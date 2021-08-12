897
Spot the Differential August 12

Mane a potentially explosive FPL differential in Gameweek 1 and beyond

897 Comments
Share

The Gameweek 1 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some differential options for the start of the season.

As always, we’ve selected three players with an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing, who represent viable alternatives to some of the more popular Fantasy assets out there.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

SADIO MANE

  • FPL ownership: 4.5%
  • Price: £12.0m
  • GW1-5 fixtures: nor | BUR | CHE | lee | CRY 

Sadio Mane (£12.0m) was not at his best during the 2020/21 season but finished strongly and still managed double figures for both goals (11) and assists (11).

As a result, he ended the campaign as the fourth-highest scoring midfielder with 176 FPL points but he has largely been overlooked in pre-season due to the popularity of team-mate Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), whose ownership currently sits at 51.1%.

In his own words, Mané labelled last season as the worst of his career, as fatigue and a lack of confidence meant that he often missed that explosiveness in the final third which makes him such a threat. However, a four-week break over the summer seems to have worked wonders, as he has looked remarkably sharp in Liverpool’s recent friendlies and finished as the Reds’ top scorer during pre-season, combining three goals and an assist in five appearances.

The return to form of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) could be key, too. The right-back’s quick switches of play via those long diagonal passes to Mané are hugely important in Liverpool’s ability to stretch their opponents, and when performing at his top level, he’s often able to find his teammate at the far post ready to tap home a cross.

Liverpool’s favourable early schedule also looks promising for their attacking prospects, with matches against Norwich City, Burnley and Crystal Palace in the opening five Gameweeks.

It’s fair to say we saw a dip in Mané’s usual standards last year, but following an impressive pre-season, he could be a nice differential for those willing to move away from the midfield template.

ISMAILA SARR

  • FPL ownership: 3.5%
  • Price: £6.0m
  • GW1-5 fixtures: AVL | bha | tot | WOL | nor

Ismaila Sarr (£6.0m) impressed in the Championship last season, finishing the campaign with a total of 13 goals and five assists.

It’s also worth noting that his output increased significantly after Xisco Muñoz took charge, when he returned the 23-year-old to his natural position on the right wing either in a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3. 

In 16 league matches under former boss Vladimir Ivić, Sarr scored just three goals and made two assists. However, in his 23 appearances under Muñoz, he registered ten goals and three assists, which suggests that he’ll be Watford’s main attacking weapon again in 2021/22.

Muñoz aims to get his wingers on the ball as often as possible, and as a result, the wide areas are where most of the Hornets’ attacking threat stems from. His partnership with Kiko Femenía (£4.5m) down that side also caught the eye and was a key component to last season’s success. 

Another interesting thing to note is that in games when Troy Deeney (£5.5m) wasn’t on the pitch, the two players who won penalties – João Pedro (£5.5m) being one, Sarr the other – ended up taking them. Crucially, the Senegalese winger was fouled on five of the 10 occasions that led to a penalty last season.

Watford start with an appealing run and sit top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture in Gameweeks 1-7. This weekend’s opener against Aston Villa could be a good one for Sarr, too. Dean Smith’s side have been trialling a new look 4-4-2 system in pre-season which has at times left them a little too open and susceptible to counter-attacks. Given that the Senegalese winger’s acceleration is so difficult for any defender to deal with, he may be able to exploit space in behind, then.

Sarr has established himself as a key player for Watford in recent seasons and with an ownership of just 3.5%, could be a useful differential for the opening rounds.

RYAN BERTRAND

  • FPL ownership: 2.1%
  • Price: £5.0m
  • GW1-5 fixtures: WOL | whu | nor | MCI | bha

Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) looks set to start the new campaign as Leicester City’s first-choice left-back, having impressed at his new club in pre-season.

During last weekend’s 1-0 Community Shield win over Manchester City, the 32-year-old impressed defensively and also got forward well to support team-mate Harvey Barnes (£7.0m). He even registered a pair of assists in the recent 3-2 friendly win over La Liga outfit Villarreal.

Crucially, his ability from set-pieces appears to have been recognised by manager Brendan Rodgers, as he has been immediately handed a share of dead-ball duties. In fact, one of those assists we mentioned above arrived via a free-kick.

Defensively, the Foxes only have one recognised centre-back who is fit and available right now: Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.0m). That may cause alarm, but it’s worth noting that versatile squad man Daniel Amartey (£4.0m) stepped in against Man City and demonstrated that he is more than capable of filling in, at least until a new centre-back arrives, with Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard (£5.0m) reportedly on his way. That suggests that the absences of Jonny Evans (£5.5m) and Wesley Fofana (£4.5m) might not affect them quite as much as first feared.

Leicester start 2021/22 with a reasonably favourable set of fixtures and play Wolverhampton Wanderers, Norwich City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley before the end of September. Encouragingly for Bertrand and Barnes, there could be plenty of space to attack down the flanks against Bruno Lage’s Wolves this weekend, with his full-backs often asked to advance high up the pitch.

Bertrand is an underrated player, and with his ability to contribute points at both ends of the pitch, is a tempting investment given Leicester’s early schedule.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

897 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    So is the feeling that Mahrez is nailed for the first two games?

    Bit worried my draft doesn’t consider any City for GW2 or at best I can get Gundogan in…..

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I would imagine he’ll start GW1, beyond that you’re at the mercy of Guardiola’s roulette wheel.

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      My thoughts exactly. Two best attacking teams in Liverpool and ManCity playing Norwich, who we could expect to be as bad at defending as last time in the Premier League. I'm considering going with Mane and Salah (over Bruno) and doing Mane to Grealish/Mahrez in gw2. I know it's planning but having Mane against Burnley isn't the end of my season.

      Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I'm confident Mahrez will start the first 3

      Open Controls
  2. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    I am probably the first person to ask this so expecting an incredible number of replies. Here we go:

    a) Barnes

    b) Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Barnes

      Open Controls
    2. rokonto
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      None

      Open Controls
    3. No Salah
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Both

      Open Controls
    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Greenwood

      Open Controls
    5. Arvin-ation
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Barnes

      Open Controls
    6. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      If you don't have Bruno Fernandes go Greenwood, until about gw4 before he has starting doubts.

      If you don't have Vardy, go Barnes. He might end up being a fixture in the side. A decent defensive sub with that .5 saved on Barnes could be the answer for you.

      Open Controls
    7. Jonflamingo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      both

      Open Controls
  3. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Thoughts on Torres

    OOP up front for City for 7m.

    Until roulette kicks in/Kane arrives/Jesus gets a shot/all the above.

    Open Controls
    1. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Typical City midfielder in that he should do well for his price when he plays, but is far from nailed.

      Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      He is a Spanish fpl midfielder and he plays for Man City. Is my first thoughts!

      Seriously though, great little player. If you think City will fire early despite all the absentees go for it. And if you are not bothered about 1 pointers or no shows g3/4 and have a decent sub it will be ok.

      Open Controls
      1. Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Think I'll stick with Gundo for security

        Open Controls
  4. Garlana
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Looked at stats, value, pre season and fixtures to an extent hoping for some different options but ended up with something fairly template. Thoughts?

    Sanchez
    TAA, Coufal, Shaw
    Salah, Bruno, Gundo, Barnes, Benrahma
    Antonio, Ings

    Foster, Tsmiskas, White, 4.5fwodder

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Play Tsimikas

      Open Controls
      1. Garlana
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        over?

        Open Controls
        1. Hansel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours ago

          Coufal

          Open Controls
  5. Fantasy man on the top
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Midfield with Salah and Bruno

    A) Gundo + Barnes

    Or

    B) Greenwood + Raphina

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Arvin-ation
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Arvin-ation
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    How's this looking?

    Sanchez (Foster)
    TAA Cancelo Shaw (White, Tsimikas)
    Buendia Salah Havertz Barnes Greenwood
    DCL Antonio (Obafemi)

    2.0 ITB to get in Son or upgrade one of the 7s to a Grealish/Mahrez type

    Open Controls
    1. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I really like it actually. I like having a bit in the bank. BruNO obviously a threat but can't have them all. I've gone off Havertz since news of Lukaku signing.

      Open Controls
      1. Arvin-ation
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Havertz just a placeholder GW1 rly with a nice CPL fixture. Considering swapping to Jota though.

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Not a fan of the Havertz to Son gw2 strategy (I'm starting Son from gw1 and saving the transfer)

      But at least Son will be available from gw2-4 so keep the 2m for him

      Open Controls
      1. Arvin-ation
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Yeap got the 2m ITB for any new transfers. I don't really fancy any other upgrades.

        Considering swapping out Havertz for Jota though, and then changing out Tsimikas. Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Tsim is a keep for me

          Can't pass up on a 4.0 defender very likely to start for Liverpool (albeit for a few weeks)

          Open Controls
    3. Team Forza
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Buendia injured
      dcl injured

      Open Controls
  7. DÏLKS
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Why's Coufal the pick over Cresswell? Am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      The 100.5m budget

      Open Controls
      1. DÏLKS
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Thought that might have something to do with it; however I'm not sure that justifies the pick imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Collie01
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          If West Ham play a back 3, then Coufal should be more attacking as a wing back as opposed to Cresswell at CB. Coufal on some set pieces too.

          Open Controls
  8. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Benrahma 353 or Toney 343?

    Open Controls
    1. lewis274
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      benrahma

      Open Controls
    2. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I like the 353 formation!

      I'm on Benrahma at the moment but I'm unsure about this too.

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Aaah ffs 😆

        Open Controls
    3. Steiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Latter

      Open Controls
    4. james 101
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. Arvin-ation
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
  9. lewis274
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    best 4.5 defender??

    Open Controls
    1. Arvin-ation
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      White

      Open Controls
  10. Kyle2210
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Hi guys,

    Thoughts on Antonio and Soucek or Barnes and Toney?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Soucek not a very popular option on here.

      Open Controls
      1. Kyle2210
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        I've noticed that. I persevered last year and it paid off hoping for similar! I guess Benrahama instead is an option.

        Open Controls
      2. Wivanee
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Benrahma is a much better pick than Soucek

        Open Controls
  11. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    A) Digne, Mahrez, Benrahma
    B) Barnes, Gundo, Toney
    C) Barnes, Benrahma, Wilson + 0.5

    Open Controls
    1. lewis274
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      A is obviously for 4-4-2, rest 3-4-2

      Open Controls
    3. Steiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  12. lewis274
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    midfield of 3-5-2

    Salah fernandes barnes benrahma raphinha ??
    thoughts

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Looks good!

      Open Controls
    2. james 101
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Nice. Though Id have son over Barnes / Raph if pos.

      Open Controls
      1. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Haha I think we'd all would like to have an additional 3.5 million to spare...

        Open Controls
  13. Baps hunter (r2oorb TAA y/n…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Everyone seems have the exact template or template with some twists. Still the pool of players is pretty small. I guess now is not the time to try win this game, but just not fall too much behind?

    Open Controls
    1. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      The sensible play is probably go with the template.

      Open Controls
    2. Og
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'm punting on pepe for 1 week

      Open Controls
  14. Random Name
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    A word on Brentford - Huge reality check in the next few weeks for them. Barely any investment, heading into the prem with a championship calibre squad.

    Their coach claiming they're going to attack the premier league. Good luck attacking with 20% possession

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Important game against relegation candidates Arsenal tomorrow

      Open Controls
  15. FrostBitten Dragon
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Martinez
    TAA - Shaw - Tsimikas
    Bruno - Salah - Gündogan - Raphina
    Ings - Toney - Antonio

    Sanchez - Johnson - Manquillo - Mendy

    0m ITB
    GTG??

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Bench needs more playing depth. Three 4.0 defs is a bit much and needs more investment which can be done by downgrading martinez to a 4.0 and starting Sanchez

      Open Controls
  16. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    a) Mahrez and White

    or

    b) Toney and Raphinha/Barnes

    Problem I see with b) is there is no easy way for me to move to a City mid without making 2 moves.

    Open Controls
  17. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Thoughts on this lot? 0.5 itb. Bit of a benching dilemma but I like the idea of having a decent bench due to having a few injury prone players and Covid still lurking.

    Sanchez
    TAA, Tsimikas, Digne, Shaw
    Salah, Son, Mahrez, Barnes
    Antonio, Wilson

    (Foster, Benrahma, White, Obafemi)

    Open Controls
  18. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Think Barnes will have an absolute field day against Semedo

    Open Controls
  19. Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Guys

    Chancnes of these players starting? Might go with BB

    Amartey

    Tsimikas

    Alonso

    Open Controls
  20. Team Forza
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    Martinéz
    Shaw TAA Digne
    Bruno Barnes Jota Greenwood
    Ings Toney Antonio

    Sánchez, ghazi, white, femenia

    Open Controls
  21. Wivanee
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    G2G? BB used....

    Sanchez / Schmeichel

    TAA / Tsi / Shaw / White / Dias

    Salah / Raph / Barnes / Mahrez / Benrahma

    Ings / Antonio / Toney

    Open Controls
  22. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Quite the different tone in the quote in this context...

    "Rodgers on Harvey Barnes: "He's such a huge player for us. He's obviously not up to speed physically as of yet but just to have him back... he just gives you such a threat. He did really well last weekend and day by day, he's getting physically better."

    https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1425842121467179015?s=20

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      As I replied to someone earlier: it's unlikely he has become LESS fit than at the CS... So if you like what you saw there no need to worry IMO, rather the opposite of him getting better and better

      Open Controls
  23. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Vardy Party is gonna smash this FFS template to pieces!! 😆

    No gatecrashers please.

    Open Controls
  24. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    A. Coufal Gundo Havertz

    Or

    B. Stones ESR Son

    Open Controls
    1. Garth Marenghi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  25. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Which is better ?
    A- Mané & White
    B- TAA & Mahrez
    PS: I have Tsimikas

    Open Controls
  26. RohanVaswani
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Gundo or Grealish?

    Open Controls
  27. gonzalocampos
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Make a selecion:
    1 - Veltman and Greenwood (have Sanchez)
    2 - Cash and Benrahama (have Antonio)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.