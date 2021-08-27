772
Fantasy Bundesliga August 27

The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 3

772 Comments
Share

Matchday 3 presents a great opportunity to take some risks in Fantasy Bundesliga, with the first Wildcard of the season coming into play during the upcoming international break.

So, here are some of the best picks ahead of this week’s fixtures.

How to play Fantasy Bundesliga – A beginner’s guide

GOALKEEPERS

Stefan Ortega (8.4m), Philipp Pentke (1.0m)

Arminia Bielefeld’s Stefan Ortega (£8.4m) has started this season as he finished the last, with 10 saves from his first two games. He now faces Eintracht Frankfurt who’ve taken 32 shots but only scored twice, as Oliver Glasner’s new side are yet to fully find their feet. This is an ideal fixture for a Fantasy Bundesliga goalkeeper with high save potential, plus Bielefeld’s defence has looked solid so far this season. 

Philipp Pentke (1.0m) is in yet again as a cheap filler. Whilst he doesn’t start, you really don’t need two goalkeepers in this game. 

DEFENDERS 

Raphael Guerreiro (13.9m), Alphonso Davies (13.4m), Borna Sosa (11.2m), Mitchel Bakker (7.3m), Aaron Martin (3.1m)

Last season’s second-highest scoring defender, Raphael Guerreiro (13.9m) is set for his first start under Marco Rose. The Portuguese left-back averaged 10 points per game last season and Borussia Dortmund will be keen to bounce back after last week’s loss to Freiburg.

Borna Sosa (11.2m) has been brilliant so far this season, with his 13 crosses from open play the joint-most by any player. Freiburg have been solid but haven’t been great going forward and should give Sosa opportunities to rack up points at both ends of the pitch.

Mitchel Bakker (7.3m) is fresh from a goal, assist and 19 points against Borussia Mönchengladbach and faces 17th placed Augsburg, who are yet to score this season and have taken just 11 shots. He’s got a great fixture, form and is good value.

Alphonso Davies (13.4m) has managed 20 points already this season, despite no goals, assists or clean sheets. The flying Canadian has been one of Bayern Munich’s best players and should be heavily involved once again against a Hertha Berlin side rooted to the bottom of the table.

Aaron Martin (3.1m) and Mainz have a great fixture against Greuther Fürth this week. Despite failing to impress in last week’s clash with VfL Bochum, left wing-back Martin got 11 points in the opening weekend win over RB Leipzig, has made five crosses from open play, taken three shots and is the best value option for Matchday 3.

MIDFIELDERS

Joshua Kimmich (15.5m), Giovanni Reyna (12.5m), Dominik Szoboszlai (11.0m), Jesper Lindstrom (7.2m), Jan Thielmann (£4.1m)

Dominik Szoboszlai (£11.0m) took the Bundesliga by storm in his first start as RB Leipzig got back to winning ways with their 4-0 win over Stuttgart. Szoboszlai got two goals from four shots and made five crosses as he became the highest scoring midfielder in the game despite having played only one match. The Hungarian looks to be the focal point of this attack already and, at over three million less than Christopher Nkunku (14.4m), he gets the nod in my squad this week.

Joshua Kimmich (15.5m) has only managed one assist from his first two games, but already has 21 points to show for it. He’s on most set-pieces and has looked sharp in Bayern’s first two games. Their upcoming fixture against a winless Hertha side who’ve conceded five in their first two against Köln and Wolfsburg couldn’t be much better.

Frankfurt have failed to impress so far, but their game against Arminia Bielefeld gives Jesper Lindstrom (7.2m) a good chance to build on his solid Bundesliga start. The young Dane has four shots so far and has at times been lining up as a no. 10. Bielefeld will give him space and opportunities to try and open his Bundesliga account.

Giovanni Reyna (12.5m) has had a great start to the season for Dortmund. He got a good opening day goal, was then heavily involved against Freiburg and now sits on 22 points from two games. Hoffenheim is a good fixture for Dortmund to get back on track and, if they do, Reyna will be at the heart of it.

Jan Thielmann (4.1m) grabbed an assist for Köln on Matchday 1 and has a good fixture this week against VfL Bochum. He’s made seven crosses so far this season and, for his price, there aren’t any better options given the plum fixture he’s got. 

FORWARDS 

Robert Lewandowski (17.7m), Erling Haaland (16.6m), Moussa Diaby (12.6m)

Erling Haaland (16.6m) has taken the most shots of any Bundesliga player so far this season (12), nears the top for most duels (29) and is the highest scoring player in the game with 38 points. His upcoming match against Hoffenheim should give him plenty of opportunities to add to that, too.

Robert Lewandowski (17.7m) plays the team at the bottom of the table. Buy him. I don’t really need to say much more than that.

Moussa Diaby (12.6m) seems to have finally found his feet under Gerardo Seoane and has impressed in both of Bayer Leverkusen’s opening games. He’s grabbed two goals and an assist in two tough matches so far and faces an Augsburg side 17th in the table, who also lost 4-0 to Hoffenheim on the opening day. He presents a great differential pick in the forward line.

