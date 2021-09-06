228
Injuries September 6

Fitness updates on Lukaku, Sancho and Laporte ahead of Gameweek 4

With various Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players nursing or recuperating from knocks during the international break, we’ve rounded up the latest news and quotes concerning the key players affected below.

ROMELU LUKAKU

Lukaku on target as Chelsea assets prosper at Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) is ‘struggling with a minor injury’ that will require a scan before he returns to Chelsea later this week.

The 28-year-old has featured twice for Belgium during the international break, but following his second-half yellow card in Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Czech Republic, is now suspended for the final match against Belarus.

“I’ll have a scan of my thigh first. I have been struggling with a minor issue for a while. And then I will return to Chelsea.” – Romelu Lukaku

Further updates are awaited.

JADON SANCHO

1

Jadon Sancho (£9.2m) has pulled out of England duty because of a ‘minor knock’.

The 21-year-old was hurt in training last week, and as a result, sat out England’s wins over Hungary and Andorra.

However, despite the setback, a statement via England said that he was ‘expected to recover in time’ to play for the Red Devils against Newcastle United in Gameweek 4.

AYMERIC LAPORTE

Aymeric Laporte (£5.5m) was forced off at half-time against Georgia on Sunday night with an adductor injury.

However, he has since been given the all clear by national team boss Luis Enrique, who said following the match:

“I think it’s nothing [adductor issue]. Slight discomfort/overload. I don’t even think he’ll need any tests.”

TYRONE MINGS AND JOHN MCGINN

Despite missing Aston Villa’s Gameweek 3 tie with Brentford with a cracked rib, Tyrone Mings (£5.0m) was named in England’s starting line-up for the World Cup qualifier against Andorra and completed 90 minutes.

Encouragingly for Dean Smith, John McGinn (£6.0m) also returned following a period of self-isolation to feature for Scotland.

KAI HAVERTZ

Captain Sensible – Gameweek 1 6

Germany boss Hansi Flick has handed Chelsea a fitness concern with Kai Havertz (£8.3m) having been struck down with ‘flu-like symptoms’ on international duty.

Talking in a press conference, he said:

“Kai Havertz has a mild flu-like infection, but it’s not that bad. We still have to see if he can train with us today.”

As a result, he did not even feature on the bench against Armenia, but could return in midweek.

SEAMUS COLEMAN

Republic of Ireland will be without Seamus Coleman (£5.0m) against Serbia on Tuesday due to the injury he picked up versus Azerbaijan.

A Football Association of Ireland statement said:

“Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman will miss the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier against Serbia due to injury. 

The Ireland skipper suffered an injury during the 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan and will miss the match at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, September 7.”

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  Tempestic
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Proposition. 2FT.
    Fernandes, Son, Toney, 4.5 > Ronaldo, DCL, Greenwood/Torres/Jota, 4.5. -8
    The team looks truly beautiful on paper, frees up some funds as well but also, with a reasonable brain, surely not worth it is it..?

    Open Controls
    Zen Arcade
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Not a chance in hell I'd make that move.

      Open Controls
    Alisson WondHaaland
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Too risky, you're getting rid of 3 players capable of hauling for a -8. Too crazy

      Open Controls
    Camzy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I really like Son. I wish I had a spot for him. So no, I wouldn't do this.

      Open Controls
      Tempestic
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        But if I want DCL, Son has to go anyways. Unless I sell Bruno? And I do really want DCL

        Open Controls
        Camzy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours ago

          DCL might be injured... I really want to keep him but I'm prepared to offload if he's not fit for this GW.

          Open Controls
          Tempestic
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            I dont think he will be, will wait and see ofc. Burnley are conceding a ridiculous amount of headed chances and DCL offers fantastic value
            Thing is, u say u wish u had a spot for Son. Well same. But right now I dont think there is a spot for Son with the amount of value elsewhere. Means keeping Toney over DCL which I dont think is worth the compromise.

            Open Controls
      2. Mutter's Munters
        2 hours ago

        I've had him since GW 1, he's been good to me. Tempting to move him to Jota, Greenwood or Torres to free up funds though. Not got TAA atm.

        Open Controls
        1. Mutter's Munters
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Son that is

          Open Controls
    Gromit
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Wot they said...

      Open Controls
    El Presidente
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Not for me

      Open Controls
    6. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      People are doing similar on WC which is worth more than 8 points, so surprised about the negativity!

      Open Controls
      Zen Arcade
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Just think Fernandes and Son could easily go nuts this weekend. Why lose 'em at the cost of eight points.

        With that said I've taken a -24 before. It was quite fun.

        Open Controls
        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          I don't disagree. I wouldn't do it or WC.

          Open Controls
        2. Mutter's Munters
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Ballsy. How did it go?

          Open Controls
    7. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Thanks all

      Open Controls
  Alisson WondHaaland
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Danny Ings out for a -4?
    A) DCL
    B) Jimi
    C) Hold and make transfer next week

    Open Controls
    Gromit
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      A and B look tempting, but I'd hold and do for free next week.

      Open Controls
    KunDogan (B.D.)
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Hoolala
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    How is this wc draft
    Sanchez
    Vvd digne shaw
    Salah son gray esr
    Jimmy ronaldo antonio

    Subs steer white gilmour livra

    Open Controls
    Gromit
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Fine to me, but as as Leicester fan I don't like Gray, so inconsistent.

      ESR not a great pick IMO.

      I'd prefer a Son downgrade and upgrade one or both of these two. Having a midfielder in the 7.0-8.0m price point allows you to move to another easy with a FT.

      Like the VVD pick!

      Open Controls
      1. Hoolala
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        I think esr is a punt since i have him since week 1. Sorry but i am not gonna downgrade son.

        Open Controls
      2. Hoolala
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Anw u also mention as a lei fan. Is he at lei now??? Lol

        Open Controls
        Rasping Drive
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Gromit mentioned he is a Leicester fan because he has seen Gray play a lot. If you’re going to ask for advice, accept what comes your way with good grace and don’t take the p*ss. You only make yourself look stupid.

          Open Controls
        2. BERGKOP
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Gromit took time to reply. Be kind.

          Open Controls
  Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Advice greatly appreciated!

    A) 3-4-3 - DCL, Jota, Greenwood, ESR (Ayling, Sissoko, Livramento)
    B) 3-4-3 - DCL, Jota, Greenwood, Sarr (Allan, Duffy,Livramento)
    C) 4-3-3 - Lukaku, Raphinha, Sarr, Ayling (Sissoko, Allan, Livramento)

    Sarr or Traore?
    ESR or Gray?
    Duffy or Williams?

    Cheers..

    Open Controls
    Camzy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      A for me. ESR over Gray for me as well.

      Open Controls
      Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  5. winchester
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Hey lads. have 2FT and 0.5m ITB. Who to replace Bruno? max 8.0m (can't pick jota, because of tsimi and ings will be CR7)

    a) mount
    b) raphinha
    c) greenwood
    d) torres
    e) grealish

    sanchez
    taa shaw livramento
    benrahma salah bruno* esr son
    ings* antonio

    foster tsimikas amartey obafemi

    Open Controls
    ExpressoMySonny
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      D or C

      Open Controls
  Keikari
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Coady
    Salah Greenwood Jota Torres Raphinha
    Antonio Ronaldo

    Steele Livra Williams Cucho
    On Wild Card

    Any changes?

    Open Controls
    Gromit
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Standard Torres rotation worries, but all the right names in that starting 11.

      Bench a bit patchy for me, especially as Greenwood, Torres and Jota are all rotation risks for me going forward.

      Open Controls
  ASOUSA12
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Last year i've signed up to a yearly FFScout membership, for which i've made a single payment. I was never made aware that this was a rolling contract, which if it was something I knew it would happen, I definitely wouldn’t sign up.

    I’ve signed up under the promise that you would have a new members area (which never happen!) and Fábio Borges as a pro pundit (he rarely made any articles), so the quality of the features on offer were really poor and I could access them for free on Twitter, Reddit, etc.

    My new membership started on the 2nd of September 2021 without my consent (you choose to ignore the 14-day cooling-off period). I've already exchanged a few emails with Ted in the last few days and my arguments fell into daft ears.

    Going through the Resolver website, they've stated the following about this similar issue:

    "
    Automatic renewals
    A lot of contracts for digital services have automatic renewals built into them. Generally speaking, you should always check the terms and conditions when you sign up! Anyone providing one of these services should set out when and why your contract will renew in either the T&Cs or in your contract. If you didn’t realise that your contract was supposed to automatically renew, your best bet is to get in contact with the company. Explain the situation and ask if they can do anything about it. If your contract or the T&Cs set out the terms of renewal, you’ll be relying on goodwill to get the charges revoked.
    "

    I had a similar issue with Fantasy Football Hub in the past and they've shown a lot of goodwill, cancelled my membership and sent my refund. Because they were so friendly and helpful, a few months later i've committed to the FFHub membership. It seems that FFScout is operating a money grabbers policy, where they don't care about their users unless they're filling their pockets.

    I've already raised a dispute with PayPal about this transaction and i hope to hear from them in the near future. I hope that Fantasy Football Scout reviews their position and refund my annual membership.

    Best Regards, Andre

    Open Controls
    Wizard of Errrzil
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Interested in this. I'm in a similar position with regards to auto-renewal. I've also asked for a refund, but got declined.

      Open Controls
      ASOUSA12
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Goodwill and FFScout definitely not a matchup. I'll escalate this any further until they can give me suitable solution.

        Unless you're filling their pockets, they don't care about the "community".

        Open Controls
        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          They've clearly given up even pretending to care. Sad really as this was the foundation the site was built on.

          Open Controls
        2. Singers
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Yes, I do wonder about the idea of ‘community’ that is so often used. Doesn’t feel like a community when you instead feel like you are being shafted

          Open Controls
    2. Singers
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I tried to resubscribe this year for the discount price but was unable to. I then cancelled my membership in the hope that this would then enable me to take advantage of the discounted price. Turns out that this just stopped the automatic payment for another year. I’m now faced with having to pay the full price even though I am a loyal paid user of the site. Contacted Ted and he said that he apologised for the lack of a better solution on this. Pretty disgusted that they failed to offer to honour the discounted price seeing as it was clear that I had been trying to extend my subscription.

      Open Controls
      ASOUSA12
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        I've cancelled my subscription even if auto-renewed on 2nd of September 2021 (without my approval). I've cancelled then my membership and they're not giving me a refund. So i've paid them for a 1-year membership, i've cancelled because i wanted a refund, which hasn't been accepted and i can't access any of the premium feature tools even if they refuse to return the annual fee.

        Really poor customer service!!!

        For anyone that is unsure between FFScout and FFHub have a look at the below:

        https://fplupdates.com/uncategorized/fantasy-football-hub-vs-fantasy-football-scout-membership-review/

        https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/o9gayu/ffscout_or_ffhub_premium_membership/

        Open Controls
    3. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      It wasn't always like this. Used to be a member and it didn't auto renew but this was before they saw £££ and started jamming in the betting rubbish here too.

      Open Controls
  8. artvandelay316
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    With Lukaku's fitness in doubt, even if he plays he might not be on form. Time to WC I guess.

    Open Controls
    1. V.i.V
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Let’s wait and see . He says it’s a long term injury he has dealt with.

      Open Controls
  Marco Ni Motet
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA-Shaw-Digne-Liveramento
    Salah-Bruno-Benramha-Sarr
    Lukaku-Wilson

    Steele, Gilmour, Ayling, Perica

    Is Bruno + Wilson for Torres + Ronaldo for a - 4 worth doing?

    What would you do?

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    ExpressoMySonny
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      yes if captain

      Open Controls
      Marco Ni Motet
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        That’s the plan.

        Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Not keen on Torres with KDB & Foden almost back. Peo roulette is bad enough

      Open Controls
      Marco Ni Motet
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        I’ll get that but might me worth a gamble.

        Open Controls
      ExpressoMySonny
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        is there any news on KDB?

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Yes, expected to be on bench at least this weekend

          Open Controls
  10. V.i.V
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Marcal or Coady?

    Open Controls
    ExpressoMySonny
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Coady

      Open Controls
  11. DeWay4wd
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Mates!
    1. Robertson + Shaw?
    vs
    2. TAA + Tierney?

    A. Grays?
    vs
    B. ESR?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      2A

      Open Controls
  12. Hoolala
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Anybody still keeping bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Probably not, see below

      Open Controls
      1. Hoolala
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        But bruno can go crazy this week right? Haha

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Not on FKs or penalties that's for sure

          Open Controls
          1. Hoolala
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            How do u even know? I feel he will keep one of it.

            Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      Make United Great Again
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Nope. Sold to fund CR7.

      Open Controls
    Major League Shocker
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I think I'm going to for at least this week. I can sell Son to fund Ronaldo and have Ronaldo(c), Bruno, and Shaw against Newcastle.

      Open Controls
      1. Hoolala
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Nice i might be keeping bruno

        So i shall use my 2ft to do ings to jimmy and probably townsend to sarr?

        Open Controls
    Mambino
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      No I haven't. I might have done if I didn't;t also have Greenwood and Shaw so one UTD had to go to get Ronnie in

      Open Controls
  13. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Bruno & Ings to CR7 & ??? (Up to £9m) Not Torres..

    Open Controls
    Make United Great Again
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Do you have Jota and Greenwood?

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I've Salah and TAA. I've neither of those 2. Is Greenwood not a rotational rusk now

        Open Controls
    Mambino
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Greenwood

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Not reckon his minutes be impacted with CR7 coming in??

        Open Controls
        Mambino
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          no, I think he will play most games given he is our best player

          Open Controls
          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Cool. Proper toss up between him and Jota

            Open Controls
    KunDogan (B.D.)
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Jota or Greenwood

      Open Controls
    4. CrouchDown
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I'm doing the same moves but tossing a coin between Jota and Torres

      I have Greenwood also but would prefer Jota if I were you. I think he will play vs Newcastle but will definitely be dropped soon

      Open Controls
  insertcomedyname
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Torres or DCL and -4? Planning to WC in GW7.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      DCL for me

      Open Controls
    KunDogan (B.D.)
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      DCL

      Open Controls
    3. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      DCL

      Open Controls
  WHUFCSmith23
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Lukaku carrying an injury? Jeez hope that clears up before gameweek 7

    Open Controls
    Harry the Hack
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I hope it clears up before the weekend!!
      But if not, it would be great if he wasn't back in GW7.. less sameness about everyones teams

      Open Controls
      WHUFCSmith23
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Hahaha, well fingers crossed for you mate

        Open Controls
    2. CrouchDown
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      He will be fine for the weekend

      Open Controls
  ExpressoMySonny
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Which of these two for a hit?
    A) Ings, Barnes and Tsimikas to Dennis, Jota, Cancelo
    B) Ings, Barnes and Tsimikas to Dennis, Torres, VVD

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  17. artvandelay316
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Current squad:
    Bachmann (Foster)
    TAA, Shaw, White (Amartey, Livra)
    Salah, Greenwood, Jota, Benrahma (Allan)
    Lukaku, DCL, Antonio

    Considering this as a WC without either Lukaku or Ronaldo:
    Sa (Steele)
    TAA, Laporte, Alonso (James, Livra)
    Salah, Greenwood, Jota, Benrahma (Allan)
    DCL, Antonio (Bamford)

    Can then switch out one of the defenders for Bamford or a midfielder depending on fixtures.

    Alternatively, Bachmann to Sanchez, Foster to Steele, White to Duffy, Lukaku to Ronaldo, and Shaw to Laporte.

    Open Controls
    ExpressoMySonny
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I wouldn't WC

      Open Controls
    2. Mutter's Munters
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I wish I had your current squad mate

      Open Controls
    3. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Definition of madness. Great team.

      Open Controls
    HMC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Don’t see where it’s an improvement…
      Would take too many hits to jump back on to a premium forward.
      Think the stronger backline be delayed for second half of the season.

      Open Controls
  18. Hoolala
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Ings to jimmy
    Townsend to gray/sarr?

    Open Controls
  niaz1982
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Current line up:
    Sanchez
    Shaw Coufal TAA Livramento
    Salah Bruno Raphina
    DCL Ings Antonio

    Already decided I want Ronnie in for Bruno but who best to replace midfield:

    A. Traore
    B. Sarr
    C. another suggestion welcome.

    Will have up to £7.9m to spend on the above but want to retain some funds.

    Open Controls
  20. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Tierney or Semedo?
    I looked at the offensive results of both last season, Tierney looks better in my opinion.

    Open Controls
  21. fuzzymike
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Meslier or Sa for season keeper?? Meslier clean sheets and saves, but I know nothing about Sa.

    Open Controls
    mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Very difficult at this point to choose a season keeper, but I'm on WC & dont want to use FTs on GK either, so fwiw...
      I'm going Sa. Wolves defence looks fairly solid so far. Meslier will get plenty of saves, for sure, but I'm not sure about CS. Starting to come round to Seb Wassell's opinion that Leeds' defensive "improvement" last season involved a fair amount of luck

      Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Meslier.

      Open Controls
  22. Malkmus
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    A'noon all. 0FT, 1.0 ITB. Any thoughts on this? Current Tm:

    Sanchez (Steele)
    Trent - Shaw - Coufal (Amartey - Williams)
    Salah - Bruno - Greenwood - Benrahma (Bissouma)
    Antonio - Ings - Toney

    A - Ings & Bruno to CR7 and Torres/Jota (-8)

    B - WC

    I'm think B

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
  23. Mutter's Munters
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Took a -4 to get Semedo in this week, feeling like a king

    Open Controls
    Harry the Hack
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      why?

      Open Controls
    WHUFCSmith23
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Now that's Maverick

      Open Controls

