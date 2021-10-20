334
Podcast October 20

Scoutcast: Lukaku and the FPL ‘form versus fixture’ debate

334 Comments
Joe is joined by Andy and Seb to help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 9.

After mastering the art of nappy changing, Seb and Andy return to the Scoutcast from paternity leave to attempt to get the better of Gameweek 9.

But the next set of fixtures presents several problems to add to their sleepless nights.

Chief among the challenges is the worrying form of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m), who is enduring a goal drought in the league ahead of a fine run of fixtures starting with relegation-bound Norwich.

The poor form of another captaincy candidate this season, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m), is another concern.

Meanwhile, there are several form premium picks vying for the armband.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and his sensational form is certainly catching Joe’s eye for the captaincy in Gameweek 9, while Andy and Seb are adamant that fixtures will give birth to fine form regarding Chelsea’s wayward striker.

During a heated debate, the Scoutcast crew put across their arguments regarding form versus fixture.

Elsewhere, there are cheap midfielders to consider as changing fixture runs and form see a number of FPL managers look to shake up this central area of their team.

Before ducking out early to resume baby duties, Seb runs through the latest over and underachievers.

Joe battles with a new pair of glasses as well as a troublesome microphone lead.

There’s a particularly interesting rough with the smooth round-up of the community’s Gameweek 8 tales of woe and joy as well as several viewer and listener questions to consider.

The Scoutcast’s community team, which they are managing on behalf of a top manager who is taking a break this season, is looked at.

In a packed show, there are also fixtures to frisk, differentials to consider and the crew finish off with a final look at their Gameweek 9 transfer and captaincy plans.

This week’s episode was aired live via Youtube on Tuesday 20 October. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

334 Comments
  1. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    How come there's Europa League games on Tuesday and Wednesday this week? I know it's just a couple but is this a new thing or a one-off?

  2. TimoTime
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Start 2 this week:

    A) Jota
    B) Semedo
    C) Livramento

    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      AC

  3. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    55 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Trent christensen rudiger cancelo
    Salah sarr raphinha
    Ronaldo Antonio jimenez

    1 ft. What to do?

    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      ron to ron or vardy.

      1. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        ron to rom or vardy

  4. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Very much depends on Alonso minutes tonight but which do you prefer this week?

    Current team:
    Foster
    TAA / Alonso / White
    Raphinha / Salah / Smith-Rowe / Foden
    Jimenez / Ronaldo / Antonio

    Bachmann / Livramento / Semdo / BIssouma
    1FT 0.5 ITB

    A) Alonso > Dias / Cancelo
    B) Antonio > Toney
    C) Save transfer

  5. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    What do you think? Ronaldo out for…

    A) Kane (free)

    B) Son (-4)

    I already own Lukaku if that helps

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      If you get Son who are you getting up front?

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        If it's Hwang, yes for me

      2. FPL Kaka
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Maybe Toney but then I have a benching headahce

        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          This is the good bench season, as things stand

  6. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    On wc.

    What to do with Benrahma (and Antonio)?

    a) If I did Benrahma + Antonio to Son + Toney I would need 1.0m cut from somewhere.
    b) Just replace Benrahma with some max 7.7 priced mid (who)?

    Raya (Foster)
    TAA Cancelo Chillwell (Livra White)
    Salah Raph Mbeumo Benhrahma (Brownhill)
    Lukaku Antonio Jimenez

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Don't like Jimenez much tbh. Would rather play 5 in midfield.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Antonio is not a fire sale. Current Spurs are good for him

  7. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Really feel for Bruce. His interview with the Telegraph is very sad, and he’s handled everything with a lot of dignity, imo.

    The weird thing is, that whenever I’ve watched Newcastle play, they’ve been attacking; it hasn’t been Benitez style men behind the ball. Perhaps he’s been naive in that sense, trying to give the fans what they want.

    They clearly lack a decent centre mid who can be a solid foundation. Shelvey offers the quality but too often is a liability. Add a commanding centre back and fullback and I think they’d be alright.

    There was a game the other week where (maybe vs Leeds?) where he was on the touch line discussing moves to make with his coaching team, and literally trying everything to help improve the performance. Fans were booing regardless and he looked exasperated. I was worried he may have a heart attack.

    Hope some Newcastle fans write him a letter thanking him for what he tried to achieve and he can rest up and enjoy a holiday. He’s a good man, from what I can tell.

    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Well said

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        22 mins ago

        Thanks mate, felt I had to say something.

    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Cops an undue amount of flak. Respectable enough manager.

      The 12th placed finish last season may have been a touch flukey but in truth matched anything Benitez achieved in the prem. The 10th placed finish was quite as flukey and from a lower points total.

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        The players were still playing for him too. Not sure how Danny Rose still makes a PL team, but other than that they were close to picking up results.

    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Couldn't agree more, he was hounded out of the job from the minute he took it. Of course any managerial job with such public scrutiny will be difficult and stressful but everyone was on his back from the very start, "fans" and media alike. He should have had a chance to prove he deserved the job at the club he watched as a kid but never had it.

      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Unfortunately, it was his association with Mike Ashley that did for him. Anyone appointed by Ashley would have been given the same dogs abuse by Toon fans.

        They really had to get rid, though, and remove all links with Ashley that they could. Bruce will have received healthy compensation and won’t struggle to find future employment.

  8. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    32 mins ago

    Thoughts on Jimenez I have been thinking of transferring for Toney.

    Good idea?

    Thanks

  9. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/10/20/brentford-4-0m-defenders-and-leicester-the-fpl-surprises-of-2021-22-so-far/

  10. tallboy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any chance Joe can give his whimpering request for 'likes' at the start of each podcast a rest for a few weeks.

    That's like clapping for someone just because they are there - if I like the content then at the end I'll give it a like.

