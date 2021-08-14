Jota and £4.0m Tsimikas start as van Dijk makes first appearance since October

Kostas Tsimikas (£4.0m) is handed a first-ever Premier League start as Norwich City v Liverpool brings a busy Saturday of top-flight football to a close.

Kick-off at Carrow Road is at 17:30 BST.

An ankle injury picked up by Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) in pre-season has opened up a spot at left-back for Tsimikas, with the budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defender’s ownership soaring to over 23% as a result.

There are no real shocks in the Liverpool line-up, with Diogo Jota (£7.5m) getting the nod over Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) to lead the visitors’ attack.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), FPL’s most-owned midfielder, and Sadio Mane (£12.0m) flank Jota up top.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) is part of a back four that includes Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m), who makes his first Liverpool appearance since suffering a knee ligament injury last October.

Jordan Henderson (£5.0m) and Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m) are both absent after late returns to pre-season training.

Budget FPL defender Andrew Omobamidele (£4.0m), who played every single minute of Norwich’s pre-season friendlies, misses out with tonsillitis tonight.

Daniel Farke has opted for a back four after a late dalliance with a wing-back system in pre-season.

Chelsea loanee and bargain-bin FPL midfielder Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) is handed his competitive Norwich debut.

LINE-UPS

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Giannoulis, Rupp, Gilmour, Cantwell, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki,

Subs: Gunn, Zimmermann, Dowell, Tzolis, Sorensen, McLean, Sargent, Mumba, Idah

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Konate, Firmino, Gomez, Minamino, Origi, Woodburn, Elliot

