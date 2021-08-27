Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers – The Teams They are Aformin’

Come gather ‘round people both away and at home, for the Player List beckons and boy has it grown, and accept it that soon we’ll be cheering our own, for the teams they are a-formin’

Showing my age here, wonder how many will get the reference, or if I’ll just be left blowin’ in the wind? At least Greyhead uses more relevant popular culture references (Editor note – I’m not sure he does)

Well anyhoo, like a rolling stone we are gathering no moss, as the saying goes, and the community tournament transfer market is rockin’ and a-rollin’ with furious activity, over 380 FPL managers have now signed up!

THE STORY SO FAR..

What the ballyhoo is this all about you may be asking yourself as you read through this article with references to an old rock n roll legend?

TRANSFER FRENZY

So now you’ve caught up, I can tell that the team managers have been VERY busy in the Pre-Draft transfer window. Five of them (Darth Krid, PirlosPen, sreethe1, FPL_Panda and FPL_Mihir) have already signed a full roster of fourteen players and only need an MVP from the upcoming Draft. Sky Sports Jim White would be falling off his chair with excitement!

To see the list of teams so far, and of course the all-important Player Values, here’s the list that holds all the current information:

Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers Team Spreadsheet

As mentioned, there have been some big signings already made, Greyhead won’t stop talking about the Galacticos that he’s brought in with Bald Eagle, Sneaky Pete and FPL Pot Noodle just some of his purchases.

The race for my signature came down to the wire, but Toblerone52 offered me a chocolate bar as a signing on bonus and that was enough for me.

Elsewhere, FPL Mihir moved quickly to bring in FPL Strategy, who has an impressive career history and Linn will be asking FPL Rockstar to keep his early team news just for her squad.

The Scouts Mods and Cons avengers appear to be assembling under FPL Ted Talks with Seb Wassell, FPL Partridge and some bloke called Rotation’s Alter Ego brought into the fold.

The good news for those still looking to fill their squad is that there are some phenomenal managers available, Jonny HOW SON? aka Krisztian Balazs , Hisham Ashraf and Chap of Steel aka Aled Lewis all have an average rank over the last 3 years of under 20,000 so expect a late scramble for their signatures!

GET INVOLVED!

If you are yet to be signed, worry yourself not, all you have to do is register for the tournament by filling out the application form below by Thursday 9th September.

Remember to state your case for being an imminent signing in the comments section below, via Twitter or airplane banner and a manager may sign you up before the Pre-Draft window closes on Wednesday 15th September.

Failing that you will be at the mercy of the draft signing process. The snake drafts will begin on the 19th September, we will give you more details in the next article about how those will work.

TEAM BONDING

In the meantime for all those managers and teams that have already begun to come together, you will need to come up with a team name.

The theme for this season’s tournament, in case you haven’t guessed it yet, is Premier League Strikers and Goalkeepers. So put on your thinking caps, have fun with puns as your team name must be associated with a famous Striker or Keeper, maybe both if you go with Allison.

Ideally, we would like each team to have a unique Premier League Player used for their team name, so we don’t get confused. So for example we do not want to have multiple team names using David Seaman as their inspiration, plus one can assume a dangerous level of smut to be associated with the former Arsenal goalie.

Therefore we will be dealing with this on a first-come, first-served basis. Team Managers should get their team names to us as soon as they have them, and we will inform you if it meets the required Pun factor.

Also, each team should ideally have an assistant manager that can take decisions should the team manager be indisposed/awol/down the pub/in total despair at the evil FPL gods. Team managers should email their second in commands to us.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Dates for your diaries over the next few weeks are:-

The MVP draft looks as though it will spark a great deal of interest with the likes of Lateriser, Az, FPL Matthew, FPL Editor, Joe Lepper and even Magnus Carlsen, if you fancy a silent partner, all available. Boardroom-level negotiations are underway to secure the TV rights so stay tuned for that!

So if you want to participate, fill in the form and get yourself signed up with enticing remarks in the comments below.

Your Community needs YOU!