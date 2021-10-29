204
Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 10 preview and Wildcard team

Mark Sutherns is back alongside Andy North for another Premium Members-only chat to kick off Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10.

The video is an exclusive for Premium Members – and there’ll be plenty more to come in 2021/22.

Mark is recording for our subscribers every Gameweek throughout the upcoming campaign, so sign up via this link in order to see his regular appearances.

This week Mark has hit the Wildcard button and is refreshing his team ahead of Saturday’s deadline. Meanwhile Andy is looking to pick himself up after the red arrow served by Mo Salah’s (12.9) merciless Old Trafford hat-trick.

The pair go over Andy’s ill-fated Kai Havertz (8.1) captaincy, before assessing their chances ahead of the new Gameweek.

Subscribers can view the embedded video below:

  1. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Question for this week

    1) Play Foster
    2) Raya to Fernandez
    3) Raya to Sanchez
    4) Raya to Ramsdale

    Tempted by Fernandez!

    
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      3

      
    2. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      1

      
    3. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      just now

      1 and get Guaita next week if no other issues emerging

      
    4. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      1 then reassess

      
  2. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) Reguilon Vardy and bank a transfer
    B) TAA Jesus 1ft next week

    
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      
      1. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I prefer that too.

        
      2. TLF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Nice grav 🙂

        
  3. C_G
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    GTG?? 2.3 ITB. no FTs (did Alonso--> Rudi during the weekend)

    Sanchez

    TAA Rudi Livra

    Son Salah (c) Benrahma Raph

    King Vardy Antonio

    Steele White Allan Williams

    anything worth a -4 now? please help. wanna do King ---> Toney next week!

    
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Gtg and do either King to Toney or Benrahma to Mbeumo next week

      
    2. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Nah. GTG

      
  4. BERGKOP
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Morning all. Would appreciate any thoughts on the following options. 1FT. 0.4ITB

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA - Cancelo - Livra (White - Williams)
    Salah - Son - Greenwood - Sarr - Gray
    Vardy - Antonio (Scarlett)

    a) Greenwood -> Mount
    b) Greenwood -> Foden + Sarr -> Mbuemo (-4) or
    c) Greenwood -> Foden + Gray -> Brownhill (-4) to enable Sarr upgrade next week
    d) Save

    
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      just now

      e) Greenwood -> Mbuemo + White -> Chilwell (-4)

      
  5. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who first sub:

    1. Mbeumo
    2. Livramento

    
    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      1

      
  6. Mr_Barbs
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Marcal/Tsimikas > Chilwell (have James)
    B) Benrahma > Foden

    Foster
    James, TAA, Cancelo
    Salah, Havertz, Raphina, Benrahma, Sarr
    Antonio, Toney

    Sanchez, Saint-Maximin, Marcal, Tsimikas

    
    1. BERGKOP
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      
  7. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    just now

    I’m assuming Chelsea defence will either be:

    1. James Azpi Tilva Rudiger Chilwell
    2. Azpi Christensen Tilva Rudiger Chilwell

    Hopefully number 1 please!

    
  8. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Feels like a save FT or take a hit type of week, hate them, shame the deadline wasn't a few hours ago...

    

