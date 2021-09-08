Eliteserien League Transfer Summary

This article is to highlight the moves that have taken place during the last month as well as recapping what has happened to date.

I will be posting an article looking into the statistics behind key players and team performances later in the week.

LEAGUE SUMMARY

FK Bodø/Glimt = Reigning champions, 1st, fewest goals conceded

Molde FK = 2nd, top-scorers, 1 point behind Glimt

Lillestrøm SK = THIRD, second best defence and just 2 points behind Molde

Kristiansund BK = 4th, 1 point ahead of Rosenborg but only 4 four teams have scored fewer goals

Viking FK = 33 goals scored, 33 conceded and NO clean sheets

Vålerenga IF = Only 1 point ahead of both FK Haugesund and Strømsgodset IF

Sarpsborg 08 = Scored fewest goals in division but have won last two games

Stabæk Fotball = Conceded a league-high 38 goals to date and only Mjøndalen IF and SK Brann have won fewer games

SK Brann = Rock bottom of the league – lost more games than any other team, joint-lowest goals scored, and second highest goals conceded…

Brief, but that’s pretty much the gist of what’s happened so far.

TRANSFER SUMMARY (From 1st August, exc. youth player promotions)

BG:

IN – Amahl Pellegrino (12.0mNOK), Joel Mvuka (6.0mNOK), Gilbert Koomson (9.5mNOK)

OUT – Axel Lindahl, Sebastian Tounekti, Tomas Rataj

BRA:

IN – Lennart Grill (5.0mNOK), Japhet Sery Larsen (4.5mNOK), Runar Ullaland Hove (4.9mNOK), Fredrik Pallesen Knudsen (4.9mNOK), Sivert Heltne Nilsen (5.0mNOK), Bard Finne (7.4mNOK)

OUT – Mikkel Andersen, Thomas Grøgaard (4.7mNOK), Jon Helge Tveita, Vegard Forren, Kristoffer Barmen, (Mathias Rasmussen – suspended indefinitely by club) Daouda Bamba

FKH:

IN – Anders Bærtelsen (5.0mNOK), Sulayman Bojang (4.4mNOK), Torje Naustdal (4.5mNOK), Martin Samuelsen (7.5mNOK), Alexander Søderlund (8.4mNOK)

OUT – Frank Stople, Fredrik Pallesen Knudsen, Mikkel Desler, Kristoffer Gunnarshaug, Bruno Leite, Andreas Endrese, Ibrahima Wadji

KBK:

IN – Jesper Isaksen (4.9mNOK), Lagos Kunga (5.5mNOK), Moses Mawa (7.3mNOK)

OUT – Bent Sørmo, Olaus Skarsem (5.9mNOK), Horenus Tadesse, Faris Moumbagna, Flamur Kastrati (6.5mNOK)

LSK:

IN – Knut-Andrè Skjærstein (4.5mNOK), Tom Pettersson (4.5mNOK)

OUT – Álex Craninx (4.2mNOK), Emil Ødegaard, Josef Brian Baccay, Uranik Seferi, Kent Havard Eriksen (5.7mNOK)

MJO:

IN – Herman Kleppa (4.5mNOK), Daniel Janevski (4.5mNOK), Albin Sporrong (4.5mNOK), Kent Havard Eriksen

OUT – Sondre Solholm Johansen, William Sell, Alfred Scrive, Shuaibu Lalle Ibrahim

MOL:

IN – Álex Craninx, Martin Linnes (6.0mNOK), Sivert Mannsverk (6.0mNOK), Rafik Zekhnini (8.0mNOK)

OUT – Stian Gregersen, Fredrik Aursnes, Mathis Bolly (7.7mNOK)

ODD:

IN – Emil Jonassen (3.8mNOK), Milan Jevtovic (7.0mNOK), Flamur Kastrati

OUT – Mushaga Bakenga

RBK:

IN – Julian Faye Lund (5.0mNOK), Adrian Nilsen Pereira (6.5mNOK), Pavle Vagic (5.5mNOK), Olaus Skarsem, Noah Jean Holm (8.1mNOK)

OUT – Mikkel Konradsen Ceide, Guillermo Molins (8.8mNOK), Ole Christian Sæter

S08:

IN – Dario Canadjija (5.0mNOK), Mikkel Maigaard (7.9mNOK), Moubarak Campaoré (5.4mNOK), Amadou Camara (5.9mNOK), Guillermo Molins

OUT – Sulayman Bojang, Emil Pálsson, Laurent Mendy, Boubou Konté, Steffen Skalevik

SAN:

IN – Ian Smeulers (4.5mNOK), Moussa Njie (6.5mNOK), Deyver Vega (6.5mNOK), Chuma Anene (6.0mNOK)

OUT – Enric Vallès

SIF:

IN – Thomas Grøgaard, Jordan Attah Kadiri (6.0mNOK)

OUT – Prosper Mendy, Nicholas Mickelson, Sebastian Pop, Mikkel Maigaard, Moses Mawa

STB:

IN – Kasper Pedersen (4.4mNOK), Ivan Mesik (4.5mNOK), Victor Wernersson (4.9mNOK), Martin Höyland (4.9mNOK), Fredrik Haugen (6.5mNOK), Mathis Bolly, Pål Alexander Kirkevold (6.4mNOK)

OUT – Jonas Vatne Brauti, Mats Solheim, Emil Jonassen, Jesper Isaksen, Younes Amer, Antonio Nusa, Kosuke Kinoshita

TIL:

IN – Christopher Psyché (4.5mNOK), Sakarias Opsahl (4.8mNOK), Zdenek Ondrasek (7.5mNOK)

VIF:

IN – Mathias Dyngeland (5.5mNOK), Leonard Zuta (5.5mNOK), Nicolaj Thomsen (6.8mNOK), Albin Mörfelt (6.9mNOK)

OUT – Sam Adekugbe, Sakarias Opsahl

VIK:

IN – Patrik Gunnarsson (5.0mNOK), David Brekalo (5.0mNOK), Gianni Stensness (5.0mNOK), Mai Traore (6.8mNOK)

OUT – Runar Ullaland Hove, Henrik Heggheim, Tord Johnsen Salte, Lars Erik Södal, Sondre Auklend

FANTASY POSITIONS (ACTUAL POSITION)

GOALKEEPERS

Lennart Grill – Bayer 04 Leverkusen to BRA

– Bayer 04 Leverkusen to BRA Knut-Andrè Skjærstein – KFUM Oslo to LSK

– KFUM Oslo to LSK Álex Craninx – LSK to MOL

– LSK to MOL Julian Faye Lund – HamKam to RBK

– HamKam to RBK Mathias Dyngeland – IF Elfsborg to VIF

– IF Elfsborg to VIF Patrik Gunnarsson – Brentford FC to VIK

DEFENDERS

Japhet Sery Larsen (CB) – FC Midtjylland to BRA

(CB) – FC Midtjylland to BRA Runar Ullaland Hove (CB) – VIK to BRA

(CB) – VIK to BRA Fredrik Pallesen Knudsen (CB) – FKH to BRA

(CB) – FKH to BRA Anders Bærtelsen (CB) – Vendsyssel FF to FKH

(CB) – Vendsyssel FF to FKH Sulayman Bojang (RB) – S08 to FKH

Bojang (RB) – S08 to FKH Tom Pettersson (CB) – FC Cincinnati to LSK

(CB) – FC Cincinnati to LSK Daniel Janevski (CB) – Degerfors IF to MJO

(CB) – Degerfors IF to MJO Herman Kleppa (RB) – Raufoss IL to MJO

(RB) – Raufoss IL to MJO Albin Sporrong (CM) – Västerås SK to MJO

(CM) – Västerås SK to MJO Martin Linnes (RB) – Galatasary A.S. to MOL

(RB) – Galatasary A.S. to MOL Emil Jonassen (LB) – STB to ODD

(LB) – STB to ODD Adrian Nilsen Pereira (LB) – PAOK Thessalonika to RBK

(LB) – PAOK Thessalonika to RBK Ian Smeulers (LB) – Feyenoord U21 to SAN

(LB) – Feyenoord U21 to SAN Thomas Grøgaard (LB) – BRA to SIF

(LB) – BRA to SIF Victor Wernersson (LB) – KV Mechelen to STB

(LB) – KV Mechelen to STB Ivan Mesik (CB) – FC Nordsjaelland to STB

(CB) – FC Nordsjaelland to STB Kasper Pedersen (CB) – Esbjerg fB to STB

(CB) – Esbjerg fB to STB Christopher Psyché (CB) – AEL Limassol to TIL

(CB) – AEL Limassol to TIL David Brekalo (CB) – NK Bravo to VIK

(CB) – NK Bravo to VIK Gianni Stensness (CM) – Central Coast Mariners to VIK

(CM) – Central Coast Mariners to VIK Leonard Zuta (LB) – US Lecce to VIF

MIDFIELDERS

Amahl Pellegrino (LW) – Damac FC to BG

(LW) – Damac FC to BG Joel Mvuka (LW) – Asane Fotball to BG

(LW) – Asane Fotball to BG Gilbert Koomson (RW) – Kasimpasa to BG

(RW) – Kasimpasa to BG Sivert Heltne Nilsen (DM) – Waasland Beveren to BRA

(DM) – Waasland Beveren to BRA Bard Finne (LW) – SönderjyskE to BRA

(LW) – SönderjyskE to BRA Torje Naustdal (DM) – Strømmen IF to FKH

(DM) – Strømmen IF to FKH Jesper Isaksen (CM) – STB to KBK

(CM) – STB to KBK Lagos Kunga (RW) – Free Agent to KBK

(RW) – Free Agent to KBK Sivert Mannsverk (CM) – Sogndal IL to MOL

(CM) – Sogndal IL to MOL Rafik Zekhnini (LW) – ACF Fiorentina to MOL

(LW) – ACF Fiorentina to MOL Milan Jevtovic (LW) – Aarhus GF to ODD

(LW) – Aarhus GF to ODD Pavle Vagic (DM) – Malmö FF to RBK

(DM) – Malmö FF to RBK Olaus Skarsem (CM) – KBK to RBK

(CM) – KBK to RBK Dario Canadjija (DM) – Astra Giurgiu to S08

(DM) – Astra Giurgiu to S08 Mikkel Maigaard (AM) – SIF to S08

(AM) – SIF to S08 Moussa Njie (LW) – Free Agent to SAN

(LW) – Free Agent to SAN Deyver Vega (RW) – Free Agent to SAN

(RW) – Free Agent to SAN Martin Höyland (DM) – Grorud IL to STB

(DM) – Grorud IL to STB Fredrik Haugen (AM) – AEK Larnaca to STB

(AM) – AEK Larnaca to STB Mathis Bolly (LW) – MOL to STB

(LW) – MOL to STB Aleksander Andresen (ATT) – Moss FK to STB

(ATT) – Moss FK to STB Sakarias Opsahl (CM) – VIF to TIL

(CM) – VIF to TIL Nicolaj Thomsen (LM) – FC Copenhagen to VIF

(LM) – FC Copenhagen to VIF Albin Mörfelt (RW) – Varbergs BoIS to VIF

FORWARDS

Moses Mawa (LW) – SIF to KBK

(LW) – SIF to KBK Martin Samuelsen (LW) – Hull City to FKH

(LW) – Hull City to FKH Alexander Søderlund (CF) – Caykur Rizespor to FKH

(CF) – Caykur Rizespor to FKH Kent Havard Eriksen (CF) – LSK to MJO

(CF) – LSK to MJO Flamur Kastrati (CF) – KBK to ODD

(CF) – KBK to ODD Noah Jean Holm (CF) – Vitória Guimarães SC to RBK

(CF) – Vitória Guimarães SC to RBK Guillermo Molins (CF) – RBK to S08

(CF) – RBK to S08 Moubarack Campaoré (FWD) – Oslo FA Dakar to S08

(FWD) – Oslo FA Dakar to S08 Amadou Camara (FWD) – Oslo FA Dakar to S08

(FWD) – Oslo FA Dakar to S08 Chuma Anene (CF) – FC Midtjylland to SAN

(CF) – FC Midtjylland to SAN Jordan Attah Kadiri (CF) – Lommel SK to SIF

(CF) – Lommel SK to SIF Pål Alexander Kirkevold (CF) – Hobro IK to STB

(CF) – Hobro IK to STB Zdenek Ondrasek (CF) – FCSB to TIL

(CF) – FCSB to TIL Mai Traore (CF) – Vasalunds IF to VIK

MY PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Lennart Grill : 22 years old, 1.91m and plays for the Germany U21 national side. He joins on loan from Bayer 04 Leverkusen and is valued at between £1.35m – £1.80m, making him one of the most valuable players in the Eliteserien.

: 22 years old, 1.91m and plays for the Germany U21 national side. He joins on loan from Bayer 04 Leverkusen and is valued at between £1.35m – £1.80m, making him one of the most valuable players in the Eliteserien. Hakon Opdal (4.9mNOK) is 39 years old and one of the most error-prone shot-stoppers in the league yet is still preferred to back up keeper Eirik Holmen Johansen (4.4mNOK) who is ten years his junior

Holmen Johansen (4.4mNOK) who is ten years his junior While Grill might need a week or two to bed into the no.1 spot, he represents an opportunity for Brann to keep some much-needed clean sheets when he does feature

If anyone can keep them up, it’s this guy – one to watch!

DEFENDERS

Albin Sporrong : Despite being listed as a defender, Sporrong plays in midfield and in his two starts this season for Mjøndalen (vs. Stabæk and Lillestrøm) he played in a CM position

: Despite being listed as a defender, Sporrong plays in midfield and in his two starts this season for Mjøndalen (vs. Stabæk and Lillestrøm) he played in a CM position The 21-year-old failed to make much of an impact for Västerås SK before moving to the Eliteserien, and has registered just 3 goals in 56 games in his career to date

He scored vs. LSK last week from an xG figure of 0.05 but he did provide a key pass on his debut

Represents mild OOP potential in a team that is normally viewed as being defensively sound. MJO have kept a mere 3 clean sheets this season but do have some fixtures between now and season end in which they have a good chance to add to that tally

Martin Linnes : He is the league’s most expensive player valued at £1.80m, and he rejoins Molde from arguably the biggest club in the history of Turkish football – Galatasary – on a free transfer

: He is the league’s most expensive player valued at £1.80m, and he rejoins Molde from arguably the biggest club in the history of Turkish football – Galatasary – on a free transfer Brought on for the final 10 minutes of the game in the 2-0 loss to Kristiansund but following Stian Gregersen’s departure to FC Girondins de Bordeaux, Erling Knudtzon (6.9mNOK) – currently listed as a midfielder in game – should be seen as his only real competition for the RB spot

In a 3-4-3 system, Knudtzon is more likely to start (RM), but if Molde play four at the back (as usual) Linnes should be preferred. It’s worth noting that Linnes can also play at LB and RM if needed

The last time he was at Molde he produced 40 DGI (14G, 26A) in 153 games

Thomas Grøgaard : Has played in numerous positions for previous club Brann but will be primarily used as left-back for Strømsgodset

: Has played in numerous positions for previous club Brann but will be primarily used as left-back for Strømsgodset The recent form of Jonathan Parr (4.4mNOK) may give Wibe-Lund and Ingebretsen something to think about though as the 32-year-old has provided 8 key passes and 2 assists over the last 8 games compared with Grøgaard’s 3KP and 0A. Parr’s xA (0.93) is also considerably higher than Grøgaard’s (0.1) and he’s also attempted 16 more crosses (20-4)

(4.4mNOK) may give Wibe-Lund and Ingebretsen something to think about though as the 32-year-old has provided 8 key passes and 2 assists over the last 8 games compared with Grøgaard’s 3KP and 0A. Parr’s xA (0.93) is also considerably higher than Grøgaard’s (0.1) and he’s also attempted 16 more crosses (20-4) The above comparisons should be taken with a moderate-sized pinch of salt however, as Parr has played 300 minutes more and only failed to start in Runde 7 vs. Glimt. In comparison, Grøgaard played not even 40 minutes across 5 games

Grøgaard matched Parr for key passes (2) and beat him for xA (0.06 – 0.02) when they faced each other in Runde 16, but failed to provide an assist (which Parr did) and attempted 0 crosses to Parr’s 3

If Grøgaard gets the nod ahead of Parr I think he’s one to monitor as Godset have played the most long balls so far this season and only Brann and Lillestrøm have attempted more crosses

Now that SIF have enough cover at left-back, this should see Halldor Stenevik (6.0mNOK) almost guaranteed to maintain an attacking position who actually has higher xG, attempted more shots and created the same number of chances as teammate and much preferred Fantasy option Herman Stengel (5.7mNOK)

MIDFIELDERS

Amahl Pellegrino : I don’t need to tell you why – he’s simply magnificent. The very definition of a glass cannon but when he’s fit and ready to go, absolutely no castle wall is safe

: I don’t need to tell you why – he’s simply magnificent. The very definition of a glass cannon but when he’s fit and ready to go, absolutely no castle wall is safe Scored 43.86% of Kristiansund’s goals last season including 6 penalties and 2 free kicks

4th highest for shots in 2020 (74), top for shots on target (51) and top for goals outside the area (7)

Is now part of a much better team who will want to prove to the rest of Norway their superb campaign last season was anything but a fluke

Rotation is perhaps a risk what with Glimt adding even more wingers to their ranks, but Pellegrino has already proven this season that he’s able to come off the bench and completely change the game

He’s the most explosive, dynamic and outrageous player in the league and at 12.0mNOK there’s an argument to be had that he’s perhaps underpriced

Bard Finne : Eytexi wasted no time in bringing him in and I have to say – he’s been unlucky not to have reaped immediate rewards.

: Eytexi wasted no time in bringing him in and I have to say – he’s been unlucky not to have reaped immediate rewards. Finne has impressive stats for the games in which he’s played: 0.33xG, 0.43xA, 5 shots, 14 attempted crosses, 5 key passes, 7 attempted dribbles

Only Kasper Junker and Torgeir Børven could boast a better goal conversion percentage in 2020 and his 1.68 shots/90 min was only slightly bettered by the legendary Kristoffer Zachariassen (1.74)

Brann look absolutely clueless as it stands but does that make them an incredibly dangerous team to come up against? I have a feeling they will become much harder to beat while simultaneously being able to create more chances and score more goals. If that’s the case, I find it hard to look past Finne especially if playing a wildcard

Mikkel Maigaard : One of my favourite players in the Eliteserien and also one of the most underrated/undervalued. Played 75 key passes last season, 2nd only to Philip Zinckernagel (99) as well as creating 14 big chances (4th highest)

: One of my favourite players in the Eliteserien and also one of the most underrated/undervalued. Played 75 key passes last season, 2nd only to Philip Zinckernagel (99) as well as creating 14 big chances (4th highest) He also ranked 3rd for attempted crosses behind Espen Ruud (6.9mNOK) and Zinckernagel

Ruud (6.9mNOK) and Zinckernagel He’s struggled to make the same impact for Godset this season, but his numbers have been anything but consistent. At Sarpsborg he should be the first name on the team sheet every single week

Forward Ibrahima Koné (7.6mNOK) is still at the club which gives Maigaard a decent outlet to feed. For me, this is probably the signing of the window and gives Sarpsborg a huge opportunity to start scoring goals they desperately need in order to stay up

Fredrik Haugen : A very gifted footballer but never seems to be given enough time to show what he’s capable of

: A very gifted footballer but never seems to be given enough time to show what he’s capable of Created 6 big chances and 41 key passes in not even 1300 minutes in 2020 as well as chipping in with 1 goal and 4 assists

With Kirkevold up front and having talented players such as Oliver Valaker Edvardsen (7.1mNOK), Kornelius Normann Hansen (6.5mNOK) and Herolind Shala (6.4mNOK) to link up with, Haugen has a brilliant chance at turning all that creativity into tangible results

Valaker Edvardsen (7.1mNOK), Kornelius Normann Hansen (6.5mNOK) and Herolind Shala (6.4mNOK) to link up with, Haugen has a brilliant chance at turning all that creativity into tangible results Despite Stabæk struggling to score, Haugen’s arrival should galvanise the team and the potential link up with Kirkevold in particular looks very promising

FORWARDS

Moses Mawa : Was second to the brilliant Lars-Jørgen Salvesen last season but will be the primary focus of every single Kristiansund attack from now until the end of the season

: Was second to the brilliant Lars-Jørgen Salvesen last season but will be the primary focus of every single Kristiansund attack from now until the end of the season Kristiansund’s xG for this season is 25.89. To put that into perspective, only Glimt, Molde and Vålerenga have posted better numbers. The difference is, while those three have scored more than expected (BG: 36 – 29.45; MOL: 41 – 29.06; VIF: 30 – 29.80), Kristiansund have scored almost 4 goals fewer than they ‘should have’

They are averaging 14.41 shots every game (4th highest in the league) and almost 11% of their chances created have been ‘Big Chances’ (up on the 10% expected value from 2020 averages)

For Kristiansund to be viewed as a more valuable team regarding their Fantasy players they will have to step up their efforts to pass into the opposition half. They’re currently averaging 0.22 fewer passes completed in the opposition per game than they are in their own half

Mawa’s value combined with a big, organised squad behind him makes him an incredibly attractive asset and he’s straight into my wildcard squad

Kent Havard Eriksen : Scored 14 goals and set up 7 in 30 games for Sandnes Ulf last season before his move to Lillestrøm. The superhuman form of Thomas Lehne Olsen (9.6mNOK) however, has seen his playing time severely restricted this time out

: Scored 14 goals and set up 7 in 30 games for Sandnes Ulf last season before his move to Lillestrøm. The superhuman form of Thomas Lehne Olsen (9.6mNOK) however, has seen his playing time severely restricted this time out A move to Mjøndalen may not have been his preferred destination, but at least he will 100% be the main focal point of everything they do. I’m still concerned by the lack of chances MJO create, but if you want to take a punt on one of their players then he’s certainly the best option

5.7mNOK for a nailed on forward with proven pedigree

Noah Jean Holm : The versatile young forward joined from Vitória Guimarães SC for ~£360,000 on 1st August on the back of a relatively unfruitful campaign in the LIGA Portugal BWIN, scoring just once in 21 appearances

: The versatile young forward joined from Vitória Guimarães SC for ~£360,000 on 1st August on the back of a relatively unfruitful campaign in the LIGA Portugal BWIN, scoring just once in 21 appearances Has 1 goal in 203 minutes for Rosenborg in the league as well as netting twice in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers

Scored for Norway U21s in their UEFA European U21 Championship qualifying games against Austria (CF) and Estonia (RW)

Can play on either wing as well as up top

Comes across as an extremely confident, composed individual who is capable of the outrageous as well as being more than happy to settle for bread and butter

With Dino Islamovic (10.5mNOK) and Rasmus Wiedesheim-Paul (6.0mNOK) both currently sidelined, he’s Rosenborg’s main man which makes this week’s home fixture against Tromsø incredibly appetising

Pål Alexander Kirkevold : Stabæk’s last attempt at solving their problem up top failed miserably with the forgettable acquisition of Oleksiy Khoblenko but Kirkevold could be the real deal

: Stabæk’s last attempt at solving their problem up top failed miserably with the forgettable acquisition of Oleksiy Khoblenko but Kirkevold could be the real deal He’s not new to the Eliteserien and in his 53 appearances he’s returned 14 goals and 4 assists. While he fared better in the OBOS Ligaen (49G, 16A in 109 games) there’s every reason to believe the veteran forward can step up when needed

Has history at Sarpsborg, Sandefjord, Mjøndalen and HamKam while being a part of Molde’s youth academy in 2010

Looking at the players who will be supporting him (Haugen, Edvardsen, Normann Hansen and even Shala) should give Stabæk fans reason for cheer – perhaps this season isn’t over just yet

Zdenek Ondrasek: The Tromsø legend is back at his old club and wow, what a signing this is. Yes he’s 32 and yes he’s not exactly been prolific since in his time away, but his scoring and assisting records in both the Eliteserien (31G, 12A in 85 games) and the OBOS Ligaen (15G, 5A in 25 games) is enough for us to turn our heads

The Tromsø legend is back at his old club and wow, what a signing this is. Yes he’s 32 and yes he’s not exactly been prolific since in his time away, but his scoring and assisting records in both the Eliteserien (31G, 12A in 85 games) and the OBOS Ligaen (15G, 5A in 25 games) is enough for us to turn our heads Runar Espejord (7.2mNOK) who is still at the club after extending his loan from SC Heerenveen and Moses Ebiye (5.6mNOK) are the clubs other main forwards and will no doubt be utilised in a way to prioritise Ondrasek. When this happens is anybody’s guess but I do think it’s bad news for August Mikkelsen’s (4.7mNOK) chances to continue playing in such an advanced role

He may not get the starting role in their match against Rosenborg on Sunday, but a home fixture against Brann the following weekend might see him be given his second debut at the club

FINAL THOUGHTS

I’m currently on my wildcard and while some players pick themselves, I do think quite a few of these new signings have complicated matters further. I find myself naturally gravitating towards Maigaard simply because he genuinely has so much creativity in his game if he’s being played in the right position and with the right kind of confidence behind him.

Haugen is another player who catches the eye and for me, his audition is this Saturday in the home fixture vs. Viking. If he starts and puts in a good performance, he may well find himself in my team ready for the double gameweek.

I do however think Moses Mawa and Bard Finne are absolutely massive, massive differentials who could become incredibly valuable assets as we approach the final third of the season. They’re both in my current wildcard draft while Maigaard and Haugen are at the very top of my watchlist.

Despite only signing three players, Tromsø have managed to hold on to their young talents and biggest performers and in doing so have given themselves a real shot at staying up. Bringing in Sakarias Opsahl on loan from Vålerenga is a genius move and for me is one of the signings of the window even if he provides next to no Fantasy appeal. He will offer a lot more stability and security in the middle of the pitch and I think we could see players like Tomas Totland (5.5mNOK) and Eric Kitolano (7.4mNOK) brought into play a lot more.

In my next article I’ll discuss the stats to date and look at who’s been on fire of late, consistent throughout the season and which teams look worth investing in as well as going into some more analysis on how new signings have shifted the balance and identifying where that can work in and against our favour.

If you think I’ve missed/overlooked something or someone, throw it in the comments below!

Jubel!