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      How do I improve this? 1.5m ITB

      Sanchez
      TAA Shaw Coufal
      Salah Raphinha Bruno Barnes
      Toney Ings Antonio

      Foster Tsimikas Brownhill Ayling

      1. tissae
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        0.5m ITB, my bad.

        Coufal -> Amartey gives me 1.5m ITB and no headache who to start as 3rd defender

      2. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Pretty much where I'm at. I have White instead of Tsimi and Bach instead of Sanchez. You don't have 1.5itb tho!

      3. Couch Potato
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Looks GTG to me!

    • sovietrockettes
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Going with a GW1 BB this year:

      Sanchez Bachman
      Cancelo Shaw Digne Amartey Tsimikas
      Salah Havertz(c) Greenwood Barnes Jota
      Ings Antonio Wilson

      G2G?

      1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Decent for a BB. Wouldn't do it in GW1 tho but that's personal choice

        1. sovietrockettes
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Never done it before, would love to feel liberated from having to think about it……

          1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            I know where you're coming from!!!! DGW and BB strategies are a headache at the best of times!!!!

    • dehm1
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Would like more experienced players views on my draft please...

        Sanchez
        TAA Diaz. Shaw
        Salah. Fernandez. Barnes. Raph
        Antonio. Barnes. Ings

        Darlow, Tsi, Amartey, Hojberg

        Thanks.

      • Mr.What?
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Dias + Jota or Tsimikas + Mahrez? Need help guys

