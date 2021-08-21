Jota and Tsimikas retain starts but Robertson among subs after injury return

Fantasy Premier League’s third-most popular defender, Kostas Tsimikas (£4.1m), starts again as Liverpool take on Burnley in the Gameweek 2 curtain-raiser.
This may be the Greek left-back’s last league appearance for a while, however, as the ominous figure of Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) is back among the substitutes after making a swift recovery from injury.
Diogo Jota‘s (£7.5m) longer-term first-team prospects are much brighter than those of Tsimikas but he’s another Liverpool asset who is a week-to-week rotation risk.
He does start against the Clarets, however, keeping Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) out of a starting XI that shows two changes from the side that defeated Norwich City in Gameweek 1.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.0m) is unavailable for personal reasons and James Milner (£5.0m) misses out with a minor knock, so the returning Jordan Henderson (£5.0m) and promising youngster Harvey Elliott (£5.5m) get a chance to impress on Merseyside.
Curtis Jones (£5.0m) and Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m) are back on the bench but Fabinho (£5.5m) misses out for personal reasons.
Sean Dyche also makes a couple of changes to his Burnley side after their opening-day defeat by Brighton.
Josh Brownhill (£4.5m) and Ashley Barnes (£5.5m) start in place of the benched Jay Rodriguez (£5.5m) and the absent Ashley Westwood (£5.5m).
Westwood has a toe injury, while Matej Vydra (£5.5m) is also missing with a knock.
GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS
Liverpool XI: Alisson, van Dijk, Keita, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Minamino, Robertson
Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Taylor, Cork, Tarkowski, Mee, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Wood, Barnes, McNeil
Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Rodriguez, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Richardson, Dodgson
