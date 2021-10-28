The FPL Gameweek 10 preview: Player and team statistics

Our Big Numbers piece looks at the key player and team statistics ahead of the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

We’ve again run down the stand-out figures in every position for this article, as well as looking at the strengths and weaknesses of various clubs.

4.9 minutes per baseline bonus point (BBPS) recorded by Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m) this season, the best rate of any FPL goalkeeper. A penalty save against Arsenal helped but no top-flight shot-stopper has accrued more BBPS for pass completion. Martinez has more actual bonus points (seven) than any goalkeeper in 2021/22, just as he did last season.

38.6 minutes per chance presented to Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) this season, the best rate among FPL defenders in 2021/22 other than Arsenal’s deputy left-back Nuno Tavares (£4.3m).

24 penalty box touches registered by Matty Cash (£5.1m) since the start of the season, the most among Fantasy defenders. A total of 19 of them have come in the last six Gameweeks, with six of his seven shots in the opposition area also recorded during this period. Dean Smith has been deploying Cash as a wing-back in a 3-5-2 from Gameweeks 4-9, affording him more attacking freedom, although three defeats on the bounce could prompt a change of system this weekend.

6 shots in the box recorded by Antonio Rudiger (£5.8m) in the last six Gameweeks, a total that no other FPL defender can better in that time. Much has been made of the attacking threat offered by the full-backs/wing-backs of Chelsea and Manchester City but the Germany international, whose left-sided centre-half role allows him to ghost forward even during open play, has had 10 efforts overall from Gameweek 4 onwards.

10 of the 28 Premier League goals scored by FPL defenders are on Chelsea’s books. The Blues’ backline is responsible for 43% of the goals that Thomas Tuchel’s side have scored in 2021/22 and two more than their midfielders have plundered as a collective.

129 touches in the final third recorded by Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) over the last six Gameweeks, the best total among sub-£5.0m defenders in that time. Crystal Palace sit top of our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 11-20, once their trip to Manchester City is out of the way.

76 of Mason Mount‘s (£7.5m) 80 Premier League appearances have seen the Chelsea midfielder register zero or one attacking return. His 24-point haul in Gameweek 10 was his biggest ever in FPL and the first time he has banked two or more goals/assists in a league match since Gameweek 3 of last season.

9 goal attempts, seven of which came from within the opposition area, recorded by Christian Norgaard (£5.0m) in the last two Gameweeks. The budget Brentford asset is primarily a holding midfielder but has been racking up some eye-catching numbers ahead of the Bees’ favourable fixture swing. Some context is needed, however: eight of those nine efforts have come after the 70th minute, when Thomas Frank’s side have been behind in games and pushing extra men forward.

8.82 points per match averaged by Phil Foden (£8.1m) in his last 11 Premier League starts for Manchester City, which dates back to last season. The young midfielder has scored eight goals and assisted a further seven during that period. Even factoring in his six ‘one-pointer’ substitute appearances during this purple patch, Foden still averages 6.06 points per game.

6 shots in the box registered by Tanguy Ndombele (£5.8m) since his move to a number 10 role in Gameweek 7, which is more than Harry Kane (£12.1m) and Son Heung-min (£10.2m) have managed in that time – although the premium Spurs pair have each had three big chances to the budget midfielder’s zero. Ndombele’s half-dozen efforts from inside the opposition area places him seventh among FPL midfielders for that stat in Gameweeks 7-9.

20 chances created by Michail Antonio (£8.2m) in 2021/22 so far. The West Ham United striker’s goal threat is well-documented – he is top among players in his position for shots in the box (28), penalty area touches (58) and big chances (nine) – but no FPL forward can better him for key passes or big chances created (four) this season, either.

810 minutes played by Ivan Toney (£6.6m) this season. The Brentford striker is the only FPL forward who has lasted every single minute of his side’s matches in 2021/22, although Raul Jimenez (£7.6m), Harry Kane (£12.1m), Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) have avoided substitutions in each match that they have started. Nailed starters will be even more of a consideration as we approach the Christmas period and Toney will be up there among the leading candidates: he started 44 of the 45 Championship games that he was eligible for last season, with his one benching not even linked to fatigue.

0 headed goal attempts from Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) in the Premier League since he made the move to Manchester United. The veteran Portuguese has scored 110 headed goals in his club career but the Red Devils haven’t really been playing to this particular strength so far, although the former Juventus and Real Madrid man did nod home a late winner in the Champions League last week.

7 attempts on goal registered by the now-injured Armando Broja (£5.0m) in his first two starts for Southampton. Christian Benteke (£6.3m) is the only FPL forward who can better that tally in Gameweeks 8 and 9, with those two strikers joint-top for penalty box touches. Broja’s strike partner, the ‘out of position’ Nathan Redmond (£5.9m) has been posting some eye-catching numbers of his own over the last two matches, racking up nine shots and as many chances created. Redmond’s expected goal involvement (xGI) is double that of Broja’s during this time.

6 chances created and five shots registered by Cucho Hernandez (£5.0m) since Claudio Ranieri took charge of Watford, with the first of those totals the best among FPL forwards in the last two Gameweeks. Cucho was one of four sub-£6.0m forwards who banked an attacking return in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Everton, with Joshua King (£5.5m) and substitute Emmanuel Dennis (£5.2m) hitting double-digit hauls and Joao Pedro (£5.4m) chipping in with an assist.

13 goals conceded by both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the last six Gameweeks – no side has shipped more in that time. The two clubs, who meet in north London this weekend, are also without a single clean sheet between them in that time.

5.8 expected goals conceded (xGC) by Crystal Palace from open play in 2021/22, making them the second-best defence behind this weekend’s opponents Manchester City for xGC when we strip free-kicks and corners from the equation. Unfortunately for the Eagles, they are joint-bottom for expected goals conceded from set plays (4.8).

7 of the eight worst teams for expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2021/22 will come up against Brentford’s attack in Gameweeks 10-17, with Everton the odd team out.

30 chances have been created from Norwich City‘s left flank over the last six Gameweeks, with 75 crosses also coming from that zone. Both are league-worst totals. If passed fit, Leeds United right-winger Raphinha (£6.7m) will be hoping to exploit that weakness in Sunday’s clash at Carrow Road.

31 chances conceded by Leicester City from set plays this season, the highest total in the league. Arsenal, their opponents on Saturday, have the joint-second highest total (27).

17 penalties scored in the Premier League this season – less than half of the number of spot-kicks that had been converted after Gameweek 9 of 2020/21 (35). Changes to the rules before the start of the season have helped see penalty awards cut.

