Fantasy5 August 12

Pick the best Gameweek 1 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

It’s the start of a new Premier League season and the chance to try a new Fantasy game if you’re not already one of the many players who have given Fantasy5 a go.

The game is free to play and various prizes are given out every week – including a £10,000 jackpot.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family for bragging rights.

We’ve selected our own picks for Gameweek 1 in the article below, with FPL Family’s Sam following suit.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

As it’s the first Gameweek of a new season it’s worth mentioning that, now Gameweek 1 has gone live, no newly transferred players will be added to the game until next week, so managers keen to select Romelu Lukaku will have to wait just a little longer.

GAMEWEEK 1 FIXTURES

The five matches in this round of fixtures are:

  • Chelsea v Crystal Palace
  • Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Norwich City v Liverpool
  • Newcastle United v West Ham United
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

The deadline is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, August 14.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 1 PICKS

Wilfried Zaha (6.5) – Crystal Palace’s new head coach Patrick Vieira spoke earlier in the summer about getting the ball to Zaha and so far he has been as good as his word.

A penalty and a deflected shot in a friendly against promoted Watford at the weekend were the latest of the Ivory Coast international’s four pre-season goals and, with defences rarely as solid as expected in the early going, we back Zaha to provide a surprise or two for the Champions League winners on opening day.

Jamie Vardy (6.5) – Wolverhampton Wanderers look primed under their own new manager, Bruno Lage, to abandon their typically cautious approach which could mean plenty of goals at the King Power Stadium, home of the FA Cup and Community Shield holders Leicester City.

Harvey Barnes (8.5) has been a pre-season star, but his top price for this match means we will look elsewhere. Attacking full-backs like Nelson Semedo (6.5) and Timothy Castagne (6.5) could easily provide returns, but at the same price, it’s hard to look beyond the Foxes’ talismanic striker who has made a flying start to both of the previous two seasons.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (9.5) – It’s good to see Teemu Pukki (6.5) and Norwich City back in the top flight, but a starting home fixture against Liverpool doesn’t seem the place to be anticipating big attacking returns. As you might expect, there are a few double-figure prices floating around the Liverpool squad which leads us to plump for Alexander-Arnold. While the Reds’ attackers need multiple goals to overtake their points targets, he is likely to be on set-pieces and involved around the box as well as being very much in line to get an extra boost from a clean sheet.

Callum Wilson (6.5) – If you believe goals will be at a premium at St James’ Park then West Ham United defenders Aaron Cresswell (6.5) and Vladimir Coufal (6.5) are value choices to supplement a clean sheet with a potentially match-winning assist. With Wilson and Michail Antonio (6.5) likely to feature up front at the same target price, however, we believe both attacks will make at least one breakthrough and choose Wilson in front of his home crowd to be the most likely to go on to be involved in two more strikes.

Son Heung-min (8.5) – We may not see Harry Kane (6.5) with a target price as low as this again all season. If there were a strong indication that he will play for Spurs amidst the turmoil surrounding a potential move to Sunday’s visitors Manchester City we would snap him up without hesitation.

Given the likelihood of a ‘slight strain’ ruling the England captain out, though, we turn our attention instead to his partner in the Tottenham Hotspur strikeforce who, among the many attacking options at the same price for this game, has the most to prove from a big early-season performance. It doesn’t hurt his chances that City have several key assets struggling for full fitness after gruelling international summers.

SAM’S GAMEWEEK 1 PICKS

Mason Mount (7.5) is such an important part of the Chelsea team. His attacking threat, even with the Super Cup on Wednesday, means I think he’ll return well against Palace.

Harvey Barnes (8.5) looked great in the Community Shield, returning from injury. Against a Wolves side who may still be adapting to a new style of play under their new manager, I can see him returning to goalscoring quickly.

Mohamed Salah (12.5) has never failed to score in an opening game for Liverpool; surely that continues against Norwich this time around.

Son Heung-min (8.5) has scored in the last two games against City at the Tottenham Stadium. In Kane’s absence, he is likely to play up top.

Callum Wilson (6.5) has a great record against West Ham, putting eight past them; I can see him spoiling the Hammers fans’ return to the stands.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 1: Tips, captaincy, team news and best players

950 Comments
  1. DeadStar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Surprised not to see Gundo in more teams? Is he not the most secure City mid right now (and the cheapest)? Scored well last season too.

    Open Controls
    1. kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Mahrez I think is fairly nailed.

      Open Controls
      1. DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        A lot more money though. I’m trying to work out if he actually justifies the extra £1.5m. I guess if he starts he could. Just never feels safe with Pep.

        Open Controls
        1. kysersosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I agree, but he’s the one mid that seems to punish everyone. He’s in my team…..for now.

          Open Controls
      2. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        Pep?

        Open Controls
        1. kysersosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Love a bit of Pep Roulette!

          Open Controls
    2. Budweiser
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      He started well but had a barren spell

      Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      He'll be in my GW2 team

      Open Controls
  2. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Do we know when the remaining pressers are? Particularly waiting on Smith abs Buendia news.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Any not done today, will be done tomorrow.

      Don't expect much help from Dean Smith if asked about Grealish even now he'd say he's close to full fitness for them...

      Open Controls
      1. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        lol

        Open Controls
      2. kysersosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Haha, yeah I hear that. I’m ‘fortunate’ to work as a physio, so when he talked about being in the ‘Alter - G’ and should be back this weekend, I knew that was way off. Hopefully he’ll give us more.

        Open Controls
  3. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    My team is set with the exception of one spot. What do you think?

    Options with the possibility to transfer in Gundogan/Grealish in GW2 for Norwich
    A) Greenwood (LEE)
    B) Pepe (bre)
    C) Buendia (new)

    or option D) Just start with Gundogan.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'd start with your City mid unless you think A, B or C beat him by 5+ in GW1.

      Open Controls
      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        38 mins ago

        Its more that i want to see what City look like, who looks more threatening between Grealish/Gundogan. Also want to monitor Allis role if none of the City mids appeal.

        Open Controls
    2. Jonflamingo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      A, he will prob start as a striker

      Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'm tempted on A, you going 343 or 352?

      Open Controls
      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        352.

        But 343 with Watkins Ings Antonio is also tempting.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          33 mins ago

          One Villa striker is enough to start with

          Open Controls
          1. Drip Doctor
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            27 mins ago

            I think if they score the other will be assisting.

            Open Controls
  4. Bruce Lee
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    so lukaku won't be ready for palace?

    Open Controls
    1. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      No. He'll make his debut vs Arsenal

      Open Controls
  5. Budweiser
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Originally I had Barnes but switched to Benrahma because of Rodgers presser so I have 1.5m ITB and not sure where to spend it..

    Sanchez (Steele)
    Shaw Cresswell Tsmikas (White Ayling)
    Bruno Salah Greenwood Grealish Benrahma
    Antonio Ings (4.5m)

    Help

    Open Controls
    1. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wasn't Rodgers press conference promising? He said he's a threat and will have a big season.

      Open Controls
      1. Jonflamingo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        exactly

        Open Controls
      2. Budweiser
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        He said he's not fit though which worried me. I could take the risk

        Open Controls
        1. Drip Doctor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          He said he wasn't back to his usual sharpness, which is a given. Doesn't mean he won't start.

          Open Controls
        2. Jonflamingo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          He is the 1st name on that team sheet at the moment. Means he may come off 10 mins early if he needs a rest.

          Open Controls
        3. Riska
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          That's not what he said. He said he's not up to speed physically. That could mean a number of things, including that he's not fit, but it's not as clear cut as "he's not fit"

          Open Controls
    2. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      what presser?

      Open Controls
  6. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    What’s your opinion of these?

    A. Coufal + Jota + Benrahma or
    B. Tsimikas + Greenwood + Barnes

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  7. Galza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Willock likely to play GW1?

    Haven’t seen if is had a preseason…

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Has he even signed officially?

      Open Controls
      1. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        From what I can see, he’s said his goodbyes.

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Only played a few mins for Arsenal

      Open Controls
      1. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Probably not then.

        Open Controls
    3. Croaker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yet to agree personal terms per BBC

      Open Controls
      1. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Sky saying he has…

        Open Controls
  8. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    A. Toney 3-4-3
    B. Greenwood 3-5-2 (will be Gundog GW2 hopefully)

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Tsimikas
    Salah Bruno Barnes Raphina
    Ings Antonio
    Steele White Ayling

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Replies to everyone, gets nothing 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. Croaker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      B. Toney harder to replace if he doesn’t fire whereas lots of options at that price point in midfield

      Open Controls
    3. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I've gone Toney and Greenwood and ended up dropping Raph for now

      Open Controls
  9. Basil1977
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Can't wait to see all these 10 man teams in a few weeks time,
    loads of teams with Tsimikas, Amertey, Obafemi, and rotation risks Mahrez, Jota, Greenwood etc
    Just wait for a few covid cases, and few players getting pinged/isolating
    Let the fun begin

    Open Controls
    1. Budweiser
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Loool that's why you have a bench

      Open Controls
      1. Basil1977
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        there are a lot of benches made up of Tsimikas, Amertey and Obafemi come 3 weeks time

        Open Controls
    2. Gianluca Busio's Hair …
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      That's why I am predicting who will get Covid and selecting my team without those players.

      Open Controls
  10. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Vardy against Wolves highline anybody?? any one??

    Open Controls
    1. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      What is this high line based off? I'm sure the manager would know the threat of Vardy/Barnes/Son over the first two.

      Open Controls
  11. Clay Davis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Which looks better?? Thanks!

    (A) 4-3-3

    Martinez
    TAA, Dunk, Tsimkas
    Bruno, Son, Gundogan, Jota
    Ings, Antonio, *WILSON*
    Subs: Foster, Coufal, White, *GILMOUR*

    (B) - 3-5-2

    Martinez
    TAA, Dunk, Tsimkas
    Bruno, Son, Gundogan, Jota, *GREENWOOD*
    Ings, Antonio
    Subs: Foster, Coufal, White, *OBAFEMI*

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      343 you mean
      Both look great, what are your plans

      Open Controls
      1. Clay Davis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah 3-4-3 lol

        Been going around in circles. Greenwood playing OOP and has the fixtures... could have some huge hauls in him, but rotation risk / reduced minutes when players return... putting me off him! Argggh.

        Wilson on the otherhand nailed on if he can stay fit. Love backing Talisman too as 1 goal and he usually walks away with 3 bonus!

        Open Controls
    2. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      No Salah is crazy

      Open Controls
  12. Pacer.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Tom Freeman team reveal is actually worth watching. Really interesting guy with his own mind

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Link?

      Open Controls
  13. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    If Lukaku is 10.5 or 11 I will downgrade Bruno to fit him in.

    Open Controls
  14. Q
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Is no TAA worth:

    Shaw White tsimikas veltman amartey
    Bruno salah son greenwood Barnes
    Antonio ings fodder

    Early wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. DIMITRIS
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      TAA is so good that I don't think you can afford to go without him.

      Open Controls
    2. Wrench
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      TAA is better value than Barnes or Greenwood.

      Open Controls
  15. DIMITRIS
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Is it a overkill to start a season with: TAA, Jota, Salah, Bruno, Greenwood and Shaw ?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
    2. Q
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      No. Jota is the only rotation risk with firmino back. Possibly greenwood but both could be worth it

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        I'm currently on all of them as I like the opening fixtures too much to pass on. There's a case to be made for Barnes, Raphinha, Gundo and others but Greenwood vs Leeds at home and Jota against Norwich are too good to pass imo.
        If things go south, I can always go to someone cheaper.
        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  16. Salarrivederci
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Another go at BB.

    Pickford - Sanchez
    TAA - Shaw - Coufal - Tsimikas - Amartey
    Salah (C) - Bruno - Raphinha - Benrahma - ESR
    Ings - Antonio - Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      You confident Amartey starts? Too risky for me

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Can't see Vestergaard turning up at Leicester tomorrow or something and starting 24 hours later.
        And from what I've heard Amartey did very good against City.

        Open Controls
    2. EWH2020
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Very good

      Open Controls
    3. MarkCy
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Like it, would prefer a Villa defender over West Ham though personally especially at the start of the season

      Open Controls
  17. Croaker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Struggling with my keeper.

    I’m not convinced by Brighton keeping clean sheets and not many save points last year. None of the other 4.5s jump out as better.

    Pickford has decent fixtures but Everton have looked all over the place at the back. Meslier has some appeal for saves and Leeds improved later on but first game could be messy if injuries not all cleared up. Leicester shipped goals even with playing defenders.

    This leaves me with Martinez as my best bet but he’s not cheap.

    As you can see I’m overthinking this to the point of madness…any chance of a sane opinion to straighten me out please?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Cheap keeper expect nothing anything is a bonus, I've got Sanchez but don't suppose Brighton will keep any clean sheets

      Open Controls
    2. Riska
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      When I was looking at bench boosting GW1 I found that picking a second keep was the hardest part, so much so that I abandoned the idea of a GW1 BB. It's just too much of an RNG gamble. So I'm with Super Saints. It's a 4.5 playing keeper, and really that only actually leaves you Sanchez or Bachmann (the latter for saves). I don't think Brighton will keep a CS either but they probably have the best chance on paper in that bracket

      Open Controls
    3. Croaker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Thanks both that’s a much better way to think about it!

      Open Controls
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Get Martinez

      Open Controls
  18. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Any Thoughts ?
    Sanchez
    Tsimikas Shaw Coufal
    Salah Bruno Mané Benrahma Barnes
    Toney Ings

    Foster ( Amartey - White - Obafemi

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      🙁

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        just now

        🙁 🙁 🙁 🙁

        Open Controls
  19. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Barnes or Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Jota if u still got a liverpool slot

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      I see Jota scoring more over first few

      Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Going Barnes myself

      Open Controls
    4. Funny Face
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Barnes

      Open Controls
  20. FredrikH
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Really comes down to Son+Mahrez or Bruno+Raphinha/7M for me and many others. What are deciding factors for others?

    Open Controls
    1. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Its close, but i think Bruno is such a proven asset, maybe even more than Salah, especially with the fixtures.

      Son - I really like him, always have done in FPL, but, how will Spurs perform under Nuno? How much will they create with a midfield of Hojberg, Skipp, Dele?

      Mahrez - Just how sharp will City be without a number of key players and a lack of pre season?

      Open Controls
      1. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Same with us, players missing or not enough preseason, as weel as we usually struggle at the beginning of a new season

        Open Controls
      2. FredrikH
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        You make a lot of sense. Captaincy will be a challenge come GW3 with Salah/Bruno combo. Son would be the obvious choise. Mahrez could be lively after his summer break.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          But a great option if both Bruno and Salah are scoring.

          In many senses the game is more interesting when a set and forget is misfiring!!

          Open Controls
          1. FredrikH
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Also Bruno bring more flexability to bring in Lukaku/Kane or whoever expensive forward we want by next gw.

            Open Controls
  21. twoplustwo
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Not much love for Mount at 7.5

    Open Controls
    1. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    2. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not yet

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Give it a few games

      Open Controls
  22. RobinKerr1987
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    A. Tsimikas and Havertz
    vs
    B. Jota and Coufal

    Open Controls
  23. Coming Rome
    25 mins ago

    Rodgers is annoying midget just like every other midget I’ve known

    Open Controls
  24. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Will Lukaku get on to the game before the deadline tomorrow?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      For sure

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Will he play Sunday, maybe a cameo from the bench?

      Open Controls
    3. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  25. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Do we think Grealish will start vs Spurs?

    Open Controls
    1. FredrikH
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      8M and not a safe pick. Staying away for now.

      Open Controls
  26. AnfieldLad
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Tsimi Shaw
    Salah Bruno Mahrez Raphina Benrahama
    Antonio Wilson
    (Foster White Ayling Obafemi)

    Any good? Any obvious mistakes ?

    Open Controls
  27. RohanVaswani
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    A) Toney Grealish vvd 5.0 keeper

    B) DCL Harrison TAA 4.5 keeper?

    Open Controls
  28. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Please RMT

    Sanchez - Foster
    TAA - Shaw - Coufal - Tsimikas - Livramento
    Salah - Grealish - Bruno - Barnes - Brownhill
    Antonio - Toney - Watkins

    Only concern Grealish not starting gw1

    Open Controls
  29. Sir Alex Telles.
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is jota fit to start?

    Open Controls
    1. GINI MINI MANE MO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Are you hearing he's not. More of a risk that he'll be on the bench if Bobby is preferred

      Open Controls

