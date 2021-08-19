Pick the best Gameweek 2 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

Sponsored by Fantasy5

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

GAMEWEEK 2 FIXTURES

The five matches in this round of fixtures are:

Leeds United v Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion v Watford

Southampton v Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v Arsenal

The deadline is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, August 21.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 2 PICKS

Richarlison: A second-half switch to a central role against Southampton transformed Richarlison and Everton’s fortunes in Gameweek 1. Much has been made of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s potential for prospering in a side that seems intent on crossing at will but the Brazilian is pretty handy in air, too. He’ll be up against a Leeds side that displayed a soft underbelly at Old Trafford, conceding more chances from central positions than any other side in the division. Ismaila Sarr: The Watford winger was among the top three midfielders for both chances created and penalty area touches in Gameweek 1, also having three shots of his own in the win over Aston Villa. Brighton aren’t quite at their watertight best just yet thanks to a pre-season filled with departures, injuries and illness, and the sight of Pascal Gross at left-back underscored that uncertainty at the back. Mason Greenwood: Classified as a midfielder in Fantasy5 this week, Greenwood needs a goal and assist to beat his points target in Gameweek 2. Southampton’s defence is the worst in the Premier League in 2021 and let’s not forget what happened the last time these two sides met in February… Lucas Moura: With Harry Kane’s match fitness seemingly still an issue, Spurs look set to line up with the same front three that prospered against Manchester City on Sunday. The Brazilian really impressed against the reigning champions, registering three goal attempts and as many key passes. A Wolves defence playing a high line looks an ideal match-up for the Lilywhites’ fast-breaking attacking trio. Romelu Lukaku: Backing the big Belgian to hit the ground running with two goals is a tall order but the new Chelsea number nine’s track record for early-season form is eye-catching. Arsenal’s rickety high defensive line – should they trial it again – looks ready-made for the former Inter Milan striker’s predatory instincts.

TED’S GAMEWEEK 2 PICKS

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Rafael Benitez’s intentions were made clear in GW1; get the ball to DCL! Everton are up against a Leeds side that were one of the worst teams for shots conceded last season and are licking their wounds after a five-goal thrashing from Man Utd. Jakub Moder: Third amongst midfielders for expected assists (xA) and eighth for expected goal involvement (xGI) in Gameweek 1, Moder definitely has some attacking threat. A first home game for Brighton this season against a newly promoted Watford side will surely yield a positive result. Jadon Sancho: Sancho has the lowest target out of the main Manchester United outfielders and faces a Saints side who desperately need reinforcements. This will most likely be Sancho’s first start for his new club and he will be keen to make an impression. Sergio Reguilon: Spurs kept a clean sheet in Gameweek 1 against arguably the most attacking side in the league and will look to replicate that feat against Wolves in Gameweek 2. Reguilon certainly has some assist potential, too. Kai Havertz: Havertz ended last season well for Chelsea and had a successful EURO 2020 campaign, picking up a few goals. He’ll be looking to continue this run of form against Arsenal in Gameweek 2 after his seven-minute Gameweek 1 cameo (due to a two-hour Super Cup run-around last Wednesday).

