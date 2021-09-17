286
Mark Sutherns' FPL Gameweek 5 preview and latest team plans

Mark Sutherns is back alongside Andy on the eve of Gameweek 5 to reveal his latest thoughts and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) line-up over on our YouTube channel.

This video is an exclusive for Premium Members – and there’ll be plenty more to come in 2021/22.

Mark will be filming one video just for subscribers every week throughout the upcoming campaign, so sign up via this link in order to see them.

In this latest episode, Andy and the FPL BlackBox co-host look ahead to Friday’s evening deadline and the opening Gameweek clash between Newcastle United and Leeds United. Though, at the time of recording, the pair have both turned their backs on Marcelo Bielsa’s much-fancied attack.

The Michail Antonio (£7.9m) decision dominates the early exchanges, while Mark lends his thoughts on replacements for the stricken Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m).

Mark offers a positive review of Andy’s 4-5-1 but is left doubting his own captaincy decision when it’s suggested that Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m) could even outstrip the overwhelming armband favourite, Mohamed Salah (12.5m)

Discover whether Mark caves to Andy’s late-night mind games, or opts to stick with the Egyptian in this latest Members vid.

Subscribers can view the embedded video below:

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 5: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Mark Mark created the beast. He's now looking to tame it.”

286 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sillet Bang
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Ederson
    Taa Shaw Williams
    Salah Gallagher Harisson Gray
    Ronaldo Rom StMax

    Raya Duffy Skipp Liv

    Big Hitters in each position....tick

    Open Controls
  2. derdourily
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    What to do? 1FT and 1.5m in the bank.

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Coufal Williams
    Salah Jota Gundo Benrahma Sarr
    Cr7

    4.0* Livra Antonio* Scarlett

    As you can see, Benrahma, sarr and cr7 are facing Coufal, shaw and williams !

    a) WC
    b) Coufal to Semedo
    c) benrahma to raphinha
    d) both -4
    e) other

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      c

      Open Controls
  3. TheYogaDaddy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Shaw TAA White (Livramento) (Amartey)
    Jota Salah Barnes Greenwood
    Toney Antonio Ronaldo

    a. Barnes to Raphinha
    b. Barnes + Toney to Bamford + Doucoure/Gray
    c. Save FT

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      a

      Open Controls
  4. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    This is the perfect GW for Salah to get his first 2 pointer of the season 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Sillet Bang
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      please god no!

      Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      3 with a CS 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        nah he has a 3 pointer, 2 pointer is due 😉

        Open Controls
  5. ZiadHisham
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Raya vs WOL
    or
    Pickford vs AVL

    Open Controls
    1. ZTF
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Tough one. I’d probably lean towards raya

      Open Controls
  6. Gerd Mueller’s thighs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    The Saint for a brace against leaky Leeds defense….o/

    Open Controls
    1. Sillet Bang
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hopefully a goal fest! 3-3

      Open Controls
  7. TheYogaDaddy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    Bachmann
    TAA Coufal Shaw Ayling
    Greenwood Salah Maddison Soucek
    Ronaldo Toney

    What’s the best move here? Soucek or Maddison out for Raphinha/Doucoure/Gray or save FT?

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Either of those look good to me if bringing in Raphinha.

      Open Controls
  8. akhilrajau
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Coufal
    Salah, Torres, Raphina, Benrahma
    Cr7, Toney, Antonio

    Bench: Ayling, Tsimikas, Brownhill
    FT: 1 Bank: 1.5m

    A. Tsimikas -> semedo/marcal
    B. Coufal -> semedo/marcal
    C. Antonio -> Jimenez/Bamford
    D. Toney -> Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A with Marcal

      Open Controls
  9. Avery
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Newcastle in turmoil - could be a Leeds feasting
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-9999233/amp/Toon-turns-TOXIC-Graeme-Jones-Dwight-Gayle-clash-Bruce-slams-Hayden-players-p-ed-off.html

    Open Controls
  10. MaestroMostar
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Matip Duffy Marcal Ayling
    Salah(C) Raphinha Gray Torres
    Ronaldo Lukaku

    Sanchez Livramento Bissouma Antonio

    WC active , 0.5 mitb. G2G or not?

    Open Controls
  11. masewindu
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Ayling or Dallas to start??

    Open Controls
  12. HEY JUDE
    8 mins ago

    only one
    a) Bamford or b) Jimenez?

    Open Controls
    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Bamford

      Open Controls
  13. warchild
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    hello, im on WC
    current draft is

    schmeichel / ward
    TAA / robbo / laporte
    salah / doucoure / townsend / sissoko
    lukaku / ronaldo / hwang

    sub : Bwilliams / duffy / gallagher

    0.0 ITB

    my question is:
    a) schmeichel or sa, who is leicester 2nd gk?
    b) any tho on laporte injury? or should i take james now
    c) is hwang gonna play more minutes

    any critics or suggestion are welcome, thanks

    Open Controls
  14. Drogba Legend
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Help appreciated

    Sanchez
    TAA - Shaw - Ayling
    Salah (C) - Gundo - Benhrama - Jota
    DCL** - Antonio** - Ronaldo

    Foster - Brownhill - Livramento - 4.0

    A) DCL > Bamford
    B) DCL > Jimmy
    C) DCL + Antonio > both above (-4)
    D) DCL + Benhrama > Bam/Jimmy + Raph/Sarr/Traore/Gray (-4)

    Open Controls

