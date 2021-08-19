372
Interview August 19

Meet the Manager: Shivanand Atre's five straight top 25k FPL finishes

Veteran Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager Shivanand Atre (@ShivaFPL) has shown remarkable consistency across his 14-year career, with only two finishes outside of the top 100,000 over that time.

He has been particularly good in recent years, showing he has been able to adapt well to the proliferation of content and opinions on social media: he has achieved five top 25,000 finishes in as many years, including a top 3,000 overall rank and another in the top 10k.

He also has a previous top 2,000 season-ending rank under his belt.

In this latest Meet the Manager episode, Joe quizzes Shiva on how he has managed to filter out the growing FPL ‘noise’ to perform well in each campaign.

His focus on anchoring a view at the start of the week and ensuring he can be flexible enough to react to emerging trends and news before a deadline has been a key tactic for success. Joe also finds out why a pen and paper has been Shiva’s secret weapon over this time.

The eye test has helped, too, as he focuses on the importance of watching matches over reading statistics. The ability to make rare, but calculated risks is also key.

To give a snapshot of his thinking, Shiva reveals his Gameweek 2 team and how he is putting his strategies into action.

Joe also wanted to catch up with Shiva to discuss how the game has developed in popularity in India, where he first started playing more than a decade ago, as well as in the US, where he now lives.

He recounts the struggle to make family commitments on a Saturday in India, when so many of his friends and relations had no idea how important ‘wildcarding’ and ‘making a transfer’ was to him.

The Meet the Manager series is where Joe chats to FPL managers with a strong record of success, an interesting view of the game and/or who are offering the community a unique insight into Fantasy management.

Joe’s interview with Shiva can be viewed below.

