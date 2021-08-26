Pick the best Gameweek 3 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Forget bragging rights and a small green arrow – you could be £10,000 richer at the end of Gameweek 3. And it won’t cost you a penny (or a free transfer)…

We’re talking about the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 tournament, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 3 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money.

We’ve selected our own picks for Gameweek 3 below, with FPL Family’s Sam following suit. As we’ll discuss, there are some generous points targets for some of the big Fantasy names this week.

But first, the essentials for newcomers.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

GAMEWEEK 3 FIXTURES

The five matches in this round of fixtures are:

Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

The deadline is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, August 28.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 3 PICKS

We alluded to some players with generous points targets at the top of this piece and Michail Antonio is among them: the West Ham United striker, who tops the division for ‘big chances’ in 2021/22 so far, needs just two attacking returns to beat his target score of 6.5. Given that he’s already got six goals and assists combined to his name, it’s surely within his reach.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Romelu Lukaku will likely face tougher defensive tests than the one that Crystal Palace will pose West Ham but chances galore are falling the way of the pair this season. Calvert-Lewin has had more goal attempts than any other forward bar Antonio, while Lukaku had eight of them in Sunday’s clash with Arsenal alone. Liverpool’s risky high line, which just about held against Burnley, looks ready-made for one of the best counter-attacking forwards in the world to exploit.

It’s two clean sheets from two for Spurs, who face a Watford side that looked limp on their first Premier League away day in two years last weekend. All of the Lilywhites’ defenders need an attacking return to best their points targets and who better to have a good stab at this than Sergio Reguilon, who will surely see more of the opposition area than he did in the previous two Gameweeks when Spurs came under heavy pressure.

Most defenders in the Fantasy5 game, indeed, need to do better than just keep a clean sheet. Luke Shaw is one of the best placed for that. He had the best minutes-per-key pass rate of any defender last season and he’s been back at it again in 2021/22, carving out four opportunities in the first two Gameweeks.

SAM’S GAMEWEEK 3 PICKS

This season’s Everton team is built upon supplying crosses to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and therefore he has real potential this week, especially as Brighton are susceptible from set pieces.

Dele Alli has never blanked at home to Watford in the Premier League, returning 27 FPL points in four games. Following on from his goal in Gameweek 2, he could be a great pick this week with both his goal threat and set-piece potential.

The Liverpool v Chelsea game is difficult to call, however if Liverpool do lose their clean sheet, Romelu Lukaku is likely to be part of that. He dominated the game on his return to Chelsea in Gameweek 2 against Arsenal and whilst Liverpool will be more solid defensively. he will make it very hard for that Reds backline.

Michail Antonio is playing a Palace side who have made a slow start to the season. In contrast, Antonio has come out of the traps and was the top points-scoring attacker in Gameweek 2 – a feat he could easily replicate this week.

Paul Pogba’s assist potential is excellent at the moment as he is playing in the right position to optimise his potential returns. Manchester United’s performance against Southampton in Gameweek 2 was disappointing and this is something that they will be looking to rectify on Sunday; Pogba will likely be part of the points it they do.

