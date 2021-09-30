Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 7

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Forget green arrows, bragging rights and a small increase in team value – you could be £10,000 richer by the time Gameweek 7 has finished!

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

And best of all, it won’t cost you a penny to be in with a chance of landing the huge cash windfall or any of the prizes.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 7 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money.

Chelsea v Southampton

Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Brentford

Liverpool v Manchester City

Ourselves and El Statto have selected our own picks for Gameweek 7, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday October 2.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 7 PICKS

Whilst the 10.5 target of Romelu Lukaku requires more than two attacking returns and rotation risks abound elsewhere at Chelsea, at least Antonio Rudiger should (we repeat, should) be a more secure starter who will expect a clean sheet at a bare minimum against a Southampton side that is goalless in their last three matches.

Despite invoking a lack of trust among the Fantasy community during his two seasons as Brighton, could the form of Neal Maupay finally stick? He has netted four times so far this season, while he has a promising record of two goals from two league starts against Arsenal.

Ollie Watkins is yet to score or assist this season but has played all 270 minutes since Dean Smith switched to a wing-back system that enables both he and Danny Ings to start up front. He has far fewer minutes than Ings, yet outnumbers him ten shots to six, eight of which were on target. Facing a Tottenham Hotspur side in disarray will not intimidate him.

Vitaly Janelt bagged a goal during last Saturday’s 3-3 thriller against Liverpool and is a bit of a gamble to out-perform his 5.5 target at West Ham. He’s remarkably had more ‘big chances’ than Ivan Toney this season and is joint-top among Bees players for chances created, too.

Manchester City breezed to a clean sheet against the European champions last weekend, racking up a fifth successive league shut-out in the process. So what price on another win-to-nil at Anfield? All of City’s defenders will require at least an attacking return to beat their points targets, and Aymeric Laporte – who has racked up as many shots in the box as Jack Grealish and Ferran Torres this season – is as good a bet as any to achieve that.

EL STATTO’S GAMEWEEK 7 PICKS

Away to Chelsea, the Saints are defensively stronger and limited Man City to just one shot on target during their 0-0 stalemate. So can they repeat this again? His target score is the lowest from the defensive picks but, with Stephens injured, Jan Bednarek will start.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a much improved performance against Spurs and, with the pace and creativity in Arsenal’s three supporting midfielders, could it be that they have turned the corner?

Still settling in at Aston Villa, Danny Ings is their main man now that Jack Grealish has left. Spurs were awful in the north London derby whereas Ings is a forward who doesn’t need lots of chances to score and I could see him adding to the pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo this weekend.

After an indifferent start, I think Ivan Toney showed what he is all about against Liverpool. Brentford and West Ham are two teams who like to play and attack, so I’m hopeful there will be plenty of chances.

Gabriel Jesus should play in the big game against Liverpool. Both will go for the win rather than settle for a draw, with Man City wanting to bounce back after a midweek defeat. If Jesus starts with Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish supporting, I wouldn’t rule out a goal for the Brazilian.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

#ad 18+

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT