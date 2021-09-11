Mount and Christensen benched as Tuchel rings the changes for Villa clash

After a relatively quiet August, the Thomas Tuchel rotation has begun in earnest this evening.

Chelsea take on Aston Villa in the eighth and final Premier League fixture of the day, with kick-off at Stamford Bridge at 17:30 BST.

International break minutes and forthcoming UEFA Champions League involvement looks to have influenced Tuchel’s team selection, with the Blues boss making six changes from his side’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Thiago Silva starts after avoiding a FIFA ban, while deadline-day signing Saul Niguez makes his first appearance for the west London side.

Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevor Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech are also recalled.

Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta all drop to the bench, while Reece James is suspended and N’Golo Kante is injured.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has almost matched his Chelsea counterpart, making five changes from Gameweek 3 and seemingly sending his troops out in a wing-back system.

Two of the alterations are enforced, with Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia ruled out because of quarantine rules.

Jed Steer lines up in goal, with Ollie Watkins starting for the first time this season and lining up alongside Danny Ings in a two-man attack.

Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn also return to the starting XI.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Watkins, Tuanzebe, Ings, Ramsey

Subs: Sinisalo, Sanson, Traore, Young, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Hause, Bailey, Archer.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Silva, Kovacic, Lukaku, Chalobah, Niguez, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Jorginho, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Mount, Chilwell, Azpilicueta.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT