460
Captain Poll August 16

Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 2? Vote now

460 Comments
Share

Our captain poll has launched for Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

You can cast your vote via the embedded poll below or on the widget of our home page.

Fresh from a 17-point haul against Norwich City and with a home game against Burnley to look forward to, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) is unsurprisingly the early front-runner for armband duties among our voters.

Only two current Premier League sides have kept fewer clean sheets than the Clarets this calendar year.

There is equally predictable support for Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) after his hat-trick against Leeds United and ahead of Manchester United’s trip to a Southampton team who have conceded more Premier League goals than any other club in 2021 – nine of which arrived when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side last met the Saints in February.

Elsewhere, there is the small matter of Manchester City’s home clash with newly promoted Norwich City; the uncertainty over who Pep Guardiola will select in his starting XI is perhaps the reason why Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) and co don’t feature more prominently in the embryonic results of our vote.

Son Heung-min (£10.0m) and Tottenham Hotspur are away at Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Danny Ings (£8.0m) and Callum Wilson (£7.5m) will be licking their lips at opposing defences who conceded a combined seven goals in Gameweek 1.

Our captain poll will be followed by Tom and Joe’s Tuesday video which discusses the runners and riders for armband duties in more detail, while Captain Sensible will be published on Friday.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

460 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Headers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Meslier / 4.0
    TAA / Alonso / Mendy / Chambers / Omo
    Salah / Jota / Greenwood / Torres / Benni
    Ings / Anto / Scarlet

    A - take a hit to patch up risky non-starters in defence shipping Mendy & Alonso
    B - use 3.5 ITB & free transfer to upgrade Jota/Torres to Son

    Open Controls
    1. Keith Kiely
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      I’d fix the back but no hit.

      Mendy out - he didn’t seem that good.

      Alonso is worth holding onto until he’s lost his spot for sure I think (could be this week).

      Not sure who to get in - but if you can keep that same price point it would be nice.

      Open Controls
      1. Headers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Cheers lads!
        yeah I suppose Torres & Jota not ideal but should get enough minutes for shot on goal. Patch up Mendy sounds most sensible shout alright will look at Cresswell, Digne, Pereira, Ritchie etc

        Open Controls
    3. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Mendy> Shaw?

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Seems boring.

        Tierney? Pereira? Cresswell? Dias?

        I dunno - would want to do some looking into numbers a bit.

        Open Controls
        1. Headers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Yeah Shaw I suppose for the fixtures maybe he might get in on the MU action but I do like Cresswell/Digne numbers of crosses & corners look sweet heavily involved

          Open Controls
    4. Tinmen
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Just curious to know why you are thinking of taking out Jota?

      He scored. What was your intention when you put him in last week?

      Open Controls
  2. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Anyone care to guess City's lineup against Norwich?

    Ederson
    Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko
    De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Grealish
    Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. Keith Kiely
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Sounds right to me

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Think they’ll stick with Torres over Jesus but otherwise that’s what I’d guess.

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Tribbiani
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Ederson
      Walker - Dias - Stones - Zincenko
      Bernardo - Rodri - Grealish
      Mahrez - Torres - Sterling

      KDB and Jesus on at HT

      Open Controls
    4. Coming Rome
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Bernardo, Walker & Jesus will start.

      Open Controls
  3. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Id like some feedback on my next transfer..

    Sanchez¨
    TAA-Digne-Shaw (Omobamidele, Manquillo)
    Bruno, Salah, Benhrama, Barnes, Jota
    Antonio, Ings (Obafemi)

    I really like my first eleven, but seems like none on the bench plays? I guess Omobamidele could be back for gw 2, but im not sure he is a starter.

    Would you save the FT or go Manquillo>Duffy\ other 4.0?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Wouldn’t do the 4.0 transfer just yet.
      If you need a bench player next week and it’s a random 4.0 coming on, you’re probably expecting maybe 2 points.

      I’d rather roll and consider it next week with another move. Maybe you downgrade elsewhere to get on to a rising cheap player and can shift 0.5 into that fourth defender - which seems safer long term.

      Open Controls
      1. Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        My plans exactly! Thanks for your opinion

        Open Controls
        1. Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          Barnes and Manquillo > Raphinia and a 4.5 could be an option

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            Yep. Might be someone like Gray or Mbuemo that pops in wk2 and look like genuine options too.

            I “think” there should be decent 6.5 options to go for.

            GL with it!

            Open Controls
  4. Pacer.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    Since last year West Ham pens

    Lingard: 1S1M
    Rice: 1S1M
    Antonio: 1M

    Don't think I could love Soucek any more than I will next time they get one and he steps up and Benrahma owners melt down

    Open Controls
    1. Pacer.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      It's going to be Benrahma isn't it gngngngng

      Open Controls
      1. Coming Rome
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Or Soucek but Antonio should still take them

        Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      It could be, but will fully expect it not be, I think after a good haul week 1, if Benny can tick over from here it would be great

      Open Controls
    3. Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      I think with VAR being so relaxed regarding contact in the box, that Penalties should be last reason you pick a player!! Wacthed 5 games over weekend and was very impressed at how the action flowed...

      Open Controls
  5. Ray In Bruges.
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Shaw Tsimikas White Coufal
    Fernandes Jota Havertz Barnes ESR
    Ings Antonio Toney

    1FT, 2.5 ITB

    Jota > Son? Something else? Do nothing?

    Open Controls
    1. 11 smelly shirts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      I would sit it out and save a transfer, so you can react next week when more price rises andclearer tendencies are likely to occur. Your team looks good, but Son and Jota could both haul

      Open Controls
    2. Keith Kiely
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Jota to Son for me. especially with Son's incoming GW3 and with Jota going to need to quarantine after the international break

      Open Controls
  6. Alexis Nonsense
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Anyone else scared to have both Antonio and Benrahma?

    If Antonio get injured it's two forced transfers, as there is no way West Ham scores without him imo

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Not me - my plan is to stick with them both through the first 6-8 weeks. Fixtures and form and and an attacking team. Not expecting a combined 25 points each week obviously.

      And there are plenty of ways for WH to score with no Antonio.
      Benrahma for one!

      Open Controls
    2. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Antonio missed 15 games last season and West Ham finished 6th. I know that was last season but they are used to playing without Antonio

      Open Controls
    3. Coming Rome
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Is that why you’re scared?

      Lol... don’t you have a bench??

      Open Controls
      1. Alexis Nonsense
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        You misunderstood my point

        Open Controls
    4. Keith Kiely
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      To me west ham does not inspire much to double up on their attacking players. Both are great players but if one gets injured the depth is not there to help with creativity/goals/assists. If West Ham actually get Lingard though I would say go Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. Alexis Nonsense
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        My point

        So then its two transfers forced

        Open Controls
    5. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Keep them until they stop getting points or get injured. Antonio's more injury-prone than most players but his threat is too good to ignore. Benrahma looks a better attacking option this season. If Antonio did get injured I'd keep Benrahma as he might take up the slack.

      Open Controls
    6. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Nope. Antonio is the best striker in the game for my money (value adjusted) and Benrahma is a man on beast mode.

      I get the injury concern, if MA drops, they both need to go!

      Open Controls
  7. EL tridente
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Sanchez, Steele
    TAA, Ayling, Tstisimakas, Tierney, Omabamidele
    Salah, Bruno, Son, Raphinha, ESW
    Ings, Antonio, Perica

    Any moves to do or just save? Planning to have 2 free transfer going into the international break

    Open Controls
    1. Keith Kiely
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      I would sit on this for now

      Open Controls
    2. Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Looks good to me, just not sure Leeds are going to be as potent going forward as they were last season...(2nd season blues) so Raph to other 6.5M Midfielder for me, there are so many good ones at this price....even going to 6M there is lots on offer!!

      Open Controls
  8. No Kane, No Gain!
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Tsimikas
    Salah, Bruno, Mahrez, Benrahama, Buendia
    Ings, Antonio.
    (Foster, Armartey, White, Obafemi)

    Team scored me 105pts for GW1, happy with that!…..but already regretting my Mahrez & Buendia picks. Stick and gain 2 FT and swap out or use one and a hit for GW2?

    Open Controls
    1. Keith Kiely
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Don't regret Mahrez just yet. I expect points from this GW.

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Stick it out!
      Looks good to me. 105 is fantastic.

      Open Controls
  9. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    who to play? Scmeichel(A to Ham) or Sanchez(H to Wat)?

    I also have Antonio, Benhrama

    Open Controls
    1. Keith Kiely
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Sanchez for me

      Open Controls
    2. Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Sanchez has the be best based on home fixture, that's how I always call it, Hammers will score 1 goal!

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Sanchez at home.

      Burnley got a garbage goal.
      Home crowd makes a big difference (for both games).

      Open Controls
    4. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      ty I was thinking both keepers concede but Kasper probably gets more saves.

      Open Controls
      1. Keith Kiely
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        I see a Sanchez clean sheet or at least the possibility is better. both may concede but West Ham will score more.

        Open Controls
  10. Keith Kiely
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Start one player GW2:
    Toney
    Dallas
    Digne

    Have all in the team (Starting Toney v Palace, other two bench) should I stick with this for now? long-run I see Digne starting and rotating Dallas / Toney

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Dallas.

      Open Controls
    3. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Toney, Im a little bit wild, but thinking I might cap Toney...

      Open Controls
      1. Keith Kiely
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        I don't have balls of steel like you to captain him! especially with Salah and Bruno in my team. Hope that works if you do it 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Trophé Mourinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          I dont have Bruno, I dont think Salahs record vs Burnely is particularly great. That only really leaves me Ings or Toney, gut says Toney. Im sure it will go wrong, I just have a feeling he bangs 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Keith Kiely
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 33 mins ago

            Hope he bags 2-3 goals! and an assist to boot 🙂

            Open Controls
    4. Luben Dias
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Toney. If not against Palace, then when?

      Open Controls
      1. Keith Kiely
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        My thinking too. Palace, Watford, Norwich, Brighton, Newcastle, Burnley are games I would expect decent returns for Toney. That was in my thoughts when I was planning my team at the beginning. A few more games for returns too but those are attractive fixtures for him

        Open Controls
    5. Club-De-Belon
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Digne might get assist. Dallas not much. Toney possibly the best pic?

      Open Controls
    6. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
  11. Luben Dias
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Sanchez, Foster
    TAA, Shaw, Veltman, Ayling, Amartey
    Salah, Bruno, Greenwood, Barnes, Raphinha
    Antonio, Ings, Obafemi

    0 ITB, 101 points

    Hey lads,

    First-ever FPL and happy with the 101 GW1. The question is do I shift Raphinha to Benrahma now with the plan to bring him back for Greenwood (once Cavani takes over) in GW5? Also plan to do a similar thing with Ings GW4 till 7 or is the whole transfer back thing a no-go?

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Keith Kiely
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      I would look at an exit strategy for Greenwood! Good week but when Cavani comes back he will be a player coming off the bench / rotated more. I would sit on this team for now and upgrade Greenwood through two FT

      Open Controls
      1. Luben Dias
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Even with Cavani at ST, I can see Greenwood starting on the wing with the versatility Sancho brings. What do you think about the Raphina > Benrahama move until GW5 when fixtures turn?

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Roll your FT.

      Open Controls
  12. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/16/watkins-injury-latest-ings-isolated-lukaku-set-for-gameweek-2-bow-fpl-notes/

    Open Controls
  13. Jermain Defoe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Hey, I'm new to the ff scout, don't know why I've not done it before this

    How's my team looking? Got a no bad start in gw1

    Sanchez Foster
    Taa tsi white Shaw amartey
    Salah Bruno Barnes sarr Mount
    Ings toney pukki

    0.5 inb

    Any help or advice appreciated thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Luben Dias
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Why did you opt for Toney and Pukki rather than Antonio/DCL/Wilson + 4.0?

      Open Controls
      1. gmando2011
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        ??

        Open Controls
  14. Any questions for Matt Holland?
    Az
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    I'm going to be having a chat with former Ipswich and Charlton midfielder Matt Holland!

    He's a big FPL player, and was a keen supporter of Fantasy Champ man last season.

    Any questions you want me to ask him?

    Open Controls
    1. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Should we get three big hitters, Salah, Bruno, and Son or just Salah and Bruno so can spread the money?

      Open Controls
    2. The Rumour Mill
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      1. Is there any knowledge from your playing career which you have been able to use to your advantage in FPL?

      2. Have you ever used insider knowledge from a club or its staff to you advantage in FPL? (i.e. unreported injury news)

      Open Controls
    3. King Carlos
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      How many times you've triple captained yourself?

      Open Controls
    4. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      A serious one: Do you think Premier League footballers should be allowed to play FPL? It's a stone's throw from gambling and as the game gets bigger could actually affect on-pitch decisions.

      Open Controls
    5. MessiMagic
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      I wanna ask you Son or Grealesh ?????

      Open Controls
    6. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Do many premier league players actually play the game?

      Open Controls
    7. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Playing for Ipswich you struggled to combine playing the uefa cup and the league. Could this also effect West Ham players this season.

      Open Controls
    8. Ben White saved my life
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thanks to Mattie for the Ireland service and the great cheekbones! Could ask him if fpl metrics are a good indicator of player quality. I think they indicate player of the year well, eg Martinez, Gundogan, Bruno were better than Dias last season imo.

      Open Controls
    9. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Why did you always score against Everton?

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.