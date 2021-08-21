758
Dugout Discussion August 21

FPL focus on Sanchez as Brighton face Watford

758 Comments
Norwich City v Liverpool was our tea-time game last Saturday; a slightly less appetising evening fare for Gameweek 2 sees Brighton and Hove Albion entertain Watford at the Amex.

The game does feature Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) second most-owned starting goalkeeper, in the form of Robert Sanchez (£4.5m).

Almost one in four FPL managers have selected the Spain international.

But the fact that the only other player in either starting XI with a double-digit ownership is bench fodder option Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) does provide some context as to the importance of tonight’s result on the FPL landscape.

Albion boss Graham Potter makes two changes from his side’s opening-day win over Burnley, with Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) and Adam Lallana (£5.5m) in for Enock Mwepu (£6.0m) and Steven Alzate (£5.0m).

£4.0m FPL defender Shane Duffy again starts at centre-half.

Xisco Munoz makes just the one change from the team that beat Aston Villa 3-2 in Gameweek 1, with Imran Louza (£5.5m) starting in place of the injured Juraj Kucka (£5.5m).

Emmanuel Dennis (£5.1m), flagged in FPL after appearing to limp off last weekend, starts again up top.

Joshua King (£5.5m) has recovered from a groin problem and makes the bench.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Bissouma, Maupay, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, March, Duffy

Subs: Steele, Connolly, Mwepu, Moder, Alzate, Zeqiri, Caicedo, Roberts, Richards

Watford XI: Bachmann, Etebo, Ekong, Louza, Cleverley, Masina, Sema, Cathcart, Sarr, Dennis, Kabasele

Subs: Foster, Ngakia, Rose, King, Deeney, Fletcher, Hernandez, Sierralta, Baah

758 Comments Post a Comment
  Yolo Toure
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    43 with 5 to play about average?

    Open Controls
    Podge
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      better then average, average is like 37 or something

      Open Controls
      Yolo Toure
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        well average for the non casual player

        Open Controls
        Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Ah yes, the elite level professional manager average you mean.

          Open Controls
          Yolo Toure
            • 6 Years
            just now

            thats the one

            Open Controls
        Trophé Mourinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          well 37 is higher than the current top 10k, and 43 is legendary managers territory. You must be legendary

          Open Controls
      Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Average is 37 with 6 to play so 43 with 5 to play is about right.

        Open Controls
        Yolo Toure
          • 6 Years
          just now

          yeah but I fear Bruno will punish the Salah(c)'s badly tomorrow

          Open Controls
    Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      To give you an idea of the lay of the fpl land:

      According to Fantasy Football Fix -
      The overall average is 33
      The top 1k average is 36

      Open Controls
    Ron_Swanson
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mahrez and Iheanacho to Grealish and DCL sound reasonable?

      Open Controls
      Ron_Swanson
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Oops

        Open Controls
  Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    I'm on 70 with 5 to go, 3 from United. My 2x4m defenders did me proud today despite the captain fail.

    Open Controls
    Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Cool.

      Open Controls
    Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Oh, with 170, I'm in the Top 700.
      That's like Southampton topping the table last season!

      Open Controls
      Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Sorry, current total 175.

        Open Controls
    Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Nice one!

      Open Controls
    Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      You bench boosted 😉

      Open Controls
    Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Good on ya!

      Open Controls
    Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      You should link your team so we can have a gawk!

      Open Controls
  Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Alonso likely to start tomorrow?

    Open Controls
    TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      50/50

      Open Controls
    FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would say so, he was one of the best players last week

      Open Controls
    JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Likely yes

      Open Controls
  Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    into the top 20k for the first time in my existence on this planet

    Open Controls
    Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nice rank mate! Long may it last!

      Open Controls
      Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Thanks pep!

        Open Controls
    Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Aim for top1k in 6 weeks.

      Open Controls
  Beautiful Game
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is there any chance Tsimikas rises in price tonight?

    Open Controls
    Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Might get a bump from Match of the Day but probably not enough for a rise.

      Open Controls
    TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    Derbz87
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Robertson is already fit enough to make the bench. This Tsimi bandwagon is going to be very short lived.

      Open Controls
      Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yeah I always assumed Tsimikas would get two games and that would be it. Can't see Klopp wanting to play him v Chelsea.

        Open Controls
      Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Very

        Open Controls
  Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hello Brothers!!

    Sanchez
    Ayling TAA Shaw Amartey Obam
    Salah(C) Bruno Greenwood Jota Bissoma
    Antonio Ings Toney

    0 itb
    2 FT but not sure what to do here

    Open Controls
    Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      keep Toney or move him out?

      Open Controls
    jimmy.floyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Toney to Raphinha

      Open Controls
      Lindelol
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Raph might miss a game because of International Duty. But he is a very good choice otherwise. I seriously don't know what should I do with my 2 FTs and I am even willing to take a hit if it improves my squad.

        Open Controls
  JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    First transfers of the season incoming...

    Adios Mahrez and Toney. Welcome Raphinha and DCL

    Open Controls
    Podge
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sound moves

      Open Controls
    Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Remember Raph prob won't play GW4

      Open Controls
    Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Popular transfers. They will likely be mainstays in your team for a fair while. Possibly could have waited on Raph news re gw4

      Open Controls
    Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Better be able to bench Raph

      Open Controls
  FPL Pillars
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Daniel Bachmann four goals conceded and only saved one shot. Rubbish!

    Open Controls
  Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    17,000 have already transferred in Duffy this GW.

    Open Controls
    Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Many Tsimi out it seems.

      Open Controls
  Openboxman
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Why is Mane close to dropping...

    Sanchez - (mendy)
    Trent - coufal - Shaw - (rudiger - Webster)
    Grealish - jota - Mane - raph (smith Rowe)
    Toney - ings - Antonio

    Thinking this - 4
    Mane > Son
    Toney > DCL
    Mendy > Steele

    Leaves 2.4m itb

    Open Controls
    JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nothing to do with today. Was already a done deal

      Open Controls
    g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      The first two moves will be very popular

      Open Controls
      1. Openboxman
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I can do them without the -4 and mendy transfer (only just realised) But might just mean I'll be saving a -4 to get the mendy value later on

        Open Controls
  11. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Can't really get Son without at hit. What about Buendia -> Lucas Moura for 2 weeks before getting Raphinha in?

    Open Controls
  12. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who you got left to play?

    On 42, dropped 120k

    Barnes
    Shaw
    Greenwood
    Bruno C
    Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      All except Barnes

      Open Controls
    2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Dropped but you have Bruno (c) so that's temporary.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Hopefully

        Open Controls
    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Same points, players and captain!

      Open Controls
    4. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      52 with Shaw, Greenwood, Fernandes, Antonio to go

      So comapring is it’s 10 points vs Barnes & Fernandes.

      Pretty even

      Open Controls
    5. Gunneryank
      just now

      49 with Bruno(c), Son, and Shaw left. Could have been worse.

      Open Controls
  13. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anyone else feeling Groß? 6 chances created, top amongst midfielders. On all set pieces, on pens now that Maupay is out. Favourable fixtures and nailed for 90.

    Open Controls
    1. Yolo Toure
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      just doesn't inspire confidence

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nailed for 90 not sure about that. He picks up knocks easily too

      Open Controls
    3. Podge
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Nah he’s gross

      Open Controls
    4. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      He’s a solid pick. May get moved further up the pitch. Was looking at him pre season

      Open Controls
    5. Derbz87
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think he's half a million too expensive in a Brighton side that don't score goals. They've had a very favourable opening set of fixtures don't forget. 40 goals last season, 39 the season before. If Maupay's injury is bad without Wellbeck as well I don't even see his short term prospects being that good. Terrible long-term option compared to others in that price/similar.

      Open Controls
  14. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Keep Toney for one more GW or dump?

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Keep, should have scored. Good fixtures.

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm going to find a way to get rid

      Open Controls
    3. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you don't have other problems, then dump.

      Open Controls
    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep until after GW5 - can brace in any/all of his next 3

      If he hasn’t done the business by end of GW5 then the fixtures are fair game to jump ship

      Open Controls
  15. Across
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    GW 1: 50 points
    GW 2: 70 points, not a single blank, 4 players to go
    You HAVE to love FPL.

    Open Controls
  16. Yolo Toure
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    could digne see his price drop?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Digne Everton D A 17.7 £5.5m 0 138762 -20.2

      Open Controls
    2. PogChamp
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I was talked out of Digne, thank god. Will still probably haul at one point but better options for the money.

      Open Controls
  17. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 32

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      I could be making an exit if Fernandes does anything of note I think.

      Open Controls
  18. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    How is Salah + Toney, my only blankers to Son + DCL for the next 3 or 4 games?

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      A lot will be doing those moves judging by the comments.

      Open Controls
      1. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Are you considering the same combo yourself?

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Salah vs Palace if available could be nasty.

      Open Controls
    3. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      problem is its a move thats very hard to undo as you are moving away from the 2 premium structure. its very similar to the BruNo structure actually, which hasnt worked out very well so far!

      Open Controls
      1. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Nothing 2 free transfers can't solve. I'm also awaiting news confirming whether Salah will need to quarantine coming from Egypt after the IB.

        Open Controls
  19. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Coufal, Son and Antonio actually need to save my season tomorrow.

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you can make Coufal play tomorrow, it will be a miracle. 😀

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ah no not Monday games 🙁

        Open Controls
  20. Lallana's Bananas
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    How long do we think Duffy will keep his place?

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would say as long as Burn is out. As Veltman could be moved to right back when he returns

      Open Controls
  21. 824545201
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    2 FT's. Need to clear out Gundo and Toney.

    A) Gundo, Toney -> 5.5 mid + DCL
    B) Gundo -> Raphinha

    Open Controls
  22. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Do we think Pukki will drop this week? Might have to move him on if so

    Open Controls
  23. Salarrivederci
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    44 with Barnes, Shaw, Antonio and Bruno (C) to go.
    Barnes getting some points would be great!

    Open Controls
  24. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    I cant really believe that im on the cusp of GW3 and I dont even see a good transfer to make. Normally I would have wildcarded by now...!

    Sanchez 4
    TAA Shaw Tsmi (White/Ayling)
    Salah Bruno Grealish Torres Ben
    Ings Antonio 4.5

    At the moment Im thinking Torres ---> Raph as the fixture run is great, GW4 is against Liverpool anyway. Thats a good long term move and take 2 into the international break, where Ings/Tsmi will need replacing anyway.

    Can anyone persuade me a better plan than that.

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Raph may be unavailable for gw4.

      Open Controls
  25. Our Tiny Servant
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    lol. I’m first on Sky Fantasy even after salah captain. Lucky.

    Open Controls
    1. Our Tiny Servant
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      *humblebrag

      Open Controls
  26. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Every player that scored today is well up there in the BAPS except my differential Raphina despite him being the best player on the pitch and getting MOTM....

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Mane(c) too 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. 824545201
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Raphinha never was a bonus magnet anyways.

      Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yeah and for the second week running Jota is efficient and scores the game winning goal and BAPs are nowhere to be seen.
      It’s a disgrace

      Open Controls
  27. Coming Rome
    4 mins ago

    Apparently Mbeumo is all fart & no poo footballer

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You can keep for another week, then perhaps go to Odegaard.

      Open Controls
  28. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Salah and Fenandes are the most essential players in the game. They will be number 1 and 2 top scoring players again irrespective of who finisinshes on the highedt points

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      They also the force behind our moods when going to bed tonight.
      Some will fall asleep angry & defeated and others full of hope dreaming about massive haul...

      Open Controls
    2. Ron_Swanson
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Probably will be the highest scoring but will they be best value?

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Apologies for the spelling. I have had too many beers. Ha ha.

      Open Controls
  29. Ron_Swanson
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Mahrez and Iheanacho to Grealish and DCL sound reasonable?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Slashing your rotation prone players by 50%.

      Open Controls
  30. Andy1
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Who's the best 5.5m midfielder?

    A. Dallas
    B. Gray
    C. Oegaard
    D. Mbuembo

    Open Controls

