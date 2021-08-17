Ex-Premier League star Matt Holland on FPL, early team news – and Mark Sutherns!

Former Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town midfielder – and, it turns out, Fantasy Football Scout reader – Matt Holland joined Az over on our YouTube channel on Monday.

The Republic of Ireland international shares his love of, and frustration with, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in a half-hour chat with the FPL BlackBox co-host.

Matt talks about being part of a Fantasy-esque scoring system in the Charlton dressing room, discusses professional footballers playing FPL and reveals how he was instructed not make any changes to his squad despite being privy to early team news in the Premier League studios!

The Mark Sutherns devotee (who isn’t?) also chats about his Gameweek 1 set-up, FPL managerial style and commentating on games in which he’s rooting for Fantasy returns, before answering some questions from the Scout community.

Our huge thanks go to Matt for giving up his time and speaking to us.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT