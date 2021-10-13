60
SoRare October 13

Enter the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament for a chance to win cards

Sponsored by Sorare

With the international break almost over, the Sorare Academy is back for another Gameweek with 10 amazing prizes on offer to the winners.

The last Gameweek featured an amazing 2,300 unique players and 10 of them took home cards to boost their collections.

In the first two weeks, we’ve given out 20 cards including:

  • Vinicius Junior (worth ~€600)
  • Nabil Fekir (worth ~€400)
  • Terem Moffi (worth ~€175)

A reminder that it’s completely free to play in the weekly Academy game. If you enjoy it, you can consider buying some Sorare cards to build your team for the main Sorare Tournament (“SO5”), if you so wish.

Picking your Team

Graphical user interface, website Description automatically generated

Head over to Sorare Academy to start building your team.

All the instructions are there – just click on the empty slot in your team, then the player you want to pick.

Fixture Frisking

You can pick stars from across all these leagues where a Sorare card exists. As Sorare cards are officially licensed by the clubs, not everyone is available yet – although this is rapidly changing. Recently La Liga and the Bundesliga signed a rights deal with Sorare and the EPL licences are being worked on. But we can already pick plenty of EPL stars, including from Liverpool!

Don’t tell anyone but I have a secret tool over on my website to help with fixtures across the big five Leagues in Europe, an aid that will be integrated into the Academy site soon.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

These numbers come from an algorithm and it’s sorted by the likelihood of the team winning their next fixture. I’ll be going for the ‘flat tracks’ – there’s no need to make life harder than it needs to be!

Manchester City look juicy, then, and using the filters on the Academy team select, I can see that only a few City cards are yet available. Fortunately, there are a couple of gems: Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias. 

PSG and Liverpool will be spicy picks too. There’s much more choice here, with full squads available. 

Napoli, Barcelona, AC Milan and Real Madrid also offer great options this week with soft fixtures but we may want at least one differential, so hunting at some of the slightly less popular clubs like Real Sociedad or Atalanta might be a good idea.

Scoring System

On Sorare, the basic scoring is simple – our primary source of points will be from our goalkeepers and defenders keeping clean sheets, and from our midfielders and forwards scoring goals. That’s enough knowledge to pick a basic team in a free tournament with but there is a lot more to mastering the scoring system than that.

On Sorare, the players’ overall contribution to the game is important too. If you can find players who do all the above yet also tend to see a lot of the ball, make a lot of accurate passes, create big chances, get shots on target, or make a defensive nuisance of themselves with blocks, tackles and interceptions and duels, you’ll likely get an edge.

As a lazy shortcut, think of how much influence Lionel Messi has on the overall game in addition to his assists and goal threat – that’s the sort of thing we are looking for.

There are more details on the scoring system here

Form

The Academy will give us quick access to information about the players’ previous form. 

Looking at De Bruyne, we can see that he has scored well on Sorare (100 is the maximum score) even in a tough series of fixtures in the last five. With the algorithm pegging City as the team most likely to win their game against Burnley across Europe, it’s a strong case for inclusion.  

Graphical user interface, text, application, chat or text message Description automatically generated

Likewise, Salah is on fire and is averaging 79 in his last five matches. Alternatively, though, youngster Curtis Jones scores very well on Sorare due to his all-round contribution. Sadio Mané is not too shabby either, as you would expect. 

PSG come out well on the algorithm but it is worth noting that they will be weakened by internationals with Lionel Messi, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos all absent. I’ll take a punt on that giving Kylian Mbappe a chance to shine. Alternatively, for a bit of a differential, I could go for Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal, if he looks set to be passed fit. 

AC Milan have been tight at the back recently, so we could welcome in Theo Hernandez, who may pick up a clean sheet but who also has plenty of threat and creativity to boost his score, with one goal and three assists in the previous three appearances for him for club and country. We could also go for Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool or even punt on Sergio Ramos, who may well make his PSG debut.

Between the sticks we could go for Jan Oblak because Atletico are as tight at the back as ever and Granada are soft opponents. Alisson would be a good alternative; Watford may get that new manager bounce but they have been one of the weakest attacks across Europe this season when we look at xG. They’d likely have to improve a lot or get lucky to breach Liverpool. 

Graphical user interface, text, application Description automatically generated

Here is my final team on behalf of the Academy, with De Bruyne getting the armband. What happens if I win?! It’s never happened before, so who knows! But I imagine the card will be raffled off on social media. Speaking of which, do follow us on Twitter for regular giveaways – including a huge one this week. 

Enter your team right now for free – just make sure not to miss the earlier-than-usual 11am Friday deadline. 

Good luck with your teams!

#ad 18+

  1. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Ladies and gentlemen, what do you say?

    Ramsdale / Foster
    TAA / Cancelo / Rüdiger / Duffy / Livramento
    Salah / Raphinha / Zaha / Townsend / Luiz
    Lukaku / Antonio / Jiménez

    £1.1 in the bank.

    1. Joey Barton and Friends
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      What are your thoughts on Townsend with DCL and Richarlson coming back?

      1. Mo Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Have you read how soon DCL is due back in side JB?

      2. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        3 hours ago

        Plan would be to swap him with Mbeumo with Brentford's fixture turn. Decent team, you reckon?

        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Yes very nice side. I very much like the Zaha pick, flirted with him myself a little

          1. sirmorbach
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            Thank you very much, really means a lot!

    2. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I dont like Zaha or Townsend. The rest I like. GL

      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        I plan to swap Townsend for Mbeumo from GW10 onwards. Thank you very much for sharing your thoughts, mate, cheers.

  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Need help please

    2 fts

    A Jota and Pogba to son and raphinha BUT this is means no city attack and also could only upgrade semedo to Laporte following gw

    B Jota and semedo to foden and cancelo. Would sell Pogba for raphina following gw

    Any thoughts? Thanks a lot

    1. Joey Barton and Friends
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      B sounds better

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        3 hours ago

        Thank you Joey

        1. JPSpurs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Yep, clearly B

    2. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      So hard.. A. Because the players you lose are worth losing more than B.

  3. Fuddled FC
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Would you go?

    a) Rudiger, Townsend & Perica
    b) R James, Brownhill & Toney

    1. Fuddled FC
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      so basically comes down to

      a) Rudiger & Townsend
      b) R James & Toney

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        I prefer b

        1. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Defo B

          1. JPSpurs
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            B

    2. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      B by a mile.

  4. whitearselane
    • 11 Years
    3 hours ago

    Hi all,
    Which to double up the defence on - city or chelsea?
    Have rudiger and cancello - can afford laporte or christenson / james / chilwell

    Thoughts please?

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      mendy and azpilicueta

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        This if you can afford. If not depends, a double with James has the highest potential upside but depends on your risk appetite. For me personally I would go with Laporte/Walker as set and forgets

  5. BeWater
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    This is welcome news...

    https://twitter.com/lfc/status/1448310139870666758?s=21

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Sure is as I own both !

      1. BeWater
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Same here. Was potentially having to play Livramento and Sarr but this helps massively. If he could now just return double figures all is good!

    2. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Be water... formless, like my FPL team.

  6. Thomas Magnum
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Boring on, but haven’t seen it touched much. Who will people be going with in goals, whether it be on WC or just in general if you could pick one

    1. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      General opinion seems to be Ramsdale, Sanchez or Raya.

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Seems to be, just curious if there’s any real reason or rhyme behind those 3 in particular and not say Guaita for example

        1. BeWater
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Ederson and Mendy not worth it because there are defenders from those teams that are potentially explosive. No clear 5M options either. Just feels like 4.5 ish is the way to go and those guys are the best in that range.

    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Raya or Meslier

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Raya

  7. JPSpurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    This worth activating a wildcard?

    Ronaldo, ASM, Gray, Sarr to
    Vardy, Jimenez, Foden, Mbeuno

    Might wait until next GW to check Lukaku doesn’t hit form/ Foden benched but seems to make sense?

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      How many FTs? Not sure the moves are a must! Sarr the only one with a tricky fixture

    2. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      I wouldn't. Wait until next GW. ASM is fine to hold. I support Spurs and he concerns me.

      1. JPSpurs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Yeah, was thinking he may also be an increased risk against us given the new ownership

    3. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Not worth

  8. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    1FT, 0.4itb. Roll FT? WC? Or move Sarr on perhaps?

    Sanchez
    Rüdiger. TAA. White
    Salah. Mount. Raph. Sarr
    Ronaldo. Antonio. ASM
    (Foster, Shaw, Livramento, Gilmour)

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Roll FT? WC? 😆 come on Rafa

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        I can see advances in both approaches

        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Advantages* sorry

    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Not worth WCing.

      Save FT.

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Thanks Holmes. No City is a bit concerning

    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Save

    4. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Easy save 🙂

  9. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    I'm thinking of opening a Torresectomy clinic around GW10 - reckon I'll have plenty of customers.

    Anyone want to invest? A sideline in curing chronic Fodenitis could be a lucrative sideline too.

    1. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Any discounts for disappointed repeat customers? Asking for a friend.

      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Of course - I'll throw in a free Mahrezoscopy for good measure.

  10. cheeky moses
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Which combo do you prefer:
    A) Rudi, Gray, 4.5 FWD
    B) Rudi, 4.5 MID, Hwang
    C) Christensen, 4.5 MID, Toney

    1. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      C.

      Especially if you have a half decent defender that can sub in for Christensen.

  11. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Luis Campos as a sporting director at Newcastle would be the best transfer they could possibly do. Really hope they will make smart transfers rather than splashing the cash right and left.

  12. BigKeith
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Do I have any genuine injury concerns in this squad or do I have to wait until Friday?
    Sanchez (Steele)
    Rudiger* TAA* White, Livra, Semedo
    Salah, Jota* Raphina, Gray, Bissouma*
    Lukaku* Jimenez, Antonio

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Just hold till Friday

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      TAA is fine. LFC also just confirmed Jota is expected to be available.

      Not sure you will win with Raphina arriving late. Rudiger and Blankaku you major concerns.

    3. Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Seriously wait until Friday, there could be 4 non starters in that side. (hopefully not as I have 3 of them who may not, but wait...)

  13. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Last year after GW7 I went on a 9 straight green arrow run. Hope I can do the same this time. 😀

  14. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    So nice 2 week rest for Jota. Ideal, not selling anymore

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Yeah, easy keep now.

    2. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I hope you keep. In the same way I hope Man U keep Ole 😀

      1. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Bigger fires than a fit Jota up against Watford to put out.

