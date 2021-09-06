Fitness updates on Lukaku, Sancho and Laporte ahead of Gameweek 4

With various Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players nursing or recuperating from knocks during the international break, we’ve rounded up the latest news and quotes concerning the key players affected below.

ROMELU LUKAKU

Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) is ‘struggling with a minor injury’ that will require a scan before he returns to Chelsea later this week.

The 28-year-old has featured twice for Belgium during the international break, but following his second-half yellow card in Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Czech Republic, is now suspended for the final match against Belarus.

“I’ll have a scan of my thigh first. I have been struggling with a minor issue for a while. And then I will return to Chelsea.” – Romelu Lukaku

Further updates are awaited.

JADON SANCHO

Jadon Sancho (£9.2m) has pulled out of England duty because of a ‘minor knock’.

The 21-year-old was hurt in training last week, and as a result, sat out England’s wins over Hungary and Andorra.

However, despite the setback, a statement via England said that he was ‘expected to recover in time’ to play for the Red Devils against Newcastle United in Gameweek 4.

AYMERIC LAPORTE

Aymeric Laporte (£5.5m) was forced off at half-time against Georgia on Sunday night with an adductor injury.

However, he has since been given the all clear by national team boss Luis Enrique, who said following the match:

“I think it’s nothing [adductor issue]. Slight discomfort/overload. I don’t even think he’ll need any tests.”

TYRONE MINGS AND JOHN MCGINN

Despite missing Aston Villa’s Gameweek 3 tie with Brentford with a cracked rib, Tyrone Mings (£5.0m) was named in England’s starting line-up for the World Cup qualifier against Andorra and completed 90 minutes.

Encouragingly for Dean Smith, John McGinn (£6.0m) also returned following a period of self-isolation to feature for Scotland.

KAI HAVERTZ

Germany boss Hansi Flick has handed Chelsea a fitness concern with Kai Havertz (£8.3m) having been struck down with ‘flu-like symptoms’ on international duty.

Talking in a press conference, he said:

“Kai Havertz has a mild flu-like infection, but it’s not that bad. We still have to see if he can train with us today.”

As a result, he did not even feature on the bench against Armenia, but could return in midweek.

SEAMUS COLEMAN

Republic of Ireland will be without Seamus Coleman (£5.0m) against Serbia on Tuesday due to the injury he picked up versus Azerbaijan.

A Football Association of Ireland statement said:

“Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman will miss the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier against Serbia due to injury. The Ireland skipper suffered an injury during the 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan and will miss the match at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, September 7.”

