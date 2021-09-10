1255
Spot the Differential September 10

Low-owned FPL pick Aubameyang can exploit Norwich in Gameweek 4

1,255 Comments
Gameweek 4 is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG

  • FPL ownership: 1.7%
  • Price: £9.9m
  • GW4-8 fixtures: NOR | bur | TOT | bha | CRY

It feels strange to include a player like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.9m) in this section of our coverage, but the Gabon international comes into Gameweek 4 sitting in just 1.7% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads.

Having lost all three Premier League games so far, conceding nine in the process and failing to score a single goal themselves, there will understandably be reservations about investing in Arsenal assets, let alone a premium forward.

However, it’s worth noting that the Gunners have faced back-to-back matches against arguably the best two teams in Europe, and with key personnel – including Gabriel (£5.0m), Ben White (£4.4m) and Thomas Partey (£5.0m) – all set to be available for selection in Gameweek 4, Aubameyang should at least have a platform to rediscover his best form.

Encouragingly, there were glimpses of the ‘old’ Aubameyang against West Bromwich Albion in last month’s EFL Cup tie, albeit against lower-league opposition. The 32-year-old bagged a well-taken hat-trick, and will now hope to open his Premier League account for the season against the leakiest defence in the division – Norwich City – tomorrow afternoon. Aubameyang has an excellent recent record against the Canaries, too, scoring twice against them both home and away back in 2019/20.

The introduction of Martin Odegaard (£5.5m) could also be key. The Norwegian created a whopping 12 chances against Gibraltar during the international break, while last season’s performances also suggest that he can supply Mikel Arteta’s frontline with the type of service they crave.

Investing in Aubameyang is the ultimate differential punt in Gameweek 4, and while it does carry some risk, he might just be worth a look.

ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN

  • FPL ownership: 3.0%
  • Price: £5.0m
  • GW4-8 fixtures: AVL | tot | MCI | SOU | bre

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen (£5.0m) has been a crucial part of Thomas Tuchel’s defence this season, having started and completed 90 minutes in all three Premier League matches.

There is bound to be some rotation moving forward, but with 36 clean sheets in his last 48 appearances, he may well have edged ahead of Thiago Silva (£5.4m) in the pecking order, at least for now.

The 25-year-old academy graduate found himself on the periphery of the squad last season, but has caught the eye in the clean sheet wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal, while stepping up to help the Blues keep Liverpool at bay despite going down to 10 men following Reece James’ (£5.6m) red card in Gameweek 3. 

Defensively, amongst team-mates, he ranks top for interceptions and clearances, and second for aerial duels won and recoveries, which does suggest that he should do well for bonus if they can keep a clean sheet in the coming matches.

Following his international run-outs against Scotland and Faroe Islands, the 25-year-old is expected to start against Aston Villa in Gameweek 4. Dean Smith’s side have managed just nine shots on target against Watford (a), Newcastle United (h) and Brentford (h) combined, while Chelsea’s fixture run between Gameweeks 7 and 11 is particularly appealing too.

Christensen hands FPL managers a cheap route into one of the best defences in Europe, and providing you have a playing bench who can sometimes step in, he looks like an excellent option for our backlines.

FRANCISCO TRINCAO

  • FPL ownership: 0.8%
  • Price: £5.9m
  • GW4-8 fixtures: wat | BRE | sou | NEW | avl

Francisco Trincão (£5.9m) has enjoyed a promising start to life at Wolverhampton Wanderers, starting all three Premier League matches and bagging his first goal for the club in the 4-0 EFL Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

Encouragingly, the Portuguese international is improving with each game, and came close to opening his Premier League account against Manchester United in Gameweek 3, only to be denied by an excellent goal-line clearance by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m). He later scuffed a shot wide when in a decent goalscoring position, too, which does suggest that he needs to work on his finishing, but the fact he is getting into these positions is of course a positive.

Despite losing three matches in a row, Wolves have faced tough opponents in Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Man Utd, and for those eyeing up their attacking assets, the underlying numbers do point to a change of fortunes. 

Offensively, Wolves boast the third-highest expected goals (xG) from open-play tally (4.39), ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool, while their 57 goal attempts and 36 shots in the box also stand-out. 

The next step for Lage’s men is to turn convert those numbers into points, and handily for the Molineux outfit, they now have one of the best runs of fixtures in the division from Gameweek 4 onwards, stretching right the way through to Gameweek 14.

It was also noted by Stevie Eye Test FPL in his excellent Wolves analysis, due to Trincão’s ability in tighter spaces, these next matches against low-block terms may actually suit him more.

Despite Daniel Podence (£5.5m) pushing for a start, it seems likely that Trincão will get the nod again at Watford, and priced at just £5.9m, could be a nice differential option given his schedule.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 4: Tips, captains, Wildcard advice, team news and best players

  1. Malinwa
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best 5.0 defender? Semedo? Good fixtures coming up...

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Prolly

      Open Controls
    2. DF
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm into Tierney. Nice fixtures, class player. And whilst I enjoy arsenal being terrible, I reckon they'll be alright from here

      Open Controls
      1. Energetics
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Arsenal have 4.3 guaranteed starter to cover though

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Does he cover Tierney's goals, assists and bonus?

          Open Controls
          1. Energetics
            • 6 Years
            just now

            No but i think Semedo can match him and Wolves don’t hve 4.3 cover

            Open Controls
      2. polis
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Great player but loves an knock/injury.

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 10 Years
          just now

          *a

          Open Controls
    3. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cucurella on my watchlist. Brighton defenders were popular pre-season and he looks pretty attacking.

      Open Controls
  2. Brad1807
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Lloris foster
    Arnold , Shaw, semado ,dier,liverminto

    Salah Torres jota benrahma boussama

    Ronaldo, Antonio, Dennis

    0.7 in the bank can someone help me just in defence or any suggestion for my team.

    City and Chelsea defenders are hard too hard to choose because of rotation so I've transferred out regulion for dier for extra cash. And got semado.

    Any help is appreciated.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not keen on Spuds def double, MF a bit flakey too

      Open Controls
    2. polis
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No need to spend 5.5 on a keeper even more so if it's a spurs double up.

      Lloris to a 5.0, Dier to Reg.

      Open Controls
  3. Stupendous
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    We still captaining Ronny?

    Open Controls
    1. Energetics
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. OLLY G
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Getting cold feet.

      Open Controls
    3. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Best scorer in history ofc

      Open Controls
    4. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If you already own him you might as well double down and captain imo

      Open Controls
  4. Lukaku_time
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Final WC team would appreciate any suggestions

    Bachman 4.0 (who?)

    TAA digne rudiger duffy liv

    Salah jota torres benrahma sissoko

    Lukaku(c) antonio DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Energetics
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Madness being on a wildcard and not getting CR7 or Wolves

      Open Controls
  5. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Advice greatly appreciated! A, B or C chaps?

    A) DCL, Jota, Greenwood, Gray, White (Sissoko, Williams)

    B) Jota, Greenwood, Raphinha/Benrahma, Traore, Semedo (Dennis, White)

    C) Lukaku, Benrahma, Traore, Gray, Coady (Allan, Williams)

    Cheers!!

    Open Controls
    1. Energetics
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Probably C

      Open Controls
  6. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Jimi and Raph

    Or

    Bam and traore

    Open Controls
    1. Energetics
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bam and Traore

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Not this

        Open Controls
        1. james 101
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Not. Like. This.

          Open Controls
  7. Energetics
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Last of my wildcard decisions:

    Sanchez Steele
    Taa Shaw Semedo (White Livra)
    Salah Jota Traore ***** (Sissoko)
    CR7 Antonio *****

    A. Keep Benrahma get DCL
    B. Torres and Jiminez

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sa Ayling over Sanchez Semedo?

      No point wildcarding and not getting Torres, Benrahma has one more game I reckon

      Open Controls
      1. Energetics
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Had considered this. I feel like Semedo has more attacking threat than Ayling but could def be an option.

        Think Ayling rotates well with White too?

        Was set on Torres until he played all 3 international games

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I'm not sure what the stats say but from watching them Ayling offers far more attacking threat and was very unlucky last season. Not really much competition between Sa and Sanchez although Sanchez is outscoring him lol.

          Open Controls
  8. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any reason people are over looking Murphy (New)? 5m, nailed, goal and assist already and great fixtures after this week.

    Sa
    TAA Shaw Christensen White
    Salah(VC) Greenwood Jota Torres
    Ronaldo(C) Antonio
    4m Murphy Ayling Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      No Wilson = no goals

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Fair point I guess

        Open Controls
    2. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why bother with a 5.0 on the bench when you can have a 4.5 who starts.

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Because I have Greenwood Jota Torres, Murphy offers far more than any of the 4.5s,

        Open Controls
    3. Energetics
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nowhere to go at the 5.0 bracket.

      Would rather a 4.5 sub and a 6.0+ starter

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        just now

        You can always go down to a 4.5 lol

        Open Controls
    4. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Just he's in the POO bracket, classed as a midfielder, playing as a defender

      Open Controls
  9. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Jimenez or Traoré?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Jim

      Open Controls
  10. winchester
    7 mins ago

    hi lads. 2ft and 0.5m ITB. (tsimi blocking jota..) cheers

    sanchez
    taa shaw livramento
    benrahma salah bruno esr son*
    ings antonio

    ings -> ronaldo
    son -> a) torres b) sarr c) traore

    Open Controls
  11. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ings son esr to auba jota traore for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Energetics
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Personally don’t trust Auba at all

      Open Controls
      1. Mahjongking
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Its jus my punt on him.

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Read somewhere that ESR is fit

      Open Controls
      1. Mahjongking
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Where u read it, show me

        Open Controls
    3. winchester
      2 mins ago

      esr should be fit? (wouldn't get rid of him)

      Open Controls
      1. Mahjongking
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Oh is there news on him being fit?

        Open Controls
        1. winchester
          1 min ago

          Pep Roulette posted this earlier: https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1436329450040446976?s=19

          Open Controls
        2. Salarrivederci
          • 5 Years
          just now

          https://mobile.twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1436329450040446976

          Open Controls
  12. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Keep or sell DCL?

    Open Controls
    1. Mahjongking
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Isnt dcl fit? Sell for what lol

      Open Controls
    2. Boz
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Keep

      Open Controls
  13. Super Jack Grealish
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sanchez, Foster
    TAA, Shaw, Ayling, Livramento, Tsimikas
    Salah, Bruno, Son, Raphinia, Gilmour
    Ings, Antonio, 4.5

    2 FT 0.5 ITB

    A) Tsimikas + Bruno + Ings > White + Jota + Ronaldo (-4)
    B) Bruno + Ings > Torres + Ronaldo
    C) Son + 4.5 > Traore + DCL
    D) Wildcard

    Open Controls
  14. Seekers of Glory
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Help needed given the press releases, really think that Son needs to go given fixture turn and injury so:
    What move to do?

    A) Son, Ings > Sarr, Lukaku
    B) Son, Ings > Gallagher or 4.5 (who has to play), Ronaldo
    C) Son, Bruno, Ings > Sarr, Greenwood, Ronaldo (-4)

    Will captain either Ronaldo or Lukaku

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
  15. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Son start tomorrow?

    Open Controls
    1. Energetics
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Dosen’t look like it

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Still in predicted lineup on here?

        Open Controls
        1. Costa Nostra
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Predicted lineups here are worthless.

          Open Controls
        2. Vertigo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Last updated 2nd September.

          Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. Costa Nostra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  16. King of Kings.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Keen to get a second opinion please guys.

    Traore, Trincao or Sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. Leaf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Sarr

      Open Controls
  17. jblakes
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    How nailed is Marçal, or shall I get semedo. But would mean swapping DCL to rich?

    Open Controls
    1. Energetics
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Coady and DCL

      Open Controls
      1. jblakes
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Problem with coady is not really a attacking threat

        Open Controls
  18. LordEllison
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    2 FT and 0.0 Itb.

    Sanchez Steele
    TTA Shaw White Ayling Livra
    Salah Greenwood Bruno(C) Benrahma Mahrez
    Antonio Toney Perica

    A) Bruno & Toney > Ronaldo & Gray
    b) or Mahrez to Jota and have 2 Frees next week?
    been bugging me all week, Thanks!

    Open Controls
  19. EL tridente
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who to captain?
    A) Salah
    B) Lukaku

    Open Controls
  20. fuzzymike
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Assuming Arsenal will start playing soon, who are the first choice defenders?? Got 4.4m left so looking at White, Cedric, Chambers or Holding.

    Open Controls
    1. King of Kings.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      White is the most nailed from that lot.

      Open Controls
      1. Leaf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        The others won’t play much

        Open Controls
  21. james 101
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    WC. How does she look?

    Sanchez (Steele)

    TAA Christensen Coady (Williams Livra)

    Salah Jota Benrahma Greenwood (Allan)

    Ronaldo Antonio DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Almost identical to mine (I'm Torres/Traore over Greenwood/Benrahma), therefore I approve.

      Good luck

      Open Controls
  22. IamthenextTeemuPukki
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    If I make transfers this GW and and end up taking a hit, but then decide to wildcard during the same GW, do I get the 4 points back from the previous transfers?

    Open Controls
  23. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Would you still have dcl on a wc after injury update or plump for jimi or bam?

    Open Controls
  24. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Chelsea fans

    Will TT stick with Alonso at present?

    Open Controls
  25. Manani
    • 9 Years
    just now

    which 2 to ditch? (or all 3 for a hit??)

    A. Son
    B. Barnes
    C. Ings

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.