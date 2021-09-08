195
Podcast September 8

Scoutcast episode 385 – Wildcards revealed ahead of FPL Gameweek 4

195 Comments
Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 4.

The revealing of Wildcard drafts has been a long tradition of the Scoutcast and this week’s show does not disappoint.

In the past, Joe’s infamous addition of Crystal Palace’s Jason Puncheon as a starting midfielder was rightly ridiculed. Meanwhile, original host Mark’s failure to ‘run away from’ his decision to back the often injured and rarely starting Ruben Loftus-Cheek was another classic episode.

This time around, it’s Andy and once again Joe’s turn to face the wrath of the live chat, and Seb’s analytical eye.

Andy’s 4-3-3 certainly creates a stir, especially with so many great midfielders to choose from. Could he about to be making the same mistake that Joe did in backing a budget Palace midfielder?

Meanwhile, Joe’s 3-4-3 is far from finalised, with plenty of injury news still to come, from Liverpool and Everton in particular. At this stage of the week he can only offer an approximation of his final side but still presents a run-down of the key players in the frame for a place.

The wealth of midfield options is also factored in on the show.

Joe is even contemplating a 3-5-2 formation to accommodate the likes of Liverpool’s Diogo Jota (£7.6m), Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood (£7.7m) and Ferran Torres (£7.1m), who has emerged as potentially Manchester City’s main striker this campaign.

Seb looks to tempt our Wildcarding duo with statistics around returning Premier League stars, Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m). He also whips out his latest information on underachieving and overperforming chance creators and goalscorers.

Elsewhere in this packed episode, the crew look back on their Gameweek 3 scores and frisk the next four fixtures.

There are differentials and captaincy decisions to reveal and also a chance to catch up on the Scoutcast’s management of a veteran Fantasy manager’s team, who has had to dip out of this campaign for mental health reasons. With a top 100 finish last season, the pressure is truly on to maintain his strong record.

This episode was aired live via YouTube on Tuesday 8 September. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

195 Comments Post a Comment
  1. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Just realised that if Ederson & Jesus are out then City will have a keeper playing who isnt in the game.... Steffan injured!

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Was Jesus going in goals?

      Open Controls
    2. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      no - if ruling is brazil players cant play then Ederson is out, Steffan is out and no other keep in the game.

      unless your being smart, if you were then get in the bin!

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        I was being cheeky, it's how you worded it... Sorry.

        Carson is the 3rd GK

        Open Controls
      2. McSauce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Money on Scott to save a peno????????

        Open Controls
    3. Offside Trapattoni
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Flashback to when Kyle Walker put the gloves on vs Atalanta in Champions League..

      Open Controls
      1. McSauce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        hahaha indeed.

        John stones in goal so he gets some minutes?

        Open Controls
    4. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      big Scott will get added

      Open Controls
    5. Joey Tribbiani
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Time to get Scott Carson again for annual his penalty save

      Open Controls
  2. Arteta
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Oh come on, now Mahrez is more likely to start while Jesue is unavailable and it's making me think twice before I get rid of him. I was almost convinced he has to go, but unsure what to do now?!

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      I've kept him for this exact scenario - he'll probably still be benched for Sterling or Bilva 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        You knew about the Brazilian FA whinge?

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          yeah

          Open Controls
          1. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            Wow

            Open Controls
            1. SADIO SANÉ
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              I hope you're not accusing me of lying, loads of people knew about this

              Open Controls
              1. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 53 mins ago

                What?! Lying? Where did you get that from?

                I laud your foresight to hold on to Mahrez, because you had copped on to the fact that the Brazilian football bosses would ask Fifa to stop the PL from starting the Brazilian players who refused to honour their country's call....

                Any you accuse me of accusing you of bending the truth?

                My word...

                Open Controls
                1. SADIO SANÉ
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 51 mins ago

                  have you been drinking alcohol today sir?

                  Open Controls
                  Open Controls
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 49 mins ago

                    Nope, haven't had a drink in 7 years.

                    I did have a COVID jab though.

                    Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yeah, same. He was gonna partially fund my CR7 upgrade...

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Imma still swapping for Jota

        Open Controls
  3. Arteta
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    FPL is so wild already and it's only September.

    Open Controls
  4. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Urgh was hoping to play fpl without all this nonsense from Covid. International football is a shambles.

    Anyway, it’s made me think twice about my moves. I’ll put my two -8’s here to see what people think - which one is better?

    A) Tsimikas, Mane, Ings > TAA, Jota, DCL -8

    B) Tsimikas, Son, Ings > Digne, Jota, DCL -8. (Only if Son injured)

    Open Controls
  5. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    If Ederson and Jesus had gone to play for their country, would they have been part of the likes of Martinez who caused the game being called off for not quarantining?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      I thought they had different rules for Brazilian nationals returning to the country.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        This is so messed up

        Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      wasn't the issue that they lied about where they had been, or was that a joke? assuming the Brazilians wouldn't have done that

      Open Controls
      1. Khark
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Emi Martinez and Buendia wrote on their forms that they played for aston villa against brentford in estonia, not the UK. so badly advised laughable really.

        Open Controls
        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Some parts of Birmingham are similar to Estonia, to be fair

          Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          You’re joking

          Open Controls
        3. Harry the Hack
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          oh good grief. wow

          Open Controls
    3. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      The rule doesn't apply to Brazilian nationals, even though they have traveled from the same country. Totally corrupt country.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        So was there any scenario where this could have worked? I’ve read that the Argentinians had to quarantine for 14 days before the match even though everyone involved and even not involved knew that they weren’t there 14 days before. This is mind boggling.

        Open Controls
  6. Hairy Potter
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Any chance that the Uruguay FA look to ban Cavani for missing the internationals?

    Open Controls
  7. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Goodness. What a mess

    So, Jesus, Ederson, Raphina, Alisson, Fabinho, Fred, Thiago Silva, Jimenez, Almiron all out then.

    Open Controls
    1. Harry the Hack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours ago

      Jiminez isn't Brazillian

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Mexico have implemented similar ban, as have Paraguay and Chile apparently

        Open Controls
    2. Khark
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      correct

      Open Controls
  8. Cosmik_Debris
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Just noted that ESR is flagged, how very inconvenient!

    Open Controls
  9. Joey Tribbiani
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    What happens if both Liverpool and Leeds play their brazilian players? Who forfeits the game 3-0?

    Open Controls
    1. Nimby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Both?

      Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      They both win 3-0 and lose 3-0 so nil points and no change in goal difference?

      Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      3-3 draw 😀

      Open Controls
    4. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      More tricky than the Grandfather paradox in time travel...

      Open Controls
  10. ANGRY PERSON
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Brazilian Fa is clueless. According to their Covid rule players coming from UK need to Quarantine for 14 days (which is the reason they postponed their match vs Argentina). And furthermore, players would need to Quarantine 10 days when they return to UK from Brazil. This means if Brazilian players decide to play WC Qualifier match they would need to Quarantine for a total of 24 days. Dont forget brazil has WC Qualifier match after every 1 month or so. So, They would barely be able to play to any club matches if they decide to play international match. Dumb rules

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Quarantine rules are different for Brazilian nationals returning from the UK.

      Open Controls
      1. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Because obviously Brazilians returning from the UK are far less likely to carry the virus than non-Brazilians coming from the UK... *facepalm*

        Open Controls
        1. Sourabh
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          so basically clueless 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            *Corrupt

            Open Controls
  11. Super Jack Grealish
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Sanchez, Foster
    TAA, Shaw, Ayling, Livramento, Tsimikas
    Salah, Bruno, Son, Raphinia, Gilmour
    Ings, Antonio, 4.5

    2 FT 0.5 ITB

    A) Tsimikas + Bruno + Ings > White + Jota + Ronaldo (-4)
    B) Bruno + Ings > Torres + Ronaldo
    C) Bruno + Son + Ings + 4.5 > Torres + Benrahma + DCL + Ronaldo (-8)
    D) Ings > DCL
    E) Wildcard

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      E especially if Son and Raph out this week

      Open Controls
  12. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    What would you do here?
    2 FT 1.0 ITB

    Sanchez Ward
    Taa Shaw Ayling Livramento Amartey
    Rapinha Salah Bruno Greenwood Bissouma
    Toney Antonio Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Super Jack Grealish
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Bruno and Ings > Jota and Ronaldo

      Open Controls
      1. Jones Kusi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        You think Ronaldo will start against New?

        Open Controls
        1. Super Jack Grealish
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          I’d imagine so, worth waiting for press conference though

          Open Controls
  13. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Frustratingly 0.1m away from this.

    Bachmann
    TAA / Shaw / Semedo
    Salah / Jota / Torres / Traore
    Ronaldo / DCL / Antonio

    Foster // Livramento / Gilmour / Williams

    - Bachmann could be another 4.5m
    - Could have 5.0m GK/White instead
    - Traore > Trincao possible, but not as good.
    - Could even ditch Torres as both him + Jota is a tad risky.

    Open Controls
    1. Meinhoff
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Semedo -> Coady easy, Semedo is rubbish

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Not sure. Really don't like CBs who don't really get attacking returns nor bonus.

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        I'd also sooner go Kilman over Coady. Just the minutes I'm unsure of.

        Open Controls
    2. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Downgrade one of your subs? Gilmour - mendy (4.4)?

      Open Controls
      1. mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Ah sorry didnt read below yet!

        Open Controls
  14. Tim2012
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Rate my Wildcard

    Bachmann
    Shaw TAA Coady
    Salah Jota Traore Benrahma
    Ronaldo Antonio DCL

    Foster Bissoma Duffy Ayling

    0.4 itb

    Plan is to switch Benrahma to Raphinha Gameweek 5

    Open Controls
  15. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    I'm not saying this is a good idea, but per the BBC gossip per below, does this mean you could lock in a 4.4 mid (would be red flagged and out) but not be forced to sell right? Just curious but I think that's right? Sometimes fighting for that .1k just saying...

    "French midfielder Papy Mendy, 29, could seal a last-minute exit from Leicester City with the midfielder on course to join Galatasaray on a year-long loan."

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Yeah from what I read previously their price stays locked in this scenario.

      I've looked at it as 0.1m off, but don't think it's worth it (especially if on WC).

      Open Controls
  16. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Best 5.0 or less GK?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Jack Grealish
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Sa

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Sa for me

      Open Controls
  17. Boz
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    A) Gray/Sarr/Traore + DCL
    B) Raphinha + Jiminez (got bench cover for this week)

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      There's a chance that Jimenez could also get a ban

      Open Controls
      1. Boz
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        What a mess. Thanks

        Open Controls
  18. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    I'm sure other countries will do the same as Brazil, won't they?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Mexico, Paraguay and Chile have. Could be others others in the offing, but nothing reported yet.

      Open Controls
    2. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Where have you seen Mexico has for sure? I don't believe that's true.

      Open Controls
      1. Khark
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        BBC have said Mexico have done the same. Just read it on the same Brazil article.

        Open Controls
      2. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58486811

        Open Controls
  19. Hairy Potter
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Some bans imposed by national FA's. Wonder if they will be any more.

    Then it's a case of seeing which footballers who went away for internationals need to quarantine because they aren't jabbed.

    Fun times.

    Open Controls
  20. Threat Level Midnight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Been settled on this wildcard for a week or so. GTG?

    .2 ITB

    De Gea
    TAA-Shaw-Semedo
    Salah-Torres-Jota-Sarr
    CR7(C)-Antonio-Jimmy

    Gunn-Livra-Gilmour-Williams

    Open Controls
    1. Khark
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      If youre happy for Jimmy to be on the bench this week and Livra come in then yeah go for it.

      Open Controls
      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        I have yet to see that still. So until I do he will stay in there.

        Open Controls
        1. Khark
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58486811

          Open Controls
  21. stewoolley
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Semedo White
    Jota Salah Torres Traore
    CR7 DCL Antonio

    Torres > Raphina next week
    Opinions?

    Open Controls

