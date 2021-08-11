Scoutcast Episode 382 – FPL Gameweek 1 Survival Guide

Joe, Seb and new regular Scoutcast presenter Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 1 and reveal their own teams.

In one of the longest Scoutcasts yet, Joe, Seb and Andy look ahead to the 2021/22 campaign and, in particular, their Gameweek 1 line-ups.

In this season start survival guide special, each of our presenters focus on the key events and information driving their decisions, as they take it in turns to reveal their teams.

For Joe, Fantasy Football Scout’s Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season has been a major factor in choosing players.

Using the guide, he highlights some of the key developments, particularly in recent friendlies, that have interested him.

This includes the chance for fringe and squad players to shine, while their teammates recover from international duty. Minutes racked up, injury news and tactical tweaks are also covered.

For example, could Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m) shine early on in the campaign, with injuries and lack game-time elsewhere among Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City troops?

Armed with an array of statistics, Seb has been using information around last season’s over and underperformers from the Premium Members Area to guide his likely line-up. As a Leeds fan, there is certainly a place or two for the Yorkshire side’s assets in his thoughts.

Meanwhile, Andy marks his Scoutcast debut with an audacious plan to ignore one heavily owned premium pick and instead use his money to spend big on a potentially lucrative double-up elsewhere. If it pays off, he could leave his fellow Scoutcasters for dust this season.

Our trio pick a differential each, which marks the return of an old favourite of Joe’s. There are the next four fixtures to frisk too and the Scoutcasters look back on their career history and outline their realistic goals for the season.

In addition, there’s a new feature. The Scoutcast is taking over the team of a Fantasy manager with a stellar rank who has to dip out of this campaign for mental health reasons. Unable to delete his team without removing his career history, the show is to step in to collectively help him out while he takes a well-earned break to recover.

This episode was aired live via Youtube on Monday 9 August. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the player below.

