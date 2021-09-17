The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 5

Matchday 5 of the 2021/22 Fantasy Bundesliga season has some kind fixtures for the big teams.

It also gives Gladbach and Hertha Berlin a chance to build on their wins from last week after poor starts to the season, so here are some of the best picks ahead of another great weekend of Bundesliga action.

GOALKEEPERS

Oliver Baumann (7.5m), Philipp Pentke (1.0m)

Oliver Baumann has made the joint-third most saves so far this season and faces an Arminia Bielefeld side who have scored just three goals. Hoffenheim haven’t been great at the back, but this is Baumann’s best chance at a clean sheet to date.

Philipp Pentke is the 1m keeper of choice yet again.

DEFENDERS

Alphonso Davies (14m), Kevin Mbabu (10.8m), Deyovaisio Zeefuik (6.0m), Niko Giesselmann (4.1m), Joe Scally (2.1m)

Alphonso Davies continues to be one of Bayern’s key players this season and is currently the second highest-scoring defender in Fantasy Bundesliga. He’s registered an assist in his last two games and has scored less than 12 points just once in the 2021/22 season. Bayern face a VfL Bochum side who’ve looked shaky at the back and who have just lost star attacker Simon Zoller (7.5m) to an ACL injury.

Kevin Mbabu has been putting up great underlying numbers for Wolfsburg and seems to have shaken off the knee injury which saw him benched for last weekend’s win against Greuther Fürth. He’s averaged over nine points per match so far this season, with 16 points for won duels and six points for passes to a shot heavily contributing towards that. With a game against an Eintracht Frankfurt side struggling for form under Oliver Glasner up next, Mbabu is a great option yet again this weekend.

Deyovaisio Zeefuik may seem like an odd choice given that he’s only got four points so far this season, but he’s set to start as right wing-back for a Hertha Berlin side who are fresh from a win over VfL Bochum last Sunday. Greuther Fürth are currently bottom of the table, having conceded a joint league-high 11 goals and scored just two. For just 6.0m, Zeefuik is a great one-week differential punt at the back.

Nico Giesselmann is currently the highest-scoring defender in Fantasy Bundesliga. Despite not getting a goal or an assist against Augsburg in Matchday 4, Giesselmann still managed 17 points, the highest across all defenders. His four goal attempts garnered him eight points, and he is currently averaging four shots-per-match this season. Dortmund have been poor at the back under Marco Rose and, for just 4.1m, Giesselmann is still a great option, even when Erling Haaland (17.4m) is going the other way.

For just 2.1m, Joe Scally already has 22 points this season and faces an Augsburg side 17th in the table, who are riddled with injuries and have scored just once in 2021/22. Scally is an attacking full-back who can continue to make a mockery of his price tag thanks to persistent injuries in the Gladbach defence.

MIDFIELDERS

Christopher Nkunku (14.2m), Lars Stindl (13.4m), Jamal Musiala (12.0m), Florian Wirtz (11.2m), Wooyeong Jeong (4.5m)

Christopher Nkunku finally came good on his underlying stats on Wednesday with his hat-trick in the 6-3 loss to Manchester City. Leipzig visit Köln looking for only their second win of the season and Nkunku looks set to be their key man. Both a creative hub and goalscoring threat, Nkunku is the most versatile and explosive option amongst the RBL attacking midfielders.

Jamal Musiala got a UEFA Champions League assist against Barcelona in midweek to add to his goal and assist against RBL last Saturday. The youngster looks to have nailed down a starting place in the Bayern team and could run riot against the shaky Bochum backline. He’s got an attacking contribution in his last three Bundesliga starts.

Florian Wirtz is another young German attacking midfielder in great form. The Bayer Leverkusen man has 27 points from his two Bundesliga starts this season and visits a Stuttgart side who’re struggling with injuries and have been very shaky at the back. He also got a goal in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening.

Wooyeong Jeong is the best budget midfield option in the game at the moment, starting as a striker for Christian Streich’s unbeaten Freiburg side. A visit to Mainz should give him a good opportunity to add to his brace from Matchday 3.

Lars Stindl was the highest-scoring midfielder last week and has an even better fixture this week as Gladbach visit Augsburg. He looked imperious as he grabbed a brace in Matchday 4, is on penalties and will have even more attacking influence after Jonas Hofmann (12.5m) was ruled out injured.

FORWARDS

Robert Lewandowski (18.1m), Erling Haaland (17.4m), Andrej Kramaric (14.7m)

Robert Lewandowski has now scored in 18 games in a row for Bayern and lines up against a questionable Bochum defence. He’s in red-hot form for Julian Nagelsmann’s side and is the best option in Fantasy Bundesliga this week without a shadow of a doubt.

Erling Haaland is another striker in unbelievable form. The Norwegian has five goals and three assists in the Bundesliga this season, averaging two goal contributions per game. Union Berlin’s defence hasn’t been as solid as it was last season and Dortmund’s number nine will surely take advantage of that.

Andrej Kramaric finishes off the Matchday 5 forward line. The Croatian is yet to score this season, despite taking 14 shots, but does have the most assists in the Bundesliga (four). Hoffenheim are a very attacking side and should have too much quality for the hosts in their visit to Arminia Bielefeld.

