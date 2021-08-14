Four £4.0m FPL defenders start as Watkins misses out and Havertz is benched

Simultaneous top-flight Saturday 3pm BST kick-offs make a welcome return today, with five Premier League matches getting underway at the traditional time.

Patson Daka (£7.5m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.5m) are both on the bench for Leicester City’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, as Brendan Rodgers goes with Harvey Barnes (£7.0m) and Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) to support Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) in attack.

£4.0m defender Daniel Amartey starts, while Luke Thomas (£4.5m) is deputising at left-back after Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) tested positive for Covid-19.

Bruno Lage has opted for a 3-4-3 for his first Wolves match, with the starting XI not showing too many shocks. Nelson Semedo (£5.0m) is only fit enough for a place on the bench, however, with budget FPL defender Ki-Jana Hoever (£4.0m) starting in his stead.

Aston Villa are not only without the departed Jack Grealish (£8.0m) but also Ollie Watkins (£7.5m), who misses out with a bruised knee.

New signings Emiliano Buendia (£6.5m), Danny Ings (£8.0m) and Ashley Young (£5.0m) all start, the latter seemingly in an ‘out of position’ midfield role, with Leon Bailey (£6.5m) and Axel Tuanzebe (£4.5m) on the bench.

Watford boss Xisco Munoz hands debuts to new signings Emmanuel Dennis (£5.0m) and Juraj Kucka (£5.5m).

Troy Deeney (£5.5m) is on the bench.

Trevoh Chalobah (£5.0m) makes his Premier League debut for Chelsea at centre-half.

N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.5m) are both injured, while Kai Havertz (£8.5m) is among the substitutes after his two-hour run-out in midweek.

Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) is not available because he is quarantining after his move from Inter Milan.

Marc Guehi (£4.5m) starts for Palace in Patrick Vieira’s first match in charge but fellow summer recruit Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) is on the bench.

Adam Armstrong (£6.0m) gets his Southampton debut up front alongside Che Adams (£7.0m), with Nathan Tella (£5.0m) only among the substitutes.

£4.0m FPL defender Tino Livramento and Romain Perraud (£5.0m) also make their Saints bows.

Richarlison (£7.5m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) start for Everton, who also include new signings Andros Townsend (£5.5m) and Demarai Gray (£5.5m) in the starting XI.

James Rodriguez (£7.0m) is one of five players who are isolating but Lucas Digne (£5.5m) features.

Nick Pope (£5.5m) is between the posts for Burnley as Jay Rodriguez (£5.5m) gets the nod to support Chris Wood (£7.0m) up top.

Brighton are without Joel Veltman (£4.5m) for the trip to Turf Moor.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Cork, Gudmundsson, Wood, McNeil, Westwood, Rodriguez

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Alzate, Bissouma, Mwepu, March, Maupay, Trossard, Gross

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Pulisic, Werner.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Guehi, Kouyate, McArthur, Riedewald, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Mateta.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Gray, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Stephens, Livramento, Salisu, Perraud, Walcott, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Armstrong, Adams.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Perez, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Saiss, Coady, Kilman, Hoever, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Marcal, Traore, Jimenez, Trincao.

Watford XI: Bachmann, Etebo, Ekong, Cleverley, Masina, Sema, Cathcart, Sarr, Dennis, Kabasele, Kucka

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Ngoyo, Mings, McGinn, Buendia, Young, Nakamba, Ings, El Ghazi

