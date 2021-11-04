Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 11 preview and latest team plans

Mark Sutherns and Andy North are back ahead of Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after contrasting fortunes last time out.

The FPL BlackBox co-host arrives off the back of a disastrous short-term result from his Wildcard which saw his overall rank double, while Andy sneaked a small green arrow to edge himself up the ladder.

But sporting an early doors Christmas jumper, Mark is in an optimistic mood, particularly with his darling Diogo Jota seemingly set to start Gameweek 11 as a potential differential.

The pair give their views on Spurs’ prospects under new boss Antonio Conte and offer some advice to those wrestling bench dilemmas ahead of Friday’s Gameweek 11 deadline.

