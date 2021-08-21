FPL focus on Sanchez as Brighton face Watford

Norwich City v Liverpool was our tea-time game last Saturday; a slightly less appetising evening fare for Gameweek 2 sees Brighton and Hove Albion entertain Watford at the Amex.

The game does feature Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) second most-owned starting goalkeeper, in the form of Robert Sanchez (£4.5m).

Almost one in four FPL managers have selected the Spain international.

But the fact that the only other player in either starting XI with a double-digit ownership is bench fodder option Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) does provide some context as to the importance of tonight’s result on the FPL landscape.

Albion boss Graham Potter makes two changes from his side’s opening-day win over Burnley, with Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) and Adam Lallana (£5.5m) in for Enock Mwepu (£6.0m) and Steven Alzate (£5.0m).

£4.0m FPL defender Shane Duffy again starts at centre-half.

Xisco Munoz makes just the one change from the team that beat Aston Villa 3-2 in Gameweek 1, with Imran Louza (£5.5m) starting in place of the injured Juraj Kucka (£5.5m).

Emmanuel Dennis (£5.1m), flagged in FPL after appearing to limp off last weekend, starts again up top.

Joshua King (£5.5m) has recovered from a groin problem and makes the bench.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Bissouma, Maupay, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, March, Duffy

Subs: Steele, Connolly, Mwepu, Moder, Alzate, Zeqiri, Caicedo, Roberts, Richards

Watford XI: Bachmann, Etebo, Ekong, Louza, Cleverley, Masina, Sema, Cathcart, Sarr, Dennis, Kabasele

Subs: Foster, Ngakia, Rose, King, Deeney, Fletcher, Hernandez, Sierralta, Baah

