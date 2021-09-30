703
Fantasy5 September 30

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 7

703 Comments
Forget green arrows, bragging rights and a small increase in team value – you could be £10,000 richer by the time Gameweek 7 has finished!

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

And best of all, it won’t cost you a penny to be in with a chance of landing the huge cash windfall or any of the prizes.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

Image

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 7 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money.

  • Chelsea v Southampton
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
  • West Ham United v Brentford
  • Liverpool v Manchester City

Ourselves and El Statto have selected our own picks for Gameweek 7, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday October 2.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 7 PICKS

Whilst the 10.5 target of Romelu Lukaku requires more than two attacking returns and rotation risks abound elsewhere at Chelsea, at least Antonio Rudiger should (we repeat, should) be a more secure starter who will expect a clean sheet at a bare minimum against a Southampton side that is goalless in their last three matches.

Despite invoking a lack of trust among the Fantasy community during his two seasons as Brighton, could the form of Neal Maupay finally stick? He has netted four times so far this season, while he has a promising record of two goals from two league starts against Arsenal.

Ollie Watkins is yet to score or assist this season but has played all 270 minutes since Dean Smith switched to a wing-back system that enables both he and Danny Ings to start up front. He has far fewer minutes than Ings, yet outnumbers him ten shots to six, eight of which were on target. Facing a Tottenham Hotspur side in disarray will not intimidate him.

Vitaly Janelt bagged a goal during last Saturday’s 3-3 thriller against Liverpool and is a bit of a gamble to out-perform his 5.5 target at West Ham. He’s remarkably had more ‘big chances’ than Ivan Toney this season and is joint-top among Bees players for chances created, too.

Manchester City breezed to a clean sheet against the European champions last weekend, racking up a fifth successive league shut-out in the process. So what price on another win-to-nil at Anfield? All of City’s defenders will require at least an attacking return to beat their points targets, and Aymeric Laporte – who has racked up as many shots in the box as Jack Grealish and Ferran Torres this season – is as good a bet as any to achieve that.

EL STATTO’S GAMEWEEK 7 PICKS

Away to Chelsea, the Saints are defensively stronger and limited Man City to just one shot on target during their 0-0 stalemate. So can they repeat this again? His target score is the lowest from the defensive picks but, with Stephens injured, Jan Bednarek will start.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a much improved performance against Spurs and, with the pace and creativity in Arsenal’s three supporting midfielders, could it be that they have turned the corner?

Still settling in at Aston Villa, Danny Ings is their main man now that Jack Grealish has left. Spurs were awful in the north London derby whereas Ings is a forward who doesn’t need lots of chances to score and I could see him adding to the pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo this weekend.

After an indifferent start, I think Ivan Toney showed what he is all about against Liverpool. Brentford and West Ham are two teams who like to play and attack, so I’m hopeful there will be plenty of chances.

Gabriel Jesus should play in the big game against Liverpool. Both will go for the win rather than settle for a draw, with Man City wanting to bounce back after a midweek defeat. If Jesus starts with Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish supporting, I wouldn’t rule out a goal for the Brazilian.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Image

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

703 Comments
  HIAFL (Howe to Train your D…
    • 4 Years
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Sa
    Omoba Rudiger Semedo
    Salah Jota Traore Gallagher
    Lukaku Antonio Bamford*

    Steele Sissoko Livramento Taa*

    1ft 2.1 itb

    Looking at omoba + jota + bamford to Azpi + Raphinha + Toney for a -8. Then will have enough cash for Semedo to Cancelo and Traore to Saka in the upcoming weeks.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  2. No Kane No Gain
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Sold Reece for Alonso early this week...fuming is an understatement

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      What was the benefit of making early transfer?

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        0.1m

        Open Controls
    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Plenty more like you I presume. Huge news if he's available.

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      No Reece No Peace!

      Open Controls
    4. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      Whats the latest news??

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Just seen

        Open Controls
  3. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Best two chelsea defenders?

    Open Controls
    1. CR7 is Home
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      James and Rudiger coz I ve got them 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      James Rudiger

      Open Controls
    3. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Rudiger and Alonso imo.

      I think the last game Chilwell started was the Champion's League Final. Surely can't be fit to start games yet. Left out of the England squad.

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Tell a lie. He started the EFL game against Villa. Maybe he's further along than I thought...

        Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rudiger and Alonso.

      Open Controls
  4. Alisson WondHaaland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    What do we think of Jota? I thought he was a must sell but watching blackbox last night has changed my opinion a bit. I think he could be one to hold despite Firmino's return and although he wont get 90 mins every week, theres a good chance that Mane, Jota and Firmino rotate and also Klopp could opt for a front 4. Also theres always the chance one of Firmino Salah or Mane get injured next week or during the IB. At 7.7, he's a bargain for the numbers he puts up so until we see him getting dropped, I think theres no harm in keeping him.

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Haven't seen Blackbox yet. I have Jota and Greenwood and prefer holding Jota.

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Pies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      I'm thinking of keeping him for now as well, but mainly because I've got too many other fires to put out! He might be benched this week, but it's Man City anyway so not the end of the world. If he then starts vs Watford he's got a good chance of decent points. As you say anything could happen over the IB. Firmino injury could return. Only problem is his price is about to drop by the looks of it.

      Open Controls
  5. Pukki Pies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    38 mins ago

    Will Tuchel give another press conference before the weekend, or is last nights as much information as we're going to get? Interested in this Reece James news!

    Open Controls
    1. focaccia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      What Reece James news?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        In the Eng squad.

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Pies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 mins ago

        13 mins ago

        Gareth Southgate after naming Reece James, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw in his squad: "Our understanding is that Mason and Reece have a good chance for the weekend, we'll have to track that. I think Luke's was more of an illness."

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Last 4 weeks 1, 0, 0, 1 I’m out

      Open Controls
    3. Diamondgeezer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Reece is in the England squad. Surely he would not be picked if he is injured.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Managing pain is never easy

        Open Controls
  6. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    With TAA & Williams out I have 12.6 M itb I can get Canselo and Alonso for example

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Big guns

      Open Controls
  7. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Feel like i'm almost there with this WC draft... would love some feedback:

    Ramsdale
    Chalobah - TAA - Cancelo - Rudiger
    Raphinha - Sarr - Salah - Smith Rowe
    Antonio - Lukaku

    subs: Foster - Toney - Gallagher - Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Stopped at Chalobah, punt too far?

      Open Controls
      1. focaccia
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        OK replace him with Christensen...

        Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 mins ago

      Ronaldo will hurt you.

      Start again

      Open Controls
      1. focaccia
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        no rapists in my team thanks

        Open Controls
        1. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Are you still hurt from when you had Adam Johnson captain??

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.