Fantasy5 August 19

Pick the best Gameweek 2 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

Ever won £10,000 in one Gameweek? You can do just that with Fantasy5 – and you won’t have to pay a penny to enter.

Simply pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 2 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money.

If the jackpot isn’t enough of an incentive, there are various other prizes given out every week.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family for bragging rights.

We’ve selected our own picks for Gameweek 2 in the article below, with Ted Talks FPL following suit.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

GAMEWEEK 2 FIXTURES

The five matches in this round of fixtures are:

  • Leeds United v Everton
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Watford
  • Southampton v Manchester United
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Chelsea v Arsenal

The deadline is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, August 21.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 2 PICKS

  1. Richarlison: A second-half switch to a central role against Southampton transformed Richarlison and Everton’s fortunes in Gameweek 1. Much has been made of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s potential for prospering in a side that seems intent on crossing at will but the Brazilian is pretty handy in air, too. He’ll be up against a Leeds side that displayed a soft underbelly at Old Trafford, conceding more chances from central positions than any other side in the division.
  2. Ismaila Sarr: The Watford winger was among the top three midfielders for both chances created and penalty area touches in Gameweek 1, also having three shots of his own in the win over Aston Villa. Brighton aren’t quite at their watertight best just yet thanks to a pre-season filled with departures, injuries and illness, and the sight of Pascal Gross at left-back underscored that uncertainty at the back.
  3. Mason Greenwood: Classified as a midfielder in Fantasy5 this week, Greenwood needs a goal and assist to beat his points target in Gameweek 2. Southampton’s defence is the worst in the Premier League in 2021 and let’s not forget what happened the last time these two sides met in February…
  4. Lucas Moura: With Harry Kane’s match fitness seemingly still an issue, Spurs look set to line up with the same front three that prospered against Manchester City on Sunday. The Brazilian really impressed against the reigning champions, registering three goal attempts and as many key passes. A Wolves defence playing a high line looks an ideal match-up for the Lilywhites’ fast-breaking attacking trio.
  5. Romelu Lukaku: Backing the big Belgian to hit the ground running with two goals is a tall order but the new Chelsea number nine’s track record for early-season form is eye-catching. Arsenal’s rickety high defensive line – should they trial it again – looks ready-made for the former Inter Milan striker’s predatory instincts.

TED’S GAMEWEEK 2 PICKS

Pick the best Gameweek 2 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

  1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Rafael Benitez’s intentions were made clear in GW1; get the ball to DCL! Everton are up against a Leeds side that were one of the worst teams for shots conceded last season and are licking their wounds after a five-goal thrashing from Man Utd.
  2. Jakub Moder: Third amongst midfielders for expected assists (xA) and eighth for expected goal involvement (xGI) in Gameweek 1, Moder definitely has some attacking threat. A first home game for Brighton this season against a newly promoted Watford side will surely yield a positive result.
  3. Jadon Sancho: Sancho has the lowest target out of the main Manchester United outfielders and faces a Saints side who desperately need reinforcements. This will most likely be Sancho’s first start for his new club and he will be keen to make an impression.
  4. Sergio Reguilon: Spurs kept a clean sheet in Gameweek 1 against arguably the most attacking side in the league and will look to replicate that feat against Wolves in Gameweek 2. Reguilon certainly has some assist potential, too.
  5. Kai Havertz: Havertz ended last season well for Chelsea and had a successful EURO 2020 campaign, picking up a few goals. He’ll be looking to continue this run of form against Arsenal in Gameweek 2 after his seven-minute Gameweek 1 cameo (due to a two-hour Super Cup run-around last Wednesday).

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 2: Tips, captaincy, team news and best players

  1. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Sean Dyche being Sean Dyche when asked about any potential signings arriving at Turf Moor: "We were close to Messi. We were disappointed we lost that one and he referenced he'd love to have come here. Ronaldo is apparently sniffing but apart from that we'll see what options come available to us. Lewandowski didn't say he was coming to us, the other two did." 😀 😀 😀

    1. Random Name
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Very respectful towards Burnley fans... Must be a nightmare supporting the club wishing for signings and ownership couldn't care less. Do enough to stay in the prem, make money, rinse and repeat

      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        58 mins ago

        Indeed, Dyche really is a miracle worker

      2. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        58 mins ago

        And that is coming from an Arsenal fan, must really be a nightmare.

      3. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        57 mins ago

        As a Hammers supporter I know the feeling too well.

  2. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Team GTG?

    Martinez
    TAA AWB Shaw Tsimi
    Salah Bruno(c) Raph
    Antonio Ings Wilson

    Foster ESR Amartey Gilmour

    1FT... 0.0 ITB

    1. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Good to go.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheerw

  3. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    is Dennis from Watford nailed?

    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Should be

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Predicted line-up says he's a doubt

  4. okan58
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Antonio or Richarlison?

    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      50/50. Both good options.
      Tony for cover, Rich for differential

      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Agree with this,

  5. tommo1989
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Trent & DCL
    OR
    Digne & Son

    1. Chandler Bing
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      A for me. At least for now.

    2. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    3. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  6. Water_Pink
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Who to bench
    Ayling or dier

    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      Ayling

    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Play Ayling live a little, Spurs man is such dire choice.

  7. tomasjj
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    I got Havertz and Barnes.
    Should I consider moving one of them for a United or City player due to fixtures?

    Greenwood?
    Mahrez?

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Havertz for sure.
      Keep Barnes until gw 3 at least.
      Leicester looked very good v Wolves

      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thank you!

    2. Turmoil
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      I got rid of Havertz and Mane for Son, Fernandez but had money in the bank and regretting it now.for a minus 8 stick to your guns mate might need your transfers later on think he might do ok against Arsenal, Barnes has some good fixtures too.

    3. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Havertz is tempting, down to fixtures.
      I think he will become tops this year though.

      Might leave it for a few weeks, or make sure I get him back when the fixtures turn for Chelsea,

      1. Turmoil
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Good Luck whatever you do got a feeling Manes gunna come good against Burnley this week dreading it ha ha

        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thanks!

          1. tomasjj
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Mane is quality, and will come around.

  8. Water_Pink
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Most nailed spurs defender ?

    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lloris, Regulion

      1. Water_Pink
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

  9. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/19/the-scout-squads-best-fpl-players-for-gameweek-2/

  10. Turmoil
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Good Luck whatever you do got a feeling Manes gunna come good against Burnley this week dreading it ha ha

