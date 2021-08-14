1649
Dugout Discussion August 14

Jota and £4.0m Tsimikas start as van Dijk makes first appearance since October

1,649 Comments
Kostas Tsimikas (£4.0m) is handed a first-ever Premier League start as Norwich City v Liverpool brings a busy Saturday of top-flight football to a close.

Kick-off at Carrow Road is at 17:30 BST.

An ankle injury picked up by Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) in pre-season has opened up a spot at left-back for Tsimikas, with the budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defender’s ownership soaring to over 23% as a result.

There are no real shocks in the Liverpool line-up, with Diogo Jota (£7.5m) getting the nod over Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) to lead the visitors’ attack.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), FPL’s most-owned midfielder, and Sadio Mane (£12.0m) flank Jota up top.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) is part of a back four that includes Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m), who makes his first Liverpool appearance since suffering a knee ligament injury last October.

Jordan Henderson (£5.0m) and Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m) are both absent after late returns to pre-season training.

Budget FPL defender Andrew Omobamidele (£4.0m), who played every single minute of Norwich’s pre-season friendlies, misses out with tonsillitis tonight.

Daniel Farke has opted for a back four after a late dalliance with a wing-back system in pre-season.

Chelsea loanee and bargain-bin FPL midfielder Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) is handed his competitive Norwich debut.

LINE-UPS

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Giannoulis, Rupp, Gilmour, Cantwell, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki,

Subs: Gunn, Zimmermann, Dowell, Tzolis, Sorensen, McLean, Sargent, Mumba, Idah

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Konate, Firmino, Gomez, Minamino, Origi, Woodburn, Elliot

1,649 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 11 hours ago

    78 with Son and Antonio, need a decent haul from Son

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Same here with son, benrahma and Antonio. I think son will come up with something

      Open Controls
  2. Hattrick Harry
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 11 hours ago

    1 man to go and 65p no need to make any changes when good fixtures ahead. Better than I dared to believe from gw1.

    Open Controls
    1. OneArseneWenger32
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 day, 11 hours ago

      65 avg a week is perfect imo

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      All are relative to the average.

      Open Controls
      1. Hattrick Harry
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        This, only Grealish to go tomorrow but I shall save FT to next week and want to have 2 FTs which helps a lot.

        Open Controls
  3. Scout15
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 11 hours ago

    I knew I should bench Shaw…

    Open Controls
  4. Ricooo1
    1 day, 11 hours ago

    What are you doing about Maddison?

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Injured?

      Open Controls
      1. Ricooo1
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        Yeh, hip injury. He has had problems with it before.

        Open Controls
  5. Amsterhammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    Hey fellow blackbox fpl listeners. How do you feel about the fact Mark went with Bruno after having spent the first 2 episodes explaining how he wouldn't. I find it makes the entire content seem disingenuous and click baity. Any thoughts?

    Ps I'm not look for individual bashing just opinions on the contrast between the podcast content and the fpl team actions of the individual concerned.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      What about the 3rd episode?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        and the 4-0 vs Everton.

        Open Controls
      2. Amsterhammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        Sorry I meant the first three.

        Open Controls
    2. Arvin-ation
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      I think he's at liberty to make whatever decision he pleases, tbh. Opinions change as do teams, that is why we give them thought day after day, over and over again along with revision after revision! Can't expect him to be any different. I'm sure we're all aware of this.

      Open Controls
    3. AlleRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      My sense is the emergence of Tsimikas as an option, and Kane potentially in the fold with Spurs, changed the calculation

      Open Controls
      1. Arvin-ation
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        Yeah +1 , I think as he explained in his member's video, Tsimikas and all the cheap options really took away the excuse of not being able to afford Bruno anymore

        Open Controls
        1. Amsterhammer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 10 hours ago

          I haven't seen that. Still deliberating. I've only been listening to the podcasts.

          Open Controls
        2. AlleRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 10 hours ago

          Yep, Benrahma's form too wouldn't have been known beforehand. And Son could very well still hit the ground running with or without Kane and Benrahma may be a flash in the pan, but it absolutely got harder to justify not going Bruno for anyone that was contemplating it

          Open Controls
    4. FPL Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      I haven't watched the video, not sure how I feel about it, the site gives a lot of information and is all opinion based, we're all in control of our teams too.

      Tbh, I prefer if some of it is misguided, for me I tend to make my team myself whilst observing opinions here, I have friends who follow every word of it which can make my research not as impactful.

      So whilst it may not be ethical if he purposely changed it, I'm not too bothered, my team is my problem and my fault when it's wrong.

      Open Controls
    5. RUN DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Can a man not change his mind? I didn’t have Bruno in any draft until a couple of hours before the deadline. That’s how it goes sometimes. Can’t seriously believe there’s any under handness afoot Shirley!

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        Very funny name 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Amsterhammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        Yeah that's fair enough, regarding changing ones mind. Not sure if id go as far as suggesting under handness. Just felt it made the content seem false.

        Open Controls
    6. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      The man’s allowed to change his mind. We all make last minute decisions all the time.

      Open Controls
    7. Amsterhammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Thanks all for opinions.

      Open Controls
  6. Arvin-ation
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    23k OR. Don't think I've ever been this high GW 1 😆

    But then again, it is just game week 1...nice while it lasts I guess! AHAH

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Well done, enjoy

      Open Controls
      1. Arvin-ation
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        Cheers mate. I'll be back in 2 months to moan about how I've taken too many punts and now ended up 2mil OR 🙂

        Open Controls
        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 10 hours ago

          Haha nice one

          Open Controls
    2. Top Mark.S
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      i was 3k after gw 1 three seasons back. No chips played. Finished 70k. Meh

      Open Controls
      1. Arvin-ation
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        Not even confident I'll manage 70k but at least its a start 😆
        All my chips in pocket too

        Open Controls
        1. Top Mark.S
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 10 hours ago

          enjoy it bro. I did. Just be aware. Excellent score. Well played

          Open Controls
    3. Joey Tribbiani
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Very nice, and without chips!
      6,4k for me, highest I’ve ever been aswell, I think

      Open Controls
      1. Arvin-ation
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        Fantastic! 104 was it?

        Open Controls
        1. Joey Tribbiani
          1 day, 10 hours ago

          yea but with BB. Not as impressive as yours

          Open Controls
    4. FPL Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Awesome dude well done

      Open Controls
      1. Arvin-ation
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        Cheers mate! We've both had a cracker this gw! You a little better even! Congrats!

        Open Controls
  7. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    FPL towers mush have gotten a new processor. OR and league ranks updating almost in real time.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
    2. Amsterhammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Yeah I noticed that too. It's nice!

      Open Controls
  8. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    Still have faith in Aston Villa. Will get stronger once Douglas is back and the new guys adapt. Keeping double up for now!

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Newcastle next so definitely hold

      Open Controls
  9. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    What's the deal with Veltman, nothing indicated he was unfit or a doubt?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Covid related

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        OK, thanks AJAX HAMSTERDAM.

        Open Controls
  10. Mweene
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    Good start to GW1.

    Had an awful start last season and ended up top 300 so no need for anyone to panic.

    Don’t really have any pressing issues so tempted to do Greenwood to Pogba for those sweet price rises. Concerned about Martial and Sancho eventually taking his place too.

    Open Controls
  11. FPL Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    I'm considering Pogba + Duffy for Buendia + Dunk to beat the price change.

    I'm not adverse to a -4 if I can beat a swing and I feel like form + fixtures are going to align for him.
    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Hattrick Harry
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      In some point Duffy will be dropped to bench. That’s basically betting that Pogba beat Dunk+Buendia in points.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        That's true. I'm lining up a GW 7 WC too

        Open Controls

