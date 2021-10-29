140
Captain Sensible October 29

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 10?

140 Comments
The Gameweek 10 captaincy debate, if we can call it that, has only been about one Fantasy Premier League (FPL) name so far: Mohamed Salah (£12.9m).

There are some appealing matches elsewhere, however, with free-scoring Manchester City up against Crystal Palace at the Etihad, and Chelsea taking on a Newcastle United side still without a clean sheet.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 10 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

In a predictably one-sided captain poll, Mohamed Salah is the clear leader, having gained a whopping 76.3% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Jamie Vardy (£10.8m) sits in second, and is backed by 3.57% of FPL managers ahead of his home tie against Arsenal.

Phil Foden (£8.2m) occupies third-place with 2.86%, with the top-five list completed by Kai Havertz (£8.1m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m), with 1.93% and 1.47% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH

Salah maintains excellent form, Klopp on rotation, Man Utd’s struggles: FPL notes from Liverpool’s win 2

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek1st2nd3rd
1Salah (17)Fernandes (20)Mane (3)
2Salah (3)Fernandes (1)Mane (8)
3Son (10)Antonio (11)Fernandes (2)
4Ronaldo (13)Salah (8)Lukaku (13)
5Salah (12)Mane (8)Ronaldo (6)
6Ronaldo (2)Salah (7)Antonio (8)
7Lukaku (2)Ronaldo (1)Antonio (2)
8Salah (13)De Bruyne (11)Mane (8)
9Salah (24)Havertz (3)Kane (2)

You need to be logged in to post a comment.