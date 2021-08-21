988
Dugout Discussion August 21

Jota and Tsimikas retain starts but Robertson among subs after injury return

Fantasy Premier League’s third-most popular defender, Kostas Tsimikas (£4.1m), starts again as Liverpool take on Burnley in the Gameweek 2 curtain-raiser.

This may be the Greek left-back’s last league appearance for a while, however, as the ominous figure of Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) is back among the substitutes after making a swift recovery from injury.

Diogo Jota‘s (£7.5m) longer-term first-team prospects are much brighter than those of Tsimikas but he’s another Liverpool asset who is a week-to-week rotation risk.

He does start against the Clarets, however, keeping Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) out of a starting XI that shows two changes from the side that defeated Norwich City in Gameweek 1.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.0m) is unavailable for personal reasons and James Milner (£5.0m) misses out with a minor knock, so the returning Jordan Henderson (£5.0m) and promising youngster Harvey Elliott (£5.5m) get a chance to impress on Merseyside.

Curtis Jones (£5.0m) and Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m) are back on the bench but Fabinho (£5.5m) misses out for personal reasons.

Sean Dyche also makes a couple of changes to his Burnley side after their opening-day defeat by Brighton.

Josh Brownhill (£4.5m) and Ashley Barnes (£5.5m) start in place of the benched Jay Rodriguez (£5.5m) and the absent Ashley Westwood (£5.5m).

Westwood has a toe injury, while Matej Vydra (£5.5m) is also missing with a knock.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, van Dijk, Keita, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Minamino, Robertson

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Taylor, Cork, Tarkowski, Mee, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Wood, Barnes, McNeil

Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Rodriguez, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Richardson, Dodgson

  1. Royal5
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Sadio Manure. Trent Assist.

    Open Controls
  2. BeWater
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Selfish Mane putting that in the net instead of passing to Salah.

    Open Controls
    1. No Salah
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Loll

      Open Controls
  3. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Worst goal possible for me lol

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Double Burnley def?

      Open Controls
  4. L'Aeroplanino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    mane goal

    Open Controls
  5. Dusty Donut
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    That ball from Trent was gorgeous

    Open Controls
  6. Random Name
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Liverpool need some of that Real Madrid ruthlessness. Buy a stud 100m forward and put them in place of Mane or Firmino

    Open Controls
  7. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Sadio!

    Open Controls
  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Mané still shite?
    Obviously not.

    Open Controls
    1. Khark
      • 6 Years
      just now

      yes.

      Open Controls
  9. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Great goal

    Open Controls
  10. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Trent 3 BAPs now

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      He’ll wap in a DFK or another assist here now to put the icing on the cake

      Open Controls
  11. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Trent has definitely still got it

    On for a big haul here all of a sudden

    Open Controls
  12. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Beautiful assist that.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Deft touch

      Open Controls
  13. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    All those shots on target prove how rubbish Mane is - good call people

    Open Controls
  14. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    If Salah can grab a third it’s a perfect game

    Open Controls
    1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yup

      Open Controls
  15. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Come on Mo, grab one lad

    Open Controls
  16. Make United Great Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    TAA OWNERS LETS GO

    Open Controls
    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      That'd be everyone mate 😆

      Open Controls
  17. Licky
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Tarkowski got absolutely done by that ball from Trent.

    Open Controls
  18. REDMOND IN SANDALS
    just now

    how big of a sofa do we need for the united game my fellow salah cappers ?

    Open Controls
  19. Garlana
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    So just a Salah goal needed and it's a good day right...!?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
  20. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    just now

    You are already seeing the impact of VVD being back in the team. Playing a higher defensive line and able to pass it out from the back faster and more accurately.

    Open Controls
  21. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Yes, get jota down those baps!

    Open Controls
  22. Mata of opinion
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Mane (C)!!!

    Open Controls
  23. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Thanks TAA!!!

    Open Controls
  24. All Hail K
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Not a Mané fan but that was a quality finish.

    Open Controls

