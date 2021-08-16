Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 2? Vote now

Our captain poll has launched for Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

You can cast your vote via the embedded poll below or on the widget of our home page.

Fresh from a 17-point haul against Norwich City and with a home game against Burnley to look forward to, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) is unsurprisingly the early front-runner for armband duties among our voters.

Only two current Premier League sides have kept fewer clean sheets than the Clarets this calendar year.

There is equally predictable support for Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) after his hat-trick against Leeds United and ahead of Manchester United’s trip to a Southampton team who have conceded more Premier League goals than any other club in 2021 – nine of which arrived when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side last met the Saints in February.

Elsewhere, there is the small matter of Manchester City’s home clash with newly promoted Norwich City; the uncertainty over who Pep Guardiola will select in his starting XI is perhaps the reason why Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) and co don’t feature more prominently in the embryonic results of our vote.

Son Heung-min (£10.0m) and Tottenham Hotspur are away at Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Danny Ings (£8.0m) and Callum Wilson (£7.5m) will be licking their lips at opposing defences who conceded a combined seven goals in Gameweek 1.

Our captain poll will be followed by Tom and Joe’s Tuesday video which discusses the runners and riders for armband duties in more detail, while Captain Sensible will be published on Friday.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT