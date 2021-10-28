Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers Not the Match of the Day – MD3

Welcome to another edition of NTMOTD, for the latest update on the FFS Community Tournament. Three weeks into Period 1 with just two weeks to go and the tables are starting to take shape. The question is of course, which team will top the table and win the first stage? Whomever’s team reaches this accolade will of course be interviewed by our roving reporter, Ures Trooly, and have their chance to share with us their wiley management techniques and stellar match strategies. Before then of course is the small matter of…

THE RESULTS

Thanks Boris, and hello everyone, this is Ures Trooly. This really was a match week of two halves as many of the scores swung radically between Saturday and Sunday.

Krul Intentions 1 – 0 Flying Without Ings

One of the lowest scoring matches, goalkeepers Az and Dream Killers both kept clean sheets with scores of 112 each, and so it came down to the squad scores. Suvansh’s team managed a very close victory, with their overall squad scores just 4 points ahead (1040 vs 1036). Having smashed the H2H league stage last time out, Sree’s team are under the cosh this season having yet to score a goal.

Free Britney’s Areola 7 – 0 Hwang King in a Greenwood

Both managers again nailed their goalkeeper selection, with clean sheets in the H2Hs, but it was a different story when it came to the squad scores. Manager Darth Krid’s team scored a collective 1061 FPL points, a massive 124 point mauling of FPL Panda’s team’s 937, giving FBA a seven goal win. FPL Panda was last seen berating his team for spending far too much time in forested areas…

Ayew Lonesome Tonight 3 – 2 The Rooney Tunes

One of the biggest upsets of the week, with Narcos single-handedly grabbing a victory from the jaws of defeat with a fine hat trick in his H2H. Speedy’s team will feel hard done by having won both their Strikers H2H AND a squad win. Just goes to show that astute striker selection can make a big difference

Fantastic Mr Fox 0 – 7 Hey MaccaReina!

The Fantastic Mr Fox’s eponymous team suffered their first loss of the tournament, and it was a thumping one at that. In the opposite dugout, TedTalksFPL absolutely nailed his striker selection, with FPL Family Sam scoring a stunning hat trick in her H2H, and his squad topped off the result with four team goals to boot.

Toxic Seaman 4 – 1 Too Krul for Siu

Manager Chandler Bing was full of praise for his striker this week, Igz08, who scored their only goal. Unfortunately, Greyhead’s team were just too strong on the day, with an impressive squad display that boasted four players hitting century FPL scores. They were indeed too cruel on the day…

Lloris the Hounds 7 – 0 Carroll’s Christmas Island

Another top goalkeeping display in the H2Hs, and The Tinman and Electrue both kept clean sheets, which left it down to the squad scores. Manager FPL Differential King humbly benched himself and watched on as his team ruthlessly walloped seven goals past their opposition.

The Nameless Ones 3 – 1 Catch Me if U Kane

Linnbee followed FPL Differential King’s example and benched herself this week, which may have proved decisive in their match. Both Randy Shafter and Tom Stephenson scored in their H2H matches, but two team goals for the squad with no name sealed the victory for the home side.

Defoe King Unbelievables 0 – 8 Jimmy Floyd Hamsterbaink

Looking for their first win of the tournament, Toblerone’s team of hamsters took to their challenge with aplomb and inflicted the biggest defeat of the matchweek against the champions. Goalless in both H2Hs, the mass captaining of Havertz proved the achilles heel of Pirlo’s Pen’s team, who will undoubtedly bounce back next time out.

Bachmann and Robben 1 – 3 Shearer’s Bunch of Flowers

Danelius’ team owe their win to an outstanding hat trick of goals from their striker Ravi Vyas, securing them a victory despite Tets McGee’s squad grabbing a consolation goal in an otherwise very close affair. The dynamic duo defeated by a bunch of pansies? Who’d have predicted that!

No Fuchs Given 5 – 0 Footstock Alumni

FPL Mihir achieved a comfortable win over his opposite number Lagdon82, his striker FPLMarcin scoring a goal in his H2H, and four squad goals proving too much. Footstock Alumni continue their search for a win three weeks into the tournament.

The Hairy Henry 1 – 1 Shot to the Hart and Yorke to blame

A really closely fought battle, with the home side earning a well deserved draw thanks to a fine goal scored by The Hairy Henry’s striker, FPL Salah. Opposition manager, Auto Select, was happy with his team’s performance to get their second draw of the campaign.

Hanging by a Fred 1 – 3 Son of a Gunn

Managers Richardsp93 and FplRichie went head to head, with the former grabbing a goal for his team, but it wasn’t enough as the away team’s squad scored three goals to deny the home team’s third win in a row.

Here is the full list of results for this matchweek, and for a full list of results for the tournament so far, click here.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

A three-digit score would almost guarantee anyone a mention here, but there were 75 players who could boast an FPL score of 100 or more. The five highest-scoring players were Shahbaaz_ghani (122), FPL Editor (123), FPL Family Sam (128), footballchatbox (129), but only one player hit the 130 mark – so our player of the week was Tazard from The Rooney Tunes, well done that man!

HOW IT STANDS

For those looking to win Period 3, it’s still all to play for as far as most of the teams are concerned. There are five teams without a win or a draw so far, while five teams remain unbeaten: Toxic Seaman (Greyhead), Hey MaccaReina! (tedtalksfpl), The Nameless Ones (Linnbee), Son of a Gunn (FplRichie) and Shot to the Hart and Yorke to Blame (Auto Select). Who will rise to the challenge is anyone’s guess…

COMING UP NEXT

In the next bunch of fixtures, The Rooney Tunes will battle Flying Without Ings as both teams search for their first points in the competition. Hey MaccaReina! will host Free Britney’s Areola, but which team will follow up their 7-0 win with a loss? Likewise, Jimmy Floyd Hamsterbaink (8-0) will be taking on Lloris the Hounds (7-0) which promises to have some fireworks. And finally can Too Krul for Siu knock Toxic Seaman off the top spot, and gain their first win of the tournament? Here’s the full line up for Matchweek 4:

Deadline for team submissions is 11am this Saturday. Good luck to all!