Scoutcast: Lukaku and the FPL ‘form versus fixture’ debate

Joe is joined by Andy and Seb to help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 9.

After mastering the art of nappy changing, Seb and Andy return to the Scoutcast from paternity leave to attempt to get the better of Gameweek 9.

But the next set of fixtures presents several problems to add to their sleepless nights.

Chief among the challenges is the worrying form of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m), who is enduring a goal drought in the league ahead of a fine run of fixtures starting with relegation-bound Norwich.

The poor form of another captaincy candidate this season, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m), is another concern.

Meanwhile, there are several form premium picks vying for the armband.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and his sensational form is certainly catching Joe’s eye for the captaincy in Gameweek 9, while Andy and Seb are adamant that fixtures will give birth to fine form regarding Chelsea’s wayward striker.

During a heated debate, the Scoutcast crew put across their arguments regarding form versus fixture.

Elsewhere, there are cheap midfielders to consider as changing fixture runs and form see a number of FPL managers look to shake up this central area of their team.

Before ducking out early to resume baby duties, Seb runs through the latest over and underachievers.

Joe battles with a new pair of glasses as well as a troublesome microphone lead.

There’s a particularly interesting rough with the smooth round-up of the community’s Gameweek 8 tales of woe and joy as well as several viewer and listener questions to consider.

The Scoutcast’s community team, which they are managing on behalf of a top manager who is taking a break this season, is looked at.

In a packed show, there are also fixtures to frisk, differentials to consider and the crew finish off with a final look at their Gameweek 9 transfer and captaincy plans.

This week’s episode was aired live via Youtube on Tuesday 20 October. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.