389
FanTeam August 28

Late registration open for FanTeam’s £1m season game – start on 143 points in GW3

389 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

Thought you’d missed the boat on FanTeam‘s £1m FPL-style Fantasy game?

Fear not, as you have yet another chance to enter ahead of this weekend’s action – and you won’t be starting from zero points!

Late registration is still open for FanTeam‘s season-long game, which carries a guaranteed prize pool of £1m.

And if you sign up for a Fantasy Football Scout annual Premium Membership for the 2021/22 season and a FanTeam £1m Premier League game ticket worth £20, you’ll get a refund or extension on your FFS Membership!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FANTEAM TICKET/SCOUT MEMBERSHIP OFFER

Finishing in the top 5,000 places ensures a cash prize, with £200,000 of the kitty going straight to the winner.

Weekly and monthly prizes are also awarded.

New teams registered before the next FanTeam deadline at 11am BST on Saturday morning will be handed a whopping 95% of the average Gameweek 1 and 2 scores (which equates to 143 points), so will immediately have the edge over thousands Fantasy managers who were involved from the outset.

banner

In case you needed more persuading, here’s how you can turn your late entry into an advantage.

UNLIMITED TRANSFERS

Those entering a new team in FanTeam‘s £1m FPL-style Fantasy game will get unlimited free transfers between now and the start of Gameweek 3.

While those who registered teams before 2021/22 got underway will only have one or two free transfers (and the precious Wildcard) in their locker, managers of newly entered teams will get to tweak their sides as much as they like until the next deadline.

GAMEWEEK 1+2 EYE TEST AND STATS

Picking a squad ahead of Gameweek 1 relies a lot on gut instinct, with the knowledge that last season’s performances and statistics may now be immaterial.

Fantasy managers entering a FanTeam squad ahead of Gameweek 3 will have the benefit of having seen all 20 Premier League clubs in action on the first two Gameweeks of 2021/22, so will be armed with line-up information, eye test observations and up-to-date underlying stats when creating their teams from scratch.

For example, shots on target are now rewarded with points in FanTeam – so we can see now see which players are racking up the efforts for their teams (as above), as well as the usual goals and assists.

FIXTURE SWINGS

A number of sides are about to go on excellent fixture runs, namely Wolves, Leeds, Watford and Arsenal, while the likes of Aston Villa are set to embark on trickier schedules.

For example, late entrants can select Patrick Bamford (£7.5m) over Danny Ings (£8.0m) and be one step ahead of the curve in readiness for Leeds’ eye-catching fixtures.

MAKE ROOM FOR RONALDO…

Image

While most of us face a CR7-sized headache as to how to accommodate Manchester United’s ‘new’ signing, late entrants can either add him from the off – he’s priced up as a £11.5m forward in FanTeam already – or have a placeholder in situ, perhaps, ready for a Gameweek 4 move.

A home fixture against a defensively suspect Newcastle United side immediately after the international break certainly look appealing.

GAMEWEEK 3 PICKS FROM LAST YEAR’S WINNER

Top FanTeam tips from 2020/21 champion and €200k winner Josh Wooldridge

Want to know which players to pick?

Last year’s winner of the first prize, Josh Wooldridge, is writing for us this season – and you can see his start-from-Gameweek 3 draft in a video with Az here.

START PICKING YOUR TEAM FOR FANTEAM’S £1M PREMIER LEAGUE FANTASY GAME NOW

18+. begambleaware.org. #ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

389 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    19 mins ago

    Wtf happened to DCL. I THINK i will get 25 points this week

    Open Controls
    1. Rankbajin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      i'm sticking with him so certainly hope so

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Ozil
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      What happened?

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Then Dominic is not a problem 😀

      Open Controls
  2. The Frenchie
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Good morning guys, current wildcard. Team A is maybe better but I really want Lukaku..

    A)
    Meslier
    TAA / Robertson / Shaw / Coufal
    Salah / Raphinha / Benrahma
    Kane (Ronaldo) / Calvert-Lewin / Antonio

    B)
    Meslier
    TAA / Coufal / Livramento
    Salah / Raphinha / Benrahma / Gray
    Kane (Ronaldo) / Lukaku / Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. unclesbasement
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Got a similar team to B however went 4 at the back and got dier

      Open Controls
  3. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is it too dangerous to go with DDG ?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes imo, especially since you are on WC. If it was a pre-WC move, it would have been fine.

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Thanks, thought so.
        Ill stick with Meslier.

        Open Controls
        1. George Agdgdgwngo
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          What’s your final wc team mate?

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Meslier
            TAA,Shaw,Dias,Coufal
            Salah,Raphinia,Benrahma
            Kane(c)DCL,Antonio

            4.0,Livramento,Gilmour,Bissouma

            1m itb for CR7

            Open Controls
            1. George Agdgdgwngo
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Nice. I’m undecided on shaw or reg

              Open Controls
        2. jia you (The No BS League -…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          going Meslier also...De Gea not even a consideration tbh

          Open Controls
    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not worth the risk, not even like there's much upside.

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Been drinking again 🙂

      Open Controls
  4. patricio33
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Time to captain Toney?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Better choice then some on here, least he will play near 90 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If you’ve given up on a good rank sure.

      Open Controls
  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Save FT and GTG?

    GTG?

    Sanchez
    Coufal TAA Shaw
    Ben Mo Pog Bruno Raph
    Antonio(c) Ings

    Bench: Ayling Tsimikas Perica
    0,5m ITB, 1 FT

    Open Controls
  6. Chandler Bing
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Keep or sell DCL on WC? Looking as Jimenez as replacement. Cheaper and better fixtures long-term.

    Open Controls
    1. The Frenchie
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I will go on Bamford then

      Open Controls
      1. Chandler Bing
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Already picked Raphina so don't want to double up.

        Open Controls
    2. hullcityfan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      On wildcard probably makes sense to sell

      Open Controls
    3. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Keep for sure. Bamford is yet to deliver anything

      Open Controls
  7. Vertigo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Feels a bit iffy captaining Antonio.

    Too much, too soon kind of thing.

    Open Controls
    1. TyroneGAA
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I agree had him and Ben from the start but I’ll be going Bruno most likely

      Open Controls
  8. Zoostation
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Ugh the DCL flag sucks, didn't think this injury was much of an issue.

    Bench is terrible, Brownhill and Tsimikas.

    DCL to Ings for a -4? Even contemplating putting the C on Ings to try and make it back.

    Crazy or hold tight? Looking to WC next week anyways.

    Open Controls
    1. Bucky Barnes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think he'll still play, as he's been playing with the injury anyway

      Just FPL acknowledging the information Rafa gave possibly, his injury isn't a new thing

      Open Controls
    2. patricio33
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I assume you already have Antonio? If not, then get him and slap the armband on him.

      Open Controls
      1. Zoostation
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I have Antonio, doesn't help unfortunately.

        Open Controls
  9. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Been on Antonio all week but with Ronaldo incoming and Fernandes possibly making way to raise funds it’s leaning me onto Bruno for one last hoorah!! Those in the same boat, who to captain:

    1. Fernandes (wol)
    2. Antonio (CRY)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  10. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Antonio or Kane for the (c)?

    Open Controls
    1. hullcityfan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kane if you have surely

      Open Controls
      1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Only thing putting me off is ridiculous Antonio numbers! Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. marcos11
      2 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
  11. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Final question.
    DCL or Bamford?

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Bamford if DCL is injured. Any love for Jimenez?

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeh but not above those two.

        Open Controls
  12. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    If you go to fbref you can sort all players from big 5 leagues by npxG/90 from last season (https://fbref.com/en/comps/Big5/2020-2021/stats/players/2020-2021-Big-5-European-Leagues-Stats). Fun fact: in the top 20 there are only 2 players from Premier League, Antonio was 18th and Kane was 19th. So, either PL is lacking great forwards or it's just more difficult in general to get into goalscoring positions here.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Prem teams focus less on single goalscorers

      Open Controls
  13. fenomeno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Double Leeds from GW5 onwards?

    Open Controls
    1. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'll likely have Bamford and Raph/Harrison (depending on funds needed)

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Depends which double?
      Raphinha is a definite but not sure anyone else really butters my onions much.

      Open Controls
  14. Joey Tribbiani
    11 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1431369285281140746

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Doesn’t mean they’ll be any good at it!

      Would be good to see Delap break through

      Open Controls
  15. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    I was so close to ditching shaw but he’s pretty much essential now!

    Open Controls
  16. LLoris
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which one?
    A) Save a transfer. Play Bissouma wait for White next week
    B) Swap Gilmour for Raphinha

    Open Controls
  17. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Help please friends

    Been on Antonio all week but with Ronaldo incoming and Fernandes possibly making way to raise funds it’s leaning me onto Bruno for one last hoorah!! Those in the same boat, who to captain:

    1. Fernandes (wol)
    2. Antonio (CRY)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  18. Enes_Sahini1
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    What do we think of these changes?

    Martinez (Foster)
    TAA Shaw Tsimikas (White Amartey)
    Fernandes Salah Raphina Benhrama (Brownhill)
    Antonio Ings Toney

    Tsimikas > Dier
    White > Ayling

    0.9 itb

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Waste if 2FTs. Keep white

      Open Controls
      1. Enes_Sahini1
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Feel like Tsimikas looses his spot to robbo this week?

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yeah him to Ayling it Dier

          Open Controls
          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Or

            Open Controls
  19. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    2FTs. Best move? Cheers

    A. Barnes >> Benrahma
    B. White >> Dier
    C. Tsimikas >> Livramento
    D. Burn it

    Sanchez
    TAA. Shaw. Ayling
    Salah. Bruno. Raph. Barnes
    Ings. Antonio. Wilson
    (Foster, Tsimikas, White, Gilmour)

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      A imo

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Reckon Barnes is benched?

        Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      c.
      Rafa whats up with Dom?

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Crocked by the sounds haha

        Open Controls
  20. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    G2g!

    Sanchez
    Digne, TAA, Shaw
    Bruno, Salah, Barnes, Benrahma
    Tony, Antonio, Ings

    1FT 0.2 itb

    Happy to hold off 2FT after international Break

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep G2G

      Open Controls
  21. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Likelihood of DCL to play against Brighton? Just seen he’s yellow flagged with a toe problem. Obviously just got him in...

    Open Controls
  22. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Just noticed DCL has an injury flag on him...is it anything that will keep him out of the game?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A toe injury affecting training but he's been playing anyway and getting on the end of 1 or 2.

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks...only bought him in this week and don't have much of a bench this week either! Hope he plays!

        Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just been looking at this. Nothing solid but seems to be recurring toe injury. All the websites I’ve seen say he should start but I don’t have bench cover so not taking the risk with loads of other striker options available

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers, yeah I already bought him in earlier in the week...also don't have much bench cover. Oh well, it is what it is!

        Open Controls
  23. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Jota to

    A) Benrahma
    B) Raphinha

    And G2G?

    Sanchez
    Coufal TAA Shaw Reguilon
    Jota* Salah Bruno
    Toney Ings Antonio

    Open Controls
  24. lifes a pitch
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Christensen nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Get up ya bum
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No. Only Rudiger is

      Open Controls
  25. BlzE_94
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    GTG?

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Ayling
    Bruno Jota Greenwood Benrahma
    Lukaku Ings Antonio(c)

    Steele, Tsimikas, Brownhill, White

    Open Controls
  26. TheBiffas
    2 mins ago

    New article

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.