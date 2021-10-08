The FPL players we’ll be scouting over the international break

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, this international break gives us some respite to take stock of our teams and/or to hit the Wildcard button.

In both cases, it is a great opportunity to scout potential new signings.

We asked our FFS International contributors who they are monitoring during this international window.

Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) has finally put to bed the ghosts of last season’s injury, with returns in each of the last two Gameweeks. While we may have missed some incredible fixtures, there are still some good ones on the horizon. Jimenez’s first Mexico call-up since that head injury will send him halfway across the world and into the cauldron of three Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, meaning he should be watched carefully by FPL managers over the international break. Given Chelsea’s upcoming fixture run, if we can be assured of who will be starting at left wing-back, then there are significant points to be had. All eyes will therefore be on Marcos Alonso’s (£6.0m) recall to the Spanish national team and Ben Chilwell’s (£5.6m) late call-up to the England squad. If either should fail to return at full fitness, then the other will surely come into our consideration. If either of them really shines on international duty, it might just tip the Chelsea scales in their favour. FPL Talking Points

We will be monitoring minutes of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) during the international break as the Belgian is about to come back into the premium discussion. In the last couple of Gameweeks, his involvment in playmaking has been exceptional but has been lacking in goal attempts. The international windown will be another gauge of whether he is about to revert to the FPL points machine that we love or whether we have to wait longer to see this again. We will also be monitoring Kelechi Iheanacho‘s (£7.0m) two games with Nigeria. It’s hard to understand why Brendan Rodgers has not capitalised on Ihenacho’s red-hot form from last season at the start of this new campaign but something has got to change for the Foxes as eight points in seven games is far from their usual standards. Iheanacho grabbed the opportunity given to him with a goal at Selhust Park in Gameweek 7 and his time might have come back again. FPL Froggies

One player I’m keeping a close eye on during the international break, or should I say on his game-time during the World Cup qualifiers, is Phil Foden (£7.9m). Foden has had the best xG and xGI of all of the City midfielders over the last two Gameweeks and his performance against Liverpool has put him firmly back on the radar. With Man City hosting Burnley after the international break, I definitely want an attacking asset from Pep Guardiola’s squad so will be monitoring Foden’s exploits with England carefully. Someone else I’m monitoring over this international break is Ben Chilwell (£5.6m), who got a late-minute call-up in place of his Chelsea teammate, Reece James (£5.5m), who failed to recover from a recent injury. As a current Marcus Alonso (£6.0m) owner, I’m carefully monitoring the Englishman’s minutes and performances in the upcoming England matches as the two are now in direct competition for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI. FPL Rabbi

Both Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) and Marcos Alonso (£6.0m) are on my watchlist over international break. I’m looking to buy a Chelsea defender ahead of the next Gameweek to captialise on Chelsea’s run of fixtures. With Reece James‘s (£5.6m) injury, I would like to see how the Chelsea left wing-backs will get on during their international fixtures. This season, the Pep roulette has settled down defensively and João Cancelo (£6.2m) has become an ever-present. With good fixtures upcoming for Manchester City, increased solidity at the back and with Cancelo third among FPL defenders for expected goal involvement (xGI), he seems a great pick. My only concern for his minutes will be when Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.3m) is available but Cancelo has become one of the key defenders at Man City and I can’t see that changing. I am carefully monitoring his performances and minutes with Portugal ahead of transferring him in. Mahmoud Diaa

This international break is a great time to try and find an answer to the Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) v Marcus Alonso (£6.0m) debate. Both of them offer high-scoring options if we can figure out who will start for Chelsea; their international minutes and performances might give us an insight in to Tuchel’s plans for Chelsea’s nice fixture run. Son Heung-min (£10.0m) has a great fixture in Gameweek 8 against Newcastle, who have one of the worst defensive records in the league at present. I am closely watching his minutes and performances with South Korea over the international break and hoping that doesn’t pick up an injury, as he could be a great differential punt in the upcoming Gameweek. Football Chatbox

