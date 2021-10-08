233
FFS International October 8

The FPL players we’ll be scouting over the international break

233 Comments
Share

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, this international break gives us some respite to take stock of our teams and/or to hit the Wildcard button.

In both cases, it is a great opportunity to scout potential new signings.

We asked our FFS International contributors who they are monitoring during this international window.

Jimenez ends goal drought as Arsenal claim convincing north London derby win 10

Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) has finally put to bed the ghosts of last season’s injury, with returns in each of the last two Gameweeks. While we may have missed some incredible fixtures, there are still some good ones on the horizon. Jimenez’s first Mexico call-up since that head injury will send him halfway across the world and into the cauldron of three Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, meaning he should be watched carefully by FPL managers over the international break.

Given Chelsea’s upcoming fixture run, if we can be assured of who will be starting at left wing-back, then there are significant points to be had. All eyes will therefore be on Marcos Alonso’s (£6.0m) recall to the Spanish national team and Ben Chilwell’s (£5.6m) late call-up to the England squad. If either should fail to return at full fitness, then the other will surely come into our consideration. If either of them really shines on international duty, it might just tip the Chelsea scales in their favour.

FPL Talking Points
Spot the Differential – Gameweek 2

We will be monitoring minutes of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) during the international break as the Belgian is about to come back into the premium discussion. In the last couple of Gameweeks, his involvment in playmaking has been exceptional but has been lacking in goal attempts. The international windown will be another gauge of whether he is about to revert to the FPL points machine that we love or whether we have to wait longer to see this again.

We will also be monitoring Kelechi Iheanacho‘s (£7.0m) two games with Nigeria. It’s hard to understand why Brendan Rodgers has not capitalised on Ihenacho’s red-hot form from last season at the start of this new campaign but something has got to change for the Foxes as eight points in seven games is far from their usual standards. Iheanacho grabbed the opportunity given to him with a goal at Selhust Park in Gameweek 7 and his time might have come back again.  

FPL Froggies
Scout Notes - LIVMCI 2

One player I’m keeping a close eye on during the international break, or should I say on his game-time during the World Cup qualifiers, is Phil Foden (£7.9m). Foden has had the best xG and xGI of all of the City midfielders over the last two Gameweeks and his performance against Liverpool has put him firmly back on the radar. With Man City hosting Burnley after the international break, I definitely want an attacking asset from Pep Guardiola’s squad so will be monitoring Foden’s exploits with England carefully.

Someone else I’m monitoring over this international break is Ben Chilwell (£5.6m), who got a late-minute call-up in place of his Chelsea teammate, Reece James (£5.5m), who failed to recover from a recent injury. As a current Marcus Alonso (£6.0m) owner, I’m carefully monitoring the Englishman’s minutes and performances in the upcoming England matches as the two are now in direct competition for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

FPL Rabbi
Sarr underlines differential potential as Chelsea earn another clean sheet 9

Both Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) and Marcos Alonso (£6.0m) are on my watchlist over international break. I’m looking to buy a Chelsea defender ahead of the next Gameweek to captialise on Chelsea’s run of fixtures. With Reece James‘s (£5.6m) injury, I would like to see how the Chelsea left wing-backs will get on during their international fixtures. 

This season, the Pep roulette has settled down defensively and João Cancelo (£6.2m) has become an ever-present. With good fixtures upcoming for Manchester City, increased solidity at the back and with Cancelo third among FPL defenders for expected goal involvement (xGI), he seems a great pick. My only concern for his minutes will be when Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.3m) is available but Cancelo has become one of the key defenders at Man City and I can’t see that changing. I am carefully monitoring his performances and minutes with Portugal ahead of transferring him in.

Mahmoud Diaa
Son keeps up fine form as Watkins and Iheanacho enter FPL conversation

This international break is a great time to try and find an answer to the Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) v Marcus Alonso (£6.0m) debate. Both of them offer high-scoring options if we can figure out who will start for Chelsea; their international minutes and performances might give us an insight in to Tuchel’s plans for Chelsea’s nice fixture run.

Son Heung-min (£10.0m) has a great fixture in Gameweek 8 against Newcastle, who have one of the worst defensive records in the league at present. I am closely watching his minutes and performances with South Korea over the international break and hoping that doesn’t pick up an injury, as he could be a great differential punt in the upcoming Gameweek.

Football Chatbox

READ MORE:

Which FPL players are on international duty and who could miss Gameweek 8?

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

233 Comments Post a Comment
  1. james 101
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    GTG?

    Sanchez

    Rudi Tierney Cancelo

    Salah(c) Benrahma Doucoure Kovacic

    Lukaku(vc) Ronaldo Antonio

    (Steele Liva Allan Williams)

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      No FTs. Nearly a mil in the bank.

      Open Controls
    2. Pegboy
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      With no FTs there is nothing worth a hit. That midfield needs attention soon though.

      Open Controls
  2. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    I've activated the Free Hit button so no going back now!

    Any ideas on best City options vs Burnley? Will wait til closer to the deadline for up to date team news etc.

    Currently one 3 from each Liv, City, Spurs, Brighton and Martinez GK

    Squad that I will return to in GW9 is:
    Sanchez, Steele
    TAA, Rudiger, Alonso, Cancelo, Livramento
    Salah, Greenwood, Sarr, Harrison, Brownhill
    Toney, Antonio, Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      The ones that aren't too tired after the internationals.

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sánchez | Foster
      Liverpool Cancelo Dias Duffy Cucurella/Tierney
      Salah Mané Son Foden | D.Luiz
      Antonio | 4.5 4.5

      Possible?

      Open Controls
      1. Tic Tacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Thanks, that looks like a good squad with some nice differentials. I'm thinking of getting in VVD/Matip as Watford have not been great defending set pieces.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          The Liverpool defence slot depends on your team value. I put it that way because everything else can fall into place around it. Prefer VVD to Matip, if you can afford, because Gomez keeps lurking

          I'll be looking out for your returns this game week. Good luck! 🙂

          Open Controls
  3. King Kohli
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Looking for opinions on a couple of spots for my WC.

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo ____ ____ Livramento
    Salah Son Raphinha Mbeumo Brownhill
    Lukaku ____ Toney

    A. Chilwell/Rudi + White + Antonio
    B. Dias + Chilwell + Toney

    Open Controls
    1. King Kohli
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      *Toney in my squad should be Hwang

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      A gives my team structure and makes picking an XI easy enough with fixtures as the guide, so that's what I prefer here

      Open Controls
    5. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Like the players from B, but structure from A ..would suggest going with B and downgrading Hwang to a 4.4

      Open Controls
    6. JakeTheRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      You already have Toney in your team so not sure how you're going to do B as that'd mean two Toney's.

      I'd go for A, with Rudiger.

      Open Controls
      1. JakeTheRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Just saw the Hwang comment. I'd still go for A.

        Open Controls
    7. King Kohli
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
  4. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    32 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Trent christensen rudiger
    Salah sarr benrahma raphinha
    Antonio Ronaldo jimenez

    1ft. 2.2 in the bank.

    What to change?

    Open Controls
    1. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Depends on your bench if TAA and Raphinha don't play

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Good enough to save FT as long as you have backup for Raphinha and Christensen.

      Get rid of Sarr in upcoming weeks..

      Open Controls
  5. Joey Tribbiani
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Is Zaha worth 1.2 more than Gallagher?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Prefer neither, as things stand. Just not creating enough for me atm, even in the good fixtures. Same with Arsenal

      Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      21 mins ago

      Cpl is not a good team for fpl perspective

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    4. *Bojack*
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      He's not justifying it at the moment that's for sure.

      I own Gallagher but there's better picks IMO - Gray, Townsend and in particular, Mbeumo.

      I'd prefer to stretch to Mount than get Zaha.

      Open Controls
  6. Stoichkov#8
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Any Norwich fans around? IS Williams nailed?
    He played all games but was benched last GW.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Norwich is in flux atm. I don't think even the coach knows who's nailed for now

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      If you are planning to bring him, just go with a 3.9m defender instead. Williams is not going to provide anything more than a dead fodder.

      Open Controls
      1. Stoichkov#8
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Manquilo?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Him or Omobamidele are fine for last spot. You can also spend lil bit more for likes of Livra and Veltman, higher potential.

          Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      So that's the definition of not being nailed

      Open Controls
      1. Stoichkov#8
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thats why I askhed about Norwich fans that maybe they knew someting more like "he was benched cuz minor injury but is first choice" type of answer or "no, he will be rotated" etc. Never mind than.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Answered you above. Team's in flux. Nobody is safe as the coach keeps trying to bail water from a ship that's already split in two

          Open Controls
          1. Stoichkov#8
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            cheers

            Open Controls
  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    GTG?


    TAA, Rudiger, Cancelo
    Salah (C), Jota, Benrahma, Raphinha
    Lukaku (VC), Antonio, Armstrong

    Subs: Steer, Tierney, Livramento, Gilmour

    Open Controls
  8. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    G2G on a WC?

    Ramsdale Foster
    Dias Cancelo Rudiger White Livramento
    Salah Son Raphinha Foden Luiz
    Lukaku Toney Armstrong

    0.3 itb. Should have cover in case Foden benched / Raphinha unavailable

    Open Controls
    1. *Bojack*
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks good yeah.

      Don't like the Foden pick myself but it could work, as you note you'll need a bench and you have that with White on the periphery ready to come in.

      Don't like Armstrong much either. Yes they have attractive fixtures but they've barely scored. Doesn't JWP miss three now, too, that's not gonna help?

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks really good.. just monitor Raph situation for gw8 and you are all set

      Open Controls
  9. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    CR7 player of the month???

    What an absolute robbery on Salah, Jeez

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Agreed..bonkers

      Open Controls
    2. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      POTM for scoring against Newcastle while Salah scores against City lol

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      More to come...

      Open Controls
    4. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      If it's open to the public for voting, it can't really be surprising when one human with the fanbase size of a country's population wins it

      Elections are popularity contests, most of the time

      Professional bodies are (slightly?) more objective when picking these

      Open Controls
    5. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Even Townsend was more deserving of it IMO, 3 goals that came from GK mistakes and nothing else from Ronaldo

      Open Controls
  10. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    So jota owners

    As he’s on international duty and Bobby isn’t I’m pretty sure he gets a benching against Watford

    Anyone disagree?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jota is an injury doubt atm, even

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Agree

      Open Controls
    3. gogs67
      just now

      He's picked up an injury as well

      Open Controls
  11. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which option sounds best ?

    1) Ronaldo, Townsend/ESR/Mount, Sarr

    2) Ronaldo, Townsend, Foden -4

    3) Kaku, Foden, Sarr -4

    For now I'm also assuming that one of TAA and Raph won't be playing next week

    Open Controls
  12. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Anything worth a hit here? Thinking jota perhaps ? No transfers left as already did shaw to cancelo early as perfect money, no wc either, tbh I’m worried about even getting 11 out atm

    Bachman
    Taa cancelo rudiger
    Salah Raph sarr jota
    Antonio Ronaldo Armstrong

    Foster Christensen livramento gilmour

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.