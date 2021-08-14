1683
Dugout Discussion August 14

Sancho benched as Shaw goes into Man Utd v Leeds as FPL’s most-owned player

1,683 Comments
New Manchester United signing Jadon Sancho (£9.5m) is only among the substitutes as the Red Devils open their 2021/22 Premier League campaign at home to Leeds United.

“It is too soon [for Jadon] to start. He’s had holidays after the Euros, he’s been ill and he’s [only] been training with us four days. It’s not really enough to be playing 90 minutes against Leeds but he’s ready to come on and make a difference.

“Anthony [Martial], as well, is working on his fitness, he’s been injured for five months. He’s only played 45 minutes since March, so it’s not fair on him to start the first game today.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, ahead of kick-off

Sancho’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 10% is dwarfed by that of two of his teammates, who both feature in more than one in two FPL squads.

The 50%+ owned Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) and Luke Shaw (£5.5m) both start this afternoon in a familiar-looking line-up, with the ‘McFred’ double-pivot still in place despite much pre-season talk of a 4-3-3 evolution and Leeds specialist Daniel James (£6.0m) again selected to face the Whites.

Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) leads the line for the hosts in the absence of Edinson Cavani (£8.5m), who is curiously the sixth-most captained player of Gameweek 1 despite his red flag.

As for Leeds, Junior Firpo (£5.0m) may be fit but he is not in Marcelo Bielsa’s starting XI and has to be content with a place among the substitutes.

Stuart Dallas (£5.5m) starts at left-back instead, which has a knock-on effect in midfield as Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) and Rodrigo (£6.0m) make up a rather attacking-looking core.

Robin Koch (£4.5m) is stationed in front of the back four, as the late return to pre-season training of Kalvin Phillips (£5.0m) sees the England international benched for this Saturday curtain-raiser.

“Phillips has done half the work of his teammates and with Junior, [his preparation] was also interrupted for a few days.” – Marcelo Bielsa, ahead of kick-off

Patrick Bamford (£8.0m), Raphinha (£6.5m) and Luke Ayling (£4.5m), all of whom have double-digit FPL ownerships, are also part of their manager’s line-up.

The Red Devils won this fixture 6-2 last season, with Fernandes racking up 17 points in the process.

Shaw created eight chances against Leeds across the two games between the clubs, a total not beaten by any other player.

LINE-UPS

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, James, Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood.

Subs: Heaton, Mata, Martial, Pereira, Dalot, Sancho, Matic, Williams, Van de Beek

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Koch, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Forshaw, Roberts, Costa, Phillips, Summerville, Greenwood, Shackleton

  KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Congrats Vardy owners

    Open Controls
    Thanos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Has he already scored??

      Open Controls
  COK3Y5MURF
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Was BruNO until the Everton friendly.

    Open Controls
    JBG
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Never entered my mind going without him.

      Open Controls
    Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Easy to be anything before the deadline.

      Open Controls
    Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Was Bruno captain until 2 mins to deadline argh, least I have him I guess, cmon Salah

      Open Controls
  PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    PogBruno masterclass

    Open Controls
  JBG
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Ayling probably scored his only goal for the season and he is nr.2 on my bench and Raphinha is in my XI.

    Open Controls
    Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Third on mine, but may yet play if Brownhill stays rooted!

      Open Controls
  thepeen555
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    At least the arsenal fans will be happy for now. They won't be bottom all season long now lmao

    Open Controls
  NateDog
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Can someone explain how Bruno is so far ahead of Pogba for bonus? I remember last season in the Soton - Spurs game Kane got more bonus than Son even though Son scored 4 and someone said it was as Kane was involved in 5 goals, so Pogba involved in more than Bruno but (currently) 14 behind Bruno? Just confused about how it varies so much. (I know there are other factors of course but I still figured it'd be at least a bit closer.)

    Open Controls
    Random Name
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Kane striker im assuming

      Open Controls
    Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      +18 BPS for a goal, +12 for an assist.

      Bruno is good for general bonus too, as is Kane.

      Open Controls
      Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        I think it's 9pts for an assist.

        Open Controls
        Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          I'm rusty, it might very well be.

          Bruno's 3 goals easily cover Pogba's 4 assists BPS wise anyway.

          Kane also got an +24 BPS goal in that game too.

          Open Controls
          Pipermaru
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 day, 16 hours ago

            No worries, anyway Bruno 3x18 BAPS = 54, Pogba 4x9 BAPS = 36, miles ahead, that is why goal scoring MIDs are gold in FPL.

            Open Controls
            NateDog
              1 day, 16 hours ago

              Cheers for the info!

              Open Controls
  Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    I'm already 75pts behind OR1, and only two games have been played 😆

Can I still win FOL?

    Can I still win FOL?

    Open Controls
    Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      He picked the Brentford guy as TC though...

      Give it another week 🙂

      Open Controls
      Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        There's a new leader with Bruno TC and Pogba….

        Open Controls
    gwitbrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Does FOL stand for F**k Outta Luck?

      Open Controls
  Lingard's Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Lol people are really complaining about owning Shaw

    Open Controls
    thepeen555
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Standard

      Open Controls
  Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    I believe we should have a spreadsheet about managers who talk bs about injured players.

    Open Controls
    Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      I find it difficult to remember who can be trusted and who not. One idiot who fooled all of us won't be forgotten though, but glad he got fired 🙂

      Open Controls
  Valar(Keith)
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Digne probably on most set pieces with siggy and James out, under a defensive manager vs a Southampton who just lost their main striker.. I am excited.. Especially since I swapped Bertrand for him last second. All the stars seem aligned. Now to sit back and watch everyone lose 2-0 and cries of benitez out at the end lol

    Open Controls
    Valar(Keith)
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      *everton lose

      Open Controls
    Valar(Keith)
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Both richarlison and dcl starting too.. Which I was hoping for but dint really Expect.

      Open Controls
  PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Now I got to choose to watch the boring Everton ganey for choosing DCL over Ings

    Open Controls
  Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    From 900k to 2.1m OR with just Bruno and Shaw. Ouch!

    Open Controls
  Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Would be amazing if Palace can cause an upset at the Bridge 😆

    Open Controls
  pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    What game are you watching?

    Leicester vs Wolves here

    Open Controls
    PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Everton

      Open Controls
  Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Keep greenwood?
    Rotation risk with cavani and martial being fit? And sancho
    Initial plan was greenwood to grealish for gw2

    Open Controls
    Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Keep he's playing well!

      Open Controls
  Coming Rome
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Tarkowski

    Open Controls
  Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Alonso has scored such goals a lot. The goalkeeper should have known.

    Open Controls
  Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 14 hours ago

    Jota and Benrahma SAVE MY GAMEWEEK!!!

    Open Controls
  ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 14 hours ago

    Tsmikas on corners

    Open Controls

