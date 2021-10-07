FPL Gameweek 8: The key player and team statistics

Our Big Numbers piece looks at the key player and team statistics ahead of the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

We’ve again run down the stand-out figures in every position for this article, as well as looking at the strengths and weaknesses of various clubs.

These stats all come from our Premium Members’ Area and only subscribers can read the full article; those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading, as well as see a list of the benefits that Membership brings, can do so by clicking here.

90% of the shots faced on target by Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m) have been saved, which is the best save percentage of any goalkeeper with over one appearance. Arsenal have kept three clean sheets from the four games since Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.6m) were handed debuts, alongside the return from injuries of Ben White (£4.4m) and Gabriel (£5.0m).

13 goal attempts from bargain centre-back Shane Duffy (£4.3m). The Brighton man dominates set-piece threat stats, with more shots than any other defender. He has scored once and gained an assist for winning a penalty against Leicester City. His rate of 48.5 minutes-per-chance only falls behind Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Aymeric Laporte (£5.5m) of those defenders with substantial minutes.

10 touches in the opposition area from Matty Cash (£5.1m) since Aston Villa’s switch to a wing-back system. Cash has been allowed more attacking freedom over the past three Gameweeks, also coming second amongst defenders for shots (five). His goal and clean sheet against Everton returned 15 points.

217 touches in the attacking third recorded by Luke Shaw (£5.4m), the most by any defender. Despite falling in price and losing over 1.6 million owners, he ranks ahead of Joao Cancelo (£6.2m) and Alexander-Arnold. Additionally, he has the second-most successful passes in this portion of the pitch (108) for a defender and is third for chances created (18).

