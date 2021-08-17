418
Video August 17

Ex-Premier League star Matt Holland on FPL, early team news – and Mark Sutherns!

418 Comments
Share

Former Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town midfielder – and, it turns out, Fantasy Football Scout reader – Matt Holland joined Az over on our YouTube channel on Monday.

The Republic of Ireland international shares his love of, and frustration with, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in a half-hour chat with the FPL BlackBox co-host.

Matt talks about being part of a Fantasy-esque scoring system in the Charlton dressing room, discusses professional footballers playing FPL and reveals how he was instructed not make any changes to his squad despite being privy to early team news in the Premier League studios!

The Mark Sutherns devotee (who isn’t?) also chats about his Gameweek 1 set-up, FPL managerial style and commentating on games in which he’s rooting for Fantasy returns, before answering some questions from the Scout community.

Our huge thanks go to Matt for giving up his time and speaking to us.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 2: Tips, captaincy, team news and best players

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

418 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TimoTime
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 39 mins ago

    Bank the transfer for Son GW3, G2G?:

    Sanchez,
    TAA, Tsimi, Shaw
    (S)alah, Bruno, Barnes, Buendia, Mahrez
    Antonio, Toney

    (4.0, Coufal, Amartey, Scarlett)

    0ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yeah bank it - none of your players are injured so you don't have any urgent transfers to make. Better to wait and see if you wanna move to Son gw3

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      bank it

      Open Controls
    3. TimoTime
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      Cheers guys

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 2 mins ago

      What's the Son plan? Upgrading Mahrez obviously but who you downgrading?

      Open Controls
      1. Gomolon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 hours ago

        Yeah that's the tough part - my other mids are Greenwood and Benrahma, or could take out Toney. Difficult choices, but good position to be in!

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 52 mins ago

          I have a similar dilemma when I roll the FT to GW3. Not sure who would be my transfer out.

          Open Controls
      2. TimoTime
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 31 mins ago

        Might just downgrade TAA to Digne and have a back 3 of Coufal, Digne and Shaw for a couple of weeks

        Open Controls
  2. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 38 mins ago

    Who is on pens for Everton?

    Open Controls
    1. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      Set pieces page says Richarlison (Siggy first choice, but he's going to be out for 5-25 years)

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 9 mins ago

        Siggy heading towards a pen, of a kind

        Open Controls
        1. BigRedDog
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 55 mins ago

          Minor issue for Everton

          Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      Probably Richarlison

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      Should be Rich

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/fantasy-premier-league-set-piece-takers/

      Open Controls
      1. Monklane
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 8 mins ago

        Because the one he took for Brazil was sooooooo good

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 53 mins ago

          haha it was a poor pen. Just looking at his pen stats, he has only took 4 pens at club level and scored them all.

          Rich Pen stats
          https://www.transfermarkt.com/richarlison/elfmetertore/spieler/378710/saison_id//wettbewerb_id/#tore

          Everton Pen stats 20/21
          https://www.transfermarkt.com/everton-fc/elfmeterstatistik/verein/29/reldata/%262020

          Open Controls
    4. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      Thanks guys wish it was DCL

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        Wish it was Digne

        Open Controls
  3. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 36 mins ago

    Will Chilwell start the next game?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 8 mins ago

      Hard to call when Alonso has a full pre-season behind him and played well in the last game

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 6 mins ago

        I thought they were trying to get rid of him

        Open Controls
    2. Puntillimon
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      It’s tough to say until chilwell starts appearing. Funnily I rmb alonso to be really poor under lamps. He tracked back so badly. His goal last game may have kept him here - think they’re offloading Emerson now

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 59 mins ago

        Just about to say I haven't seen any transfer rumours in Alonso leaving recently but have seen Emerson linked with Lyon yesterday (Fabrizio Romano)

        Open Controls
    3. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      Tommy will need someone who can actually defend for the tougher fixture coming up, so its only a matter of time.

      Open Controls
  4. germanyozil10
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 34 mins ago

    Do you like Dennis? Will he be the strater long term?
    Really want to downgrade Ings to Antonio tonight and buy 5.0 Dennis later on.

    Clever or Stupid?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 32 mins ago

      Dennis could be a one game wonder

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 32 mins ago

      You want to sell Ings before he plays Newcastle?

      Open Controls
    3. Puntillimon
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 31 mins ago

      Interestingly, dennis did not feature in any preseason games.. he must really be their number one!

      Open Controls
    4. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      Have a look at his career stats. They’re horrendous

      Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 17 mins ago

      Downgrade Ings or Antonio for a player that has only played 1 game in the prem? Not sure about that move

      Open Controls
      1. germanyozil10
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 30 mins ago

        I need extra 0.5 for Dennis.
        Actually, i don't want to downgrade other player except Ings.

        Open Controls
  5. Puntillimon
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 32 mins ago

    I’m envisioning an early red card and implosion by the saints, fans leaving stadium at half time, and a rampant performance by United. Surely I’ll have to go for a Bruno capt here.

    Open Controls
    1. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 2 mins ago

      You thinking another 9-0 is coming?

      Open Controls
      1. Puntillimon
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 59 mins ago

        The fire sale at saints + that emphatic performance at old Trafford gives me that feeling

        Open Controls
        1. Gomolon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 hours, 56 mins ago

          That's true, losing both Vestegaard and Bertrand will hurt. I saw someone else on here making the argument that Liverpool fans haven't been in Anfield for a competitive game since they won the title so they were going captain Salah for the home fixture. I've got Mahrez in my team to target this week but those two strong performances have me doubing my captain Mahrez now!

          Open Controls
          1. Puntillimon
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 51 mins ago

            Yeah I think you won’t go wrong either way but 9-0 beats a 4-0 😛 and I’m a pool fan

            Open Controls
            1. Gomolon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              6 hours, 47 mins ago

              Haha, yeah I'm leaning towards Bruno too! Burnley are just too defensive and organized

              Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 1 min ago

      Bednarek to break his -7 pts record?

      Open Controls
      1. Puntillimon
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        Wow. I do not remember that

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 57 mins ago

          He was 2nd on my bench on that game last season. Thank goodness I did not have missing players.

          Open Controls
        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 56 mins ago

          It's a horrible dilemma deciding who to captain. I think I'll play my new double captain chip and give the armbands to Bruno and Salah 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 53 mins ago

            double captain chip 😀

            Open Controls
          2. Puntillimon
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 20 mins ago

            It’d be a perfect week for that!

            Open Controls
  6. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 31 mins ago

    Apart from Pogba who else could rise in price twice?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      Bruno?

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      Maybe Benrahma

      Open Controls
    3. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 2 mins ago

      Probably Tsimikas as casuals won't realise Robertson should be back soonish

      Open Controls
    4. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 1 min ago

      Antonio also a possibility.

      Open Controls
    5. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 1 min ago

      I would think Richarlison and Bruno maybe. No one else.

      Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 56 mins ago

      I don't think anyone will. Maybe Pogba.

      Open Controls
    7. Bartowski
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      Those price rises are probably skewed by people activating their wildcards and new GW2 teams

      Open Controls
    8. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      I don't think anyone outside Pogba will rise twice

      Open Controls
  7. Del Griffith
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 25 mins ago

    You mean double rise this week? Only Pogba if anybody

    Open Controls
  8. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 21 mins ago

    How can a home game against Everton be a 4 on the FDR? As difficult as Liverpool/United etc away..

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 50 mins ago

      One of the great mysteries of life.

      Open Controls
    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      I'd rather use our Fixture Ticker if I'm honest...

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      Just tweak the FDR settings to what you feel is right.

      Open Controls
  9. Rushfort
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 14 mins ago

    Good day lads,

    Is live FPL downed? It seems that the data for top10k is incorrect.

    Cam any of you suggest other website with similar data?

    Anyone? TY!!

    Open Controls
    1. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 46 mins ago

      Live fpl is working fine. The first gameweek the "top 10k" is simply the first 10,000 managers who signed up. For gw2 onwards it is correct info 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Triggy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 44 mins ago

        It's a bit weird in GW1 knowing that your selections affect both the top 10k (I'm 4476) average and the elite 1k figures. I could pick a random player and it would then include their percentage...

        Open Controls
  10. New Article
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 46 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/17/learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-fpl-managers-gameweek-1/

    Open Controls
  11. m4ushy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    Hi guys,

    Looking to get Antonio for Toney as Antonio price is rising today, thoughts? Or should i just save the transfer

    Open Controls
  12. pakroagain
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    The Silence (1)

    Where is Tooney at Arsenal match?Mbeumo more dominant than him. Out of position and looking dangerous. Tooney in case had 4 attacking return (3 goals and 1 assist) before gameweek 1.

    We hope, how Tooney appereance like Son did last season. Good pre-season but doing nothing in gameweek 1. Gameweek 2 boom !!! 24 poin !!!! Brentford vs Palace had a chance for big score. So keep Tooney if you own him, and maybe captain him for differential.

    Open Controls
    1. pakroagain
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      The Silence (2)

      At least Mahrez better than Tooney for attempt goal in stats Gameweek 1. He had 1 big chances and should score. Mahrez also good in preseason with 5 attacking return (3 goals and 2 assist). The best man.city players,in this time.

      We hope, how Mahrez appereance like Son did last season. Good pre-season but doing nothing in gameweek 1. Gameweek 2 boom !!! 24 poin !!!! City vs Norwich had a chance for big score. So keep Mahrez if you own him, and maybe captain him for differential.

      I think Pep since 2020 believe in him for the right wing position and Sterling in the Left. Ferran and fodden coming if City start have a busy fixtures. And City just loose. No reason Pep will put him in bench. Gaskeun !!!!

      Open Controls
      1. pakroagain
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        The Silence (3)

        Are you agree there is something weird stats between Mane and Salah?

        Salah scoring,but Mane didn't score and vice versa. @bigmanbakar
        i agree Liverpool will easily beat Burnley (49% Liverpool get 2-3 goals or more). But for captaining Salah after Salah had 17 points is not nice idea if we see these "weird starts" before.

        Mane had a good pre-season (3 goals and 1 assist). If Liverpool scoring vs Burnley, Mane should get at least 1 goal to prove the pre-season stats !!!

        please follow @fplbogor on instagram. Thank you

        Open Controls
        1. Nikolai Volkoff
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 22 mins ago

          Hope you're right

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.