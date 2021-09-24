191
Fantasy Bundesliga September 24

The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 6

191 Comments
The Bundesliga is back for its sixth Matchday of the 2021/22 season.

Bayern visit the other newly promoted side, Greuther Fürth, after battering VfL Bochum 7-0 last time out. There’s also a big clash between Borussia Dortmund and a hapless Borussia Mönchengladbach, while RB Leipzig visit Hertha Berlin.

For those playing the Fantasy Bundesliga game, this weekly piece selects whar we think are the best players for the forthcoming Matchday.

There’s a lack of quality budget options in the game at the moment, which means there’s no room for some big names like Leroy Sane and Filip Kostic.

GOALKEEPERS

Mark Flekken (6.6m), Philip Pentke (1.0m)

Freiburg are still unbeaten so far this season and should have enough quality to overcome an Augsburg side who’ve frustrated teams in their last two games. Mark Flekken has 19 saves and Freiburg have two clean sheets from their last five matches, whilst Augsburg have only scored twice in the league this season.

Philip Pentke is in as the 1.0m sub keeper once again.

DEFENDERS

Kevin Mbabu (11.2m), Raphael Guerreiro (14.8m), Nico Giesselman (4.2m), Alphonso Davies (14.0m), Christian Günter (11.7m)

Kevin Mbabu is the joint highest-scoring defender in the game and managed 17 points last time out despite not registering a goal, assist or clean sheet. In fact, he’s got to his position as the highest-scoring defender without a goal or an assist all season and has only collected two clean sheets. Mbabu managed six points for passes to a shot plus six points for duels won in the draw against Frankfurt, and Wolfsburg’s upcoming visit to a Hoffenheim side without a goal in their last two games is a good place to continue his great form.

Nico Giesselmann is the other highest-scoring defender in the game but costs 7.0m less than Mbabu. The Union Berlin wing-back has been a revelation so far this season, with two goals and an assist in his last four games. He has also collected a 17-point haul without a goal, assist or clean sheet and now faces a winless Arminia Bielefeld side. For his price, Giesselmann is as close to essential as it comes.

Raphael Guerreiro has three successive double-digit returns and has scored in his last two outings for Dortmund. He’s on a lot of set pieces and has great attacking threat, while Dortmund face a Gladbach side who lost 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen and really can’t seem to get it right at either end under Adi Hütter.

Alphonso Davies disappointed owners after being replaced at half-time against Bochum but should be fresh to wreak havoc on bottom-placed Fürth on Friday evening. The Canadian has been brilliant under Julian Nagelsmann, with three double-digit hauls and two assists. Although expensive, he is perhaps the best defensive captaincy option this week.

Christian Günter is another defender with a trio of consecutive double-digit hauls and hosts an Augsburg side who’ve only scored twice in 2021/22. He’s Freiburg’s main creator and regularly picks up points for won duels.

MIDFIELDERS

Florian Wirtz (11.6m), Joshua Kimmich (16.3m), Christopher Nkunku (14.5m), Wooyeong Jeong (4.5m), Gerrit Holtmann (5.2m)

Florian Wirtz is in quite ridiculous form. He’s registered a goal and an assist in each of his last three league games – his only starts in the Bundesliga this season. Although Bayer have tough opposition in high-flying Mainz, you can’t ignore a player like Wirtz when he’s in this sort of form.

If only Leroy Sane was a midfielder. Joshua Kimmich got his first Bundesliga brace against Bochum and was all over the pitch for them, as well as on a lot of set-pieces. He has 34 points in his last two games and is the game’s highest-scoring midfielder. Fürth are rooted to the bottom of the table and have the joint-worst defence in the league too.

Leipzig face a Hertha Berlin side who have managed to beat both promoted teams over their last two games but shouldn’t be a match for Jesse Marsch’s men. Whilst Leipzig have underperformed so far this season, Christopher Nkunku has recorded 15 and 12 points in their easier games against Stuttgart and Köln, with six points for goal attempts in both games. He’s high on confidence after his Champions League hat-trick and this is a great opportunity for him to get a huge Bundesliga haul.

Wooyeong Jeong missed out for Freiburg last weekend but should return ahead of their game against Augsburg. If he starts, he’s the best option at his price point. Amongst a very poor-quality batch of budget midfielders, Jeong has the virtue of playing out-of-position in a solid side.

Gerrit Holtmann provides Bochum’s best attacking hope after Simon Zoller’s (£7.5m) ACL injury. Although a pretty poor finisher, Holtmann’s dribbling and speed help him get into great attacking positions, and he’s got a chance of a good score against a Stuttgart side without a win since the opening day of the season.

FORWARDS

Erling Haaland (17.8m), Robert Lewandowski (18.1m), Omar Marmoush (3.5m)

Do Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski need an explanation at this point? They both have seven Bundesliga goals in five games, lead the league in shots and play for the two strongest teams. Lewandowski disappointed owners by only scoring once against Bochum, but will have plenty of opportunities to make up for it against Fürth. Haaland is in scarily good form and is up against a Gladbach side who’ve been terrible at the back.

Omar Marmoush is currently the best budget forward option and has been great since his late move to Stuttgart. He scored against Frankfurt and has 23 points from two games. A Bochum side who’ve just lost 7-0 will provide a great opportunity for Marmoush to continue his good start for Pellegrino Matarazzo’s men.

