Big Numbers October 7

FPL Gameweek 8: The key player and team statistics

283 Comments
Our Big Numbers piece looks at the key player and team statistics ahead of the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

We’ve again run down the stand-out figures in every position for this article, as well as looking at the strengths and weaknesses of various clubs.

These stats all come from our Premium Members’ Area and only subscribers can read the full article; those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading, as well as see a list of the benefits that Membership brings, can do so by clicking here.

90% of the shots faced on target by Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m) have been saved, which is the best save percentage of any goalkeeper with over one appearance. Arsenal have kept three clean sheets from the four games since Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.6m) were handed debuts, alongside the return from injuries of Ben White (£4.4m) and Gabriel (£5.0m).

13 goal attempts from bargain centre-back Shane Duffy (£4.3m). The Brighton man dominates set-piece threat stats, with more shots than any other defender. He has scored once and gained an assist for winning a penalty against Leicester City. His rate of 48.5 minutes-per-chance only falls behind Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) and Aymeric Laporte (£5.5m) of those defenders with substantial minutes.

10 touches in the opposition area from Matty Cash (£5.1m) since Aston Villa’s switch to a wing-back system. Cash has been allowed more attacking freedom over the past three Gameweeks, also coming second amongst defenders for shots (five). His goal and clean sheet against Everton returned 15 points.

217 touches in the attacking third recorded by Luke Shaw (£5.4m), the most by any defender. Despite falling in price and losing over 1.6 million owners, he ranks ahead of Joao Cancelo (£6.2m) and Alexander-Arnold. Additionally, he has the second-most successful passes in this portion of the pitch (108) for a defender and is third for chances created (18).

FPLMarc88

283 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mr Bird
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Is TAA really worth 1.5m more than the likes of Diaz, Cancelo and Azpi in the long term?

    The flexibility gained on WC is hard to pass up.

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      In Liverpool's last normal season, Trent produced NINETEEN attacking returns. That's one every other game. Attacking return + CS for Trent is pretty much guaranteed 3 baps too.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Bird
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        I know…

        I’m drafting WC’s and the team just looks so much more balanced without him. You’re probably right though. He’s as close to essential as they come.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          If you can't make a balanced squad with Trent, then you've Threemiumed. The problem lies there.

          Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Probably worth it over Dias and Azpi but value wise Cancelo for me is better.

      Open Controls
    4. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      There is a very good reason why he is £7.5m and £1.5m more than those other defenders.

      Open Controls
  2. Cheeky Onion
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    1FT, 1.9m ITB, still have WC (no plans to use it)

    Current Squad:
    Sanchez
    TAA - Rudi - *Reguilon* - Veltman
    Salah - Raph - *Benrhama* - Sarr
    *Ronaldo* - Antonio

    Foster - Toney - *Tsim* - Brownhill

    Desired Squad:
    Sanchez
    TAA - Rudi - Cancelo - Dias
    Salah - Raph - Doucoure - Sarr
    Lukaku - Antonio

    Foster - Toney - Veltman - Brownhill

    What's the best way to get there while ensuring I have 11 playing this week incase TAA and Raph out?

    A) Benrhama + Tsim > Doucoure/Townsend/Grey + Cancelo (-4)

    B) Roll FT if TAA confirmed fit. Reguilon + Tsim + Benrhama > Cancelo + Dias + fodder next week (-4)

    C) Other

    Open Controls
  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    https://www.twitter.com/FFScout/status/1446090519902367747

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      International players from Argentina and Brazil won’t feature GW 8

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      They won't return early. Doesn't necessarily mean they won't feature.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        Brazil have a game in the early hours of Fri morning UK time. They may not even be back by Saturday, let alone play.

        Open Controls
  4. Oliver Tockman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    I’m worried that Grealish is due a benching. Anyone else?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Every City player is due a benching.

      In my case, as a Torres owner, that has already come. As night follows day yours will surely follow. Its just a case of when.

      Open Controls
  5. Liberate HK - antichinazi
    • 3 Years
    55 mins ago

    I stll think Raph would start if he had no or very little game time in the 3rd game of Brazil. Mindful that he was called up to Brazil for the 1st time

    Open Controls
    1. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm keeping but will probably bench on this basis. Even if he starts, he'll be knackered and Southampton aren't pushovers. Will probs play Livra instead.

      Open Controls
  6. dshv
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Come on guys can’t decide..

    1. Son
    2. Grealish/foden with cash ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      It depends how you use the additional cash

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    3. pundit of punts
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Both

      Open Controls
  7. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Unsure which combo to go with out of foden/son/cancelo on Wc.

    Ramsdale
    Taa-Rudiger-____-White-(Livramemto)
    Salah-____-____-Mbuemo-_____
    Lukaku-Antonio-Armstrong

    Which one please

    A) cancelo-Foden-Raphinha-(ESR)
    B) (Manquillo) - Foden - Son -(Luiz)
    C) cancelo-Son-ESR-(Luiz)

    Open Controls
    1. dshv
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Think son is the answer

      Open Controls
  8. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    31 mins ago

    Looking at getting rid of Jota and Benrahma which two would be good replacements?

    A. Doucouré
    B. Saka
    C. Mbeumo
    D. Townsend
    E. ESR

    Suggestions please?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  9. Tepid Turtle
    31 mins ago

    Hey folks,

    Current WC setup:
    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA Cancelo Rudi Dias (Livra)
    Salah Raph Saka (Townsend Luiz)
    Antonio Jimenez Lukaku

    But wondering about these changes:
    A) Dias Saka > Duffy, Foden
    B) Dias Saka Jimenez > Duffy, Son, Hwang

    Better off with those safe(ish) City def points or basking in the excitement of having Son?

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Son is 10m, on a mid-table team with a defensive manager, not on pens, and you probably aren't going to captain him.

      Stick with original.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Son is also a 200 pt a season player, on set pieces, super nailed and is one of the highest xG overperformers in the league. He's one of the most reliable points you can get in FPL.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          This is a headache. If I sell Sarr for Son, I've got nothing left over to improve the rest of the squad over the next few weeks. But the other options are all City - Grealish, Foden, Torres.

          Caught in a trap...

          Open Controls
  10. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Which option sounds best?

    1) Ronaldo, Townsend/ESR/Mount, Sarr, Duffy
    2) Ronaldo, Townsend, Foden, Duffy -4
    3) Kaku, Foden, Sarr, Duffy -4

    Open Controls
    1. Champione
      • 6 Years
      just now

      3

      Open Controls
  11. Willesden Mariner
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Am I over-thinking?

    The obvious move is:

    A) CR7 to Lukaku

    OR

    B) Ayling to Walker (can't afford Dias/Cancelo)

    OR

    C) Hold transfer and in GW9: 2FT Lukaku and Dias/Cancelo come in.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd consider taking that -4 this week. These are players you'll want fairly long term. It also opens the door to other moves later with your FTs.

      Open Controls
      1. Champione
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. Willesden Mariner
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I still have my wild card, but not keen to use it yet. Cautious about taking a hit, but it would set me up for the next 4 to 6 weeks.

        Open Controls
  12. Champione
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Son + Jimenez
    B) Son + Antonio
    C) Foden + Vardy
    D) Foden + Antonio/Jimenez + cash

    Open Controls
  13. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    If TAA is out, anyone want to talk me off this cliff?

    Ramsdale Foster
    Cancelo Rudiger Laporte Duffy Livramento
    Salah KdB Raphinha Townsend Brownhill
    Lukaku Antonio Toney

    KdB for a few weeks before switching to Son is very tempting.

    Open Controls

