News September 8

Raphinha, Jesus, Firmino and more Brazil players may miss FPL Gameweek 4

Eight more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players could be stopped from featuring in Gameweek 4.

Raphinha (£6.5m), Fabinho (£5.4m), Roberto Firmino (£8.8m), Alisson (£6.0m), Ederson (£6.0m), Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m), Thiago Silva (£5.4m) and Fred (£5.0m) may all miss out this weekend as a consequence of their non-involvement with Brazil over the international break.

That’s because, under FIFA law, players not released to their respective countries can be banned for five days after the international window ends – and that period spans September 10-14 in this case, which includes Gameweek 4.

Those sanctions will only occur if a national football association requests FIFA to invoke them, something the Brazilian FA have done this afternoon.

Curiously, though, the BBC reports that Brazil have not asked for Everton’s Richarlison (£7.5m) to be prevented from featuring against Burnley on Monday night in an act of goodwill, as the Toffees previously allowed their forward to be called up for Olympic Games duties when not obliged to do so.

The football federations of Mexico, Paraguay and Chile have also asked for punishment to be meted out, meaning that Raul Jimenez (£7.4m), Miguel Almiron (£5.4m) and Francisco Sierralta (£4.4m) may not be allowed to play this weekend.

We’ve yet to have an official response from the Premier League or the clubs affected, and we’ll bring you more news on this as and when we get it.

Anyone travelling to a red-list country faces quarantine for 10 full days in a managed hotel on their return to the UK, and Premier League players are no exception.

As far as we’re aware, there are only five such FPL assets that fall into this category in the September international break.

Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m), Emiliano Buendia (£6.4m), Davinson Sanchez (£4.5m), Giovani Lo Celso (£5.9m) and Cristian Romero (£4.9m) had all previously been given permission by their clubs to head to South America and all of them will miss Gameweek 4 as a result.

The quintet are available for their countries’ first two World Cup qualifying matches but will not take part in the third international fixture – meaning that their quarantine periods will have ended by the time Gameweek 5 comes around.

  1. Viva Ronaldo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Tierney or White?

    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Tierney if you don't need the money.

      1. Viva Ronaldo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        I think I need the money lol.

        It's just White offers nothing going forward and I can't remember if Tierney actually does.

        1. Catastrophe
          • 10 Years
          31 mins ago

          He very much does!

    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      If White falls again I might just get him at 4.3

  2. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    A) Torres, Greenwood, Jota, Gray, Rudiger
    B) Lukaku, Raphinha, ESR, Gray, Coady
    C) DCL, Greenwood, Jota, ESR, Coady

    For B, if Raphinha is out I'll go Traore/Sarr/Benrahma for one week.

    Cheers.

    1. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I don't know if this messes things up for you, but what about:

      D) Lukaku, Traore, ESR, Gray, Christensen

  3. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    How does this WC look?

    Sanchez (Steele)
    Alexander-Arnold, Christensen, Marcal (Livramento, Williams)
    Salah, Jota, Torres, Raphinha (Sissoko)
    Ronaldo, Calvert-Lewin, Antonio

    0.2 in bank

    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Looks good.

    2. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yep, nice mate.

      You confident with Marcal's minutes? I don't know how much he offers offensively so you could switch to an alternative defender.

      1. Jimjam
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks - Coady might be a more secure Wolves option, or Dier from Spurs.

    3. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Are you confident in Raphinha and Calvert Lewin this week? Not sure on Marcal, Coady rather or White?

      1. Jimjam
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Not confident in either to be honest - this draft is very much subject to those questions. I am planning my WC draft but haven't hit the button yet, just in case!

  4. Saubi
    54 mins ago

    An alternative perspective - Free Hit in GW4?

    With the news of players missing due to the ban and also other players might have quarantine issues and not play ( https://www.football.london/west-ham-united-fc/news/west-ham-southampton-coronavirus-vaccine-21467332 ) is FH worth it for GW4?
    Also considering the Ronaldo /Lukaku situation and people ripping their team apart or playing Wildcard to get them (especially Ronaldo for the Newcastle game), is it safer to just play the Free Hit and ride out the storm, because Free Hit gives us the opportunity to do that.

    Pros :
    1. Player bans by the international teams (Raphinha). Also, Fabinho and Alisson out means less chances of Cs for Liverpool.

    2. Quarantine issues (players missing out if they are not fully vaccinated)

    3. Ronaldo /Lukaku - lukaku has a good fixture in GW 4 before some tough fixtures on paper in GW 5 and 6. Also, Ronaldo has Newcastle home and those who have FOMO about that game can do that and even possibly field Lukaku and Ronaldo together via the Free Hit for 1 GW.

    4. Chance to assess Bruno's role with Ronaldo in the team before shipping him out. Similarly, assessing Ronaldo for 1 GW before taking the decision to transfer him in.

    5. For those considering Wildcard, it gives a chance to assess 1 more GW, and remembering that we picked players in GW 1 for some reasons and some of them might still be worth holding onto.

    6. Teams having Raphinha, Tsimikas, other non playing players(like Perica) might have to play with 10 players, or take hits, or play 4.5 mil mids. Playing the Free Hit might be considered an Upside Chasing.

    Cons :

    1. The usual stuff like better to use during Blanks/Doubles.

    2. Similar carnage can happen in the upcoming international breaks.

    What your thoughts about this? Will you consider Free Hit in GW4 or save it for later?

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Obviously team dependent, but I don't think this is enough carnage tbh.

      1. Saubi
        just now

        True. definitely team dependent

    2. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      I think the Cons outweigh all of the rest. Free hit should be saved for the second half of the season where you team is tuned but you need to get out of a sticky situation.

    3. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      No Raphinha doesn't sound good for Leeds attack.

      1. Saubi
        19 mins ago

        No Raphinha vs No fabinho and No Alisson - Hmmm....

        1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          18 mins ago

          James will save the day.

          1. Saubi
            16 mins ago

            Yes, James for both sides 😛

            1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              11 mins ago

              James is out in one of them currently.

              1. Saubi
                1 min ago

                He's a machine. Can be fit in time given that it was a knock.

    4. The Mandalorian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      I think I could turn this post into a drinking game 🙂

      1. doher.ty
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Gold

      2. Saubi
        just now

        Cheers!

    5. Joey Tribbiani
      22 mins ago

      already on it.

    6. Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      I am very adamant that getting rid of Bruno for Ronaldo before he plays his first game is a huge gamble and I, for one, am waiting. Bruno could excel with Ronaldo in the team, and you have got to give Ronaldo a couple of weeks to settle in. Yes, they are only playing Newcastle, and Ronaldo could bag points, but does that really mean Bruno won't.
      I could be wrong, and many seem to think so, given the transfers in and out of both players, but I think Jumping the gun too soon is a risk.

      1. Saubi
        just now

        True. Bruno has been the talisman for Manu, so it will be interesting to see what happens with Ronaldo in the team.

    7. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I pondered in a post last night that there might be a rash of last-minute panic free hits in the event of a worst-case scenario. It's still looking feasible.

      1. Saubi
        just now

        Exactly. Looks like a lot of last min hits.
        As I said, FH in GW 4 is just an alternative approach.

  5. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    ESR is flagged?!

    1. Cosmik_Debris
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep - sent home feeling unwell. Not covid related according to reports

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Hold him for 3 weeks just for this Norwich match and he doesn't even play. Would be typical.

  6. fronczu
    51 mins ago

    Hi, witch squad looks better in your opinion?

    1: Raya
    TAA Varane Semedo
    Salah Gray Benhrama Torres
    DCL Cr7 Antonio

    Subs: Sanchez, williams, coufal, moder

    2: Sanchez
    TAA Semedo Coufal
    Salah Son Benhrama Torres
    Dennis Cr7 Antonio

    Subs: Steele, Williams, Livra, Moder

    1. fronczu
      6 mins ago

      which, sory!!!

    2. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      A witch like Hermione?

    3. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      1 for the record

    4. Azurri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      1

  7. Andrew
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Are people that brought in Ronaldo also captaining him even though there is a small chance that he starts on the bench?

    1. JVALDEZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      na he'll defo start trained most of the week.

    2. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yeah man. Don't believe the Sun's rubbish.

    3. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Super sub, just misses out on 2 extra points.

    4. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Even 30 mins off the bench against tired legs is appealing

    5. Joey Tribbiani
      19 mins ago

      yea, f it

    6. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      i think he starts, but still leaning towards Salah over him as best captain pick this gw.

    7. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      No way he starts on the bench and yes, I'm definitely captaining him!

  8. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Son, Raphinha...

  9. Kun Tozser
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Glad I’ve not made my transfers yet this week!

    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Same & still might WC 😆

    2. Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I know many transfer in early for the price rises, but looking at the players who may be banned (probably!) I am sure there are a few people kicking themselves. especially if you have the lowest of the low on your bench.
      Patience........wish I had some! LOL

  10. Ppss90
    38 mins ago

    Thoughts on WC

    Sanchez / foster
    Shaw semedo TAA (livra, williams)
    Torres salah jota gray (sissoko)
    Ronaldo antonio richarlison

    Had jimenez but with recent news iv gone for richarlison- also tempted by bamford however would have to downgrade torres to traore, keep semedo or diversify with tierney

    1. JVALDEZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks fairly template, don't think it's worth a wildcard unless your team was a mess.

  11. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    What would you guys do here with 2FT and 0.8m

    Sanchez
    Taa Shaw Veltman -- Ayling Tsimi
    Salah Benrahma Greenwood Bruno -- Gilmour
    Toney Antonio Ings

    A: Tsimikas + Bruno + Ings >> Livramento + Jota + Ronnie (-4) and keep toney till WC8.
    B: Bruno + DCL + Ings >> Sarr + DCL + Ronnie (-4)

    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      B) would be for free.

      1. Mozumbus
        16 mins ago

        Step 1: Bruno + DCL >> Rolando + Sarr
        Step 2: Ings > DCL
        This way -4 is possible. When you're obsessed with the hit!

      2. Viva Ronaldo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Lol

      3. unitednations
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yes if i want to.

        Its tricky because Jota is great if nailed but that leaves me with a Toney problem. Also, i dont really rate Sarr and raphinha wont be avaiallbe.

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          just now

          I thought there was a UN Resolution against transferring in and out the same player especially for a hit (hint: have a relook at B please!)

  12. cruzex
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Jimenez is out next GW???

    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Won't know til Friday/Saturday.

    2. Pork Pie Sausage Roll
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Sounds like it

  13. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which two would you sell this week?

    A. Son
    B. Wilson
    C. Ings

    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Depends on the injuries.

    2. Mozumbus
      9 mins ago

      C

    3. Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wow! You have a dilemma there king!
      Glad I don't have that decision, so wish you luck!
      Also depends on the rest of your team, and free transfers?
      Could really be a case of waiting until Friday press conferences/injury updates and deciding then?

      Open Controls
      1. Mo Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Ignore that, I thought it read Keep, not sell!
        I would keep Son if you have cover, think he will score more out of the 3 if not injured too long...

    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Well, A & B might be injured

  14. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Is White going to drop before Saturday?

    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      In the -90s.

  15. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/09/08/win-a-share-of-e250000-in-fanteams-champions-league-fantasy-game-2/

  16. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Right, final tinkers & I'm coming down to this;

    XXX, Steele
    Trent, Alonso, Marcal, Duffy, Williams
    Salah, XXX, Traore, Gilmour, XXX
    Ronaldo, Lukaku, Antonio

    A) Sa, Benrahma, Allan = 0.3 ITB
    B) Sanchez, Fornals, Gray = Exact Funds

  17. Scotty Hutch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts on:

    Sa
    Duffy - Matip - Marcal
    Jota - Torres - Salah - Traore
    Ronaldo - Antonio - Lukaku

    Steer - Bissuoma - Liveramento - Amarty

  18. Old and Slow
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Any word yet on lukaku?

