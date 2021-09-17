288
Fantasy Bundesliga September 17

The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 5

288 Comments
Share

Matchday 5 of the 2021/22 Fantasy Bundesliga season has some kind fixtures for the big teams.

It also gives Gladbach and Hertha Berlin a chance to build on their wins from last week after poor starts to the season, so here are some of the best picks ahead of another great weekend of Bundesliga action.

SIGN UP TO FANTASY BUNDESLIGA AND PICK A TEAM HERE

How to play Fantasy Bundesliga – A beginner’s guide

GOALKEEPERS

Oliver Baumann (7.5m), Philipp Pentke (1.0m)

Oliver Baumann has made the joint-third most saves so far this season and faces an Arminia Bielefeld side who have scored just three goals. Hoffenheim haven’t been great at the back, but this is Baumann’s best chance at a clean sheet to date.

Philipp Pentke is the 1m keeper of choice yet again. 

DEFENDERS 

Alphonso Davies (14m), Kevin Mbabu (10.8m), Deyovaisio Zeefuik (6.0m), Niko Giesselmann (4.1m), Joe Scally (2.1m)

Alphonso Davies continues to be one of Bayern’s key players this season and is currently the second highest-scoring defender in Fantasy Bundesliga. He’s registered an assist in his last two games and has scored less than 12 points just once in the 2021/22 season. Bayern face a VfL Bochum side who’ve looked shaky at the back and who have just lost star attacker Simon Zoller (7.5m) to an ACL injury. 

Kevin Mbabu has been putting up great underlying numbers for Wolfsburg and seems to have shaken off the knee injury which saw him benched for last weekend’s win against Greuther Fürth. He’s averaged over nine points per match so far this season, with 16 points for won duels and six points for passes to a shot heavily contributing towards that. With a game against an Eintracht Frankfurt side struggling for form under Oliver Glasner up next, Mbabu is a great option yet again this weekend.

Deyovaisio Zeefuik may seem like an odd choice given that he’s only got four points so far this season, but he’s set to start as right wing-back for a Hertha Berlin side who are fresh from a win over VfL Bochum last Sunday. Greuther Fürth are currently bottom of the table, having conceded a joint league-high 11 goals and scored just two. For just 6.0m, Zeefuik is a great one-week differential punt at the back.

Nico Giesselmann is currently the highest-scoring defender in Fantasy Bundesliga. Despite not getting a goal or an assist against Augsburg in Matchday 4, Giesselmann still managed 17 points, the highest across all defenders. His four goal attempts garnered him eight points, and he is currently averaging four shots-per-match this season. Dortmund have been poor at the back under Marco Rose and, for just 4.1m, Giesselmann is still a great option, even when Erling Haaland (17.4m) is going the other way.

For just 2.1m, Joe Scally already has 22 points this season and faces an Augsburg side 17th in the table, who are riddled with injuries and have scored just once in 2021/22. Scally is an attacking full-back who can continue to make a mockery of his price tag thanks to persistent injuries in the Gladbach defence.

MIDFIELDERS

Christopher Nkunku (14.2m), Lars Stindl (13.4m), Jamal Musiala (12.0m), Florian Wirtz (11.2m), Wooyeong Jeong (4.5m)

Christopher Nkunku finally came good on his underlying stats on Wednesday with his hat-trick in the 6-3 loss to Manchester City. Leipzig visit Köln looking for only their second win of the season and Nkunku looks set to be their key man. Both a creative hub and goalscoring threat, Nkunku is the most versatile and explosive option amongst the RBL attacking midfielders.

Jamal Musiala got a UEFA Champions League assist against Barcelona in midweek to add to his goal and assist against RBL last Saturday. The youngster looks to have nailed down a starting place in the Bayern team and could run riot against the shaky Bochum backline. He’s got an attacking contribution in his last three Bundesliga starts.

Florian Wirtz is another young German attacking midfielder in great form. The Bayer Leverkusen man has 27 points from his two Bundesliga starts this season and visits a Stuttgart side who’re struggling with injuries and have been very shaky at the back. He also got a goal in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening.

Wooyeong Jeong is the best budget midfield option in the game at the moment, starting as a striker for Christian Streich’s unbeaten Freiburg side. A visit to Mainz should give him a good opportunity to add to his brace from Matchday 3.

Lars Stindl was the highest-scoring midfielder last week and has an even better fixture this week as Gladbach visit Augsburg. He looked imperious as he grabbed a brace in Matchday 4, is on penalties and will have even more attacking influence after Jonas Hofmann (12.5m) was ruled out injured. 

FORWARDS 

Robert Lewandowski (18.1m), Erling Haaland (17.4m), Andrej Kramaric (14.7m)

Robert Lewandowski has now scored in 18 games in a row for Bayern and lines up against a questionable Bochum defence. He’s in red-hot form for Julian Nagelsmann’s side and is the best option in Fantasy Bundesliga this week without a shadow of a doubt.

Erling Haaland is another striker in unbelievable form. The Norwegian has five goals and three assists in the Bundesliga this season, averaging two goal contributions per game. Union Berlin’s defence hasn’t been as solid as it was last season and Dortmund’s number nine will surely take advantage of that.

Andrej Kramaric finishes off the Matchday 5 forward line. The Croatian is yet to score this season, despite taking 14 shots, but does have the most assists in the Bundesliga (four). Hoffenheim are a very attacking side and should have too much quality for the hosts in their visit to Arminia Bielefeld. 

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

288 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tomsk
    12 mins ago

    Is Bowen most likely to play as centre forward against Man Utd?
    Was going to leave him on bench otherwise. Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. nadman89
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      id think so , maybe yarmolenko too

      Open Controls
    2. Doylaz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes, he will start up top

      Open Controls
    3. Soto Ayam
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Usually does

      Open Controls
  2. nadman89
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    a) benrahma -> raph
    b) odegaard -> gray
    c) odegaard + benrahma -> gray + raph -4
    d) play benrahma and odegaard and save ft

    Open Controls
    1. Cholito
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      d

      Open Controls
    2. Soto Ayam
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  3. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Midfield too weak in this setup?

    Sanchez
    TAA Semedo Marcal
    Salah Raphinha Gray Gallagher
    Antonio Lukaku Ronaldo

    Foster Sissoko White Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. nadman89
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      gallagher has terrible fixtures , move semedo to ayling and galagher to sarr

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        He has perfectly fine fixtures after this gameweek.

        Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Honestly don't listen to this guy. Horrible advice getting a Leeds defender.

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Fine for now

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks fine but compromised hence the reason I decided against 3 big hitters.

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah mate i'm very tempted to leave out Ronaldo and improve the squad...Torres/GW/James etc. Risky but i'd probably only capt CR7 next week then Lukaku/Salah till gw14

        Open Controls
    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Inflexibility is the word.

      Where do you go from Gray and Gallagher? Think both are fine options short term and wouldn't worry about fixtures too much but very few swaps out unless you go double 4.5 in midfield and change to a defender.

      Open Controls
  4. tabby98
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Current Team:

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Ayling
    Salah, Mahrez, Benrahma, Raphinha, Sissoko
    Ronaldo, Toney

    Foster | Veltman, Tsimikas, Antonio*

    £0.3m ITB 1FT

    A) Hold
    B) Antonio —> Bamford
    C) Toney —> ASM
    D) Mahrez + Toney —> Gray/Torres + Bamford (-4)

    Or any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
  5. the vanisher
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    TAA and Bamford for Coufal and Toney (-4)

    yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yesh

      Open Controls
    2. SalahFingers
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely yes.

      Open Controls
    3. We Go Again
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Good moves

      Open Controls
  6. Crazy Train
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Current WC team.

    Sanchez
    TAA Matip Semedo James
    Salah Raphina Traore Gray
    Ronaldo Lukaku

    (4m Sissoko Omobami Scarlett)
    1m itb

    Decided to downgrade Pogba to Traore in this draft to enable a stronger defence (although not committed so can revert). Also enables Doucoure > Gray
    Liking Matip for the next 23 then an easy switch to Rudiger GW7

    Good to go or no?

    Open Controls
    1. We Go Again
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      There's a chance Matip won't play since he played UCL. Wouldn't be surprised if Konate starts with VVD at the weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        That would be a kick in the balls for sure

        Open Controls
        1. Crazy Train
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Upgrading Matip to Dias/Cancello is an option, but Chelsea away GW6 is putting me off

          Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Very similar to what I'm looking at. I'd just get Rudiger now

      Open Controls
  7. Jon Snow
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Doucoure or Gray?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Doucoure

      Open Controls
      1. Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Do you think so Miguel? I'm struggling to decide between the two

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I think long term his returns are more sustainable - but Gray has the air of Lingard from last year to him

          Open Controls
  8. The Knights Template
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Can’t believe so many are considering Ihenacho. Why?

    Open Controls
    1. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I don’t get it either but I imagine it’s because they looked maybe more fluid with him in the side against Napoli the other night

      Open Controls
  9. Henning
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Im Lost here.
    1 ft and 0.3 m in the bank
    Save ft or get rid of Toney?

    Sanchez Steel
    TAA Coufal Coady Christensen Livramento
    Sarr Jota Salah Torres Gray
    Antonio Ronaldo Toney

    Open Controls
  10. Yozzer
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best mid under 6.9 ?

    Was thinking Raph but already have Bamford and Ayling.

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Maybe Gray?

      Open Controls
    2. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maddison?

      Open Controls
    3. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
    4. Yozzer
      • 4 Years
      just now

      All good shouts thanks.

      Open Controls
  11. SalahFingers
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is Edouard a bad purchase? I know he played only 6 minutes, but surely scoring 2 goals will earn him a regular place. Any news on him?

    Open Controls
  12. sovietrockettes
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Cancelo Shaw Digne
    Salah(c) Jota Greenwood Traore Allan
    Ronaldo Jimenez

    Raya Tsimikas Lowton Antonio 0.0 ITB 0 FT

    GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks good to me.

      Open Controls
  13. LangerznMash
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Mane top of the xG charts this season. Why is nobody mentioning him as a captaincy pick?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
      1. LangerznMash
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Mane's output is the same as Salah's in last 3 and his xG is higher.
        He was rested against AC Milan while Salah showed signs of fatigue.

        Open Controls
    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not sure anyone here owns him, could be a shout if you do though

      Open Controls
    3. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Because he's the new Traore

      Open Controls
    4. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      joking aside, the Elliot overloading the right thing might have been one of the reasons he's having millions of shots - if they keep doing it with Hendo then he could be a great pick

      Open Controls
    5. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Have you seen him play? Instead of making the obvious pass that results in goal he ego shoots himself

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I can not believe how bad he is right now. I’m sure Langer is just having a laugh.

        Open Controls
  14. Kno
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    On a wc considering this 442, anything looking very dumb?

    Sa
    James cancelo trent semedo livra
    Salah jota greenwood docoure (4.5)
    Ronado bamf (4.5)

    Open Controls
    1. Hryszko
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's very defensively heavy, not saying there's anything wrong with that.. but would prefer personally either a 352/343.

      Open Controls
    2. Azurri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      It looks good. If you are ok with the wolves defensive double-up

      Open Controls
  15. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    How's she looking, good to go?

    Sanchez
    Trent - Rudiger - Marcal
    Salah (c) - Jota - Torres - Traore - Sissoko
    Bamford - Cr7

    Bench: Steele - Williams - Livramento - Antonio

    Open Controls
  16. cuppatea78
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Looking at doing Benrahma to Gray.

    Decent move or get someone else in?

    Open Controls
  17. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Any idea why there are two 12:30 kick offs next weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Music festival or something in Manchester

      Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      !Manchester United and Aston Villa's Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday, 25 September has been brought forward from a 15:00 BST kick-off to 12:30 BST.

      The time change has been requested by Trafford council because of a music concert taking place at Lancashire Cricket Club on the same day as the fixture.!

      Open Controls
  18. Krafty Werks
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Benrahma > Raphinha for a hit? Yay or nay? Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. WenzelK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Yay

      Open Controls
    2. Sensible Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ha

      I'm looking at Shaw + Benrama > Coady and Jota for a hit...

      Open Controls
    3. Sensible Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Depending on your team I say probably not. Seems very sideways for a hit....

      Open Controls
  19. WenzelK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Long term picks
    A) Jota and Torres
    B) Grealish and Saka ?

    Open Controls
    1. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A but be prepared for benchings along the way

      Open Controls
  20. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which one to lose first

    F.Torres or Benrahma?

    Open Controls
  21. Nespinha
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    1 FT, 2.5 ITB - Opinions appreciated

    Sanchez (Gunn)
    TAA, Digne, Cancelo, White (Livramento)
    Salah, Raphinha, Benrahma, Gray, Buendia
    Ronaldo, (António, Perica)

    A) Buendia --- Grealish

    B) Go for Lukaku next week (transfer out Digne, Buendia, António)

    Open Controls
  22. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Guys was set on Ben to raph for free, but coz of dcl injury I did dcl to bam free. Should I do ben to raph for a hit? I would like to ship Ben anyway. I can save the transfer next week and have 2ft when chel fix swings. What's your thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No way for a hit and double up not a good option unless Leeds turn up the heat.

      Open Controls
  23. zizoo10
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Dennis nailed in the Watford side? I know joao Pedro is the main striker and he’s in full training, but Dennis has the left spot nailed? Or is king, and someone else a chance on the left wing? OR should I avoid Dennis as a short term prospect altogether???

    Open Controls
  24. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    A or B ?

    A White
    B B Williams + 0.4

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.