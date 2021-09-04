409
Moving Target September 4

Zouma’s West Ham move could boost Cresswell’s FPL appeal

409 Comments
Share

Kurt Zouma‘s (£5.4m) move to West Ham United could prove fruitful for both attacking and defensive returns in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The France international has swapped west London for east in a transfer thought to be worth not far off £30m and may be in line for his debut against Southampton in Gameweek 4.

ZOUMA’S POSSIBLE IMPACT ON WEST HAM’S DEFENCE

Zouma's West Ham move could boost Cresswell and Coufal's FPL appeal 2

Despite their qualification for European competition at the back-end of 2020/21 and a very positive start to the current campaign, West Ham have struggled defensively for a while.

From Gameweek 28 of last season onwards, they have kept just one clean sheet:

Played14
Goals conceded21
Clean sheets1

The loss of Declan Rice (£5.0m) to injury, and the lack of a like-for-like back-up, was certainly one mitigating factor in the 2020/21 run-in. The Hammers have sought to address that with the capture of Czech defensive midfielder Alex Kral (£4.5m) on deadline day.

But West Ham’s defensive struggles both preceded and succeeded Rice’s absence.

Zouma is expected to take the place of Craig Dawson (£5.0m) in the West Ham starting XI.

The former West Bromwich Albion stopper has very much exceeded expectations in his time in east London, having originally arrived at the club as fourth-choice centre-half.

But after an initial bright start to life under David Moyes, Dawson – fairly or not – has come under fire of late. A piece of slack marking in the Gameweek 1 win over Newcastle allowed Callum Wilson (£7.5m) to score, while the West Ham centre-half was leaden-footed for Conor Gallagher’s (£5.5m) leveler last weekend.

There were two own-goals and a red card towards the back-end of 2020/21, too.

While it’s grossly unjust to pin West Ham’s defensive woes solely on Dawson’s shoulders, Zouma does represent an upgrade. The former predictably registered more clearances, blocks and interceptions last season, playing for a side that saw less possession and had more to do defensively, but some key percentages tell a different tale:

ZoumaDawson
Tackle success rate80%61.1%
Aerial duels won68.9%69.1%
Pass completion rate91%80%
Errors that led to chances02

The table above neatly sums up the pair: both good in the air (their aerial duel success rates were near-identical) but Zouma the better on the deck, both with and without the ball.

While we can’t expect the second coming of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, Zouma’s arrival raises the hopes for more clean sheets for Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m) and Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m), who have recently had to rely on their attacking exploits to compensate for the loss of shut-outs.

CRESSWELL/ZOUMA: SET-PIECE THREATS

Zouma's West Ham move could boost Cresswell and Coufal's FPL appeal 1

Two of Cresswell’s 11 assists last season were converted by Dawson and the latter’s possible demotion to the bench would seemingly represent a small blow to the left-back’s FPL appeal, such was his presence at corners and free-kicks.

Luckily, Zouma carries his own significant attacking aerial threat.

No centre-half bettered the French stopper for Premier League goals (five) in 2020/21 and he trumped Dawson for some key underlying attacking numbers:

In a very similar amount of game-time (Dawson 1,926 minutes, Zouma 2,024 minutes), the France international registered 22 set-piece attempts to Dawson’s 16 – although West Ham did only take around 74% of the corners that Chelsea did, so their relative involvement at dead-ball situations was somewhere near equal.

So, then, the hope is that Zouma can replicate Dawson’s attacking threat and act as a magnet for Cresswell’s set-piece deliveries while boosting the rest of the West Ham defence’s clean sheet count.

The schedule up until the end of October isn’t too bad for existing owners but it’s fair to say a Hammers defender isn’t a priority right now for those without Cresswell or Coufal (or Zouma), especially as the impact of involvement in the UEFA Europa League – which starts after Gameweek 4 – is yet to be felt.

The next big fixture swing in the Irons’ favour isn’t until Gameweeks 16-27, so that gives the rest of us ample time to assess Zouma’s influence on those around him, good or bad.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

409 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pacer.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    I'm going rogue. That 7.5> midfield point is beautiful this year with Benrhama, Sarr, Greenwood, Raphina, Mount, Barnes etc etc offering numerous swaps for failing players. I'm going to seize the moment and gamble on getting great value from short term players like Jota/Torres/Traore, backed up by Gray for no shows. Plan for rolling transfers and escape in 7 if not working

    Bachman

    TAA, Shaw, Duffy
    Salah, Torres, Jota, Traore
    Antonio, Lukaku, Jesus/DCL

    Gray, Livramento, Williams (Foster)

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. gogs67
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Thinking the same earlier. Wondering if going Salah as the only premium could work, ended up with a very nice looking draft.
      It's tempting......

      Open Controls
      1. Pacer.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I think one premium is more realistic than 3!

        Open Controls
    2. Dexters Laboratory
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I mean it's pretty template apart from the rogue Gray move.. I think most would downgrade and upgrade defense.. I like it though.. an interesting approach

      Open Controls
      1. Pacer.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah none of the players are exactly non template. I think it's more that I'm going to put my hat in the ring with four players (Jesus, Torres, Jota and toure) who all represent something of a gamble, and together something of a potential disaster. It just feels like the right time though, with potential for maybe 3 great weeks

        Open Controls
    3. Gunneryank
      54 mins ago

      2 City attackers takes some stones also. And I'm doing something similar with my 5 man midfield, with only Ron and Antonio up top.

      Good luck!

      Open Controls
    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nothing wrong with the strategy but I prefer it with a half decent first sub

      Open Controls
  2. Eightball
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    I will LOVE IT if Ronaldo blanks this gameweek.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      So will City, Pool and Chelsea.

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I'd love it too Kev, LOVE IT

      Open Controls
    3. Dexters Laboratory
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I really hope he doesn't.. not from an FPL viewpoint.. but because the Premier League now arguably has the 4 of the 6 best teams in Europe and Ronaldo scoring adds to the hype.. Great day for Football and United

      Open Controls
    4. soup natsi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Thanks Keegan

      Open Controls
    5. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      He won't.

      Open Controls
  3. Dexters Laboratory
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    A) Jota, Toney, Williams (-4)
    B) DCL, Traore, Tsmikas (-4)
    C) Torres, Toney, Tsmikas

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Can you do c but with livra instead ?

      Open Controls
      1. Dexters Laboratory
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        For a -4 .. almost a waste

        Open Controls
        1. soup natsi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          well trolled

          Open Controls
    2. polis
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      You're thinking a -4 tonbring Tsmikas in? Bonkers.

      Open Controls
    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      They seem odd choices tbh. Who are you taking out?

      Open Controls
    4. Dexters Laboratory
      59 mins ago

      Sanchez Foster
      TAA Shaw Ayling White Tsmikas
      Salah Greenwood Benrahma Bruno Brownhill
      Antonio Ings Toney

      A) Ings, Bruno, Tsmikas to Jota, Ronaldo, Livermento (-4)
      B) Ings, Bruno, Toney to Traore, Ronaldo, DCL
      C) Ings, Bruno to Torres, Ronaldo

      Sorry.. hope this clarifies.. appreciate the feedback

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        B

        It removes the most problems.

        Open Controls
        1. Dexters Laboratory
          2 mins ago

          Thanks Camzy .. a big fan of your opinion and strategy

          Open Controls
          1. Dexters Laboratory
            1 min ago

            B also -4

            Open Controls
      2. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        C no need to take a hit to bring Traore

        Open Controls
  4. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Best sub 4.5M defender for the coming weeks (not necessarily this gw)

    Open Controls
    1. Eightball
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Brandon Williams?

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      55 mins ago

      White

      Open Controls
      1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        Oh yeah, forgot White had dropped.

        Open Controls
    3. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      Livramento

      Open Controls
    4. Gunneryank
      52 mins ago

      Livramento probably. I think?

      Open Controls
  5. soup natsi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    So fplstatistics say Perica's price is locked, but fffix has him on -99% to drop. Anyone has any idea which one's more likely to be right? His red flag is older than 14 days so I lean towards fffix but not entirely sure either.

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Check fplstatistics again

      Open Controls
      1. soup natsi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Still on 0?

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Says he’s unlocked.

          Open Controls
          1. soup natsi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            Ah I see, well he's losing ownership but his target remains unchanged so there should still be some sort of lock in place if fplstatistics is right.

            Open Controls
            1. Boxwoods
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Sorry. I guess I did not help w your question.

              Open Controls
              1. soup natsi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Ah, I think he's not 'locked' per se but cannot drop because he's not in the game anymore. Never had this before.

                Open Controls
    2. Egg noodle
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      He cannot drop

      Open Controls
      1. soup natsi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        That's reasurring but do you mind elaborating a bit?

        Open Controls
        1. the Chaser
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          He’s been deleted from the game - you can’t buy him

          Open Controls
  6. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Which one??

    A)
    Sanchez
    Shaw / Dier / Coady
    Jota / Salah / Raphinha / Sarr
    Ronaldo / Antonio / Lukaku

    B)
    Sanchez
    TAA / Digne / Dier / Shaw
    Salah / Jota / Benrahma / Greenwood
    Ronaldo / Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Kloppage Time
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      so:
      Coady
      Raphinha / Sarr
      Lukaku
      vs
      TAA / Digne
      Benrahma / Greenwood

      B I guess

      Open Controls
      1. Dexters Laboratory
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    3. Gunneryank
      50 mins ago

      B looks great

      Open Controls
  7. Irish Villan 1985
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Lads, thoughts on non-Trent WC team?

    Sanchez

    Tierney, Coady, Shaw

    Salah, Grealish, Benhrama, Son

    Jimenez, Antonio, Ronaldo

    Subs: Steer, Williams, Livramento, Brownhill

    Open Controls
    1. soup natsi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      needs trent

      Open Controls
    2. Gunneryank
      46 mins ago

      Non-Trent is basically like sugar free soda. What's the point!

      Open Controls
  8. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Classic FPL traps poking their head into the new season:
    Digne
    Pogba
    Traore

    Anyone else? Im surpised people havent found an excuse for Barkley yet

    Open Controls
    1. soup natsi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Harsh on Digne

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        IDK I think Digne is the biggest troll on that list maybe

        Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      LW Pogba is an elite pick, but seeing as he won't be there often you're unfortunately correct (owner)

      Mane is probably a trap these days, however much that pains me to admit

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        40 mins ago

        True, over-looked Mane. I dont think he is a trap, more a disappointment, a not so great hedge vs Salah.

        Open Controls
      2. Rocket Raccoon
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Hasn’t got the highest threat in the league? He’s ‘due’ a hasty.

        Open Controls
    3. Good Times
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Traore is a proper trap. If I'd go for any wolves attacking player it would be jiminez but I'd rather wait a few gws.

      Ive gotten gray and I'm hoping he doesn't troll me lol

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        he crossed my mind for entry on to this list, but he hasnt really got a history of it, perhaps he makes next seasons list.

        Open Controls
    4. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Pogba has 22 points!

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        26 mins ago

        lol yes, he is lining up nicely to be a complete disaster, the trap is primed 😀

        Open Controls
    5. gogs67
      51 mins ago

      Digne was terrible for me last season, think I owned him 3 times overall and barely got a point.

      Open Controls
      1. Gunneryank
        24 mins ago

        He promptly returned a cs after i sent him away. Bridges are now burned.

        Open Controls
    6. Soto Ayam
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
    7. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
    8. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Biggest one of all and by a large margin - Sterling

      Open Controls
  9. Bavarian
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Your thoughts on this WC team

    Sanchez
    TAA-Shaw-White
    Salah-Raphinha-Torres-Jota
    Antonio-Ronaldo-Jimenez

    Steele-Coady-Allan-Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Solid

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
    2. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Cut White loose imo, a little cash in the bank could be useful. Havent looked into keepers, but is Sanchez still a good option? Theres an article on keepers

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        any suggestions , still have 0.1 itb 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Trophé Mourinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          35 mins ago

          well you have 1 too many defenders imo, just loose white and put a 4mil player in? Every season I play with the most bare bench ever, and get away with it, rarely do I have to call on my bench, maybe im just lucky.

          My bench for example is Amartey, Livra and Bissouma (from GW1), its garbage yes, but its fine

          Open Controls
          1. Bavarian
            • 3 Years
            33 mins ago

            Thanks for the input mate and good luck

            Open Controls
            1. Trophé Mourinho
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              32 mins ago

              thanks, you too, team is good

              Open Controls
            2. Bavarian
              • 3 Years
              32 mins ago

              one more thing to add is just I wanted to make sure to covering the possibility of benching either Torres or Jota.

              Open Controls
              1. Trophé Mourinho
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                27 mins ago

                Yea that is a valid point

                Open Controls
    3. soup natsi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I'd downgrade Jimmy and upgrade Coady

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        will look into that, thanks mate

        Open Controls
    4. Good Times
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Nice team

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
    5. Gunneryank
      46 mins ago

      Lovely. Most of my midfield. Not on board with White though.

      Open Controls
    6. Adetro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I know I'm a bit late commenting here, but Shaw has pretty woeful fixtures. Good prospect long term, but you should go for Tierney for the next several weeks before switching to Shaw.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Just need to be careful with that approach with Shaw

        He's still only 5.5, on corners, and will be putting in crosses now to one of if not the best headers of a ball in the game...

        Utd also thrived defensively against tougher teams last season as they were "allowed" to sit back & counter more than against smaller teams (where they were expected to lead the play & be on the front foot)

        1 goal conceded in 6 league games vs City, Liverpool, Chelsea last season...

        Tierney is also made of glass - need to think about how many points are you realistically going to make from a move like that

        Open Controls
  10. Thomas Shelby from Birmingh…
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    A) Lukaku and greenwood
    B) CR7 and 6.5 mid (Raphina/Saka)

    Open Controls
    1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Lukaku and Raphina

      Open Controls
    2. Gunneryank
      49 mins ago

      A, slightly. Raphinha owner here and like him a lot. But A feels like a touch higher of a ceiling.

      Open Controls
    3. Dexters Laboratory
      45 mins ago

      B .. Raphina

      Open Controls
    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      B by far for the next 4

      Open Controls
  11. NateDog
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1434190794106224651

    Ben Dinnery on Firmino injury:

    "Not as bad as initially feared... Can't rule out GW4 if Firmino responds well during the break."

    Sounds like the Jota plans are out the window then

    Open Controls
    1. Jdpz
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      Good information.

      Open Controls
    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Cheers, NateDeezy.

      Open Controls
    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Oh well. Guess having to disregard Jota makes the 3 x premiums more achievable

      Open Controls
    4. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Probably just get Mount a few weeks early then

      Open Controls
    5. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Same information that was given last week. Thiago’s not so serious injury that was keeping him out for a couple of weeks last season lasted for months

      Open Controls
    6. Gunneryank
      34 mins ago

      Thank you kind sir.

      Open Controls
    7. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Jota is the only player in that side - bar Salah - in form for scoring goals at the mo. I reckon Klopp plays him against most teams; Firmino comes in for the big ones cos he runs around like a mental.

      Open Controls
      1. Gunneryank
        1 min ago

        LOL "like a mental." Thanks for that.

        I've been thinking this too. Klopp will find ways to use Jota if he's going to keep playing well overall and poaching goals, surely? Maybe not 90, maybe a sub here or there. I mean everyone needs rest. But that kid is star in the making. I watch every minute. He's the genuine article.

        Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        just now

        He does run around like a proper, proper mental tbf

        Open Controls
  12. polis
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Interested in anyone's opinion...

    Best keeper up to 5m until ~Jan.

    Would Sa and Semedo be Wolves overkill?

    Worth having a Chelsea defender now (thinking James) to save future transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/09/03/the-best-fpl-goalkeepers-for-a-gameweek-4-wildcard/

      Double Wolves doesnt soujnd great, you could get Dier instead of Semedo perhaps

      Open Controls
      1. polis
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Thanks. That article doesn't really answer too much.

        Already on Reg and would want to avoid Spurs double too.

        Open Controls
        1. Trophé Mourinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          Ah ok, personally I havent even looked at keepers, I think its a potential difefrential spot though. Guaita is probably a bad pick, but his price is intriguing.

          Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      I’m starting with Laporte and will switch to Reece

      Think Sa is a must (also a great price point for Utds run later)

      Basically

      Sa
      Taa shaw Laporte

      Shaw or Laporte will be Reece although haven’t ruled out doubling with rudiger too

      Open Controls
      1. polis
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Thanks. Starting to think Shaw moving to Reece.

        Just hate the thought of knowing a hit is likely coming even after a wildcard.

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Doesn’t have to be a hit, just save a FT gw6

          Open Controls
        2. Trophé Mourinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          whats the rush for James, you dont want him before GW7 anyway. Loads of people probably want him (myself included).

          Forgot to say but Schmeichel is the same price as Sa, I would say Wolves have been better defensively, but Kasper is the better keeper imo, then you could have a wolves defender.

          Open Controls
    3. Soto Ayam
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Mesilier

      Open Controls
    4. Gunneryank
      22 mins ago

      I'm into James too, but waiting until after they play City. Not sure if I'll do more than 2 Chelsea for the GW 7 shift. But lots of things change in 3 GWs.

      Open Controls
  13. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    Marcal, Coady or Semedo?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Semedo

      Open Controls
      1. Soto Ayam
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Hey Miguel. Wanna ask you; What are your thoughts on chillwell starting this week? I'm gonna do it and risk it for a biscuit.

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      40 mins ago

      Semedo if you can afford the extra for him

      Open Controls
    3. Gunneryank
      29 mins ago

      Still trying to decide myself. Coady most nailed, cheapest and safest route into some cs points is where I'm leaning.

      Open Controls
  14. Alex_thekid
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    No need to WC this team

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nope. Solid.

      Open Controls
      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        😆

        Open Controls
    2. polis
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Makes all the decisions easier.

      Open Controls
    3. Alex_thekid
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Taa Shaw Ayling
      Salah Torres Greenwood Benrahma
      CR7 Antonio Wilson
      Steel Duffy Brownhill Tsimakas

      Open Controls
      1. polis
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Definitely not. Particularly with the Firm update (above).

        Open Controls
  15. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Ireland 0 Azerbaijan 1 😆

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Usual Irish(fans) Twitter accounts pretty silent today, since they aren't playing CR and Portugal.

      Open Controls
      1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ahhh, but they were unlucky against Portugal, despite the fact that Portugal had 94 shots and Ireland had 2.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Hahah.. exactly this.

          Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Feel sorry for them looking at their line up today.

      A far cry from the teams of the early 90’s or 2002.

      Open Controls
      1. Gunneryank
        just now

        Was it them that got screwed because of the controversial handball vs France in the buildup to the 2010 World Cup? Don't remember exactly. That team was scrappy good.

        Open Controls
  16. dshv
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Ings bruno to Ronaldo Xxx(-4)

    Tell me the mid that is a hit for next three games before wc

    (I have salah grennwood raphinha benrahma)
    *jota is not an option

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I’d probably do Grealish then.

      Open Controls
  17. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Is VVD a potential alternative for TAA for those trying to squeeze in the 3 x premiums?

    Around the 200 points mark his previous two seasons before last.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      For sure - very underlooked here

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Trent playing like a midfielder most of the time

      Vvd is good pick in his own right but Trent looks something else this yr

      Open Controls
    3. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      I think it’s possible.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        No, but Could you keep TAA if you took Matip?

        Open Controls
    4. Mozumbus
      16 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    5. Gunneryank
      14 mins ago

      He's not an alternative, as TAA is kind of his own position (an attacking Trentfielder if you will), but he's an immense CB who will return cs and bonus on the regular i would think. Dude is a fortress when he's fit. And occasionally an aerial threat. He's like a luxury defender.

      Open Controls
  18. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Would you change anything here? 0 ITB

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw White
    Salah Mount Torres Raphina
    Ronaldo DCL Antonio
    Steele Allan Livramento Williams

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yes.... What do you think?

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          It’s good but you have to get rid of Sanchez and mount for me would be a gw7 switch

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Sanchez still the best 4.5 and has outscored the 5's

            Open Controls
            1. Trophé Mourinho
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Guiata at 4.5 has got more points, and Schmeichel and DeGea

              Open Controls
              1. Super Saints
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Guita isn't an option really
                Kasper could be good but ddg ain't nailed ain't 0.5 extra for a couple of point's....

                Open Controls
  19. dshv
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Guys i am in situatiation that im leads all my mini leagues wih 5-10 pts its a good start for me than ever even if for first 3 gws

    Question is; if a do ings and bruno to ronaldo and grealish (-4) .. does that -4 will hit me hard ?

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      I wouldnt do it, I'd look at Ings>Jimi/DCL tho

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      34 mins ago

      I'm inclined to roll and do something similar next gameweek to bring Ronaldo in for free

      Open Controls
    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Its GW4!!! 34 GWs to go so do the moves you think are right. Don’t think about your minileague at this stage.

      Open Controls
    4. Gunneryank
      25 mins ago

      It might, if margins are close. Rolling the free and then moving on Ron next week seems perfectly reasonable. Only problem is Ings is away to Chelsea. Almost worse case scenario. I'd have to think about that.

      Open Controls
      1. dshv
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        So i can pray for ings to do something and keep the transfer for ronaldo next week hahah

        Open Controls
        1. Gunneryank
          just now

          Actually i would move Ings out to be honest if i was in your position, Ronaldo or not. Chelsea will grind him into little bits of dust.

          Open Controls
    5. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      You gauge the -4 hit over a few gws. You may win or lose ground this week, but it's the result over 3gws or more that counts.

      Taking fixtures and other factors into account, will the players you're bringing in, outscore the players you're taking out, for the time period you'll have them?

      Open Controls
  20. Make United Great Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    A. Cancelo
    B. Alonso

    On WC…

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      A
      But neither preferably

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Neither :O

        I do have Regulion. But got some cash to upgrade him

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  21. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Rank the following three in order of importance for a WC, top being highest:

    Salah, Shaw, Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Antonio, Salah, shaw

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Salah Antonio Shaw

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      All three

      Open Controls
  22. soup natsi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Is Sissoko nailed? I know he started but he played for Cleverley's place who's the captain. Any Watford fans?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think he’s pretty safe with the pedigree he comes in with

      One of the best 4.5 bench options and could pick a goal or two this season

      Open Controls
  23. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Will we see any price increases tonight - nothing like a bit of alcohol to stimulate the trigger fingers

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Very unlikely - the price rises, not the drinking

      Open Controls
    2. Gunneryank
      1 min ago

      A tried and tested transfer strategy.

      Open Controls
  24. Soto Ayam
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is it time for chilwell to finally shine? Tuchel says he's ready?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Could well start vs Villa but wouldn’t bank on it

      Open Controls
      1. Soto Ayam
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Aye. If he doesn't start now, when will he? I have cover. maybe just start Alonso as the safer option until we know more.

        Open Controls
  25. The Dentist
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Thoughts on the best 7-7.5ish midfielder? Trying to decide on Greenwood, Torres or Jota for my team.
    All have decent chances of playing time and points, but coupled with rotation risk.

    Will have Salah + CR7, bench is classical 2 pointers

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Probably Torres out of those 3, Jota is an extremely close 2nd if not equal to Torres.

      Open Controls
  26. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    A. Ronaldo Mount Williams
    B. Lukaku Greenwood Coady 0.4 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  27. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you WC these losers?

    Pickford
    TAA Shaw White Cresswell
    Son Bruno Benrahma Greenwood Mahrez
    Antonio

    4.0 Wilson Amartey 4.5

    1FT & zilch ITB

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Nah. That’s good enough to me.
      If Mahrez doesn’t play Wilson is a great first bench.

      Use the 2ft next week after we learn a bit more and do a mini wildcard with a -4 or something if you want to reshuffle.

      Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No, but I wouldn't hang onto Mahrez.

      Open Controls
  28. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best option here folks?????

    A- Torres and Gray
    Or
    B- Raphinha and 6.0 Fornals/Traore/Sarr

    Cheers!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B - Raph and Sarr

      Open Controls
  29. EmreCan Hustle
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Do we have any updates on Firmino or do we have to wait till pressers next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Will need to wait til Thursday/Friday

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Ben Dinnery on Firmino injury:

          "Not as bad as initially feared... Can't rule out GW4 if Firmino responds well during the break."

          Open Controls
    2. Gunneryank
      3 mins ago

      Previous page has a tidbit posted by Natedog i think? Apologize for spelling.

      Open Controls
  30. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    A Greenwood & Duffy
    B Raphinha & Semedo
    C Sarr & Rudiger

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Shaw Tierney Livramento XXX
    Salah Jota Gray Gilmour XXX
    Ronaldo Jimenez Antonio

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.