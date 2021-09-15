570
Podcast September 15

Scoutcast Episode 386 – Forward thinking needed for Gameweek 5

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 5.

Forward options dominate the agenda on this week’s Scoutcast as our trio face a wave of injuries and tough decisions in attacking roles.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) and Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m) are elite finishers, who look destined to replicate their Gameweek 4 hauls across the campaign.

But their hefty price tags mean that they are not easy to squeeze in to most FPL managers’ budgets. Who is the preferable option? Or is picking both possible?

The crew consider the options in maximising the points potential of this pricy attacking pair, while ensuring the rest of their squads can continue delivering.

There are further challenges in attack for FPL managers. West Ham’s Michail Antonio (£7.9m) is suspended, while another well owned mid-price pick, Everton talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m), is injured for a few weeks. Alternative budget-friendly options are considered, with Leeds striker Patrick Bamford (£7.9m) topping their shopping list.

A kind run for Marcelo Bielsa’s side is prompting interest in Bamford and his teammates. Leeds fan Seb is on hand with his thoughts on how they may line up and their prospects for strong returns.

Fresh from their Wildcards, Joe and Andy look back on their green arrow in Gameweek 4 and how their new recruits may be able to weather the challenges ahead, especially in attack. But can Seb recover from his red arrow, or will he be tempted to deploy his Wildcard?

There’s teams, differentials and captaincy decisions to reveal and also a chance to catch up on the Scoutcast’s management of a veteran Fantasy manager’s team, who has had to dip out of this campaign for mental health reasons. With a top 100 finish last season, the pressure is truly on to maintain his strong record.

This episode was aired live via YouTube on Tuesday 15 September. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Thoughts on this 4-4-2 wc draft? Plan to get in James gw7.

    Sanchez
    Taa cancelo shaw semedo
    Salah raphina Sarr gray
    Ronaldo lukaku

    4.0 mccarthur omo scarlett

    
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      V Nice. If you can get Williams it would be even better

      
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Thanks. Not sure where to get the 0.1m from.

        
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Gallagher. Not great this week but...

          
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      I like it but prefer James over Shaw if you can afford

      
      1. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Over the next two though (Antonio-less Wham)?

        
      2. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        James in gw7 mate

        
    3. Crazy Train
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Very nice but not sold on Sarr if I am honest

      
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Traore instead?

        
  2. Liberate HK - antichinazi
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Bottomed - Play Gilmour or B.Williams? Thanks

    
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Williams

      
  3. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    A 3 man west ham holder here lol
    1Ft 0.3 itb
    Sanchez 4.0
    TAA Shaw Coufal White Livra
    Salah Jota Greenwood Raphinha Benrahma
    Ronaldo Antonio

    A. Coufal to Semedo
    B. Benrahma to Sarr
    C Antonio to Bamford (injury news)

    Didnt see the Southampton West Ham game. Was Benrahma really bad?

    Currently leaning on keeping Antonio and play 451

    Cheers

    
    1. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      A

      
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      A

      
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Thanks

      
  4. Kabayan
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    I think I'll keep Antonio.
    Need your opinion for this gw:

    A. Amartey to Semedo
    B. Toney to Jimenez (Play Gilmore)
    C. Save FT (Play Gilmore)

    
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      I like A long term move if you dont have any WOL defs

      
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      A

      
  5. Khark
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Having watched the new scoutcast on youtube ... with recommended videos popping up ... i am absolutely astounded at the amount of FPL content creators now.

    
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      yep this only watch Andy, BlackBox and Wire

      
      1. Khark
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Black box are losing my interest a little bit, i rate what they do, and like the lads but think they go into stats a little too much sometimes - over complicate the game sometimes.

        Andy always a good steady stream. More relaxed, rate this. Wire also sandwiched somewhere in-between the seriousness of black box and the light-hearted streams of Andy - like the wire a lot.

        Sometimes watch the hub, but that's about it. Just been flicking through some of the lower subscribed YouTube channels and although i admire them for giving it ago, they certainly are doing a miles better job than i ever could i just find the content so incredibly poor!

        
  6. Cojones of Destiny
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    would you Sarr to Raph for free or save ft Y/N

    
    1. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      save

      
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        thx Gabbi, duffy to semedo to double up with marcal?

        
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Watford do have a run that you can only dream off. But they are Watford.

      I would hold though 1 more week

      
  7. Crazy Train
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Quite liking the look of a Liverpool and Wolves defensive double up of:

    TAA Matip Semedo Marcal

    Could work nicely for the next view, with funds banked to enable Matip/Semedo to Rudiger/James GW7.

    Anyone else doing similar?

    
    1. Khark
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Is this on a wildcard?

      TAA is enough liverpool for me, doing a double up on Chelsea come gameweek 7 though. Have Rudiger on my bench at the moment and have digne - reece james pencilled in.

      Like the wolves double up though, and to be honest i do like the liverpool double up - but you can't have them all! Id go chelsea and wolves double up.

      
      1. Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Yes, with funds to do Matip > James/Rus GW7

        
        1. Khark
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Yeah, sound moves and planning, like it.

          

