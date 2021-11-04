550
Mark Sutherns' FPL Gameweek 11 preview and latest team plans

Mark Sutherns and Andy North are back ahead of Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after contrasting fortunes last time out.

The FPL BlackBox co-host arrives off the back of a disastrous short-term result from his Wildcard which saw his overall rank double, while Andy sneaked a small green arrow to edge himself up the ladder.

But sporting an early doors Christmas jumper, Mark is in an optimistic mood, particularly with his darling Diogo Jota seemingly set to start Gameweek 11 as a potential differential.

The pair give their views on Spurs’ prospects under new boss Antonio Conte and offer some advice to those wrestling bench dilemmas ahead of Friday’s Gameweek 11 deadline.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 11: Tips, captains, team news and best players

  1. Ligdon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Anyone considering Moura ?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Son or none

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. isthoralive
        just now

        Double this

        Open Controls
    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not until we see how they set up. He could easily be dropped for Bergwijn and if he starts can also be pulled at the hour mark

      Open Controls
  2. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Bench one:

    A: Raph
    B: Mbeumo
    C: Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Get a deck of cards
      Cut 3 times
      Low card sits

      Open Controls
    2. The Riders of Mohan
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Geez tough, should all in theory get some type of return. Maybe C just as he’ll get the least for a goal

      Open Controls
    4. krawiecus
      14 mins ago

      Bro you got an answer.
      Here it goes: Wow, no-one else to bench? Respect. I'm choosing between Antonio-ESR-Mbeumo. Idk, imo you either bench Mbeumo because of the 1-pointer risk after injury, or Raphinha because the toughest opposition on paper. Cant see benching Jimenez against Palace, on pens, and after what Lage has been saying about him

      Open Controls
    5. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      C - Palace are looking good and could CS

      Open Controls
    6. isthoralive
      just now

      B or C

      Open Controls
  3. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Any of these moves worth a ft this gw?

    A. Antonio > Toney
    B. Sarr > mbeumo ( and bench cancelo)

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      save

      Open Controls
    3. The Riders of Mohan
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      B
      What defense do you have to bench Cancelo?

      Open Controls
    4. krawiecus
      13 mins ago

      Probably not if you can have 2FT for next GW. Mbeumo could hit but so could Cancelo

      Open Controls
    5. isthoralive
      just now

      Don’t bench Cancelo

      Open Controls
  4. Thomas Magnum
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Normally I hate these pick for me posts but I’m truly stumped so any help is appreciated. Which 3 to start?
    A) TAA (whu)
    B) Dias (mun)
    C) Duffy (NEW)
    D) Livra (AVL)
    E) Tomiyasu (WAT) double with Ramsdale

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      13 mins ago

      A, D, C

      Open Controls
    2. isthoralive
      just now

      ACD

      Open Controls
  5. I am 42
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    best defender below 4.2m?

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Manquillo seems the most nailed if you need a starter

      Open Controls
      1. krawiecus
        just now

        This. Or 3.9 for money saving

        Open Controls
    2. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Johnson of WHU 3.9

      Open Controls
      1. The Riders of Mohan
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not now Coufals back.

        Open Controls
        1. OneDennisBergkamp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          He kept him out the team last game?

          Open Controls
    3. The Riders of Mohan
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Manquillo
      But, if you're going that low might as well go for Omo

      Open Controls
    4. I am 42
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      thanks all

      Open Controls
  6. TheYogaDaddy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    Best Move Here?

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA Azplicueta Duffy (Livramento) (Cancelo)
    Salah (C) Foden Raphinha Mbuemo (Brownhill)
    Vardy Maupay Antonio

    2 ft, 1.1 itb

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      9 mins ago

      Maupay to Toney or Jimenez, no doubt. Could also downgrade or upgrade Duffy, Cancelo is very playable.

      Open Controls
    2. The Riders of Mohan
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Can't see Azpi starting. Play Cancelo.

      Open Controls
      1. krawiecus
        1 min ago

        OH true, I missed Azpi. Azpi to Chilwell/James then also

        Open Controls
  7. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    bottomed

    Cancelo & Douglas Luiz
    >
    James & Mbeumbo

    -4?

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      15 mins ago

      You got an answer on your original post. I'd do it but it's close and you might want Cancelo back real soon

      Open Controls
      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        cheers, just wanted a few opinions

        Open Controls
        1. krawiecus
          1 min ago

          Fair fair. I feel like you'll get answers basically indicating it's close haha

          Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      So it’s Cancelo + Livramento + 4pts vs James + Mbeumo.

      Not for me. But it for sure could work out.

      Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not for a hit.

      Open Controls
    4. Mozumbus
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  8. Gabbiadini
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anyone of the opinion that Johnson has now displaced Coufal in the starting XI?

    Open Controls
    1. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sky commentators seemed to think so.. Coufal was benched last game and Johnson done nothing to lose his place?

      Open Controls
      1. I am 42
        • 8 Years
        just now

        thanks might transfer him in as bench folder

        Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      This weekend will be interesting. Coufal back to match fitness. Most important fixture in a while for the league.

      Still think Coufal is number one myself.

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        just now

        from what I read he struggled in the game against Genk.

        Open Controls
    3. krawiecus
      6 mins ago

      Not for the season. Coufal will get back in, either now, or after first loss imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  9. waldo666
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thoughts here? 2FT and 1.5 ITB

    Thinking of going boring and just bringing in Brownhill for Gilmour. Don't mind keeping Armstrong if a strong indication he'll start otherwise I probably should move him on instead. James/Chillwell in for Christensen also holds some appeal.

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger Christensen
    Salah Mbeumo Raphinha Foden
    Ronaldo Antonio Armstrong

    (Steele Livramento White Gilmour)

    A) Gilmour to Brownhill
    B) Armstrong to Toney
    C) Christensen to Chillwell/James
    D) A combination of the above options
    E) Something else

    Open Controls
  10. SoulShakinTex
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    Sleepless again. Bench two, please?

    A) Cancelo
    B) Livra
    C) Gallagher
    D) Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      just now

      AB

      Open Controls

