The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 10: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.
You’ll find plenty of advice to help with your transfer dilemmas and armband conundrums on this page, while there are also team reveals, Members’ articles and videos in this comprehensive guide to the upcoming Gameweek.
And don’t forget to tune in to our deadline-hour stream with Az, Ted and Mark at 10.30am BST:
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 10?
- Scout Picks: The best players for Gameweek 10
- Spot the Differential: Three low-owned picks for Gameweek 10
- Scout Squad: Az, Neale, Tom and Sam discuss their Gameweek 10 player long-lists
GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?
- Injury updates from Thursday’s pressers: Mbeumo, Vardy, Broja news
- Injury updates from Friday’s pressers: Four Chelsea assets fit
For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 10?
GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM REVEALS
WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES FOR GAMEWEEK 10 AND BEYOND?
BEST FPL STRATEGY AND EXPERT TIPS FOR GAMEWEEK 10 AND BEYOND
- Will a Salah ‘perma-captaincy’ change our FPL strategy?
- How Dollar Cost Averaging can help us succeed at FPL
- Who I think are the best Brentford players in FPL
- Gameweek 10 preview: Player and team stats
- Q&A with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
MORE GAMEWEEK 10 QUESTIONS
- Are Livramento and Broja the best budget FPL defender and forward?
- Why was Duffy benched in Gameweek 9?
- Is Wilson the best FPL forward under £8.0m?
- Is now the time to sell my Everton midfielders in FPL?
- Will my FPL players start in Gameweek 10?
GAMEWEEK 10 VIDEO CONTENT
Head over to our YouTube channel for all our Gameweek 10 videos, including Az and Sam’s Q&A and the Scoutcast
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for GW9 and beyond
- Season Ticker
- FPL Team Planner (request your own planner via the Premium Members Area sidebar)
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
