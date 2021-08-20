503
Scout Picks August 20

FPL Gameweek 2 Scout Picks built on Liverpool triple-up

503 Comments
Share

As they prepare to face Burnley in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, three Liverpool players form the spine of our Gameweek 2 Scout Picks.

After Sam, Az, Neale and Tom submitted their Scout Squad selections earlier this week, we have chosen our best players ahead of tomorrow’s 11.00 BST deadline.

We line up in a 4-3-3 formation and come in at £82.7m, just under our £83.0m budget.

GOALKEEPER

Salah and blanks again as Brighton defensive assets shine ahead of good run 3

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Robert Sánchez (£4.5m) is our chosen goalkeeper in Gameweek 2 ahead of a favourable home fixture against Watford. 

Despite last weekend’s first-half jitteriness at Turf Moor, Albion had the second-best expected goals conceded (xGC) total from open play in Gameweek 1.

If they can sharpen up defending set-pieces, we’re backing them to keep a clean sheet against a Hornets side who could only boast the sixth-best attacking record in the Championship last season.

DEFENDERS

The best mid-price and premium FPL defenders for 2021/22 1

We’ve doubled up on Liverpool’s backline ahead of their Gameweek 2 meeting with Burnley, via Trent Alexander Arnold (£7.5m) and Kostas Tsimikas (£4.1m).

Both full-backs have the potential to deliver points at both ends of the pitch, and shared corner-taking duties at Carrow Road last time out.

It may potentially be the last time we can call on Tsimikas for a while, too, given the news that Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) returned to full-training earlier today.

Having Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) back, as well as both Joel Matip (£5.0m) and Joe Gomez (£5.0m), will surely boost the Reds’ clean sheet count in the coming weeks, while a capacity crowd at Anfield can also be an important factor. In fact, the Reds have lost their opening home league fixture only twice since 1966/67.

Luke Shaw (£5.5m) also offers significant assist potential, and was perhaps unfortunate not to return more than his solitary point against Leeds United in Gameweek 1. Having carried on his Euro 2020 form and played a crucial pass in the build-up to Manchester United’s second goal, he carries real potential as the Red Devils visit Southampton.

Rúben Dias (£6.0m) takes up the final spot in our backline after an impressive 2020/21 campaign at the heart of Manchester City’s defence, which saw Pep Guardiola’s side keep 19 Premier League clean sheets, more than any other side.

MIDFIELDERS

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 2? 7

Fresh from their huge opening day hauls, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) are rather obvious inclusions in this week’s picks.

After the first round of matches, Salah ranks joint-second for goal attempts (five) and top for penalty area touches (14). It’s also worth noting that having netted at Carrow Road in Gameweek 1, he is now just two goals short of joining the list of Premier League players with 100 goals in the competition.

Fernandes put on a ruthless display of finishing against Leeds United last weekend, as he scored three goals from as many goal attempts, and takes on a Southampton side who have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side in 2021.

Man City representation seems like a must against a Norwich City side who arrive on the back of a 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool but picking a safe starter is as tricky as ever following last week’s defeat at Spurs.

Kevin De Bruyne may have been in the reckoning had he not missed training on Friday, while Ferran Torres continues to flatter to deceive as a false nine and Riyad Mahrez, City’s stand-out pre-season performer, had an off-day at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Jack Grealish (£8.0m) ought to be involved from kick-off, at least, and showed glimpses of his potential down the left flank on Sunday.

FORWARDS

Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Calvert-Lewin, Wolves and his Gameweek 2 plans 6

‘Get the ball to Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m)’ seems to be Everton’s mantra under Rafael Benitez, with last weekend’s bombardment of crosses to the striker and even summer transfer policy hinting that the Toffees are building their team around the England international.

On top of that, weekend opponents Leeds looked particularly vulnerable in the middle of the pitch last weekend, conceding more chances from that position than any other team.

While Calvert-Lewin caught the eye in Gameweek 1, Danny Ings (£8.0m) didn’t particularly shine and was starved of service throughout.

Nevertheless, the visit of a Newcastle United defence that has conceded the second-highest number of shots in the division since their move to a rather adventurous 3-5-2 in Gameweek 30 of last season commands attention.

The Magpies’ total of six big chances conceded against West Ham was also twice as many as any other club allowed in Gameweek 1.

Lastly, and very much least in most people’s eyes, is Neal Maupay (£6.5m).

Ivan Toney (£6.5m) is the obvious choice at this price point and it’s true that Maupay’s goal conversion rate is poor over the last two campaigns (11.3% in 2020/21 and 10.4% in 2019/20).

But after seeing him drop a lot deeper when Danny Welbeck was part of the Albion side last season, his presence around the six-yard box was notable against Burnley – and even he generally hits the target from that range.

THE CAPTAIN

Who are the best captain options for FPL Gameweek 36+?

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here is how we voted for Gameweek 2:

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The Community Member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Jairzinho takes on the Scout Picks this week with a 3-5-2 team of: Sanchez, Cancelo, Shaw, Tsmikas, Salah (c), Jota, Greenwood, Mahrez, Sterling, Ings, Benteke.

Jairzinho’s uncle, a footballer back in the 1960s, is living with Alzheimer’s at the moment – so we’re more than to happy to promote the fine work of the Alzheimer’s Society and their fundraising efforts in his honour:

https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/make-donation

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 2: Tips, captaincy, team news and best players

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

503 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atters
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Transfer in for Bertrand
    A) Pereira
    B) Reguillon

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Neither. Go have a lie down and re evaluate the life choices that brought you to this point. Check out Open University for a career change?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Mine Masters of Jousting came from Open University!

        Open Controls
  2. gunner79
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Barnes to Grelish. Yes or now

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      No or later

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Too late now, should have been yesterday

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ah the former lyrics for the Beetles great.

        Open Controls
    3. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      Those options seem oddly similar. Hmm. I guess now.

      Open Controls
      1. gunner79
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        Lol. Get grelish in then

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          40 mins ago

          I advise mayonaisse on a cesar salad. Up to you though

          Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Damn. I came to ask the same question. Helpful replies as ever from FFS members!

      Open Controls
  3. cobybaby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    46 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Coufal
    Bruno Salah (c) Benrahma Jota Greenwood
    Antonio Ings

    G2G or Ings to DCL?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Ings to DCL feels like an article based inspiration. Keep Ings, he’ll come good. Maybe not this week but soon and he’ll save you transfers.

      Open Controls
      1. cobybaby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        38 mins ago

        More to do with fact that Ings has two good fixtures coming whereas DCL has a bunch more and Ings failed the eye test whereas DCL broke the eye test with his forehead.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          34 mins ago

          Feels like you know already then.

          Open Controls
          1. cobybaby
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            I was just elaborating upon my logic not being "article based" as you posited. Of course, all FPL thoughts include some "article based" influences, that's why we're commenting on this website. Anyway, I'm keeping Ings.

            Open Controls
    2. Jafalad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      Stick with Ings. Everton never do well at Helland Rd.

      Open Controls
      1. cobybaby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Copy that

        Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      West Ham are getting Lingard on loan

      Open Controls
      1. cobybaby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        41 mins ago

        What?

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          39 mins ago

          West Ham are getting Lingard on loan

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            38 mins ago

            Say again

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              37 mins ago

              Be quuet everyone!

              West Ham are getting Lingard on loan

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                I don’t understand what that word means.
                What is a Lingard?

                Open Controls
              2. TheTinman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                *whispers*

                Saaaay it again...

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  shhh Lingard

                  Open Controls
                  1. TheTinman
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Lingardium leviosa!!

                    Open Controls
          2. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            36 mins ago

            Say "West Ham are getting Lingard on loan" again, I dare you! I double dare you!!

            Open Controls
        2. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          39 mins ago

          Do not trust the monkey. They're obviously going to buy him

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            As if Gareth Bale knows.

            Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        Is that confirmed?

        Open Controls
  4. Wheyyyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Pereira (whu)
    B) Tsimikas (BUR)
    C) Gundo (NOR)
    D) Barnes (whu)

    Bachmann
    TAA - Shaw - Tsimikas
    Son - Salah - Greenwood - Gundo - Barnes
    Antonio - Ings

    Pereira/White/Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      I'd bench Barnes

      Open Controls
    2. La Di Da
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      A or D. Reckon they’ll both be 2pts

      Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Tsimikas looks the lightest, 65kg?

      Open Controls
      1. Wheyyyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        Weak

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          yeah, was a bit. I'd bench Barnes, I think.

          Open Controls
  5. Matt Sk
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Best Watford defender? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Amartey and 0.5

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Foster

      Open Controls
    3. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      For what? Can't be an FPL reason?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Haha

        Open Controls
  6. La Di Da
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA, Digne, Shaw
    Salah (c), Son, Mahrez, Jota, Smith-Rowe
    Ings, Toney
    (Bach, Ayling, White, Scarlett)

    Gonna hold FT, I gambled with no Bruno (great call) so seeing through for now.

    Is bench right or would you swap Ayling for Smith Rowe?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafalad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Depends on your view of the likely outcomes for each game. I can't see ARS getting anything from CHS. Leeds have a chance of a cs if Phillips plays and it is looking likely at this stage. Ayling for me.

      Open Controls
  7. Lord of Ings
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Start one of:-
    A) Ayling
    B) Coufal

    Open Controls
    1. La Di Da
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B for me, think there is more upside

      Open Controls
  8. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Anyone seen White Lotus Hotel?
    Bloody extreme. Arse chewing really threw me off.

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Had book marked it to watch on prime after we finish Bones.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Just on SKY I believe. Wonderfully directed and acutely extreme.

        Open Controls
  9. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Well that’s me doing MOTD challenge tomorrow. The wife’s just told me that’s she’s booked tickets to take the little one to the cinema for her first time . Paw Patrol. Lol. 1.30 and I’ll be captaining Salah.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      What breed is your dog?

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Burmese mountain dog.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Lovely. Sheep dog myself. Funniest thing in the land.

          Open Controls
    2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Probably better off at Paw Patrol than chewing your nails watching Dyche throw 10 men behind the ball.

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        just now

        True

        Open Controls
    3. J ⚒ Gimme ur Mané
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I watched it with my kids today mate….

      Feel for you! Worst.

      Open Controls
  10. 58Gord
    28 mins ago

    A)Pogba and Grealish
    B) Mahrez and Barnes

    Open Controls
    1. Ashleyajolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. 58Gord
        just now

        Thanks, post purchase rationalisation

        Open Controls
  11. Bartowski
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Not for FPL but a different game I'm starting now. Benrahma or Sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      West Ham are getting Lingard on loan

      Open Controls
      1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Reputable source?

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/20/fpl-gameweek-2-scout-picks-built-on-liverpool-triple-up/?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_24004922

          Open Controls
          1. Bartowski
            • 10 Years
            just now

            So you've sauced yourself. Hope your onlyfans channel makes it through the cull.

            Open Controls
      2. Bartowski
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Can't find a single condiment in support of your claim though...

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Sarr looks magical, as does Benrahma. But then the futures coupled with Lingard makes it all so confusing.

      Open Controls
    3. goldblend86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      I clocked Sarr as future FPL asset last time in PL - I was gutted when they got relegated for that reason. Given watford's run of games it's hard not to say pull that trigger now if you haven't got any other major changes reauired.

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Its a new team and I think you're right.

        Open Controls
  12. EffPeeEll
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    This gravy train of so-called FPL experts with their umpteen streams is getting out of hand as far as usefulness is concerned in my opinion.

    Wont be long until they have their own slots on local news or national news.

    Slot these fiends in between the nonsense news and the weather.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      I hope you got your covid jabs

      Open Controls
      1. EffPeeEll
        • 1 Year
        just now

        wtf

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Nah, not many people play really.

      Open Controls
    3. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Just pick one or two and stick with those. Seen one, seen them all.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        This is what I do now, i used to watch loads and it’s a waste of time

        Black box and wire, that’s it

        Open Controls
        1. EffPeeEll
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          This FPL Andy believes this carp is important.

          Does he get much sleep?

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            It’s his livelyhood mate, worse things people make money off. It’s not important but nor is golf lessons

            Open Controls
            1. EffPeeEll
              • 1 Year
              just now

              With it being his livelihood as you say. and you could well be correct but surely this 'fantasy' is ephemeral.

              Open Controls
  13. Kobrakai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Play Raphinha or Digne? Set on the latter atm

    Open Controls
    1. La Di Da
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Can you not start both?

      Open Controls
      1. Kobrakai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cant; prefer Tsimikas this week

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Raphinha -playing in front of home Leeds fans for first time. Directly up against Digne and can see him drawing yellow card trying to stop him

      Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      the attacker, mate. The attacker every time.

      Open Controls
      1. Kobrakai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        I agree, but without Kalvin I expect a lot of Everton goals...

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          15 mins ago

          go with your gut, but I fear (just a little bit) not having Raphinha for his first home game with fans in the Prem.

          Open Controls
    4. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Raph

      Open Controls
    5. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd play Raph

      Open Controls
  14. LikeItLoveIt
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Gundog to Grealish?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      What’s the point?

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        22 mins ago

        losing 0.1m really freaks people out

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          I suppose in the first few weeks whereby people think it’s important. But then the weeks and months go by and the 0.1’s mean less and less.

          Open Controls
        2. LikeItLoveIt
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Not bothered about team value never watched it tbh. More fomo if city go off and gundogs out

          Open Controls
          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            15 mins ago

            he'll play

            Open Controls
            1. LikeItLoveIt
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Hope so

              Open Controls
      2. LikeItLoveIt
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Feel like city could spank Norwich and I'll be gutted if I miss out if gundog doesn't play

        Open Controls
        1. Jam0sh
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          That won't be the last time you'll miss out on something this season

          Open Controls
    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
  15. Romford Pele - Don't w…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Want to keep Gundogan but the price fall is bugging me. Do I:

    a) Keep him
    b) Bring in Barnes
    C) Bring in Raphinha?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafalad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Keep. If CTY put four or five past NOR, he'll probably return a decent haul.

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      A easily.

      Open Controls
    3. Netley Lucas
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      What would you do if you kept quiet and just decided?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Explode

        Open Controls
      2. syke63
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Should this be the first answer to every question asked on this site? Good response imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Netley Lucas
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I like people to express their thoughts on these matters otherwise it becomes a tad jaded. All the best.

          Open Controls
    4. Pinatta
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      You want to keep Gundodan

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        is this a jedi mind trick?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Much players you want to keep yeS?

          Open Controls
          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            13 mins ago

            Gundogan is not your transfer concern. Move along.

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              I can’t. I’m too drunk. Going to need a few to lift me.

              Open Controls
    5. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    6. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      I'm in the exact same situation. I'm really not sure losing 0.1 to have him potentially playing v Norwich is worth it. Greenwood looked so good last week and could equal Gundogans points in the next two weeks while holding his value.

      Open Controls
      1. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Then do the transfer?

        Open Controls
    7. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  16. HollywoodXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    I’ll be going into the weekend without Bruno. Against Saints. Who are terrible (I support them!) Hold me.

    Open Controls
    1. Kobrakai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      +1 #tremblesinfear#

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Romeu and Ward-Prowse to offer any sort of resistance?

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        No. Saints are worse at home than they are away. Have a look at the stats over the last two seasons (including pre covid).

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          My mate is a Saints fan and he genuinely thinks they're going down. Says the spine has been ripped out and not replaced.

          Going to be a long season! Wish you well.

          Open Controls
          1. HollywoodXI
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            He’s right. Ings, Bertrand and Vestergard where all important players for Saints. I’m genuinely concerned. I fully anticipate a mauling tomorrow.

            Open Controls
            1. HollywoodXI
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              *Sunday

              Open Controls
            2. syke63
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              This guy says captain Bruno. Hulk this post in case it doesn't work so we can find him.
              Seriously, are your lot really that bad?

              Open Controls
              1. HollywoodXI
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Yes they are. At home particularly. Confidence is really low in the squad. We’ve been smashed at home by Leicester and United during the last two seasons. If I had Bruno I would 100% captain him.

                Open Controls
            3. Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              What happened to Saints academy? They were a power-house of talent search & production a few years ago.

              Open Controls
              1. HollywoodXI
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                There are still some talented youngsters coming through but they’re a year off at least. We needed to sign quality and proven players to replace those lost but we haven’t.

                Open Controls
  17. Pinatta
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    So many people are bringing in Dennis, do they think it's Bergkamp?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      How many playing the game have ever had him in their team?

      Open Controls
    2. Netley Lucas
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No they don't but they do like his price.

      Open Controls
  18. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Ramsdale at 4.5m apparently

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      seems overpriced.

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Who?

      Open Controls
  19. Kobrakai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Gonna can Mahrez over Mo. I will probably cry when Pep releases his squad -_-

    Open Controls
    1. Kobrakai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Cap*

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah go for it. I love it.

      Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Meet you for a virtual beer in the aftermath.

      Open Controls
    4. Pinatta
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Always cap someone who's on pens I think..

      Open Controls
  20. The Frenchie
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Wildcard anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      We just did one last week.

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        THIS

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      There is only very limited number of them and the template was basically success. Failed planning if WC is needed now. Barnes was disappointing, Veltman unfortunate and Omobamidele over Livramento mistake, but they are not reason to consider WC for me.

      Open Controls
      1. The Frenchie
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Agree. My team is also fine but It’s more about Lukaku. I will need more then 4 moves to get him.

        Open Controls
  21. Top Dog
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Lot of talk about Gundog exit, slightly different scenario.

    I’ve got 2.5m in the bank would you swap to Son now? Original plan was to do it GWK 3, but with price changes would not be possible for a straight swap.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Neigh.
      Wouldn’t want to lose Gundo before Norwich at home.

      Open Controls
      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Do you own gundogan? Would the price drop not bother you?

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          just now

          0.1 price drop wouldn't bother me.

          Open Controls
      2. Top Dog
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers Rupe, think you’re right.

        Judgement clouded by Son goal first week and price change (also a bottle of red)

        Open Controls
  22. damiang2233
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts on my team? Any changes needed?

    Sanchez (Foster)
    Coufal Dias Digne TAA (White)
    Salah Greenwood Mahrez Beundia (Dallas)
    Toney Antonio (Bamford)

    Open Controls
    1. Big dog
      just now

      Bamford on bench at home seems wrong

      Open Controls
  23. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    DCL C ?
    Yaaaaay for Punt
    Nope Salah or Burno

    Open Controls
  24. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    450 comments in 2 hours on the scout picks article friday night, i’m so shocked how low this is. I made a comment a few days ago about something similar. Very surprising

    Open Controls
    1. Netley Lucas
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Meanwhile Andy is getting 200k views on YT.

      Open Controls
  25. TheDragon
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is anyone aware of any research / info out there on how big the FPL industry is (ie money being made by people from patreon, YouTube, podcasts, magazine/ newspaper articles, books etc)?

    Has it become a multi million pound industry? Just curious. Amazing how far it’s all come from say a decade ago.

    Open Controls
  26. The Frenchie
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Maupay or Toney?

    Open Controls
  27. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Has Dorsa posted the clean sheet odds?

    Open Controls
  28. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Am I good to save FT this week?

    Sanchez (Foster)
    TAA, Shaw, Tsimikas (Ayling, White)
    Salah, Bruno, Gundo, Barnes (Gilmour)
    Ings, Antonio, Toney

    0.0m itb

    Open Controls
  29. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    I've got Veltman as my captain this weekend with Bruno as my vicer. It's basically just benchwankery with a little bit of an extra twist. In these Covid times it could all go terribly wrong but I think it's worth it for that little bit of an extra thrill.

    Anyone else doing anything similar to relieve the template monotony?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.