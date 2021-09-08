Scoutcast episode 385 – Wildcards revealed ahead of FPL Gameweek 4

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 4.

The revealing of Wildcard drafts has been a long tradition of the Scoutcast and this week’s show does not disappoint.

In the past, Joe’s infamous addition of Crystal Palace’s Jason Puncheon as a starting midfielder was rightly ridiculed. Meanwhile, original host Mark’s failure to ‘run away from’ his decision to back the often injured and rarely starting Ruben Loftus-Cheek was another classic episode.

This time around, it’s Andy and once again Joe’s turn to face the wrath of the live chat, and Seb’s analytical eye.

Andy’s 4-3-3 certainly creates a stir, especially with so many great midfielders to choose from. Could he about to be making the same mistake that Joe did in backing a budget Palace midfielder?

Meanwhile, Joe’s 3-4-3 is far from finalised, with plenty of injury news still to come, from Liverpool and Everton in particular. At this stage of the week he can only offer an approximation of his final side but still presents a run-down of the key players in the frame for a place.

The wealth of midfield options is also factored in on the show.

Joe is even contemplating a 3-5-2 formation to accommodate the likes of Liverpool’s Diogo Jota (£7.6m), Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood (£7.7m) and Ferran Torres (£7.1m), who has emerged as potentially Manchester City’s main striker this campaign.

Seb looks to tempt our Wildcarding duo with statistics around returning Premier League stars, Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m). He also whips out his latest information on underachieving and overperforming chance creators and goalscorers.

Elsewhere in this packed episode, the crew look back on their Gameweek 3 scores and frisk the next four fixtures.

There are differentials and captaincy decisions to reveal and also a chance to catch up on the Scoutcast’s management of a veteran Fantasy manager’s team, who has had to dip out of this campaign for mental health reasons. With a top 100 finish last season, the pressure is truly on to maintain his strong record.

This episode was aired live via YouTube on Tuesday 8 September. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

NOMINATED FOR ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL’ AT THE FOOTBALL CONTENT AWARDS 2021

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY

CLICKING HERE

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT