Pro Pundit Teams October 27

How might a Salah ‘perma-captaincy’ change our FPL strategy?

320 Comments
It’s been quite a week for me. My family tested positive for COVID and after a stressful few days, things are better and on the mend now. After that tough period, I was very much looking forward to the weekend’s action and was going in excited about my Kai Havertz (£8.1m) captaincy, only for him to blank in a 7-0 win against Norwich City. The pain was heightened because on my Gameweek 8 Wildcard, I had selected Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) as well as Timo Werner (£8.6m) and had correctly targeted the Norwich fixture.

Saturday wasn’t so bad as I jumped from 212k to 70k on the back of hauls from Phil Foden (£8.1m), Reece James (£5.5m) and Tino Livramento (£4.4m). But the joy quickly vanished on Sunday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer naively decided to dismantle the style of play that had worked so well for him against the big teams last season and instead decided to try to match the best attacking force in the country, which led to the 5-0 loss against Liverpool. Some might say that this was expected given Manchester United’s defensive form but this was the first time that Solksjaer decided to play on the front foot in a big game. Obviously, it was not a good decision and Paul Scholes rightly called this out in the post-match analysis against Atalanta.

The key here is to dive into the decision-making process of opting for a Kai Havertz against a man who has dominated the FPL landscape for the last few years and is in the form of his life. First, let us understand that the reason that some of us bet on Havertz as due to the subconscious impression that Solskjaer would continue to be pragmatic against the big teams like he did last season. But he wasn’t. I don’t want to cite what might happen on another day. There is a lesson to be learned here. Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) is in the prime of his career and the form of his life. He always has been Fantasy royalty. He always gets the shot volume and underlying stats in place. That said, they have completely sky-rocketed this year. These are his numbers this season compared to the range in his previous years:

  • xGI/90 – 1.0
  • Shots/90 – 4.4
  • SiB/90 – 3.7
  • Big Chances/90 – 1.4
  • xG Delta/90 – +0.30

His numbers in the previous four seasons have the following range:

  • xGI/90 – 0.7-0.8
  • Shots/90 – 3.4-4.0
  • SiB/90 – 2.6-3.2
  • Big Chances/90 – 0.8-1.2
  • xG Delta/90 – 0.0 generally with the exception of +0.20 in his record breaking 2017/18 season. 

Not only have his numbers significantly shot up (~25%) compared to his previous range, the fact that he is in the form of his life means that his finishing has also become a lot more efficient. One last comment on last Gameweek’s events is that simply put, there wasn’t enough reason to bet against Salah and if things remain the same, we are on course for his strongest campaign to date. 

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 9? 2

Now if we’re looking at a season where someone like Salah will be a captain most weeks, I think this changes a few things. These are my loose initial ideas.

  1. In terms of squad structure, we can now maybe looking at spreading the funds a little and have a slightly bigger squad. We maybe have six to seven transfers before the festive fixture crunch and the bench is going to be very useful during the Christmas period, where rotation is going to be very prominent. We might not necessarily ‘need’ another captaincy option to be called upon frequently, which allows this spread of funds. This is not to say we captain Salah every week. If you feel there is a Gameweek to roll the dice against him, go ahead and do it – but surely we all think thrice if not twice when it comes to betting against him. The spread of funds could mean a good eighth attacker and this is very manageable given the wide variety of midfielders as well as forwards we have in the £5.0m-£6.0m region. We can even afford to get a slightly more expensive fourth defender with Livramento being the playable emergency fourth/fifth defender in most of our squads. Some people are worried that this is difficult to undo but I don’t think that is the case as it only requires a double move and reallocation of funds. It could lead to playing the fixtures with your other assets in the Christmas crunch period.
  2. One point that we discussed on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire is that with the advent of money coming into the league, a lot of top-flight squads are getting bigger and bigger. The pool of ‘nailed’ players is getting smaller and smaller and we now have to start thinking about ‘first-choice’ options and have a slightly higher threshold for risk when it comes to players who might be prone to rotation. I see this trend continuing in the coming years as well and this is where in December, having a wider squad could be useful given that ‘risky’ players will be even more prone to rotation in the upcoming period.
  3. I normally think it is okay to take hits if at all you are doing it for captaincy. Now with there being a big safety net in Salah, you have to think even more before taking hits this season as we need to acknowledge that the script of this season might be different.
  4. Price being the decision breaker in terms of close calls. For example, in our head, we are wired to think that a Harry Kane (£12.1m) is a more captainable asset compared to Son Heung–min (£10.2m), with penalties adding to this argument. Now if they perform similarly, we can go for a Son instead because we don’t need to think that hard about captaincy anymore and can pocket the price difference between the two and invest elsewhere. 

These are just my loose initial ideas in terms of ‘reading the room’ for the upcoming period and the season. Things change very fast in the FPL landscape and we constantly adapt. If you want to know more about this meta-discussion, we deep-dive into it on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire which you can find below. In my opinion, it is one of our better episodes.

Lastly, I would just like to dedicate this article to my cousin who is not in a good place health-wise and urge you to just reach out to your loved ones whenever you get the time because life is unpredictable.

See you next week!

320 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Team are currently full of flags: Raya Azpi Mbeumo Vardy. Have Ramsdale as 2nd GK, but who will need to go?
    A. Azpi > Chilwell
    B. Vardy > Toney/Jesus
    C. Save FT with Livra ESR on the bench

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Get Chilwell.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Maybe it's just me but I think swapping between Chelsea defenders is bound to end in pain. I did it after GW4, I brought in Chilwell thinking he was going to get a game soon and he didn't turn up. Moved to James I'm GW5 who then didn't turn up, then he got injured after that. I got Rudiger as well in GW6 and then got rid of James and haven't looked back, even though Chilwell getting back into the starting lineup has been a bit frustrating. Azpi might turn out this week, Chilwell might end up getting rotated in a week or two, etc. I'd say just stick unless he's definitely out for a while.

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      C …. Wait for pressers … if we get bad news then AB are decent depending on who’s dead.

      Open Controls
  2. Mikel Arteta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Thoughts about Pukki?
    - nice fixtures next
    - nailed and he will play all the minutes
    - on pens

    I am between him or Broja.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Norwich are awful, wouldn't go near personally

      Open Controls
      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This 1000%

        Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      If there is a Pukki party, I’m washing my hair that night.

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        😀 😀

        Open Controls
    4. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Dont go anywhere near Norwich.

      Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Alright for a punt for a few GWs I guess
      Not convinced Norwich will create enough chances for him

      Open Controls
  3. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Start Saka over Livramento?

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cheers guys!

      Open Controls
  4. jcr1997
    20 mins ago

    WC draft:

    Mendy / Sanchez

    Rudiger / Cancelo / Livra / Coady/ Henry
    Salah / B.Silva / Mount / Smith Rowe/ Son
    Toney / Antonio / Hwang

    Good to go?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I’d personally do Broja over Hwang.
      Maybe Cornet over Bilva.

      Be interesting to see the effect of no Raya on Brentford defense.

      Open Controls
  5. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Better to do
    A) White/Veltman > James
    B) Dier > Chilwell/Rudiger
    C) Save FT and continue on with my backline of Semedo-White-Veltman-Dier-Amartey

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      B for safety looking at your current back line

      Open Controls
      1. Nice to Finally Michu
        • 8 Years
        just now

        That makes sense and I'm veering in that direction. Would you say Rudiger over Chilly for the security of starts?

        Open Controls
  6. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bench one

    A) Hwang
    B) Rudiger
    C) Mbuemo

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not B and I'd likely play Hwang home to Everton.

      Burnley away may be tough for Brentford but I know that's not the orthodox view.

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      C could be injured no?

      Open Controls
  7. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    All aboard the Foden train?

    Pep's the conductor with the seating plan...

    https://twitter.com/BigManBakar/status/1453365520884015104?t=qr4UhJZG1A5d2KlDgMENeA&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably doing it tonight before the price rise.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Seems to make sense if you can take a benching or two!

        Open Controls
  8. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Gray Raphinha* Saka
    Vardy* Antonio Toney

    (4.0 Livramento Semedo Sissoko)
    1 FT & 3.4m

    Gray ➡️ Foden for free?

    Have good bench cover incase Raphinha misses out.
    Will sell Vardy for Jesus for a hit if he's not fit.
    Plan is to save FT in GW11 and manufacture a move for Son in GW12.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yep.

      With a good bench Foden is in form and a strong play at home to Palace.

      Chelsea and Liverpool will push the title challenge with vigour too which will keep Pep occupied.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Foden honestly looks like a no brainer. First choice City attacker for 8m is too good to pass.

        Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  9. How I met your Mata
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Have 4 doubts this week

    Is Foden and Coady in for Raph and Semedo worth -4??

    Mendy
    Christensen Cancelo TAA
    Raph Mbuemo ESR Salah
    Jimi Antonio Vardy

    Liva Semedo Gallagher

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sounds like Raphinha will be fit for Norwich though according to Bielsa.

      Open Controls
      1. How I met your Mata
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Oh didn’t see that cheers mate

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        But will he be raring to go?

        Are Leeds in a bit of a pickle where Bielsa may need to be more guarded with team and injury news.

        It's looking a bit tight 9 games in.

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Maybe not but it's Norwich. So if he starts I wouldn't bet against him getting returns. I like Leeds next 6 fixtures personally and Bamford is back after Norwich so they should improve.

          Open Controls
  10. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Damn looks like Toney's price will go up tonight, really need Vardy update!

    Open Controls
  11. Pabster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is anyone considering Kovacic, or is that fool's gold?

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just get a mid playing Norwich every week you'll be better off.

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Would prefer Mount over him. Although he does seem to be looking for those through balls a lot more this season.

      Open Controls
  12. dshv
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Vardy mbeumo raphinha flagged..

    Saka livra duffy subs. What would you do?

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Wait for press conference news.

      Raph confirmed as fine for weekend last night for starters.

      Open Controls

