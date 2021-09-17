Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 5 preview and latest team plans

Mark Sutherns is back alongside Andy on the eve of Gameweek 5 to reveal his latest thoughts and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) line-up over on our YouTube channel.

This video is an exclusive for Premium Members

Mark will be filming one video just for subscribers every week throughout the upcoming campaign, so sign up via this link in order to see them.

In this latest episode, Andy and the FPL BlackBox co-host look ahead to Friday’s evening deadline and the opening Gameweek clash between Newcastle United and Leeds United. Though, at the time of recording, the pair have both turned their backs on Marcelo Bielsa’s much-fancied attack.

The Michail Antonio (£7.9m) decision dominates the early exchanges, while Mark lends his thoughts on replacements for the stricken Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m).

Mark offers a positive review of Andy’s 4-5-1 but is left doubting his own captaincy decision when it’s suggested that Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m) could even outstrip the overwhelming armband favourite, Mohamed Salah (12.5m)

Discover whether Mark caves to Andy’s late-night mind games, or opts to stick with the Egyptian in this latest Members vid.



