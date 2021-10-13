Scoutcast Episode 389 – Assessing FPL risks ahead of Gameweek 8

Joe is joined by Pras and Karam to help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 8.

Is the Scoutcast the most fertile FPL show around? That’s certainly the case this season. Already Seb is taking a break after becoming a dad for the first time last month. Now Andy is also off on paternity leave after welcoming a new edition to his home.

Luckily Joe has been able to call on Scoutcast regular Karam and recent Meet the Manager guest Pras to cover their absences.

Across this epic, nearly two-hour show, our trio focus on the notion of risk in FPL, with a deep dive into some of the game’s less nailed-on picks.

Just how many times do they come on in the final few minutes for a cameo appearance? How often do they stay on the bench? Such information proves crucial, especially in making sure FPL managers’ benches can cope with a propensity to take risks.

Pras uses his analysis of risk to show how his latest Wildcard is shaping up.

Chief among the riskier picks are Manchester City’s revolving troops. Just who will Pep Guardiola select for his side’s annual 5-0 thrashing of Burnley at home? Sky Blues fan Karam weighs up the chances of City’s B-team making an appearance and impressing their risk-taking owners.

Attackers are also discussed, as Joe takes a look at some alternative options to the emerging template. Could Tottenham’s Harry Kane (£12.1m) once again be a reliable captaincy option?

Elsewhere, there is a raft of community questions to cover, fixtures to frisk and differentials to choose.

The Scoutcast’s community team, which they are managing on behalf of a top manager who is taking a break this season, is also looked at.

The crew finish off with a final look at their Gameweek 8 transfer and captaincy plans.

This week’s episode was aired live via YouTube on Tuesday 12 October. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

It is also available as a podcast.

