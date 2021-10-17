Coufal absent as Antonio and Benrahma lead Fantasy interest for Everton v West Ham

Gameweek 8 continues with Everton hosting West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

Everton, who have made a good start to the season under Rafa Benitez, make two changes from the side that drew at Old Trafford in Gameweek 7.

Yerry Mina (£4.9m) is benched after his late return from Colombia, with Seamus Coleman (£4.9m) replacing him in the starting XI, while Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) also comes in for Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) further forward.

Andros Townsend (£5.6m), who has been involved in eight goals in all competitions since his summer move, starts on the right, with Salomon Rondon (£6.0m) leading the line in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) and Richarlison (£7.4m), who both miss out due to injury.

As for West Ham United, David Moyes makes just one change from Gameweek 7, with Ben Johnson (£3.9m) stepping in for Vladimir Coufal (£4.9m), who missed the international fixtures through injury.

Ryan Fredericks (£4.4m) also misses out again with a groin problem.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Iwobi, Gray, Rondon

Subs: Begovic, Tyrer, Kenny, Holgate, Mina, Gordon, Gbamin, Davies, Dobbin

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Baptiste, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Ashby, Lanzini, Vlasic, Yarmolenko

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

