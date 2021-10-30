402
Tips October 30

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 10: Tips, captains, team news and best players

402 Comments
The deadline for Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.

You’ll find plenty of advice to help with your transfer dilemmas and armband conundrums on this page, while there are also team reveals, Members’ articles and videos in this comprehensive guide to the upcoming Gameweek.

And don’t forget to tune in to our deadline-hour stream with Az, Ted and Mark at 10.30am BST:

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 10?

GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 10?

GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM REVEALS

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES FOR GAMEWEEK 10 AND BEYOND?

BEST FPL STRATEGY AND EXPERT TIPS FOR GAMEWEEK 10 AND BEYOND

MORE GAMEWEEK 10 QUESTIONS

GAMEWEEK 10 VIDEO CONTENT

Head over to our YouTube channel for all our Gameweek 10 videos, including Az and Sam’s Q&A and the Scoutcast

USEFUL TOOLS

402 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Will Kane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ugh. Not happy with my team this week but there isn't one specific transfer which blows my mind and I really want to have 2 FT next week.
    Will this be ok? Assuming James won't start and I'm fearful of Antonio against Villa. 1m ITB if any suggestions?

    Foster
    James TAA Dias Cancelo
    Foden Salah (c) Raph Mbeumo
    Jimenez Vardy

    Ramsdale Livra A.Armstrong Brownhill

    Open Controls
    1. Will Kane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ha! Just realised the deadline passed anyway 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. sunzip14
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      You now have 2FTs for next week!

      Open Controls
      1. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        🙂

        Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm Antonio-less too. Let's hope Jimenez makes up for it.

      Open Controls
      1. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hope so, good luck!

        Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Deadline's gone but team look fine to me

      Open Controls
      1. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks, have a good GW

        Open Controls
    5. Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah I have Jimi instead of Antonio, reckon well be ok there, team looks solid

      Open Controls
    6. Gunneryank
      3 mins ago

      Seems just fine. Great team. Not convinced by Jimmy yet but maybe he's getting into form.

      Open Controls
  2. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Good morning and warm salutations.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Morning, big or low score GW this one? 😛

      Open Controls
    2. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Morning Hoss

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Morning Horse. Who did you sell Ronny for?

      Open Controls
    4. Podge
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Neigh

      Open Controls
  3. Mikel Arteta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    What a bad start, 0 pts with 11 to play.

    Open Controls
    1. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      You call that bad, 5 of mine have been benched.

      Open Controls
  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    GL all!

    Open Controls
  5. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which is more likely?
    A. CR7 brace or hattrick
    B. Ole got sack for another poor performance

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Both

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B - Kane & Son show

      Open Controls
  6. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Didn't buy Foden as waiting for him to be benched today and then get him after the subsequent price falls. 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Could be smart or a little too late

      Open Controls
  7. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Benched ESR and started Armstrong last week.
    Benches Mbeumo and started ESR this week. Will probably lose my sh*t if Mbeumo bangs and ESR blanks.

    Open Controls

