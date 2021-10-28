Test your Fantasy Football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

Sponsored by Sorare

The Academy is back for another Gameweek with another ten amazing prizes on offer to the winners. The last Gameweek featured nearly 3,000 unique players – and it’s growing every week.

Let’s look at the latest winning team and the prizes that were won.

Congratulations to Jimmer, Mee and JTayl0r who finished in our top three. Jimmer here went with the ‘stacking’ tactic of picking five players from the same team and hoping they had a really good day. A week ago, a Liverpool stack might have felt like a brave move away at Old Trafford; it seems like common sense now.

Manchester United capitulated and Jimmer profited. It just goes to show – no matter the game – the answer is always to captain Mohamed Salah.

Each of the top ten got prizes but the top three rewards were:

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund) – Worth €596 at current auction price

– Worth €596 at current auction price William Saliba (Marseille) – Worth around €500 at current auction price

– Worth around €500 at current auction price Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) – Worth around €175 at current auction price

PICKING YOUR TEAM

The Academy is completely free to play, so why not give it a go this week? Just head over to https://www.sorare.academy/ to enter your team.

The free game gives you a chance to check it out and, if you enjoy it, you can consider buying some Sorare cards to start building your team for the main Sorare SO5 tournament later on.

FIXTURE FRISKING

You can pick stars from across all the teams where a Sorare card exists. As they are officially licensed by the clubs, not everyone is available yet, although this is rapidly changing. Recently La Liga and the Bundesliga signed a rights deal with Sorare and the Premier League (PL) licences are currently being worked on. But we can already pick plenty of stars from the English top flight.

I have a super secret tool over on my website to help with fixtures across the ‘Big Five Leagues in Europe’, which will soon be integrated into the Academy site.

This tool easily shows the teams that are likely to have the softest fixtures on paper across Europe and, just like Fantasy Premier League (FPL), this is always a good place to start.

Manchester City, as per usual, top the billing. There aren’t many City players with Sorare cards available yet but we do have Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias to choose from.

Barcelona seems like a gamble given the recent unrest and Ronald Koeman’s departure but they have a generous fixture to get a potential new manager bounce from. Players like Memphis Depay are solid performers on Sorare because they score and assist, whilst also making a strong overall contribution to the game to hoover up additional points.

Liverpool players, especially Salah, will always feature highly in this Gameweek on current form. As will Bayern, despite their biggest ever defeat in the cup this week. They are usually a rich source of points – high possession teams generally are – because high numbers of actions tend to lead to high numbers of points.

In fact, we are likely to find great options amongst all of the sides shown on the fixture ticker above. The advantage of playing the Academy is that you are free to pick whatever team you want each week.

The challenge is that there is no template to follow and there are just so many good options – you cannot pick them all!

FORM

The Academy will give us quick access to information about the player’s previous form.

Starting between the sticks, these three goalkeepers have the highest recent average scores from the previous five matches. And all have soft fixtures.

These are going to be very viable and popular choices, for sure. But do we go for a differential? Samir Handanovic of Inter has an okay game and might be more lightly owned than the above trio.

A wealth of options linger in defence, too. Dayot Upamecano of Bayern has had maximum scores of 100 in two of the last three. Trent Alexander-Arnold is as strong on Sorare as he is on FPL. So is Dias. William Saliba could be a differential option: he was given as a prize last week and it shows why his card is selling for around €500, as he is currently showing one of the highest average scores around.

In midfield, in-form wonderkid Jude Bellingham is a fun pick at Dortmund. He is scoring well on Sorare, too. In a collection game like Sorare, picking out these young talents before they hit the headlines can be very profitable. However, we can use him for free in the Academy.

De Bruyne is another option. Joshua Kimmich will no doubt be a popular pick, as he always is. Toni Kroos will be a solid choice too and he should be more .

We are spoilt for choice up front. Salah, obviously, is a strong choice. The dilemma is that so many people will buy and captain him that will a goal really help you climb the rankings? But then there could be enough differentials elsewhere. Depay would be another strong choice. Karim Benzema at Real Madrid too, where Vinicius Junior is finally finding some form.

THE SQUAD

Here is my final team on behalf of the Academy. It is something of a differential line-up but I’m betting that most people will go for a Salah captaincy and, if he blanks, a team that is a little maverick but still composed of strong performers might win the day. Oh, who am I kidding…

Enter your team right now for free – just make sure not to miss the earlier-than-usual 11am BST Friday deadline.

Good luck with your teams!

