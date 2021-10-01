FPL Gameweek 7 Scout Picks built on Chelsea triple-up

There’s not a Liverpool or Manchester City player in sight in our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Picks for Gameweek 7.

A Chelsea triple-up instead forms the spine of the side this week, with eight other teams represented in the remaining spots.

After Sam, Az, Neale and Tom submitted their Scout Squad selections earlier this week, we have chosen our best players ahead of tomorrow’s 11:00 BST deadline.

We line up in a 3-4-3 formation and come in at £81.9m, well under our £83.0m budget.

GOALKEEPER

With 17 clean sheets in 25 Premier League matches since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January, Edouard Mendy (£6.0m) is the first of two Chelsea backline options in this week’s Scout Picks. The Blues’ stopper has kept three clean sheets in five games so far this season, and is the fourth-highest scoring goalkeeper in FPL despite missing a week. His numbers are impressive, too, given that his 3.45 saves per 90 minutes ranks fifth – only behind Karl Darlow (£4.5m), Illan Meslier (£5.0m), Ben Foster (£4.0m) and Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) – while his 5.5 minutes-per-baseline-bonus (BBPS) is also encouraging, and suggests that he could be in the mix when Chelsea do keep a clean sheet. Against a Southampton side that is goalless in three matches, Mendy’s inclusion makes a lot of sense.

Only those with a Fantasy Football Scout account can read this piece in full but you can pick up yours for free via this link.

