Bissouma absent again as Brighton and Arsenal keep changes to a minimum

Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal is the sixth and final Premier League match to take place today.

Kick-off at a sodden Amex Stadium is at 17:30 BST.

These are two of the better Premier League defences based on the evidence of the second half of last season and the beginning of the current campaign, if we’re to conveniently ignore Arsenal’s wobble when hit by injury and illness in August.

Only Manchester City have allowed fewer big chances than Mikel Arteta’s side from Gameweeks 4-6, with two clean sheets arriving for the Gunners in that time.

Just three teams have allowed fewer of these Opta-defined gilt-edged opportunities than Albion over the whole of 2021/22, meanwhile.

Most of the FPL interest is in the two sides’ defences, with Robert Sanchez (£4.6m), Shane Duffy (£4.3m) and Ben White (£4.4m) all boasting double-digit FPL ownerships.

As of this week, Bukayo Saka (£6.3m) can say likewise – he now sits in 10.8% of FPL squads after his Gameweek 6 haul.

All four of those players start tonight and it’s all quiet on the team news front, with just one change apiece.

Both alterations are enforced, too, with the injured Danny Welbeck (£6.0m) and Granit Xhaka (£4.9m) replaced by Jakub Moder (£4.5m) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (£4.9m) respectively.

Yves Bissouma (£4.6m) misses out again.

GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Maupay, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Duffy, Burn, Veltman

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Connolly, Mac Allister, March, Locadia, Roberts, Richards, Sarmiento.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe, Aubameyang, Tomiyasu, Lokonga

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Elneny, Martinelli.

