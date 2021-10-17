Coufal absent as Antonio and Benrahma lead Fantasy interest for Everton v West Ham

Gameweek 8 continues with Everton hosting West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.
Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.
Everton, who have made a good start to the season under Rafa Benitez, make two changes from the side that drew at Old Trafford in Gameweek 7.
Yerry Mina (£4.9m) is benched after his late return from Colombia, with Seamus Coleman (£4.9m) replacing him in the starting XI, while Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) also comes in for Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) further forward.
Andros Townsend (£5.6m), who has been involved in eight goals in all competitions since his summer move, starts on the right, with Salomon Rondon (£6.0m) leading the line in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) and Richarlison (£7.4m), who both miss out due to injury.
As for West Ham United, David Moyes makes just one change from Gameweek 7, with Ben Johnson (£3.9m) stepping in for Vladimir Coufal (£4.9m), who missed the international fixtures through injury.
Ryan Fredericks (£4.4m) also misses out again with a groin problem.
GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Iwobi, Gray, Rondon
Subs: Begovic, Tyrer, Kenny, Holgate, Mina, Gordon, Gbamin, Davies, Dobbin
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Baptiste, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Ashby, Lanzini, Vlasic, Yarmolenko
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
