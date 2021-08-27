752
Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 3?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face another tough captaincy decision for Gameweek 3, and for the first time this season, there are multiple viable options for the armband.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) was the top pick in each of the first two Gameweeks but surely won’t have it all his own way this time with Chelsea in town. Could it perhaps be a week for a captaincy differential, then?

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 3 captain poll, before then analysing the leading candidates, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Michail Antonio (£7.8m) has emerged as the leader in this week’s captain poll, gaining just over 30% of votes so far. 

Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) currently sits in second, backed by 15.8%.

Son Heung-min (£10.1m) occupies third place with 13.35% of votes, with the top-five list completed by Danny Ings (£8.1m) and Salah, with 6.72% and 4.66% respectively.

MICHAIL ANTONIO

Vestergaard injury latest as Antonio and Benrahma haul again 2

“Last year I was disappointed with my 10 goals, I wanted 15. Three in two now — who knows, I could even get 20.”

Michail Antonio became West Ham United’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer on Monday night, as his second-half brace helped the Hammers dispatch 10-man Leicester City 4-1.

Now, the question is: can he be relied upon for captaincy in Gameweek 3?

When zoning in on his 2020/21 performances, Antonio produced at least one attacking return in 11 of his 20 appearances in which he featured for over 60 minutes.

However, during that time, he registered just one double-digit haul against Burnley back in Gameweek 34.

That lack of explosive returns is a viable concern, but the fact he produced either eight or nine FPL points on five further occasions, and has started the new season strongly with 13 and 16-point hauls, does suggest that he can step up.

His attacking numbers catch the eye, too.

Across the entire 2020/21 season, Antonio had an expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes rate of 0.60 – a total, amongst all forwards, that only Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) could improve upon:

You can see why that total is so high via his xG shot map, which highlights his ability to get into good shooting locations close to goal:

He’s continued impressing this term, too, as he leads the goal attempts chart after the two opening rounds of 2021/22:

As for his opponents, Crystal Palace, there have been positives from their opening two games. For example, they have conceded just one big chance against Chelsea and Brentford combined, which is perhaps surprising. 

However, in Gameweek 2, despite having a shade more of the ball than Thomas Frank’s side, they still gave up 14 shots and offered very little going forward, which could invite pressure if a similar theme were to persist on Saturday.

Crosses into the box, a key part of the Hammers’ approach under David Moyes, could also be a route to points, given that Ivan Toney (£6.5m) was handed two chances from set-pieces last time out. While Tomas Soucek (£6.0m) and Craig Dawson (£5.0m) are often the intended targets from these types of situations, Antonio’s 11 headed goal attempts in 2020/21 indicate that he could perhaps be one to benefit, too.

Another impressive performer worth mentioning here is Antonio’s team-mate, Said Benrahma (£6.3m). The Algerian seems to have earned the trust of Moyes in recent weeks and is looking sharp in the final third.

It’s also worth noting that Joel Ward (£4.5m) had some difficult moments dealing with Brentford’s overlap last weekend. That suggests that we might see Benrahma deployed on the left again in an attempt to get in behind Palace’s right-back, having featured in a more central role against Newcastle in Gameweek 1.

BRUNO FERNANDES

752 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Train Driver
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Benitez a man of few words, another FPL manager troll.

  2. roghippo
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Captain Kane or Antonio

    Thanks guys

    1. Soto Ayam
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Kane

    2. Fpl_Ludwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Antonio

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Antonio

  3. Adderz
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    WC team looking templatelicious

    Meslier - (Gunnarsson)
    Alexander-Arnold - Semedo - Dier - (Duffy) - (Livramento)
    Fernandes - Son - Raphinha - Benrahma - Greenwood
    DCL - Antonio - (Greenwood)

    3.8m in the bank for when I want to crawl back to Salah

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Not a great WC imo

  4. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    WC

    Sa
    Reguilon Shaw Trent Livramento Duffy
    Salah Greenwood Sarr Benrahma Bissouma
    Antonio Kane (C) Ings

    0.2 itb..
    Sa has made 9 saves in 1st 2 matches I’m thinking he could be the go too, esp regarding fixtures, worth the risk.. Also by getting Kane in I have a decent price point to downgrade if needed..

    1. Jebiga
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      What about lukamo or ronaldo?

      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        0.2 itb so I can only have 1 of the three, as I will keep Salah

    2. BraveJ1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I'm taking a punt on Sa.on my WC... don't like the Shaw pick though....I went with Cresswell....

  5. Jebiga
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Repost.
    Do you think Ronaldo will come to city?
    What about fpl price?
    Around 15 mil?

    1. Adderz
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      12.5 forward I think

      1. Jebiga
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        34 haties in 9 seasons

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Odds on with the bookies. And should be 12.5m to be in-line with Kane and Lukaku.

    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      probably, 13 tops

    4. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Can't price him less than 13m

      1. DF
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Or more than 13 really. Suarez was 13 wasn't he?

    5. DBossman_2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      12m FWD imo

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        I think 12.5 same as Kane

    6. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      12.5 forward would my guess, but would't be surprised if he's 13m either

      1. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        But ihmo he should be 11 or 11.5 to be taken into consideration. We'll see

    7. FPL_Pugster
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      They have never had anybody above 13. Given his age and the fact no stas to base it off. I fully expect this to be 12m between Kane and Big Rom

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        RVP was 14.0

    8. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      12.5 midfielder

      1. Flaming Flamingo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Definitely won't be a midfielder

    9. FPL_Pugster
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      If he comes in the midfield he is almost as essential as Salah IMO. Bruno would be gone for me!

  6. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    I wonder if Ronaldo won't play on the wing and get all these Barcelona-Pedro or Sterling like tap-ins. He was always so great at finding the ball in the penalty area.

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I think he'll be used like Aguero was. But he's not a team player, he won't do the pressing from the front.

      1. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Yeah, I think the pressing issue will be the biggest problem. I'm very curious how will Pep use him.

    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      He’ll start from a baseline of 10 or so penalties & then whatever else he gets on top of that

      20G 10A in 30 starts type of thing

  7. SuperStig
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Is Benrahma essential enough to go sideways from Soucek? Rest of mf is Bruno, Salah, Greenwood and Jota. Have 2 ft.

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      if he blanks and Traore/Saka score people will forget he even exists lol

    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Your mid is good. I feel if you don't have Ben at this time, don't force him in.

    3. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Why not Jota to Benny?

      1. SuperStig
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Yes, why not.. Kind of would like to avoid using my wc if I don’t have to over ib, and Jota has decent fixtures going forward. But going without Lukaku or Kane in the long run looks risky

        1. Fabreghastly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Avoiding using the WC right now is essential imo

  8. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    WC done, transfers confirmed, out of here till next week when il update how it went

    Happy with structure and can get Lukaku and Salah over the next two weeks as captains with FT, even Ronaldo if needs be as mid or forward.

    Meslier
    TAA James Shaw ( Livramento , duffy)
    Bruno Greenwood Raphinha Benrahma (bissouma)
    DCL Kane (C) Antonio
    0.1mil in bank

    Happy tinkering fellow WC'ers

    1. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Look fwd to it.

  9. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Is it just me looking at Sa from Wolves??

    1. Get up ya bum
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      looks great

    2. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Don't trust their defence. Sanchez just a better/cheaper prospect all round TBH.

  10. dabber7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Hi Guys

    Sorry if this is a stupid question, newbie here ... but how come Lukaku's price hasn't risen, when 850,000 manager's have transferred him in, that's nearly double DCL's and his price has risen twice?

    Does a player's price become impervious to price alterations for a certain period of time if they come into the game after the season has started and if so, how long is it for?

    Many thanks

    1. FPL_Pugster
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      He was red flagged up until the game on Sunday. If a player goes directly from red flag > avail. Price is locked for 7 days i believe.

      1. dabber7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Thanks for this Pugster.

        Why was he red flagged initially?

        Cheers

      2. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Didn't know that, nice one

  11. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    I am almost definetely going to WC next week, so which moves should I make?

    a) Trent and Mahrez --> Coufal and Son (more balanced 343)

    b) Mahrez and ESR --> Son and Bissouma (using a 433)

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      A

    2. Coming Rome
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      B

    3. Fpl_Ludwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      B

  12. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    I see (so far) none of the managers are committing on the international break issues with fifa and the government.

    Fifa weakness is also they have always allowed 5 days between last international fixture and next domestic game and they are not doing it to catching up on fixtures. If they did go the clubs can still demand they play first two games only.

    Government are still saying 10 days quarantine on return but want to support the FA on the Fifa 2030 bid. Most time obviously spent on Afghanistan.

    Premier league clubs would let the players go I think, if they had recuperation time (Raphinha said it was a dream come true last week). and didnt need to quarantine on the way back after covid test.

    What a mess

    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      The clubs should let them go. That's what you have squads for.

      These are world cup qualifiers which is supposed to be the pinnacle of football.

      Many teams have one star player they really rely on and would suffer badly without.

      Football has sold its soul.

    2. Hope Springs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      Below is a link where ex Scotland manager talks about Irelands use of the 5 day rule a few years ago and how Scotland should use it more. Later he recalls conversations he had in 1992 with the Leeds manager and chairman trying to tell him he could not have Gary McAllister for Scotland because Leeds were about to play Arsenal.

      https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/sport/football/4303473/former-scotland-boss-craig-brown-says-steve-clarke-imposing-five-day-rule-will-stop-call-offs/amp/

  13. Columba182
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Shaw TAA Amartey
    Gund Barnes Bruno Torres
    Wilson Vardy (c) Toney

    Woodman Tsimkas Buendia Coufal

    £0.5 itb and 2FT

    Stuck - thoughts on moves to make?

    1. Fpl_Ludwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Gundo and Toney to Raphina and Antonio

    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Just sell Tsimi and have 2FT for IB

  14. danlynch13
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    I’m on WC

    Would you go reguillon or semedo?

    Thanks

    1. Fpl_Ludwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Reguillon

    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Reg

  15. LKRav
    57 mins ago

    Who's the better MF option?
    Raphina or Greenwood

