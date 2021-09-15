Scoutcast Episode 386 – Forward thinking needed for Gameweek 5

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 5.

Forward options dominate the agenda on this week’s Scoutcast as our trio face a wave of injuries and tough decisions in attacking roles.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) and Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m) are elite finishers, who look destined to replicate their Gameweek 4 hauls across the campaign.

But their hefty price tags mean that they are not easy to squeeze in to most FPL managers’ budgets. Who is the preferable option? Or is picking both possible?

The crew consider the options in maximising the points potential of this pricy attacking pair, while ensuring the rest of their squads can continue delivering.

There are further challenges in attack for FPL managers. West Ham’s Michail Antonio (£7.9m) is suspended, while another well owned mid-price pick, Everton talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m), is injured for a few weeks. Alternative budget-friendly options are considered, with Leeds striker Patrick Bamford (£7.9m) topping their shopping list.

A kind run for Marcelo Bielsa’s side is prompting interest in Bamford and his teammates. Leeds fan Seb is on hand with his thoughts on how they may line up and their prospects for strong returns.

Fresh from their Wildcards, Joe and Andy look back on their green arrow in Gameweek 4 and how their new recruits may be able to weather the challenges ahead, especially in attack. But can Seb recover from his red arrow, or will he be tempted to deploy his Wildcard?

There’s teams, differentials and captaincy decisions to reveal and also a chance to catch up on the Scoutcast’s management of a veteran Fantasy manager’s team, who has had to dip out of this campaign for mental health reasons. With a top 100 finish last season, the pressure is truly on to maintain his strong record.

This episode was aired live via YouTube on Tuesday 15 September. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

